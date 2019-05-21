Events
Wednesday, May 22
3-D CERAMIC PRINTING: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through May 29; learn to design and print using computer software and a state of the art potter bot; Arts & Innovation Center of Cumberland County College, 321 N. High St., Millville, $165. 856-765-0988 or CCCNJ.GoSignMeUp.com.
ACTIVE PARENTING CLASS: 5 to 8 p.m.; learn to embrace the joys of parenting and achieve a more fulfilling and satisfying family life; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
ADULT COLORING FOR STRESS RELIEF: daily through May 31; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ADULTING 101: LIFE SKILLS FOR TEENS & ADULTS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; featured exhibit, “Sailing through History”; celebrates the 90th birthday on NJ’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
EBSCO LEARNING EXPRESS: 3 to 4 p.m.;sign up for tutorials in popular productivity software from Microsoft; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP 101: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through June 19; start-up and early stage business training you need to succeed; Creative Enterprise Center, 14 E. Mulberry St., Millville, $225. 856-776-7979 or UCEDC.com.
ESL CAFE — ‘EVERYDAY CONVERSATIONS’: 6 to 7 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3; 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through end of year; help prepare you for the actual GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING: 5 to 7 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn to research your family in this workshop; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PUZZLE ME THIS: daily through May 31; open to adults; sharpen your mind and de-stress; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY MORNING COMPUTER HELP: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 29; open to adults; answers to general computer questions; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 23
CAR MAINTENANCE 101: 4 to 5 p.m.; Linwood Gulf owner, Brian McNellis, will teach all drivers in attendance the basics of maintaining your car; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, free. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
IDEAL VR LAB RIBBON CUTTING: 11 a.m. to noon; grand opening for Ideal VR Lab; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
KINDLE WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; learn to download and enjoy library materials on your Kindle; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNITTING A LOG CABIN AFGHAN FOR INTERMEDIATES: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through May 30; learn about a traditional quilt pattern; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, registration required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
MEMORIAL DAY CRAFT: 4 to 5 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; program is “Getting the most from your SSI Benefits”; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SPRING DANCE SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:30 a.m.; Chartertech Dance Department presents their Spring Dance Showcase; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $5. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Denny’s Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
‘WELCOME SUMMER’ USED BOOK SALE: Tuesdays through Saturdays, through June 15; Tenth Annual “Welcome Summer” Used Book Sale; Schiavo Library, 801 South Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265 or StrathmereLibrary.org.
Friday, May 24
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
ATLANTIC COUNTY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 2 to 3 p.m.; annual Atlantic County ceremony to remember and honor our fallen heroes; Estell Manor Cemetery, 109 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-501-6788.
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; vehicles on display; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES: MOCK INTERVIEWS: 2 to 3 p.m.; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
HERO CAMPAIGN PUBLIC TASTING EVENT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers; kick off for the 2019 summer HEROtini Challenge; vote on your favorite HEROtini mocktails from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a press conference with city and local officials to announce that day’s winning mocktail; Atlantic City Boardwalk between the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Steel Pier and Resorts Casino Hotel. 609-646-0414 or HeroCampaign.org/Herotini.
MIDDLE SCHOOL OF PLEASANTVILLE PTO AND MULTICULTURAL CELEBRATION: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; for all parents and guardians of students at the middle school; Pleasantville Middle School, 801 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-703-1242 or PPS-NJ.us.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
WILDWOODS UNLOCKING OF THE OCEAN CEREMONY: noon to 1:30 p.m.; large, ornate key will be used to “unlock” the ocean, along with tourism and city officials, guest speakers and more than 300 elementary school children flying their kites in the air; Andrews Avenue and the Beach, Wildwood, free. 609-729-9000 or WildwoodsNJ.com.
Saturday, May 25
AFTERNOON MOVIE: 2 p.m.; enjoy a newly released DVD title; bring your own snacks; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
AUTHOR LECTURE: DAVID LANGFITT: 2 to 3 p.m.; presentation by David Langfitt, author of “Winnabow,” a novel about a lawyer who finds herself involved with a client and a South American drug cartel; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
COLORING CRAFTERNOON: Saturdays through May 25; for adults; enjoy a relaxing afternoon coloring at the library; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, Sea Salt products, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
FLEA MARKET AND HOAGIE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-628-4742.
