Events
Wednesday, Aug. 21
ADULT COLORING: 2 p.m.; coloring sheets and colored pencils are provided; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
ANCESTRY RESEARCH: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to use the database and get started on your genealogy search; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ATLANTIC CITY AIR SHOW: Aug. 20, 21; 17th annual Thunder over the Boardwalk; performers include the USAF Thunderbirds, Royal Air Force Red Arrows and the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team; beach and Bellevue Avenue, Atlantic City, $55. 312-898-4956 or Airshow.ACChamber.com.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Aug. 31; proceeds from the sale of books benefits program funding; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
AUTHOR TALK WITH CHRISTINE SCARPA: 6 p.m.; local author Christine Scarpa shares details from her debut novel, “One Loose String”; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BROADWAY BY THE BAY: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; starring Broadway performer Kevin Michael; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $25 or $50. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focuses on basic computer skills; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900 or AtlantiCare.org.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; celebrates the 90th birthday of NJ’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
FAMILY FUN DAY AT THE CAPE MAY LIGHTHOUSE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; kid-friendly activities, performers, entertainment and crafts vendors at the base of the lighthouse; Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May, free admission. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; Atlantic County Utilities Authority Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1, 2020; help prepare you for the actual GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
NO BAKE COOKING: DIY SORBET & ICE CREAM: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/SUPERVISED BRIDGE PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; prior experience with bridge is necessary; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WORLD ABOVE WELCOMES ANALYSIS: 7 to 9 p.m.; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, participants read one poem that is less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Aug. 22
CEDAR CREEK HIGH SCHOOL COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; every donor will receive a coupon to Dunkin’ for a free medium-sized coffee or donut and a $5 e-gift card to Amazon; Cedar Creek High School, 1701 New York Ave., Egg Harbor City. RedCross.org.
DIY BODY & FACIAL SCRUBS: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; learn how to create your own body and facial scrub; step-by-step instructions; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
ESL CAFE: ‘US RHYTHM’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
HAMILTON MALL’S GOT TALENT: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or HamiltonMallsGotTalent.com.
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: dusk Thursdays and Sundays through Aug. 29; presented by DO AC; bring a chair or blanket; Thursdays at Bartram Avenue on the beach; Sundays at Gardner’s Basin; Atlantic City, free. AtlanticCityNJ.com.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays in August, Decatur Avenue and the beach, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; lantern-lit walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; all veterans welcome; topics include employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Denny’s Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Dining out
Friday, Aug. 23
MAHJONG BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m.; brunch spread and a chance to meet other players in the community; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167.
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; baked chicken dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Aug. 24
AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat; supports local charities and community improvements; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.
CHICKEN BARBECUE DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; take-outs available; vegetarian option; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, $13 adults advance, $15 at door, $6 kids. 609-884-3065.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
PIG ROAST: 3 to 7 p.m.; pulled pork, spare ribs, sausage, peppers and onions, burgers, dogs and sides; rain or shine; Elks Lodge 2845, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $25 adults, 12 and under $10. 609-377-5697.
Sunday, Aug. 25
6TH ANNUAL PIG ROAST: 1 to 5 p.m.; 6th Annual Pig Roast at the Manahawkin Elks Lodge #2340; includes pork, burgers, hot dogs, salads and more; Manahawkin Elks #2340, 520 Hilliard Blvd., Manahawkin, $25 adults, $10 kids, free ages 11 and younger. 609-597-1107.
Saturday, Sept. 14
ROAST CHICKEN DINNER: noon to 4 p.m., eat in or take out; meal catered by Columbia II includes half roast chicken, parsley potatoes, garlic string beans, roll & butter, dessert and beverage; Mullica Township Historical Society Museum, Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road, Mullica Township; $13. 609-442-9590 or 609-892-3919.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Aug. 21
SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE AT BETH ISRAEL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Aug. 23; Beth Israel is collecting new school supplies for local children in need; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS DRIVE: daily through Aug. 31; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies to help children in need; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branch, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or JerseyShoreFCU.org.
Thursday, Aug. 22
LIGHTHOUSE INTERNATIONAL FILM SOCIETY FUNDRAISER: ‘GRAND CRU’: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; evening of wine discussion, organic wines, film and friends; Daymark Bar and Restaurant, 404 Broadway, Barnegat Light, $65. 609-652-4593 or LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
Friday, Aug. 23
FAMILY FUN BEACH FEST: 6 to 9 p.m.; benefits the Love of Linda Cancer Fund; DJ, 50/50, raffle, games, kids activities; The Club At Diamond Beach, 600 E. Raleigh Ave., Diamond Beach, Lower Township, $5. amyjmahon@yahoo.com.
