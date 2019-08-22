Events
Saturday, Aug. 24
AFRICAN VIOLET EXHIBIT AND SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sponsored by the Southern New Jersey African Violet Club; Moravian Church, 245 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-561-5185 or SNJAVC.org.
BEYOU ARTS GRAND OPENING: 1:30 to 4 p.m.; performances by BeYou Arts students and teachers, trial classes, face painting, sing-alongs with popular characters and more; BeYou Arts, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 14, Northfield, free. 856-266-4154 or BeYou-ti-fulArts.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
FREE KIDS’ AND ADULT DANCING: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., kids’ dancing; 9 to 10:30 p.m., adult ballroom dancing; Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE: 2 to 3 p.m.; chess club for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. Registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 2; view articles from historic Longport; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
SALUTE TO THE COMMUNITY NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m.; hosted by veterans and members of the Cardiff VFW Post 8098; recognizes police, fire, EMS, public works, and others from the community; food will be available; Cardiff VFW Post 8098, 3029 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-457-1624.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays, Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
SEAFARERS’ WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24, 25; learn about life at sea or join a treasure hunt; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
SUN & WATER SAFETY SPLASH DAY: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; educational information for children and adults; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
UNIVERSE OF CODING: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 7; learn how scientists use engineering and computer programming to design missions to space, and try computer coding out for yourself; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Sunday, Aug. 25
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 1, Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
WILDWOODS RESTAURANT WEEK: daily through Aug. 29; various locations throughout Wildwood, $30, plus tax and gratuity. 609-707-7295 or ChewWildwood.com.
Dining out
Saturday, Aug. 24
CHICKEN BARBECUE DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; take-outs available; vegetarian option; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, $13 adults advance, $15 at door, $6 kids. 609-884-3065.
ELKS PIG ROAST: 3 to 7 p.m.; pulled pork, spare ribs, sausage, peppers and onions, burgers, dogs and sides; rain or shine; Elks Lodge 2845, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $25 adults, 12 and under $10. 609-377-5697.
Sunday, Aug. 25
ELKS 6TH ANNUAL PIG ROAST: 1 to 5 p.m.; includes pork, burgers, hot dogs, salads and more; Manahawkin Elks 2340, 520 Hilliard Blvd., Manahawkin, $25 adults, $10 kids, free ages 11 and younger. 609-597-1107.
Golf
Saturday, Oct. 5
6TH ANNUAL CLIFF ROSEGREN MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start; proceeds are going to a 16-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Township with a rare form of cancer; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $100. 609-625-0256 or cliffrosegrenmemorialgolftourn@gmail.com.
Music
Saturday, Aug. 24
MOONLIGHT SERENADE: 7 to 10 p.m.; Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra; St. Ann Church Hall, Wildwood, $25 at the door. 609-675-0942.
Sunday, Aug. 25
KELLY BRIGGS IN CONCERT: 3 p.m.; Broadway performer Kelly Briggs in one-man concert “This Is One of Those Moments” with musical director Gregory Allen; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-0400.
Religion
Sunday, Aug. 25
BACK TO SCHOOL SERVICE: 11 a.m.; worship service with guest preacher; meal will follow the service and school supplies will be given to all school aged children who attend; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 609-501-0671.
Reunions
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; group 65th birthday celebration; Cologne Fire Hall, Cologne Avenue, Cologne; pig roast, barbecue chicken, photo booth, horseshoes, corn hole, BYOB; $38; bring your own food option for $15. 609-221-4851 or 609-641-9235.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968, 1969 & 1970: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; $65; limited block of rooms available at Sonesta Suites, RSVP by Aug. 31. 609-703-7689 or email classix70phs@gmail.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 55th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, live music; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $50. 609-517-7911 or brucegreenfield@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.
For kids
Saturday, Aug. 24
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME WITH SERVICE DOG: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; come and meet service dog Indiana Jones; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SUMMER READING ROUND-UP PARTY: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for ages 3 to 17 who completed the Summer Reading Program; games, food, prizes, and more; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 to 3 p.m., Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
BOOK BINGO: 10 to 11 a.m.; play a few rounds of Bingo and win books or other prizes; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FAMILY FUN BINGO NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; night of family bingo; prizes awarded; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; welcome guests from the Cohanzick Zoo and learn about different animals; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SERIAL READ-ALOUD: ‘A WRINKLE IN TIME’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for kids and adults; Madeline L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time”; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
ZOO DAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Monday FUNday with special guests from the Cohanzick Zoo; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
FAIRY TALE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11 a.m.; kids enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet with child-friendly choices, hear classic fairy tales read aloud, and play dress-up with fairy wings; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20, $5 ages 2 and younger. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; Aug. 6 show starts at 6:30 p.m.; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to Cody, Erin, or Freedom—therapy dogs who love sharing stories with children; learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MOON STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; stories, songs, finger plays and crafts; for ages 3 to 5; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
DIY STORYTIME: 6 to 6:45 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 6; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘ZOO TO YOU’: 10 to 11 a.m.; Cape May Zoo will present live animals; Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or AbseconLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 30
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Golf{/span}
Tuesday, Aug. 27
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Saturday, Oct. 5
GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start; 6th annual Cliff Rosegren Memorial Golf Tournament; proceeds are going to a 16-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Township that has a rare form of cancer; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $100. 609-625-0256 or CliffRosegrenMemorialGolfTourn@gmail.com.
