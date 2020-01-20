Events
Wednesday, Jan. 22
BOOK SALE: daily through March 31; open to all; visit our ongoing book sale room and find readable, video and audio treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focused on basic computer skills; ; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL CLASSICS: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; join in “Hollywood Musical Classics” presented by Melissa Palmer; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘LET AUNT BERTHA HELP!’: 3 to 4 p.m.; search for free or reduced cost services like medical care, food and job training; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION STRATEGIC PLANNING INITIATIVE: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Middle Township Public Schools will be developing a strategic plan to engage employees, parents, students, community members, business owners, and government leaders in the future planning of the school district; Middle Township Middle School, 300 E. Pacific Ave., Cape May Court House. 609-465-1800, ext. 3100.
PUZZLE ME THIS: daily through March 31; open to adults; join with other adults at our second floor jigsaw puzzle station; sharpen your mind, de-stress, and meet new friends; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WALK-IN JOB SKILLS LAB: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 5; provides assistance to Atlantic City Library members who need help with job-related tasks, such as job searches on the web, updating a resume, creating an email address and completing an online employment application; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Jan. 23
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; open to the public, no partner needed; benefits Seashore Gardens; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
CYBER THURSDAYS: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through March 26; open to adults; learn to use computers to create email, Word documents, a Facebook account and more; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; open to adults; Holocaust educator, Kathy Tabasso, presents “Rescue on the Mountain: The French Village Who Defied the Nazis”; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point, registration requested. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
KARAOKE/GAME NIGHT: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; join to play board games; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: ‘FRAUD WATCH, CYBER SAFETY’: 11 a.m. to noon, AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions, some tips and brushing up on your play and bidding; some bridge experience necessary; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9-$10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, Jan. 24
2020 GREEK WINTER FEAST: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 24, noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 25, noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 26; traditional Greek dance performances, authentic Greek food, baking demonstration, live music, church tours; dine-in, take-out, and delivery available; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
COMMUNITY ADVISORY DINNER: 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
FREE PIZZA & FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the West Cape May Environmental Commission; call for movie title; West Cape May Borough Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005.
FREE RESUME PROGRAM FOR VETERANS: 2 p.m.; resume writing and interview skills seminar presented by Alan Beatty, vice president, Shore Medical Center; for all veterans and active military and their spouses; AMVETS Resource Center, 415 Shore Road, Somers Point; seating limited, reservations required. 609-526-4356.
NOURISHING KNOWLEDGE COOKING DEMO: 4 to 5 p.m.; join AtlantiCare Health Engagement for an interactive simple ingredient, healthy recipe demo and tasting; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-677-7507 or AtlantiCare.org.
QUILTERS GROUP: noon to 3 p.m. Fridays; beginner and experienced quilters are welcome to join; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
THE MOUNTAINTOP: 8 to 10 p.m.; South Jersey native and two-time Broadway-World Best Actor nominee and ADDY award-winning voice actor Leonard Dozier returns home to star as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; The Claridge — A Radisson Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $20-$200. 888-660-0285 or EventBrite.com.
Saturday, Jan. 25
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
MEET YOUR COUNTY SURROGATE: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MID-WINTER ANTIQUE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26; features more than 40 quality dealers showcasing a wide selection of unique furniture, books, ceramics, glass, jewelry, linens, memorabilia, paper, toys, pottery primitives, vintage accessories and more; Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center Inc., 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, $6. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
Monday, Jan. 27
CLASSIC MOVIES AND THEIR STARS OF YESTERYEAR: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; “Classic Movies and Their Stars of Yesteryear” presented by Melissa Palmer; explore the Golden Age of the American film industry via this sight and sound presentation of the classic studios, stars and films of the era; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, registration and a valid library card are required to attend. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through March 20, 2020; receive instruction on the English language; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
ROKU: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn how to use this device to stream your favorite shows and movies over the internet on your TV, and how you can even use it to replace cable; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING CLASSES: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14, 2020, St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Room 101, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-231-9059 or MakingWaves.Church.
FAMILY MOVIE AND CRAFT NIGHT: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; call for movie title; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING: 1 to 3 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25; Pinochle players (and those looking to learn the game) are invited to Longport Library every Tuesday to play their hands; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
RUTGERS ENVRIONMENTAL STEWARDS AT ACUA: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 28 through June 9; hosted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA); educates the public about the science behind pressing environmental issues and helps participants create positive change in their communities; Atlantic County Utilties Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, $260. 609-272-6934 or EnviroStewards.Rutgers.edu.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; bring your team to the library to try your hand at our six rounds of trivia; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
JIGSAW PUZZLE SWAP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; make sure all jigsaw pieces are in the boxes you bring; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
STAFFORD RECREATION’S SENIOR VOLUNTEER FAIR 2020: 1 to 3 p.m.; meet representatives from a wide array of organizations; The Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 East Bay Ave., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583 or StaffordNJ.gov.
