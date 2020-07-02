Events
Friday, July 3
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; interactive learning activities with focus on increasing listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills; registration required. ACFPL.org.
FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinery capemay.com.
Saturday, July 4
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; over 35 vendors for produce, baked goods, honey, specialty foods, dog treats, wine, beer, handmade nonfood items and more; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. 609-523-1602 or dooww.com.
For kids
Monday, July 6
SUMMER CAMP: through Aug. 14; for middle and high school students from ACIT, Pleasantville and Chartertech schools; hosted by Future Leaders Organization; includes tutoring, academic enrichment, robotics and media. 609-457-8125 or 100futureleaders.org.
VIKING ROWING CLUB YOUTH PROGRAM: through Aug. 8; ‘Chicken Dippers’ for ages 10 to 14; different schedules for various age groups; John Holland Boathouse, Surrey and Calvert avenues, Ventnor, $100. 609-457-3641.
Tuesday, July 7
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, movement activities. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.readsquared.com.
Wednesday, July 8
ONLINE TEEN ‘HAPPY LITTLE PAINT NIGHT’: 4 to 5 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; watch a paint tutorial, then create your own. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.readsquared.com.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 6
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA - BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or dooww.com.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; provides resources to encourage a healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals 51 and older; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or capeassist.org.
Music
Wednesday, July 8
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland, Buena Vista Township. 856-697-2100 or buenavistanj.com.
Thursday, July 9
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. abseconarts.com.
Wednesday, July 8
EXHIBIT — ‘GARY BRANIN RETROSPECTIVE: REALISM TO ABSTRACT’: on display July 1 to 25; Great Bay Gallery opens its 27th season with the tribute exhibit “Gray Branin Retrospective: Realism to Abstract, 70’s — 90’s”; selected works represent a variety of broad landscapes, nature up-close and personal and local sites; 5 to 7 p.m. July 9, 10, reception; Great Bay Art Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
FINANCIAL CHALLENGE VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; free. Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
PEOPLE, PLACE, PROCESS: 50 YEARS OF GLASSMAKING AT WHEATONARTS: daily through Dec. 31; exhibition in the Museum of American Glass focused on the evolution of WheatonArts as a vital arts organization; exhibition displays artworks and artifacts from the collection of the Museum; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
THEMES ACROSS CULTURES: daily through Dec. 31; exhibit in the Down Jersey Folklife Center at WheatonArts; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Thursday, July 9
‘BACK IN THE DAY’ THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie’s & Pete’s, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; Backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, in front of Lucy the Elephant, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR SPACE FOR HUMAN SPACEFLIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 10 through adults; learn about the human space programs planned by the United States, China, Russia and four U.S. commercial companies; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Saturday, July 11
GARAGE AND HOME BAKED GOODS SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; indoor baked goods and garage sale; masks required; St. Peter & Paul UOC, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255.
Tuesday, July 14
TRIVIA NIGHT (VIRTUAL): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; get your team together and test your knowledge; hosted online by Longport Public Library; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies including paints and watercolor cold press tablet will be provided to the first 11 registered participants. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, July 16
DIY BANANA ICE CREAM VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; free. 609-652-0230.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIAL PURSUIT: SILVER SCREEN EDITION: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; test your knowledge of great Hollywood movies and actors/actresses. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 17
ART ON ASBURY GALLERY EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; theme “Summertime”; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history, ancestry and more at our Memoir Workshop, led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, July 21
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite BBQ or BBQ accompaniment recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, July 23
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 24
LEARN TO SEW: BUTTON EVENT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; celebrate National Thread a Needle Day. 609-652-0230.
Tuesday, July 28
KINSHIP CAREGIVER JEOPARDY GAME VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; online game; themes will be dinosaurs and Disney princesses. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MAGIC IN WATERCOLORS: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies, including paints and watercolor cold press tablet, will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; class is open to all levels of experience; registration required. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 31
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; let us know what we can do to help make our community stronger. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Tuesday, July 14
VIRTUAL DRAGONFLY CRAFT AND STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; free. Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
Wednesday, July 15
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: ‘BRING YOUR OWN BOOK’: 4 to 5 p.m.; join on Zoom to play “Bring Your Own Book”; players will race to find matches for weird and funny prompts using their own books; hosted by Atlantic City Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, July 9
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Monday, July 20
SCAVENGER HUNT FITNESS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live on Facebook. 609-652-0230.
Music
Wednesday, July 8
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Thursday, July 9
MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, July 18
ALBERT MUSIC HALL CONCERT: 6 to 10 p.m.; outdoor concert presented by Pinelands Cultural Society; Waretown Lake Pavilion, 182 Wells Mill Road, Waretown, Ocean Township; free; light refreshments may be purchased. AlbertHall.org or Facebook.com/AlbertMusicHall.