Groups
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Saturday, Aug. 24{/span}
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, Aug. 25
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Aug. 26
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
H.O.P.E. GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 16; for widows and widowers; H.O.P.E. is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization providing surviving spouses with grief support since 1979; Central United Methodist Church, Central Avenue and Shore Road, Linwood, $35. 856-234-2200 or 888-920-2201 or HopesNJ.org.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through November, Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
ADULT CRAFT CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14, 28; for adults age 18 and older; learn how to make creative crafts in this fun and relaxed class; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required, limited space. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Rob Fergus on “Birds Among the Modern and Ancient Maya”; light refreshments; Galloway Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Health, fitness{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Saturday, Aug. 24{/span}
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 24; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; wear loose comfortable clothing and bring mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration and $5 fee required for each session. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare Physician Group, 2110 New Road, 2nd floor, Bariatric Surgery Office, Linwood. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 517 Route 72 West, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Monday Morning Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Friday, Aug. 23
RAT PACK TOGETHER AGAIN: 7 to 9 p.m.; mix of song and comedy sketches; Long Beach Island Foundation, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, $30 advance, $35 day-of. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concert Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
Saturday, Aug. 24
MOONLIGHT SERENADE: 7 to 10 p.m.; performed by 18-piece Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra; St. Ann Church Hall, Wildwood, $20 advance, $25 at the door. 609-675-0942.
Sunday, Aug. 25
KELLY BRIGGS IN CONCERT: 3 p.m.; broadway’s Kelly Briggs (Les Miserables, Cats) performs his one-man concert, “This Is One of Those Moments” with musical director Gregory Allen; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-0400 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
SOUTH JERSEY AREA WIND ENSEMBLE: 7:30 p.m., Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
TEN EDDY DRIVE BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
THE TONY MART EXPERIENCE PROGRAM AND NIGHT OF MUSIC: 7 to 9 p.m.; Carmen Marotta and the Tony Mart Performers will share about 1950’s and 1960’s nightlife, along with live music; special tribute to the memory of Bob Campanell will also take place; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $20. 609-927-8002 or SomersPointHistory.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
COMMUNITY MUSIC CELEBRATION WITH DR. BEVERLY J. VAUGHN: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Beth El Synagogue is honoring Beverly Vaughn for her outstanding contribution to the world of music; features 12 short performances from many different cultures in the community; recognition will also be given to Reverend Colin Days as he receives the Father Schivo Award for Brotherhood; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10. 609-442-9798 or BethelSynagogue.com.
POOR MOUTH HENRY BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; food for purchase; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland, free. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
THE ANGELUS CHORUS: 7 to 8 p.m.; the Chorus is a group of 60 voices that performs sacred and secular music; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Thursday, Aug. 29
STELLAR MOJO: 7 to 9 p.m.; high energy party rock show; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DooWW.com.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Religion{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Sunday, Aug. 25{/span}
BACK TO SCHOOL SERVICE: 11 a.m.; worship service with Rev. Jamael Morrison of Grant AME Church in Chiselhurst; meal will follow the service and school supplies will be given to all school aged children who attend; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 609-501-0671.
Reunions
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1969: 6 p.m. to midnight Aug. 24, 50th class reunion; The Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $100. 609-823-4971.
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; 65th birthday celebration for all members; Cologne Fire Hall, Cologne Avenue, Cologne; pig roast, barbecue chicken and three sides, photo booth, horseshoes, corn hole, BYOB; $38, there is a $15 bring your own food option. Call Jan at 609-221-4851 or Kathy at 609-641-9235.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968, 1969 & 1970: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; $65; limited block of rooms available at Sonesta Suites, reservations must be made by Aug. 31. 609-703-7689 or email classix70phs@gmail.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 55th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, live music; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $50. 609-517-7911 or brucegreenfield@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.