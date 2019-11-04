Events
Wednesday, Nov. 6
BEGINNER MAHJONG CLASSES: 1 p.m., Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $80 members, $110 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focused on basic computer skills; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
FALL FLOWERS WITH THE RAIN FLORIST: 6 to 7:15 p.m.; craft seasonal floral arrangements; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free Village/JCC members and Holocaust Survivors, $5 non-members. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; Atlantic County Utilities Authority Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1; help prepare you for the actual GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
SOMERS POINT RESTAURANT WEEK: daily through Nov. 10; three-course dinner menu for $27.19 and/or a two-course lunch menu for $12.19 at 16 participating restaurants; somersptrestaurantwk.com.
VETERANS ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Nov. 7
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Dec. 22; open to the public, no partner needed; benefits Seashore Gardens; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609 645-3269 or gottadanceatthejerseyshore.com.
CIDER WITH SENIORS: 10 to 11 a.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through January; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ESL CAFE: 6 to 7:10 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; meet new community members, learn daily life situations, share perspectives and experiences, and learn more about other cultures; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GAME DAY: 1 to 4 p.m.; play Mah Jongg, Canasta, and more; includes light lunch and snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $8. 609-822-7116.
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
OPEN HOUSE: 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 7, 8; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing, reservations requested. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
Friday, Nov. 8
ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS ARTISANAL CHEESE MAKING: 3 to 8 p.m.; with Larry and Linda Faillace, owners of Three Shepherds Farm in Vermont; Mays Landing Campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays landing. 609-343-5655 or atlantic.edu.
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
GENEALOGY — DROP IN: 1 to 3 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LATIN FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Dining out
Thursday, Nov. 7
ATLANTIC CITY FOOD TOUR: DUCKTOWN: 1 to 3:30 p.m.; stop and eat at some local restaurants that have been established in the neighborhood since the early 1900s; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $75. 866-316-5081 or 609-721-5164 or artsgarageac.com.
Friday, Nov. 8
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; chicken cacciatore; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Nov. 9
FALL LUNCHEON: 1 to 3 p.m.; buffet-style lunch with coffee, tea, iced tea, and dessert; hosted by Southern Ocean Congregational Church; Little Egg Harbor Senior Center, 641 Radio Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, $12. 609-812-0325.
ROAST PORK DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m.; walk-in or take-out; First United Methodist Church of Mays Landing, 6011 Main St., Mays Landing, $10 adults, $5 ages 11 and younger. 609-625-9446 or FUMCMayslanding.org.
Sunday, Nov. 10
RIB SALE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by the Crooked Horn Gunning Club; barbecued pork ribs will be available for $20 per rack; Belleplain VFW, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $20. 609-780-0999.
VETERAN’S DAY DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m.; homemade, sit-down dinner of spaghetti and meatballs, rolls, Caesar salad, and dessert hosted by the Women’s Auxiliary of Kline-McAnney American Legion Post #396; Kline-McAnney American Legion Post #396, 3218 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, $15 adults, $8 ages 11 and younger. 609-266-9477.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Nov. 6
ADELAIDE’S PLACE PRESENTS TASTING & TAPAS: 5:30 to 8 p.m.; wine tasting and tapas, created by Chef Ken Klein; McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, 3016 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $35. 609-340-8816 or AdelaidesPlace.org.
WARMTH FOR WINTER COAT & SWEATER DRIVE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 27; fall community service project by Ocean City Board of Realtor; collecting coats, sweaters, blankets, snow boots, hats, scarves, and more for the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet; Ocean City Board Of Realtors, 405 22nd St, Ocean City. 609-399-0128 or OCBOR.com.
Friday, Nov. 8
VETERAN’S DAY WINE VS. BEER CHARITY EVENT: 6:30 to 11 p.m.; hosted by the Knights of Columbus All Saints Council #6277; benefits AMVets Post 911; dinner consists of five courses, each complimented by award-winning wines and craft beers provided by Fedway Distributors and the Circle Liquor Store of Somers Point; Chinese auction; Josie Kellys Pub House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $55. 609-576-6812 or 609-470-0256.
Saturday, Nov. 9
FAMILY PROMISE SOC GIFT AUCTION: 4 to 9:30 p.m.; hosted by Family Promise of Southern Ocean County; St. Mary’s of the Pines Church, 100 Bishop Way, Manahawkin, $10 advance, $15 at the door. 609-994-3317 or FamilyPromiseSOC.org.
