Events
Friday, June 7
37TH ANNUAL GREEK FESTIVAL: 5 to 10 p.m. June 7; noon to 11 p.m. June 8, noon to 10 p.m. June 9; 9:30 p.m. June 6, 9, fireworks; foods, dancing, live music and kid rides; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $1, free for kids ages 4 and younger. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or TheGreekFestival.info.
MUMMERS BRIGADE & STRING BAND SHOW: 6 p.m. June 7, Fancy Brigade pub crawl in the entertainment district; 3 p.m. June 8, colorful Mummers parade, Olde New Jersey Avenue, rain date June 9; Olde New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood, free admission. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.
Saturday, June 8
AJ MEERWALD CULTURAL CRUISE: 4 p.m. June 8, noon and 3:30 p.m. June 9; culturally diverse music and dance; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, free. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
CHURCH BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; rain or shine; vendors, rummage sale, flower and craft sales, lunch available; Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 1220 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-886-0550.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
ESTELL MANOR COMMUNITY DAY: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; classic and antique car show, fun run, petting zoo, vendors; field next to City Hall, 148 Cumberland Ave., Estell Manor. 609-272-7375.
GM AUTO SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
JERSEY SHORE BRIDGE WALK TO END GUN VIOLENCE: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic/Cape May Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America; Howard S. Stainton Memorial Causeway, Route 52, Somers Point. 609-335-2270 or WearOrange.org.
LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 2; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
MIMOSA AND PROSECCO BRUNCH: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; wine education and art; create a carved tile while learning about local wines and wineries; continental breakfast menu along with mimosas made with a local sparkling wine; Arts & Innovation Center of Cumberland County College, 321 N. High St., Millville, $45. 856-765-0988 or CCCNJ.GoSignMeUp.com.
SECOND SATURDAY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe, $20 a space. 856-332-6056 or TuckahoeUMC.org.
‘WEDDINGS OF EAST ASIA’: 1 to 5 p.m.; program of ceremonies, music and dances of traditional East Asian weddings; Event Center, WheatonArts, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, free. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
WILDWOOD BEER FEST: sessions from noon to 4 p.m. or 6 to 10 p.m.; locally brewed craft beer; includes a commemorative tasting cup, live music, food and craft merchandise vendors; Fox Park, Ocean Avenue, Wildwood; $40 advance, $45 at the event, $5 designated drivers. 609-729-8870.
Sunday, June 9
COMMUNITY DAY: Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities; Cape May County residents enjoy free admission to the Cape May Lighthouse, the Emlen Physick Estate, the World War II Tower and Historic District Trolley Tours. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
LINWOOD ARBORETUM OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; guided tours and refreshments included; Belhaven and Wabash avenues, Linwood, free. LinwoodArboretum.org.
SUNDAY FUN DAY: 1 to 4 p.m.; hosted by the Real Estate Alliance for Charities and the Ocean City Board of Realtors; wristband valid for three hours of unlimited rides at Playland’s Castaway Cove, 1020 Boardwalk, Ocean City, $20. 609-703-3030 or 609-399-0128 or ReachOCNJ.org.
Dining out
Friday, June 7
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; stuffed shells and meatballs dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, June 8
AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association; supports local charities and community programs; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.
Fundraisers
Saturday, June 8
ESTELL MANOR HISTORICAL SOCIETY CHINESE AUCTION: noon to 4 p.m.; part of Estell Manor Community Day; receive up to 10 free tickets if you bring new socks and canned goods for members of the community in need; Historical Society, 134 Cape May Ave., Estell Manor. 609-476-4371 or estelmanorhistoricalsociety.org.
Golf
Wednesday, June 12
13TH ANNUAL FR. LAROSA GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration; 9 a.m. shotgun start; hosted by St. Augustine Preparatory School; includes beverages, breakfast and lunch; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield, $250. 856-697-2600, ext. 190 or Hermits.com/Advancement/LaRosaGolf.
Music
Friday, June 7
CHOIR & HANDBELL CONCERT: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; The Youth Singers, Chorale and Celebration Ringers from First United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs will perform; St Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City. 609-399-2988 or MakingWaves.Church/Events-Calendar.
Sunday, June 9
CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL — 8TH ANNUAL GEORGE MESTERHAZY TRIBUTE: 7 p.m.; Cape May Convention Hall, Beach Avenue, Cape May, $25 general admission, $20 seniors, $10 students. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Religion
Friday, June 7
PRAYER CONFERENCE: doors open 5:30 p.m.; all welcome; features The Throne Room Experience with guest evangelists; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1301 Columbia Ave., Pleasantville; “Can You Hear Him Now?” prayer dinner theater, Saturday, June 8; doors open 4 p.m., program 5 p.m.; Beacon Hall, Egg Harbor City, $50. 609-641-4342.
Groups
Friday, June 7
‘BURIED IN TREASURES’ WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, June 8
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Health, fitness
Friday, June 7
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
SELF DEFENSE FOR WOMEN: noon to 1 p.m.; participants will learn Qin Na, a martial arts technique that focuses on using pressure points to disable an attacker; open to females age 18 and older; Atlantic City Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, June 8
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
