Events
Friday, July 13
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
TAMU LANE BOOK RELEASE & SIGNING: 6 to 8 p.m.; part of Second Friday events; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum .org.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; call for more details.; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 14
ANTIQUE & CLASSIC AUTOMOBILE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Collier’s Liquor Store, 202 Jackson St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
ANTIQUES SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; shop among 27 dealers and support the Museum; benefits the Museum’s Curatorial Committee; Ocean City Historical Museum, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, free admission. 609-602-5242.
BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL AND VENDOR FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; local artisans, craft vendors and culinary treats; blueberry pies for sale; Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $8. 609-296-9618.
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; taught by USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 85; lunch included; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine, $60, advanced registration required. 609-926-7607 or USCGAux-Brigantine-NJ.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
CLIMATE CHANGE TALK: 2 to 4 p.m.; geologist and Stockton University adjunct professor Mark Demitroff will talk about the Ice Age influenced development of the Pinelands; Giffordtown Schoolhouse Museum, 35 Leitz Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1547.
EHT NATURE RESERVE SCAVENGER HUNT: 10 a.m. to noon; kids ages 5 to 14 encouraged to attend; Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Arboretum, Zion and School House roads, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-1019.
MOVIE ON THE BEACH: 8 to 10 p.m.; classic horror film “Jaws”; bring beach chairs, blankets; William Morrow Beach, Higbee and Bay avenues, Somers Point, free. 609-927-2053 or SomersPointFun.com.
Sunday, July 15
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
BLESSING OF THE BAY, BOATS AND BIKES: 11 a.m.; third annual event; Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, Longport. 305-393-6236.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
MERMAID DAY: 1 to 4 p.m.; stop by Whale’s Tale to touch live sea creatures and meet “The Marooned Mermaid” author Nancy Sakaduski, then head over to the Splash gallery to meet metalsmith jeweler, Joy Hannan; Whale’s Tale, 312 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-4808 or 609-846-7100.
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
Monday, July 16
‘A BETTER ME’ INFORMATION SESSION: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by the Cumberland County Health Department; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-327-7602 or VinelandLibrary.org.
AUTHOR PRESENTATION: 6 to 7 p.m.; local resident J.P. Hand speaks about his new book, “The Cape May Navy: Delaware Bay Privateers in the American Revolution”; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
COMPOSERS & FILM LECTURE: 6 to 7 p.m.; with award-winning composer and producer, Chuck Butler; lecture detailing film and composers; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
COZY MYSTERY BOOK CLUB AND AUTHOR VIDEO CHAT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; group will be discussing “Cruel Candy: A Cozy Corgi Mystery” by Mildred Abbott; also features a live video chat with the author; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
CREATIVE BUILDING CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
FREE PG-13 MOVIE: 6 to 8 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
FRENCH LANGUAGE CLASS: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; with Maria Dubas; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 20; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MICRO BREW MONDAYS: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; take a sneak peek into the process of developing 9 special small batch brews; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-898-2300.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
MONDAY FUNDAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; variety of crafts with area crafters; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MOVIE MATINEE: 10 a.m. to noon; showing of My Girl (rated PG); Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
REVOLUTIONARY WAR PRESENTATION: 7 to 9 p.m.; learn how Colonel Richard Somers, father of Richard Somers, played a significant role during the time of the Revolutionary War; presented by Norman Goos; Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
SENIORS 60 AND OVER SUMMER COMPUTER CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through July 31; open to all Atlantic County residents who are interested in learning to use the computer for fun activities such as digital scrapbooking; Trina Byrd, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
STONE HARBOR FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; magic shows, story-telling, animal adventures and more; Stone Harbor Firehouse, 175 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Tuesday, July 17
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults interested in video games; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
BAKER GIRL 007: JERSEY FRESH PEACHES: 1 to 3 p.m.; learn how to make fresh Jersey peach and ginger shortcakes; taught by Kelly Baker; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; magic shows for the entire family with Rich Lessig; July 31: show will take place at Rotary Park; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
FREE JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Job Corps is the largest vocational trade school in the country; open to individuals ages 16 to 24 who need a High School Diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
HISTORY OF AVALON ‘PART 1: THE RAILROAD AGE (THROUGH 1939)’: 6 to 7 p.m.; with interpreter Bill Mengel; learn about Avalon’s origins, founders, infrastructure buildup and early businesses; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
KNITTING WITH THE KNITWITS: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; stop in with your work in progress, or learn to knit or crochet; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m.; “In the Heart of the Sea” by Nathaniel Philbrick; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; all levels of players welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; more than 30 vendors; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to noon; “Eat Seasonably” food demonstration; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SUMMER PAINTING CRAFT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
TECH TUESDAYS: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; music related games on the Vive, robotics to code, and more; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
TEEN ENTREPRENEUR SERIES: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; conducted by Carol Waties, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Stockton University; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; rain or shine; live music; West Cape May Farmers Market, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Wednesday, July 18
ADULT COLORING: 2 to 4 p.m.; rediscover the joy of coloring; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
AN EVENING WITH BESTSELLING AUTHOR ERIK LARSON: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CREATING A HANGING BASKET: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; learn how to create a hanging basket; taught by Joseph Alvarez; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
FINANCIAL LITERACY CLASS: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FRENCH LANGUAGE CLASS: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; with Maria Dubas; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GALLOWAY SENIOR CENTER WORKSHOP: 12:30 to 2:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 18 through Aug. 22; free workshop on diabetes; Galloway Senior Center, 621 West White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, registration required. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
MEMOIR WRITING: 11 a.m. to noon third Wednesdays through Aug. 15; learn how to collect information and put your experiences into the written word; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
READING FOR BUCKS: 2 to 3 p.m.; summer reading program designed to promote literacy; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for July: “The Last Woman Standing: A Novel” by Thelma Adams; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!’ JR.: 10 a.m. and noon; musical version of the the Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River. 732-255-0400, ext. 2487 or GruninCenter.org.