WOMEN IN THE LAW: A WOMAN’S PLACE . . . IS AT THE BAR: 5 to 7 p.m.; panel discussion focusing on women in the law and the hurdles they face; offers 2 NJ and 1.5 PA CLE credits; Campus Center Theatre, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-345-3444 or wwwatcobar.org.
Thursday, Jan. 30
COCKTAIL PARTY & COMEDY SHOW: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; AtlantiCare Young Professionals Cocktail Party & Comedy Show; The Society Club and The Borgata Comedy Club, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org/YP.
Saturday, Feb. 1
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
VETERANS’ ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Feb. 6
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, Feb. 7
PINE STREET MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. first Fridays; showing of “Murder by Death”; free popcorn; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Feb. 14
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Monday, Feb. 17
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August, Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Dining out
Wednesday, Jan. 22
LEGION LUNCHES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Moray-Miley American Legion Post 524, 46th Street and West Avenue, Ocean City; open to the public; hoagies, hot and cold sandwiches, soup, salad and dessert for $7, beverages $1. For take out, call 609-398-1751 by 11 a.m.
LUNCH AROUND TOWN: noon to 1:30 p.m.; enjoy a leisurely lunch and conversation with friends while supporting our local restaurants; Zorro’s Pizza, 6708 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Saturday, Jan. 25
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
NATIONAL BLUEBERRY PANCAKE DAY: 10 to 11 a.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Thursday, Jan. 30
DINNER & MOVIE: 5 p.m.; includes a movie on the big screen and a full course meal with a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $18 members, $20 guests up to one week before; $21 members, $23 guests after one week before. 609-822-1167.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Jan. 25
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 10 p.m.; play for some beautiful quality purses; hosted by Farmington Vol. Fire Co. #4; Farmington Vol. Fire Co. #4, 301 Maple Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $30, $35 at door if available. 609-641-3951 or EventBrite.com.
Saturday, Feb. 21
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
Saturday, Feb. 22
‘REMEMBERING JAMIE’ DINNER: 4 to 8 p.m.; annual Italian Night Dinner to benefit Jamie Crescenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund; all you can eat salad, entree, dessert, beer and soda; raffles; $13 adults, $5 children; available in advance or at the door; Elks Lodge, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. For information, call 609-369-2965.
For kids
Wednesday, Jan. 22
TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; read a poem, sing a song, play an instrument, or show off any talent you have; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
Thursday, Jan. 23
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
ST. MARY’S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 2020; provided in partnership with Stockton State University; after-school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary’s Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-686-0418 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 22, 2020; no meeting on Thanksgiving day; stories, songs and crafts for all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Jan. 24
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Saturday, Jan. 25
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 22; use our LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SPANISH-ENGLISH SATURDAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 21; for ages 3 to 12; younger children must be accompanied by an adult; koin Miss Anna for this lively bilingual storytime for kids and their parents/caregivers; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 1; tweens get an opportunity to enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; library card in good standing required to participate; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, Jan. 27
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
BABY BOUNCE: 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Feb. 25; designed to introduce infants (ages 0-24 months) to the world of sounds and stories; stories, songs, rhymes and movement help build pre-reading skills for our littlest library lovers; for infants to age 2 with caregiver; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
KIDS CRAFT CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 4; kids ages 6-12 use their imagination to make and take home crafts with seasonal themes; materials supplied; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MELTING POT CAFE AND KIDS CRAFT: 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 25; stories, songs, finger plays and crafts; fun way to help children develop skills they will need to be ready to read; for ages 3 to 5; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
TEEN ANIME NIGHT: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
Friday, Jan. 31
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, Feb. 10
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Jan. 22
COMPANIONSHIP SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25; facilitated by Margaret Pancoast from Angelic Health Hospice Care; join others who have experienced the loss of a loved one to Dementia or other illness; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-742-7227 or EarthAngelsForDementia.org.
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.
Thursday, Jan. 23
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; LaPizzatega, New Road, Linwood. 609-287-2795 or NJKiwanis.org.
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran’s Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WARRIORS WELCOME: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, 2020; all-veterans meeting will be offered on topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; F-wing, Veterans Lounge, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Friday, Jan. 24
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SHORT STORY BOOK CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m.; “Gullible’s Travels” by Ring Lardner; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration requested. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, Jan. 25
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, Jan. 26
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Jan. 27
ABSECON REPUBLICAN CLUB MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:05 p.m. fourth Mondays through Nov. 23, Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike, Absecon. 609-204-0600.