For kids
Wednesday, Aug. 21
‘A GALAXY OF MOVIES’: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; showing of a free movie for ages 8 to 16; light refreshments provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CHILDREN’S SUMMER READING PROGRAM: daily through Aug. 23; summer reading theme is “A Universe of Stories”; participate to win prizes; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
‘IT’S THE WOLF’: 10 to 11 a.m.; presented by Tuckers’ Tales Puppet Theater; Absecon Library at Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or AbseconLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; library will supply the Legos, you supply the imagination; work together to design and assemble a new project each session; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; story time for 0 to 3 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
WOODCRAFT ACTIVITY: 2 to 3 p.m.; for kids ages 8 and older; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Thursday, Aug. 22
5TH & 6TH GRADE BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. every other Thursday through Aug. 29; keep up with reading this summer; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘DROP IN AND STEM’: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 7 to 12; explore the world of Science, Engineering, Technology and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KIDS ART CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 22, 29; Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, registration required. 609-646-4476.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; story time for ages 4 to 6; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; for ages 12 to 36 months; bring your little one for a morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SNAPOLOGY/SPACE WARS: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; interactive robotics and coding programs for children and teens using LEGO bricks; for ages 3 to 14; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration requested. 609-345-2269 ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
WOODCRAFT ACTIVITY: 2 to 3 p.m.; for kids ages 8 and older; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, Aug. 23
LEGO BOOST CREATIVE TOOLBOX: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 7 to 12; workshop will demonstrate robotics and coding tools; presented by Jon Gibson; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAKERSPACE: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through March 6; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘MOMMY AND ME’ PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30, Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 717-503-8498.
MOVIE AND BOARD GAME DAY: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; kids and teens are invited to have some fun with their friends by watching movies or playing board games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Saturday, Aug. 24
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME WITH SERVICE DOG: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; come and meet service dog Indiana Jones; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SUMMER READING ROUND-UP PARTY: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for ages 3 to 17 who completed the Summer Reading Program; games, food, prizes, and more; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 to 3 p.m., Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
BOOK BINGO: 10 to 11 a.m.; play a few rounds of Bingo and win books or other prizes; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FAMILY FUN BINGO NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; night of family bingo; prizes awarded; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; welcome guests from the Cohanzick Zoo and learn about different animals; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SERIAL READ-ALOUD: ‘A WRINKLE IN TIME’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for kids and adults; Madeline L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time”; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
ZOO DAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Monday FUNday with special guests from the Cohanzick Zoo; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
FAIRY TALE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11 a.m.; kids enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet with child-friendly choices, hear classic fairy tales read aloud, and play dress-up with fairy wings; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20, $5 ages 2 and younger. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; Aug. 6 show starts at 6:30 p.m.; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to Cody, Erin, or Freedom—therapy dogs who love sharing stories with children; learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MOON STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; stories, songs, finger plays and crafts; for ages 3 to 5; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘ZOO TO YOU’: 10 to 11 a.m.; Cape May Zoo will present live animals; Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or AbseconLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 30
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, Sept. 9
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Golf
Tuesday, Aug. 27
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Saturday, Oct. 5
GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start; 6th annual Cliff Rosegren Memorial Golf Tournament; proceeds are going to a 16-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Township that has a rare form of cancer; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $100. 609-625-0256 or CliffRosegrenMemorialGolfTourn@gmail.com.
Groups
Wednesday, Aug. 21
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer’s Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for August, “American Princess: A Novel of First Daughter Alice Roosevelt” by Stephanie Marie Thornton; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT ‘I LOVE TO READ BOOKS’ CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 22
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘INTO THE EVENING’ BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; for adults; “Under the Wide and Starry Sky” by Nancy Horan; discussion of great books in good company; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for August, “Waking Lions” by Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
Friday, Aug. 23
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Aug. 24
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, Aug. 25
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Aug. 26
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
H.O.P.E. GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 16; for widows and widowers; H.O.P.E. is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization providing surviving spouses with grief support since 1979; Central United Methodist Church, Central Avenue and Shore Road, Linwood, $35. 856-234-2200 or 888-920-2201 or HopesNJ.org.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through November, Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
ADULT CRAFT CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14, 28; for adults age 18 and older; learn how to make creative crafts in this fun and relaxed class; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required, limited space. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Rob Fergus on “Birds Among the Modern and Ancient Maya”; light refreshments; Galloway Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