‘SPEAKING FROM THE SPIRIT’: presentation on compilation of twenty-five stories told to author RoseMarie Rubinetti Cappiello; 6 p.m. July 18, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest; 6 p.m. July 19, Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor; 2 p.m. July 26, Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City; registration required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 19
ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with fellow artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
COOKING CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m.; ice cream social event; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
‘CUSTOMER SERVICE: IT’S THE PEOPLE’: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Suasion Communications Group and Atlantic Cape Community College; session on customer service techniques; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-343-5655.
MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK CLUB: 7 to 9 p.m.; “Color of Fear” by Marcia Muller; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NEW JERSEY WRITERS SOCIETY GATHERING: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; in-depth discussion and writing critiques; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
ROCK TYPES WITH ENGINEER CARTER: 11 a.m. to noon; all about rocks; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
‘STRANGE WORLD OF REPTILES’: 1 to 2 p.m.; interactive presentation; features live reptiles and amphibians; for all ages; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
‘TAPE’ BY STEPHEN BELBER: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 19 through 21; showing of “Tape,” presented by Roadside Productions; not for all ages; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $10. 609-674-1816 or TapePlay.EventBrite.com.
TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon; enjoy tea and share memories of old Avalon; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘TRIP DOWN BRIGANTINE MEMORY LANE’: July 19; presented by the Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission; local guest speakers; Brigantine Community Center, 265 S. 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-264-7391.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of “Star Wars: Last Jedi”; Public Library, beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, free. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Saturday, July 21
‘ABOUT BOATING SAFETY’ CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; hosted by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
CATCH OF CAPE MAY: 6 to 10 p.m.; showcases Cape May’s epicurean diversity by featuring local selections of seafood and much more; live music, dancing, dining; benefits New Jersey Audubon Nature Center of Cape May; Harborview Park, Harbor Lane at Texas Avenue, Cape May, $100, reservations required. 609-427-3045 or NJAudubon.org.
‘EHT’S GOT TALENT’ AUDITIONS: 9 a.m. July 21; auditions for EHT’s Got Talent, a new addition to this year’s EHT National Night Out on Aug. 7; $500 for first prize; EHT Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required by July 15. StarShieldEntertainment.com/EHTNNO.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Monday, July 23
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 25
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Saturday, July 28
FRESH FEST & FARM MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays in July and September; local produce, plants and more; live music, rock painting for all ages, and a healthy food demo; Village On High, 501 N. High St., Millville. 856-293-0556.
Tuesday, July 31
4TH ANNUAL ABILITY FAIR: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; showcase of more than 60 exhibitors featuring products, providers and services meant to improve the health and well-being of adults and children with physical challenges; Campus Center Event Room, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-5250 or AbilityFair.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Aug. 2
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month except July, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
EHT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 5 to 9 p.m.; 35th Annual Egg Harbor Township National Night Out; bounce houses, face painting, giveaways, food trucks, fireworks; Veterans Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Blvd., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-926-4119.