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; Sandy Pages Book Club will be meeting to discuss “The Overdue Life of Amy Byler” by Kelly Harms; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
GRIEF AND LOSS GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 10; individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use; Offices of MHAAC, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 25; crafters are welcome to bring their current projects to the library to work on; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
TUCKERTON LIBRARY BOOK GROUP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 24; facilitated by Cheryl Caliri, CoFounder of Earth Angels for Dementia; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-837-0338 or EarthAngelsForDementia.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 31; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9, $10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
YOUNG ADULT STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, 2020; students, non-students and “20-Somethings” meet to discuss common young adult issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more; provided by the Mental Health Association in partnership with The Wellness Center; Stockton University, meeting room 2, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Feb. 1
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Feb. 3
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-916-1330 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 6
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
‘RISING MINDS’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:45 to 8 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 7
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Feb. 8
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Feb. 10
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
MYELOMA SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; part of the International Myeloma Foundation; meet to learn about Myeloma, treatment options, nutritional guidelines and support of others living with the effects of Myeloma; Southern Ocean Medical Center, 1140 W. Route 72, Manahawkin. 609-510-6026.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
ITALIAN CULTURE CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June 2020; with Marie Catanese; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 13
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Feb. 15
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; bring your own original play; Jan. 18: semi-annual dues will be collected from members, prep for tomorrow’s program at Chabad; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Monday, Feb. 17
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August; national AARP members and members transferring from other AARP Chapters are invited to attend, along with persons 50+ years of age who would like to join or learn more about AARP; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SOUTH JERSEY IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. third Tuesdays through June, 2020; Irish singer/musician Tom Brett will perform; American Legion Hall Post #28, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon, free admission. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current and retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-1223 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, Feb. 20
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursdays through June, 2020; GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May meeting; light refreshments; presentation entitled “Healthy Skin Care” will be given by Susanne Taraschi, Esthetician, Paolini Skin Care; GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy Roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Jan. 22
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 5; limited supply of yoga mats for those who don’t have their own; for adults ages 18 and older; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 22, Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Jan. 23
CRYSTAL BOWL SOUND HEALING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 26; Ginnie Roesch Brown of “Ascend to Wellness” takes participants through a meditation of wellness and relaxation in a one-hour Sound Healing Session; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing, $20. 609-742-7227.
EMPOWER THE CAREGIVER RESOURCE FAIR: noon to 3 p.m.; offered by the Cape Atlantic Caregivers Coalition; representatives from a variety of agencies, organizations and non-profits will be on hand to offer information to caregivers of persons of any age; Brigantine Library, 201 15th St., Brigantine. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOGA CLASSES: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; offer a mix of vinyasa and yin poses, along with a 5-minute guided meditation; Bridge Wellness Center, 507 S. Route 9, Marmora, $15. 609-840-6034.
Friday, Jan. 24
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Jan. 25
HEARTFULNESS MEDITATION: 11:30 a.m. first and third Saturdays; calming meditation class; Bridge Wellness Center, 507 S. Route 9, Marmora. 609-840-6034 or BridgeServices.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Jan. 27
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FITNESS CLASS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays; no class Feb. 17, May 25, Sept. 7, Oct. 12; “Shangri-La Yoga” presented by Christine Kortze; Upper Cape Library, 2050 Route 631, Petersburg. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FREE TAI CHI CLASSES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through December 1, 2020; learn this ancient method for relaxation and stress relief from a recognized master; sponsored by Dr. Grife, MD at the Ventnor Wellness Center; Ventnor Wellness Center, 6601 Ventnor Ave., Suite 105, Ventnor, free. 609-457-3045 or SmilingDragonKungFu.com.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare Physician Group, 2110 New Road, 2nd floor, Linwood. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
EXERCISE CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 2, Senior Center, 621 West White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
FREE TAI CHI CLASSES: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; learn this ancient method for relaxation and stress relief from a recognized master; sponsored by Dr. Grife, MD at the Ventnor Wellness Center; Ventnor Wellness Center, 6601 Ventnor Ave., Suite 105, Ventnor, free. 609-457-3045 or SmilingDragonKungFu.com.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
MOVE AND GROOVE: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 12; with Cathy Cashmere; low impact dance fitness class; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreelLbrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK AND TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 24; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium and take in the beautiful views of the beach and ocean; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 3
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
PAUSE FOR PAWS: 10 a.m. to noon first Wednesdays; certified pet therapy dogs are provided to individuals age 18 and older who would like to de-stress and improve their emotional health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, reservations required. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 6
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Monday, Feb. 10
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Saturday, Feb. 15
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
Friday, Jan. 24
‘ALIVE WITH MUSIC!’: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 31; join music teacher Dee Mann every Friday to make music; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin, $5 per session,
Sunday Feb. 9
49TH OCEAN COUNTY BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: noon to 5 p.m.; doors open 11 a.m.; regional bluegrass band, each playing 45-minute sets; refreshments, vendors; $10 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger; proceeds benefit Pinelands Cultural Society and Albert Music Hall Scholarship Fund; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown, Ocean Township. www.alberthall.org
Saturday, March 14
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE HERITAGE BRASS BAND: 3 p.m., symphonic brass ensemble playing patriotic favorites, jazz standards and more; presented by Main Street Vineland; Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; free. 856-794-8653 or TheAve.biz.
Religion
Thursday, Jan. 23
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 20; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; free dinner included; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Sunday, Jan. 26
RABBI’S CELEBRATION LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; special celebration of Rabbi and Mildred Krauss; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $30, pre-registration required. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.
