Events
Friday, Dec. 20
AN OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 1; exhibit of holiday traditions through the years complete with model trains, toys and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 5; 100 Christmas trees light up over Lake Meone; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE WORKSHOP: 1 p.m. Dec. 20, 22, Maria Moss, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, $35. 609-926-7991, ext. 3 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
HOLIDAY ORNAMENT DROP-IN CRAFT: 2 to 4 p.m.; create a festive ornament to take home; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
MOVIE AND A SNACK: 10 a.m. to noon, Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
QUILTERS GROUP: noon to 3 p.m. Fridays; beginner and experienced quilters are welcome to join; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Dec. 21
CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS ALCOHOL-FREE: 1 to 3 p.m.; Cumberland County Healthy Communities Coalition’s Youth Network and Lincoln and Landis ShopRite Pharmacy Department are teaming up to promote alcohol-free alternatives; free mocktail tasting and recipe giveaway; ShopRite Pharmacy Department, 3600 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-691-7722.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COSPLAY PRO WRESTLING EVENT: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Cosplay Pro-Wrestling, features some of your favorite anime and video game characters battling it out in the ring; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
‘HIKE THE BURN’ ZONE: 1 to 4 p.m.; 5-mile hike in Bass River State Forest “North,” which encompasses the West Pine Plains Natural Area and the Pygmy Pines; Bass River State, 762 Stage Road, Tuckerton. 609-296-1114 or NJParksAndForests.org.
HOLIDAY TRAIN DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day); O gauge model train layout with three trains and several winter themed operating items; Absecon City Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon. 609-442-1871.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22; magical talking tree, train rides, story time with Mrs. Claus, shopping; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.
Dining out
Friday, Dec. 20
COMMUNITY ADVISORY DINNER: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
BAKED CHICKEN DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Music
Friday, Dec. 20
CONGRESS STREET BRASS BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 p.m.; Our Lady Star of the Sea Sanctuary, Washington Street Mall, Cape May; all welcome, free. 609-827-2049.
ROSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHOIR PERFORMANCE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; reception will follow; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Saturday, Dec. 21
HOLIDAY JAZZ WITH TONY DAY AND FRIENDS: 2 to 3 p.m.; light refreshments; jAtlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778.
Sunday, Dec. 22
COMMUNITY MENORAH LIGHTING & THE GREAT GELT DROP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; doughnuts, latkes, music local children's choirs; firefighters from the Ventnor fire station will climb ladders and drop chocolate Gelt and parachute dreidels; Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-8500 or ChabadAC.com.
Saturday, Dec. 28
BERT KREISCHER: 7 to 9 p.m.; stand-up comedian who performs to sellout crowds across the country; Borgata Events Center, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $49. SoundChronicle.com.
EARTH, WIND & FIRE: 8 to 10 p.m., Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $87. SoundChronicle.com.
Sunday, Dec. 22
COMMUNITY MENORAH LIGHTING & THE GREAT GELT DROP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; enjoy doughnuts and latkes, as well as music performed by two local children’s choirs; firefighters from the Ventnor fire station will be climbing up on their ladders and showering participants with chocolate Gelt as well as parachute dreidels; Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-8500 or ChabadAC.com.
Monday, Dec. 23
HANUKKAH GAME DAY: noon to 4 p.m.; Chanukah luncheon and game day; includes lunch and snacks; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $12, reservations requested. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
CHANUKAH ON ICE: 3 to 5 p.m.; open ice skating, organized skating games for children and families, and a special guest appearance by the biblical heroes of Chanukah, “The Maccabees”; highlight of the event will be lighting of a giant menorah in the center of the rink; The Flyers Skate Zone, 501 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City, $10. 609-822-8500 or ChabadAC.com.
Friday, Dec. 27
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m.; hear from a variety of engaging speakers, view new documentary films on Jewish history, Israel or Judaism while enjoying a delicious kosher brunch; speaker will be Rabbi David Weis, Beth Israel in Northfield; movie shown will be “A Festival of deLights”; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $8 guests; day of program: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.