JOB CORPS PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays; sessions are 8 to 15 weeks; for ages 16 to 24; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 11
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11, Sept. 1; third Annual Brigantine Art Walk; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; 3 to 8 p.m. July 7, Pirates Art Festival, live music, artwork, Brigantine sea wall; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 1 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Dining out
Thursday, July 12
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10 a.m. to noon; topic: “The Anti-Defamation League,” Robin Burstein; Short Film I: “Reverence”; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $4 members, $6 guests when paid in advance; $6 members, $10 guests at the door. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 13
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; sausage, peppers, and onion sandwiches; sides; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, July 14
BELGIAN WAFFLE BREAKFAST: 7:30 to 11 a.m., Moravian Church fellowship hall auditorium, 245 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City, $8 adults, $4 kids. 609-226-3812 or EggHarborCityMoravian.org.
CLAM BAKE: 5:30 to 9 p.m.; steamers, clams on the half shell, hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob and more; proceeds to benefit Post #396 building improvement; American Legion Post #396, 3218 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-9477.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Middle Township; includes pancakes, sausage, beverage; $5 early bird special from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., $6 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. 609-967-3991.
Sunday, July 15
CHICKEN BBQ: 1 to 6 p.m.; 42nd Annual Chicken BBQ; beer and wine, music, classic cars, face painting, raffles and more; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, $15 adults, $7 kids. 609-703-2802.
Saturday, Aug. 4
OPEN HOUSE MINI-BREAKFAST: 9 to 11 a.m. first Saturdays; mini-breakfast and fellowship; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Route 9 and Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-296-3585.
Fundraisers
Saturday, July 14
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 10:30 p.m.; hosted by Belleplain VFW Post 6257; 15 games for designer bags; door prizes, 50/50, and gift basket raffles; drinks and snacks will be sold; players must be ages 18 or older; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $25, advance ticket purchase recommended. 609-861-2298.
DRINK ‘N’ SHOES: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; benefits the Walter “Ed” Vizthum Scholarship Fund; horseshoe tournament begins at 10 a.m.; noon beef and beer; rain date July 15; Margate Log Cabin, 608 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $40 individuals, $75 teams of two, $25 beef and beer only; advance registration required. 609-412-6248 or VizFund.org.
Wednesday, July 18
DESIGNER BAG BINGO FUNDRAISER: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Beth Israel and the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City; includes 10 rounds of bingo; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $35. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Wednesday, July 25
LADIES NIGHT OUT DINNER & SHOW: 5 p.m. cash bar cocktail hour, 6 p.m. dinner at Aleathea’s at Inn of Cape May, followed by Cape May Stage performance of Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two”; benefits Cape Women’s Resource Fund scholarship program; $69. 609-408-2219, 609-522-0198 or email joyce@joycegould.com.
Friday, Aug. 17
DESIGNER HANDBAG BINGO: 5:30 to 9 p.m.; proceeds benefit maternity care through Shore’s “Campaign for Exceptional Births”; VFW Hall, 500 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $35.
For kids
{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
Wednesday, July 11
CROCHET CIRCLE: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 8; for ages 13 to 18; learn the basics of crochet; crochet hooks and yarn will be provided or bring your own; collaboration with the Oceanside Family Success Center; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DANCE XPLOSION NATIONAL DANCE FINALS: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through July 14; national dance finals from studios all over the country competing for cash and prizes; Dance Xplosion National Dance Finals; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free admission. 516-781-3400 or DanceXplosionTalent.com.
EHT YOUTH ORGANIZATION FOOTBALL REGISTRATION: 6 to 8 p.m. July 9, 10, 11; EHT Youth Organization is hosting a registration night for its upcoming season for ages 6 to 14, or incoming 1st through 8th grades; Memorial Park Fieldhouse in Egg Harbor Township; $100 for Pee Wee, JV &and Varsity teams, $80 for Taxi division. EHTYO.org.
MUSTANG BASEBALL CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon July 9-12; for ages 7 to 14; Mainland Baseball Field, Linwood, $125. 609-703-4466 or email wkern@mainlandregional.net.
WACKY WEDNESDAYS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through August; for ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult; crafts, activities, movies, coloring pages; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
LIBRARY LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through July 25; for ages 2 to 5; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
READ TO A DOG: 2 p.m.; practice reading alongside a gentle, beautiful therapy dog; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
SUMMER ARTS CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 10; painting , mosaics , pottery crafts, separate camp for dance; for ages 6 to 11; Cultural Arts Center, 6500 Alantic Ave., Ventnor, $150 per week. 609-823-7952 or VentnorArts.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through June 27; for ages 5 and younger with parents, caregivers, or grandparents; stories, movement and music; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 2018; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, July 12
CHILDREN’S BINGO: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for kids ages 6 to 12 from Brigantine; also open to visitors and neighboring communities; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9; learn to draw your favorite characters with Marvel/DC Comics illustrator Joe Del Beato; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SCIENCETELLERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Sciencetellers will make things fly, spin, move and soar while telling a series of stories; for ages 5 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. July 12, 19, 26; for ages 12 to 36 months; morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, July 13
UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; for ages 6 to 16; board and card games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 14
EHT NATURE RESERVE SCAVENGER HUNT: 10 a.m. to noon; kids ages 5 to 14 encouraged to attend; Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Arboretum, Zion and School House roads, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-1019.