GREEN FILM: 1 to 3 p.m.; for all ages; call for movie title; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
MAHJONG: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 25, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
UPPER TOWNSHIP STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL AND CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; presented by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; features a variety of handmade crafts and other items for sale, special Strawberry Shortcake and ice cream; live music; rain date May 26; Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road, Greenfield (Woodbine). 609-628-2425 or UpperTwpHistory.org.
Sunday, May 26
ABSECON DOG SHOW: 10:30 a.m.; run entirely by kids ages 8 to 11; different categories for pure bred, small, large, rescue and more; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon, free admission. 609-287-1252.
NORTH WILDWOOD ‘RUN TO REMEMBER’: 7:30 a.m., registration; 8:45 a.m., flag ceremony; 9 a.m., 5K run begins; 9:05 a.m., one-mile walk begins; awards to top finishers; supports Gold Star Family monument to be built in North Wildwood; 15th Avenue and Beach by the Beach Patrol HQ, North Wildwood; $25, $30. 609-827-0588 or NWWVetRun.com.
Monday, May 27
ABSECON MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 to 11 a.m.; hosted by VFW Post 9462, American Legion and Absecon Community Affairs Committee; antique cars are welcome and will line up in the Elizabeth Ann Seton Church parking lot; parade will start on New Jersey Avenue and end at Veterans Park, New Road and Delaware Avenue, Absecon. mikeblazeman1@comcast.net.
BELLEPLAIN MEMORIAL DAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by Belleplain VFW Post 6257; turkey dinner with all the fixings; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, free admission. 609-861-2298.
BSCA MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION: noon to 3:30 p.m.; honors WWI veterans; picnic, exhibits, presentation by the Ebony Doughboys, live music, dedication of markers for unknown soldiers, honor guard, cannon salute, taps; Old Broad Street Church and Cemetery, Broad Street, Bridgeton. 856-332-0008.
CAPE MAY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 11 a.m. service inside Convention Hall, noon Rifle Salute and launching of the flower boat from Gurney Street Beach; hosted by the City of Cape May, American Legion Harry Snyder Post 193 and VFW Post 386; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave, Cape May. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. line-up in front of the American Legion Post #158, 527 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; 10 a.m. proceeds down Philadelphia Avenue, ending at the Lincoln Park on the White Horse Pike for the ceremony and placing of wreaths at the monument. 609-965-0081 or EggHarborCity.org.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 8:30 a.m. line up, 9 a.m. to noon parade; begins at Diamond Drive, travels west on Zion Road to North Mount Airy Avenue, continues west on Zion Road to Ocean Heights Avenue, and down Ocean Heights Avenue to Veterans Memorial Park for the Memorial Day ceremony; Veterans Memorial Park, Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4088 or EHTGov.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
GALLOWAY MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Germania Cemetery, Vienna Avenue and Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-513-8542.
HAMMONTON MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & CEREMONY: 10:30 a.m. parade followed by ceremony at Veterans Park, Vine Street, Hammonton. 609-561-5329.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MARGATE MOTHERS MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. line up at Winchester and Union avenues, Margate; 10 to 11 a.m. parade; Margate Mothers Annual Memorial Day Parade; uniformed groups, decorated bikes/strollers encouraged to march; Log Cabin following the ceremony for refreshments, bouncy house, DJ and decorated bikes and stroller contest, Margate Log Cabin, 600 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. margatemothers@gmail.com.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 9:30 a.m.; hosted by Mullica Township VFW Post 5043; held rain or shine; Pinelands United Methodist Church at Batsto, 4200 Nesco Road, Hammonton.
NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 9:30 a.m., names of passed VFW Post 5941 since last Memorial Day will be read and their service honored, Hereford Inlet Lighthouse flagpole, 111 N. Central Ave., North Wildwood; 10 a.m., service at North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues, North Wildwood; hosted by North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood. 609-729-5832.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SEAVILLE MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; James Joyce, Osprey Point resident and US Army veteran, will serve as host; flag solute, ceremony to honor local veteran, guest speaker, color guard; Osprey Point, Sergeant William R. Godfrey Memorial Park, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.