PENNY AUCTION: 5 to 10 p.m.; 36th Annual Penny Auction hosted by St. Vincent de Paul Regional School; more than 200 penny table prizes, liquor baskets, $100 and over specials, a 50/50 raffle and more; William Davies Middle School, 1876 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive, Mays Landing, $5. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
For kids
Wednesday, Nov. 6
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
MOTHER GOOSE LAPSIT: 10:30 a.m.; rhythm, rhyme, music and movement for children up to 17 months with parent/caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 11; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 20; stories, songs and crafts for preschoolers ages 2 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; Nov. 20: visit from local author Beatrice Darby who will be promoting her books; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
ST. MARY’S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5, 2020; after school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary’s Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TEEN ANIME CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6, Dec. 11; for teens ages 13 to 18; view and discuss anime and share artwork; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.
Thursday, Nov. 7
‘123 READ’: 3 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 12; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KIDS’ POLYMER CLAY CLASS: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; learn how to create your own Sea Turtle with polymer clay, inspired by artist Christi Friesen; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, advance registration recommended. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
PAWS FOR READING: 4 p.m.; practice your reading skills in the company of a gentle therapy dog; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Nov. 21; for ages 3 to 5; stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Nov. 21; for ages 12 to 36 months; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SCIENCETELLERS ALIENS: ESCAPE FROM EARTH: 10:30 a.m.; intergalactic story where science experiments brings the story to life; for ages 4 and older; sponsored by the Friends of the Little Egg Harbor Branch; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TEEN CRAFT — LENAPE COIL POTS: 7 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME PRESENTS: HARVEST CRAFT: 10 to 11 a.m.; harvest themed crafts; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Friday, Nov. 8
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘PLAY WITH YOUR FOOD’: 2 to 4 p.m.; kids, teens, and adults of all ages are invited to build projects out of food; STEM challenge; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Nov. 6
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; hosted by Angelic Health; light refreshments; Companionship Grief Support Group; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing, free. AngelicHospice.net.
HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m.; open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-916-1330 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Nov. 7
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-271-2339 or AdultChildren.org.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘CARE FOR THE CAREGIVER’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m.; support group for people caring for a family member or friend who is ill; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration required. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 26; for adults and teens; dedicated crafting group; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘RISING MINDS’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:45 to 8 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran’s Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WARRIORS WELCOME: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, 2020; all-veterans meeting will be offered on topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; F-wing, Veterans Lounge, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Nov. 8
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Nov. 6
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
PAUSE FOR PAWS: 10 a.m. to noon first Wednesdays; certified pet therapy dogs are provided to individuals age 18 and older who would like to de-stress and improve their emotional health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, reservations required. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
‘TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR HEALTH’ PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 20; for adults; Maggie Weaver, RN, explains how to manage your diabetes symptoms, communicate with your health care providers, improve eating and exercise habits, and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WELLNESS SEMINAR & COOKING DEMONSTRATION SERIES: 2 to 3 p.m.; “Carbs…What’s in Your Diet?”; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA AT ST. MARY’S: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 4, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-410-3101 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Thursday, Nov. 7
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
LIBRARY WALKING CLUB: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 21; light stroll every Thursday; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘MATTER OF BALANCE’: 10 to 11 a.m.; staff member with the Cape May County Department of Health will speak about balance; program is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase the activity levels of older adults who have concerns about falls; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Nov. 8
BABY BASICS CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, 1925 Pacific Ave., Broomall Conference Room, Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CHAIR YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; learn about stretches you can do in a chair and some mediation techniques; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Hammonton Campus, 219 N. White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Music
Wednesday, Nov. 6
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Saturday, Nov. 9
MOSTLY MOTETS CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Mostly Motets, a central New Jersey vocal ensemble; Episcopal Church of the Advent, Washington and Franklin streets, Cape May, $10. 609-884-3065.
Religion
Saturday, Nov. 9
‘THE MESSIAH IS COMING!? PART 2’: noon to 3 p.m.; 10 a.m. service, noon luncheon, followed by presentation by Steve Sarratore, Temple member and Emeritus Professor at Purdue University; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, reservations requested. 609-266-0403.
Sunday, Nov. 10
‘PEACE, POLITICS AND PLUTONIUM: A MAVEN’S GUIDE TO THE MIDDLE EAST’: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by Gil Hoffman, Jerusalem Post chief political correspondent and analyst for the Jerusalem Post; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $18, $36, reservations requested. 609-822-7116, ext. 101.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Nov. 14
JEWISH AUTHOR SERIES: 7 p.m.; Jewish Author Series: Celebrate Jewish Book Month with the JCC; authors Stephanie Butnick and Liel Leibovitz; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $12 members, $15 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Reunions
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: Nov. 15, 16; 55th reunion events; dinner at Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-451-9075.
