Events
Wednesday, Aug. 28
COMPUTER TRAINING FROM LEARNING EXPRESS: 3 to 4 p.m.; explore options for learning about your computer, operating systems, office applications and the Internet; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; celebrates the 90th birthday of NJ’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
FAMILY FINANCIAL BINGO: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
Thursday, Aug. 29
BINGO LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by Compete Care of Linwood; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, reservations requested. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
END OF SUMMER CARNIVAL: 5 to 8 p.m., Complete Care at Linwood, 201 New Road, Linwood. 609-927-6131.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m.; local produce, seafood, baked goods, fresh food, flowers, honey, kids crafts, and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
HEROTINI HAPPENING AWARDS: 6 to 9 p.m.; conclusion of the summer-long HEROtini Mocktail Challenge, presented by the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign For Designated Drivers; Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood, $40 individuals, $75 couples. HeroCampaign.org/Herotini.
HAMILTON MALL’S GOT TALENT: 6 to 9 p.m.; 4th annual talent show; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or HamiltonMallsGotTalent.com.
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: dusk; presented by DO AC; bring a chair or blanket; Bartram Avenue on the beach; Atlantic City, free. AtlanticCityNJ.com.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m., Decatur Avenue and the beach, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
Friday, Aug. 30
EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES: ‘NAVIGATING INDEED.COM’: 2 to 3 p.m.; helpful tips on how to use Indeed confidently; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
FAMILY COMEDY SHOW: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; “A Man and a Dog” family comedy show; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 31
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
FREE KIDS’ AND ADULT DANCING: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., kids’ dancing; 9 to 10:30 p.m., adult ballroom dancing; Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
HISTORIC ANCESTORS WALK: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 21, 28; guided Walking Tour of the Cold Spring Church and Cemetery; Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring. 609-884-4065 or ColdSpringChurch.com.
LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 2; view articles from historic Longport; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
MANAHAWKIN ELKS #2340 MARKET DAY: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; crafts, food, vendors, and more; Manahawkin Elks #2340, 520 Hilliard Blvd., Manahawkin. 609-597-1107.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays in August and October, Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
UNIVERSE OF CODING: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 7; learn how scientists use engineering and computer programming to design missions to space, and try computer coding out for yourself; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Sunday, Sept. 1
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; fresh local produce, vegetables and home made soup will be available; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 1, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY ART SHOW: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; annual Art Show on the Lawn; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
Dining out
Saturday, Aug. 31
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; with fresh strawberry fresh blueberry and fresh banana, sausage, orange juice, coffee, tea; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 ages 12 and younger.
AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat pancakes, with sausage, juice, coffee and blueberry toppings; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association; supports local charities and community improvements; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Fundraisers{/span}
Wednesday, Aug. 28
TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS DRIVE: daily through Aug. 31; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies to help children in need; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branch, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or JerseyShoreFCU.org.
Friday, Aug. 30
RITA’S WATER ICE TRUCK FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 30, 31, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6; benefits Friends of Stockton Performing Arts, which supplies scholarships to students in the performing arts programs; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4786 or StocktonPAC.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS FUNDRAISER: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; South Jersey Players, along with Ventnor Coffee, will present an evening of monologues with local actors; stand-up comedian, Scott Friedman, will host; Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor, $20. 347-920-6399.
For kids
Wednesday, Aug. 28
‘A GALAXY OF MOVIES’: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; showing of a free movie for ages 8 to 16; light refreshments provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; library will supply the Legos, you supply the imagination; work together to design and assemble a new project each session; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; story time for 0 to 3 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
‘ZOO TO YOU’: 10 to 11 a.m.; Cape May Zoo will present live animals; Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or AbseconLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 29
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KIDS ART CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 29; Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, registration required. 609-646-4476.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; for ages 12 to 36 months; bring your little one for a morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SNAPOLOGY/SPACE WARS: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; interactive robotics and coding programs for children and teens using LEGO bricks; for ages 3 to 14; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration requested. 609-345-2269 ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Friday, Aug. 30
JR. CLAMSHELL PITCHING TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m. registration, noon to 3 p.m. Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament; open to boys and girls in two age groups — ages 6 to 11 and ages 12 to 17; Windsor Beach, Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MAKERSPACE: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through March 6; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘MOMMY AND ME’ PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30, Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 717-503-8498.