VENTNOR MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES: 9:15 a.m. at the fishing pier, presentation on those “Lost at Sea”; 9:45 a.m. at Ventnor City Hall, memorials; 11 a.m. main service followed by open house, Absecon Island VFW Post 215, 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor. 609-601-2723 or VFW215.org.
Tuesday, May 28
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
COMMUNITY ADVISORY DINNER: 6 to 7 p.m.; looking for members of our community to join the Advisory Board at the Center; bring your ideas and appetite, dinner will be provided; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 p.m.; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LITTLE EGG HARBOR BRANCH MEETING: 10:30 a.m.; new members welcome; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 28; open to adults; learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
HOW TO CROCHET FOR ABSOLUTE BEGINNERS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for all ages; work on various crochet projects; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
IPAD BASICS FOR ADULTS 55+: noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through June 4; for adults 55 and older with visual impairments; Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City. 800-792-8322, ext. 812 or ACFPL.org.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a High School Diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
MOVIE MATINEE: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
OCL EDUCATION INITIATIVE FOR PARENTS: 7 p.m.; learn how to use an OCL card to access databases, Homework Help and more for school assignments; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ORCHIDS BY WALDOR ORCHIDS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation on how orchids are different, but not difficult to plant; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Wednesday, May 29
ACTIVE PARENTING CLASS: 5 to 8 p.m.; learn to embrace the joys of parenting and achieve a more fulfilling and satisfying family life; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
FAMILY SPRING PAINT NIGHT: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; paint a step-by-step scenic, spring themed painting together; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 p.m.; relax and chat with other yarn enthusiasts, work on your knit or crochet projects, and swap patterns; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 30
‘LYNCHING IN AMERICA AND THE RED SUMMER OF 1919’: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Robert F. Holden, retired Senior Adjunct Professor of History, will give a brief history of lynching in America, explain exactly what lynching is, and why, in the year 1919, did it flare up to disturbing proportions of violence and hatred; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
Saturday, June 1
‘ABOUT BOATING SAFETY’: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1, 22, July 27; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
BAZAAR TO BENEFIT THE LIONS CLUB: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; part of Absecon Yard Sale Day; benefits the Lions Club; vendors, registration still open for more to participate; John D. Young Memorial Lions Blind Center, 100 Crestview Ave., Absecon. 609-677-1199.
INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through June; find some great bargains; clothes for adults and children, shoes, linens, household articles, jewelry, and more; South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, Vineland. 856-692-2152.
Tuesday, June 4
FAMILY FUN BINGO: 6:30 p.m. first Tuesdays through June 4; for the whole family; enjoy a night of family bingo, prizes awarded; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 5
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
VETERANS’ ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, June 6
CAPE MAY COUNTY TECH MEETUP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays through June 6; different topic will be explored each month; pizza and soft drinks; Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, June 7
PINE STREET MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. first Fridays; showing of “Murder by Death”; free popcorn; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Tuesday, June 11
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, June 12
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, June 14
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Saturday, June 15
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
Monday, June 17
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Wednesday, June 19
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Thursday, June 20
DOCUMENTARY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays; screening of a documentary feature; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Police Department and the Somers Point Municipal Drug Alliance; William Morrow Somers Point Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point. 609-927-9088, ext. 105.
Dining out
Saturday, May 25
CHICKEN SALAD & FRIED OYSTER DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; chicken salad and fried oysters with sides, served with coffee, iced tea and homemade dessert; take-out meals available; vegetarian entree available; Episcopal Church of the Advent Parish Hall, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, advance: $13 adults; day of: $15 adults, $6 kids. 609-884-3065.
