Events
Sunday, Sept. 8
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Somers Point, $15 outside, $20 inside. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
15TH ANNUAL ANTIQUES APPRAISAL DAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Antiques, Arts and Cultural Society of South Jersey; Bruce Dooley of Elwood Antiques and Aged to Perfection will give oral appraisals; Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St., Millville, $5. 856-825-7787.
RICHARD SOMERS DAY CEREMONY: 2 to 2:45 p.m.; hosted by the City of Somers Point and the Historical Society; in case of rain, the memorial will be held in the Council Chambers of the Somers Point City Hall; Richard Somers Memorial Park, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
Monday, Sept. 9
DINNER FOR GRANDPARENTS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
MEET TO KNIT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; all skill levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MILLS OF NACOTE CREEK: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Atlantic County Historical Society librarian Norm Goos will speak on old mills of Nacote Creek in the Port Republic and Galloway area; Atlantic County Historical Society building, 97 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY ABLE ACCOUNTS SEMINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; learn how your loved one can maintain a bank account up to 100K that will not jeopardize his/her SSI or SSD; Mary Campagna, an expert from Hinkle, Fingles, Prior, & Fischer P.C. will be giving the presentation; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-442-3806 or NAMIAC.org.
PHOTOS & FILES FOR WINDOWS: 6 to 7 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn how to manage your files and how to use built-in Windows 10 features to make your photos look their best; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
WATER BATH CANNING FOR BEGINNERS: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; learn the steps to successful water bath canning; held in partnership with the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play bridge, pinochle or mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
‘WOUNDED WARRIOR WEEK’ PARADE: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Longport’s American Legion Post #469; arrival of Wounded Warrior, Joe Hahn, and his family; the Hahn family will be traveling from Oklahoma for a one week, all-expense-paid vacation at the Jersey shore; parade will travel from Ventnor Plaza, up Dorset Avenue to Atlantic Avenue, and then down to Longport. 609-645-3511.
For kids
Sunday, Sept. 8
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL BLESSING AND ORIENTATION DAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5.
Monday, Sept. 9
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341. or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
HOMEWORK HANGOUT: 2 to 5 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
LEGO CLUB: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; for ages 5 to 8; participate with a parent/guardian; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.
Golf
Wednesday, Sept. 11
INSPIRA 2019 GOLF AND TENNIS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m. golf tournament, 4:30 p.m. dinner and awards ceremony; all proceeds benefit Inspira Health; Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $150-$350. 856-641-8290 or InspiraFoundation.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $250. 609-485-0800 or TheArcAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Oct. 5
6TH ANNUAL CLIFF ROSEGREN MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $100. 609-625-0256.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1954: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 14, 65th reunion; The PALM Restaurant at Tropicana Casino Hotel & Resort, 2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, $42. 609-822-6491 or 609-822-4875.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 55th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, live music; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $50. 609-517-7911 or brucegreenfield@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.