MOVIE AND BOARD GAME DAY: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; kids and teens are invited to have some fun with their friends by watching movies or playing board games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 31
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Golf{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Monday, Sept. 9{/span}
THOMAS L. GLENN JR. MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT: 7:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; 31st annual event hosted by AtlantiCare; Hidden Creek Golf Course, 75 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
INSPIRA 2019 GOLF AND TENNIS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m. golf tournament, 4:30 p.m. dinner and awards ceremony; all proceeds benefit Inspira Health; Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $150-$350. 856-641-8290 or InspiraFoundation.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; proceeds from the tournament will support the mission of The Arc; Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $250. 609-485-0800 or TheArcAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Oct. 5
GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start; 6th annual Cliff Rosegren Memorial Golf Tournament; proceeds are going to a 16-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Township that has a rare form of cancer; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $100. 609-625-0256 or CliffRosegrenMemorialGolfTourn@gmail.com.
Groups
Wednesday, Aug. 28
ADULT CRAFT CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14, 28; for adults age 18 and older; learn how to make creative crafts in this fun and relaxed class; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required, limited space. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Rob Fergus on “Birds Among the Modern and Ancient Maya”; light refreshments; Galloway Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
Thursday, Aug. 29
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29, then moving to new time and location; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Denny’s Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Friday, Aug. 30
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Conference Room, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
PARENT COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD DINNER: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for board members to assist in the planning of center happenings; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Saturday, Aug. 31
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Health, fitness{/span}
Wednesday, Aug. 28
‘5 FABULOUS DAYS OF FITNESS’: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 30; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: Boot Camp Circuit Training, $10; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Yoga classes, $5; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5 to $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
OUTDOOR GENTLE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; outdoor Vinyasa style class, suitable for all practice levels; bring your yoga mat and water; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3671 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; Wednesday Evening Yoga With Ceci; Aug. 21 class will begin at 6:15 p.m.; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Aug. 29
FREE YOGA CLASSES: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; bring your own mat; instructed by the Orange Loop’s “The Leadership Studio”; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
Friday, Aug. 30
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; Introduction to Tai Chi and Qigong classes for adults; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 31
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Sept. 1
LABOR DAY WEEKEND BBQ FUNDRAISER: 1 to 5 p.m.; platter with your choice of pork kebobs or BBQ chicken dinner with rice pilaf, corn on the cob, bread, coffee and cake, and more; eat-in or take-out; New Kuban Historical Museum, 228 Don Road, Buena, $10. 856-697-2255.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Music{/span}
Wednesday, Aug. 28
2019 SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; no show July 3; food and beverages for sale; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
COMMUNITY MUSIC CELEBRATION WITH DR. BEVERLY J. VAUGHN: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Beth El Synagogue is honoring Beverly Vaughn for her outstanding contribution to the world of music; features 12 short performances from many different cultures in the community; recognition will also be given to Reverend Colin Days as he receives the Father Schivo Award for Brotherhood; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10. 609-442-9798 or BethelSynagogue.com.
POOR MOUTH HENRY BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
THE ANGELUS CHORUS: 7 to 8 p.m.; the Chorus is a group of 60 voices that performs sacred and secular music; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, Aug. 29
SOMERS POINT ‘CONNECTION THURSDAYS: GET PLUGGED IN’: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through August; hosted by the City of Somers Point; “Connection Thursdays: Get Plugged In” Contemporary Christian Concerts on the Beach Series; featuring contemporary and traditional performances by local church bands; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or VisitSomersPoint.com.
STELLAR MOJO: 7 to 9 p.m.; high energy party rock show; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DooWW.com.
Friday, Aug. 30
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; mix of marches, pop, Americana, and patriotic music; Rotary Park, 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concert Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
THE BEACH BUMZ CONCERT: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; beach tribute band; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
Saturday, Aug. 31
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 6 to 7 p.m.; outdoor evening concert at Cape May’s Sunset Beach; mix of marches, pop, Americana, and patriotic music; Sunset Boulevard, Cape May Point, free. 609-884-7079 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Sunday, Sept. 1
ORGAN RECITAL: 4 to 5 p.m.; features Brennan Szafron; reception following concert; Episcopal Church of the Advent, Washington and Franklin streets, Cape May, $10. 609-898-9699.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Religion{/span}
Tuesday, Sept. 3
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Sept. 12
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die, and what it means to follow Him; free dinner included; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Reunions
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; 65th birthday celebration for all members; Cologne Fire Hall, Cologne Avenue, Cologne; pig roast, barbecue chicken and three sides, photo booth, horseshoes, corn hole, BYOB; $38, there is a $15 bring your own food option. Call Jan at 609-221-4851 or Kathy at 609-641-9235.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968, 1969 & 1970: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; $65; limited block of rooms available at Sonesta Suites, reservations must be made by Aug. 31. 609-703-7689 or email classix70phs@gmail.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 55th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, live music; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $50. 609-517-7911 or brucegreenfield@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.