Sunday, May 26
GALLOWAY ELKS #2845 8TH ANNUAL CLAM BAKE: 3 to 7 p.m.; 8th Annual Clambake; steamers, chicken, burgers, hot dogs, salad, draft beer, boxed wine and soda; music provided by Randy & Vicki; Galloway Elks #2845 Lodge, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $25 advance, $30 at the door, $10 kids. 609-377-5697 or GallowayElks2845@comcast.net.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council #6342; benefits the Edward J. Walls, Jr. Scholarship Program; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, $9 adults, $5 ages 11 and younger. 609-748-1197 or KofC6342.org.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.; traditional Memorial Day weekend pancake breakfast fundraiser; hosted by the Improved Order of Red Men (IORM), Kickapoo Tribe #237 in Egg Harbor City; Kickapoo Building, 38 London Ave., Egg Harbor City, $7 adults, $4 kids. 609-226-3812.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, May 22
SECOND CHANCE TOYS COLLECTION: daily through May 31; Hamilton Mall is partnering with Second Chance Toys, a nonprofit corporation that recycles plastic toys for children in need by donating them to community organizations; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
For kids
Wednesday, May 22
KIDS CLUB: 3 R’S OF RECYCLING: 4 to 5 p.m.; bring the kids to meet the ACUA mascot Supercan as we learn the importance of recycling; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through May 22; preschoolers ages 2 1/2 to 5 and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through May 22; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN ANIME NIGHT: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; view and discuss anime and share artwork; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 22; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 29; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs, snacks and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 p.m. May 8, 22; for ages 5 to 12; explore the wonderful world of STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 22, 29; story time for 0 to 3 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, May 23
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Marvel/DC Comic Illustrator Joe Del Beato will lead drawing instruction for children and teens ages 7 to 17; learn how to draw your favorite characters; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 30; for ages 3 to 5; includes a craft, stories and snacks; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays through May 23; suggested for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; story time for 4 to 6 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 30; for ages 12 to 36 months; bring your little one for a morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through May 23; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, May 24
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:35 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MOMMY AND ME: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through August 30; 30-minute stroller walk followed by playtime, coffee and light snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, $54 for the entire session, registration requested. 717-503-8498.
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Saturday, May 25
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
HISTORY EXPLORERS: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 7 to 12; “Are You My Mummy? An Egyptian Craft Experience”; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 29; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LEGO SATURDAYS: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 25; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and show the rest of the group; LEGOs provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through May 25; for ages 3 to 6; introduces new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUMMER READING CLUB KICK-OFF: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; premiere of Book Bingo; win books as prizes; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through June 29; for kids ages 9 to 12; participants need an Atlantic City Library card in good standing to participate; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, May 26
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, May 27
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 28
‘BOOKS WITH BLUE’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through June; for ages 5 and older; join Miss Ariel and a police officer for a themed storytime and craft; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, free. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
ERUPTING MOON DUST PREWRITING ACTIVITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 4 to 7; space-themed sensory pre-writing activity; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY MOVIE AND CRAFT NIGHT: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through July 23; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through May 28; for ages 3 to 5; session includes stories, an age-appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through May 28; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ROBOTICS: 6 to 7 p.m.; building robots for 9-11 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Wednesday, May 29
‘POWER OF THE BYSTANDER’ BULLYING PRESENTATION: 7 to 8 p.m.; for ages 7 to 12; Sifu Shaman, of the Smiling Dragon Kung Fu Academy, will present a bully prevention workshop; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘SPACE STUFF’: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 8 to 13; learn how craters are created by making your own; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
Thursday, May 30
KIDS CLUB: NATURE CENTER TOUCH TANK: 4 to 5 p.m.; learn about local sea creatures through the Nature Center of Cape May touch tank; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD CRAFT: 3:30 to 5 p.m.; for ages 4 to 7; learn about the solar system and use your imagination to create your very own universe; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, May 31
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, June 4
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, June 5
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, June 10
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, June 24
SOMERS POINT GATEWAY TO ARTS 2019: June 24 through August 11; 7-week program for ages 3 to 18; area kids will be featured in fully staged productions of “A Disney Spectacular” and “West Side Story”; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $325. 609-653-0553 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
SUMMER THEATRE CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, June 24 through July 31; show dates: Aug. 1, 2, 3; for ages 7 to 17; presented by Deborah Glenn Drama and Vocals; performing Disney’s “Little Mermaid Jr.”; Cardiff Shopping Center, Ensemble Arts Studio, 6701 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, $275 for program. 609-287-7648 or GlennDramaVocals.com.
Golf
Thursday, May 23
‘GOLF FOR GILDA’S’ PREMIER CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: 1 p.m. shotgun start; foursome scramble format; 5:30 p.m. buffet dinner, awards, art auction; 6th Annual Golf for Gilda’s Premier Charity Golf Tournament; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $150 individuals, $500 foursome. 609-927-0006 or HarborPines.com/Gildas_Tournament.
