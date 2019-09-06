Events

Sunday, Sept. 8

FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.

FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Somers Point, $15 outside, $20 inside. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.

15TH ANNUAL ANTIQUES APPRAISAL DAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Antiques, Arts and Cultural Society of South Jersey; Bruce Dooley of Elwood Antiques and Aged to Perfection will give oral appraisals; Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St., Millville, $5. 856-825-7787.

RICHARD SOMERS DAY CEREMONY: 2 to 2:45 p.m.; hosted by the City of Somers Point and the Historical Society; in case of rain, the memorial will be held in the Council Chambers of the Somers Point City Hall; Richard Somers Memorial Park, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.

Monday, Sept. 9

DINNER FOR GRANDPARENTS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.

MEET TO KNIT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; all skill levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MILLS OF NACOTE CREEK: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Atlantic County Historical Society librarian Norm Goos will speak on old mills of Nacote Creek in the Port Republic and Galloway area; Atlantic County Historical Society building, 97 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.

‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY ABLE ACCOUNTS SEMINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; learn how your loved one can maintain a bank account up to 100K that will not jeopardize his/her SSI or SSD; Mary Campagna, an expert from Hinkle, Fingles, Prior, & Fischer P.C. will be giving the presentation; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-442-3806 or NAMIAC.org.

PHOTOS & FILES FOR WINDOWS: 6 to 7 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn how to manage your files and how to use built-in Windows 10 features to make your photos look their best; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

WATER BATH CANNING FOR BEGINNERS: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; learn the steps to successful water bath canning; held in partnership with the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play bridge, pinochle or mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.

IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.

JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.

SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.

‘WOUNDED WARRIOR WEEK’ PARADE: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Longport’s American Legion Post #469; arrival of Wounded Warrior, Joe Hahn, and his family; the Hahn family will be traveling from Oklahoma for a one week, all-expense-paid vacation at the Jersey shore; parade will travel from Ventnor Plaza, up Dorset Avenue to Atlantic Avenue, and then down to Longport. 609-645-3511.

For kids

Sunday, Sept. 8

YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL BLESSING AND ORIENTATION DAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5.

Monday, Sept. 9

MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341. or CMCLibrary.org.

MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

HOMEWORK HANGOUT: 2 to 5 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.

LEGO CLUB: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; for ages 5 to 8; participate with a parent/guardian; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.

Golf

Wednesday, Sept. 11

INSPIRA 2019 GOLF AND TENNIS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m. golf tournament, 4:30 p.m. dinner and awards ceremony; all proceeds benefit Inspira Health; Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $150-$350. 856-641-8290 or InspiraFoundation.org.

Thursday, Sept. 12

THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $250. 609-485-0800 or TheArcAtlantic.org.

Saturday, Oct. 5

6TH ANNUAL CLIFF ROSEGREN MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $100. 609-625-0256.

Reunions

ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1954: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 14, 65th reunion; The PALM Restaurant at Tropicana Casino Hotel & Resort, 2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, $42. 609-822-6491 or 609-822-4875.

ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 55th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, live music; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $50. 609-517-7911 or brucegreenfield@gmail.com.

PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.

VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.