Monday, Sept. 2
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
Thursday, Sept. 5
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Sept. 7
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Sept. 9
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 215-327-7940 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Thursday, Sept. 12
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Sept. 14
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Sept. 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 19
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Saturday, Sept. 21
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; call for what to bring; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Aug. 21
‘5 FABULOUS DAYS OF FITNESS’: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 30; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: Boot Camp Circuit Training, $10; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Yoga classes, $5; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5 to $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m.; AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; Wednesday Evening Yoga With Ceci; Aug. 21 class will begin at 6:15 p.m.; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Aug. 22
FREE YOGA CLASSES: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; bring your own mat; instructed by the Orange Loop’s “The Leadership Studio”; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: DISEASE AND TREATMENT OF THE JOINTS: 11 a.m. to noon, AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Friday, Aug. 23
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; Introduction to Tai Chi and Qigong classes for adults; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 24
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 24; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; wear loose comfortable clothing and bring mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration and $5 fee required for each session. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare Physician Group, 2110 New Road, 2nd floor, Bariatric Surgery Office, Linwood. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 517 Route 72 West, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Monday Morning Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Sept. 2
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
PAUSE FOR PAWS: 10 a.m. to noon first Wednesdays; certified pet therapy dogs are provided to individuals age 18 and older who would like to de-stress and improve their emotional health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, reservations required. 609 652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Sept. 5
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Monday, Sept. 9
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Saturday, Sept. 21
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Music
Wednesday, Aug. 21
2019 SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; no show July 3; food and beverages for sale; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
DJ NICKY G: 7 to 9 p.m.; food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, Aug. 22
SOMERS POINT ‘CONNECTION THURSDAYS: GET PLUGGED IN’: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through August; hosted by the City of Somers Point; “Connection Thursdays: Get Plugged In” Contemporary Christian Concerts on the Beach Series; featuring contemporary and traditional performances by local church bands; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or VisitSomersPoint.com.
Friday, Aug. 23
RAT PACK TOGETHER AGAIN: 7 to 9 p.m.; mix of song and comedy sketches; Long Beach Island Foundation, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, $30 advance, $35 day-of. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concert Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
Saturday, Aug. 24
MOONLIGHT SERENADE: 7 to 10 p.m.; performed by 18-piece Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra; St. Ann Church Hall, Wildwood, $20 advance, $25 at the door. 609-675-0942.
Sunday, Aug. 25
KELLY BRIGGS IN CONCERT: 3 p.m.; broadway’s Kelly Briggs (Les Miserables, Cats) performs his one-man concert, “This Is One of Those Moments” with musical director Gregory Allen; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-0400 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
SOUTH JERSEY AREA WIND ENSEMBLE: 7:30 p.m., Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
TEN EDDY DRIVE BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
THE TONY MART EXPERIENCE PROGRAM AND NIGHT OF MUSIC: 7 to 9 p.m.; Carmen Marotta and the Tony Mart Performers will share about 1950’s and 1960’s nightlife, along with live music; special tribute to the memory of Bob Campanell will also take place; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $20. 609-927-8002 or SomersPointHistory.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
COMMUNITY MUSIC CELEBRATION WITH DR. BEVERLY J. VAUGHN: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Beth El Synagogue is honoring Beverly Vaughn for her outstanding contribution to the world of music; features 12 short performances from many different cultures in the community; recognition will also be given to Reverend Colin Days as he receives the Father Schivo Award for Brotherhood; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10. 609-442-9798 or BethelSynagogue.com.
POOR MOUTH HENRY BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
THE ANGELUS CHORUS: 7 to 8 p.m.; the Chorus is a group of 60 voices that performs sacred and secular music; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Thursday, Aug. 29
STELLAR MOJO: 7 to 9 p.m.; high energy party rock show; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DooWW.com.
Thursday, Sept. 19
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m. third Thursdays through Sept. 19, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ThirdThursdayAC.org.
Religion
Friday, Aug. 23
BETH JUDAH WILDWOOD’S SHABBAT ON THE BEACH: 6 to 7:15 p.m.; join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and Beth Judah Wildwood for an uplifting service on the beach in Cape May; bring a vegetarian dish to share after service; bring a beach chair or blanket; beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-522-7541 or BethJudahTemple.org.
DEVOTION BY THE OCEAN: 6 to 7 p.m.; Friday night Shabbat service on the beach in Ventnor behind the library; music, spirit and joy to welcome the Sabbath; beach at 6500 Atlantic Avenue. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
Reunions
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1969 50TH CLASS REUNION: 6 p.m. to midnight Aug. 24, The Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $100. 609-823-4971.
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; 65th birthday celebration for all members; Cologne Fire Hall, Cologne Avenue, Cologne; pig roast, barbecue chicken and three sides, photo booth, horseshoes, corn hole, BYOB; $38, there is a $15 bring your own food option. Call Jan at 609-221-4851 or Kathy at 609-641-9235.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968, 1969 & 1970: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; $65; limited block of rooms available at Sonesta Suites, reservations must be made by Aug. 31. 609-703-7689 or email classix70phs@gmail.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 55th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, live music; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $50. 609-517-7911 or brucegreenfield@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.