Tuesday, May 28
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Thursday, May 30
A.C.I.T. 1ST ANNUAL F.S.A. GOLF OUTING: noon registration, 1:30 p.m. shotgun start, 6 p.m. dinner and awards; A.C.I.T. 1st Annual F.S.A. Golf Outing; benefits students and academics scholarships; Blue Heron Pines Golf, 550 Country Club Drive, Egg Harbor City, $110, $30 dinner only. 609-457-5007 or ACITech.org.
JFS & JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. registration and lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start; golf, contests, prizes, lunch, cocktail dinner reception, open bar; Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood; $225 per golfer. 609-822-1167 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, May 22
ADULT BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; discussion of “A Separate Peace” by John Knowles; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Todd Pover from Conserve Wildlife Foundation on “Beach Nesting Birds in NJ”; light refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
Thursday, May 23
INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; “The Girl from Berlin” by Ronald Balson; for adults; discussion of great books in good company; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; “Unraveling Oliver” by Liz Nugent; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, May 24
‘BURIED IN TREASURES’ WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, May 25
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 25; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, May 26
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, May 27
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, May 28
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CHESS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m.; for all ages; take the challenge of playing a friendly game of chess with others; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through November, Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Thursday, May 30
MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK CLUB: 7 p.m.; “A Measure of Darkness” by Jonathan Kellerman; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 1
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, June 3
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 4
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 5
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 6
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, June 8
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, June 10
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, June 11
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, June 12
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Thursday, June 13
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, June 15
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Monday, June 17
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
Tuesday, June 18
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 19
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer’s Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, June 20
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, May 22
ADULT CANCER PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 10 to 11 a.m.; informational workshop about nutrition, exercise and other cancer prevention tips; presented by the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health; Offices of MHAAC, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609 652-3800 or CapeAtlanticCoalition.org.
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
VAPING SAFETY PRESENTATION: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic Prevention Resources; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 29; Wednesday Evening Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, May 23
BRAIN HEALTH WORKSHOP FOR SENIORS: 11 a.m.; for ages 50 and older; find out your brain health score with a certified instructor and an in depth computer program; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
YOGA: 9:30 a.m. May 23, 30; bring your towel, bring your mat, and bring some water; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, May 24
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through May 24; Introduction to Tai Chi and Qigong classes for adults; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, May 25
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, May 27
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare Physician Group, 2110 New Road, 2nd floor, Bariatric Surgery Office, Linwood. 888-569-1000.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 28
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 29
FAMILY ZUMBA WORKOUT & SMOOTHIES: 6 to 7 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SUBSTANCE ABUSE IN THE FAMILY DISCUSSION AND FILM: 7 p.m.; screening of the documentary, “Out of Reach”; join Deborah Nixon, substance abuse coach, and a panel of guests as they discuss the impact that substance abuse has on kids and families; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Monday, June 3
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, June 5
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 6
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Monday, June 10
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Saturday, June 15
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Wednesday, June 19
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
Wednesday, May 22
BLONDAGE ROCKS CONCERT: 7 p.m.; night of rock and roll hits; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Religion
Wednesday, May 22
‘NUMBER THE STARS’: 7 p.m.; 13th annual production; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $12 adults, $10 kids and seniors. 609-226-9840.
‘WITH ALL MY HEART’ — A 6 WEEK COURSE ON JEWISH PRAYER: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through June 20, Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, $99, registration requested. 609-822-8500 or ChabadAC.com.
Saturday, May 25
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE 2019: WALKING & LEAPING: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; music, dance, business talk, speakers, Anglican Church of Transformation, 114 Route 50, Mays Landing, $25. 609-837-0156 or TransformationChurch.me.
Sunday, May 26
PASTOR’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY SERVICE: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; in celebration of the Rev. Ernest Barnes, Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburg Avenue, Egg Harbor City; dinner served from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.; all welcome. 609-965-4211.
Tuesday, May 28
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Wednesday, May 29
DINNER & MOVIE: 5 p.m.; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $18 members, $21 guests; after one week before: $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.