HAMMONTON LEGO CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for ages 5 and older; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JAZZY JEN’S FACE PAINTING: noon to 4 p.m.; Jazzy Jen will be painting faces as part of Story Book Land’s 63rd Birthday Party; Story Book Land, 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237 or StoryBookLand.com.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 11; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for ages 3 to 5; includes crafts, snacks, stories and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SELF DEFENSE FOR TEENS: 2 to 3 p.m.; certified instructor will teach the best self-defense and safety techniques; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, July 16
‘BEHIND THE SCENES AT THE MUSEUM’: 10 to 11 a.m.; look, touch, learn and explore with hands-on activities; all ages welcome; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
‘WIGGLING WITH SPOT’: 10:30 a.m.; story time for ages 2 to 5; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 17
CHOO CHOO CHARLIE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Choo Choo Charlie will take everybody on a magical adventure with train effects, magic and comedy and lots of fun; for ages 5 to 9; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 5; stories, an age appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STEAM BUILDING KIT: 2 p.m.; build with planks, strawbees and magna-tiles; for ages 9 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TEEN CRAFT WORKSHOPS: MAKE YOUR OWN SOAP: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn how to make your very own melt and pour glycerin soaps; for ages 11 and older; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TEEN ENTREPRENEUR SERIES: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; conducted by Carol Waties, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Stockton University; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN TRAVEL CAMP: July 17 through Aug. 2; National Treasure Teen Tour; trip will depart JCC in Margate on July 17 and fly to Colorado; for campers ages 12 to 16; includes visits to the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rushmore and more; $3,400 per camper. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
THE NORTHRIDGE MAGIC SHOW AT THE VINELAND LIBRARY: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; magician Ken Northridge will be presenting his Family Magic Show; includes a live rabbit production, live doves, audience volunteers and hilarious moments; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 609-748-2237 or VinelandLibrary.org.
THE READERS: YOUNG ADULT BOOK CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m. third Tuesdays through Aug. 21; for ages 13 and older; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘THE STINKY CHEESE MAN’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; adaptation of Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith’s children’s book of fractured fairy tales, “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales”; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, $10 to $12. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com.
Wednesday, July 18
ENTER THE DRUM ZONE: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 8 to 16; drummer Tony Day and his percussion trio will present a set filled with a variety of percussion instruments; guests can play along; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STEM WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3:30 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 15; hands-on science fun for kids; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, July 19
‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF’ JUNIOR: 7 to 9 p.m. July 19, 20, 2 and 7 p.m. July 21; presented by Margate Players 2; Dominic A Potena Performing Arts Center, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate, $10. rachel.waldman.215@gmail.com.
JERSEY ROCKS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; noted storyteller Michelle W. Wilson; for ages 6 to 9; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Friday, July 27
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE’S MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays through Oct. 3; for high school students interested in medical careers; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3748 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, Aug. 13
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will perform magic and balloon twisting and Jazzy Jen will paint faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Golf
Monday, July 16
SEASHORE GARDENS CENTENNIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. tee time, dinner and awards 6 p.m.; benefits Seashore Gardens Foundation; Hole in One Contest for a Mercedes Benz; non-golfers Painting on the Patio from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Novice Golf Academy at 4 p.m.; $175 per golfer includes lunch and dinner, $100 for Painting on the Patio and dinner, $100 for Novice Golf Academy and dinner, $75 dinner only; Ron Jaworski’s Blue Heron Pines Golf Club, 550 Country Club Drive, Egg Harbor City; register at seashoregardens.org/golf.
Tuesday, July 17
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; afternoon league; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Thursday, July 19
5TH ANNUAL CLUBS & CARS GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m.; 18 holes of golf at New Jersey’s premier Stone Harbor Golf Club, a supercar show and refreshments; Stone Harbor Golf Club, 905 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House; pricing ranges from $50 to $800 (foursome). 717-243-7855 or ChipMiller.org.
Groups
Wednesday, July 11
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
AA MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, St. James Lutheran Church, 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom. 609-561-4488 or StJamesFolsom.org.
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Atlantic City Campus, 1925 Pacific Ave., 6 Harmony Atrium, Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, 1925 Pacific Ave., 6 Harmony Atrium, Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
OSTOMY SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWED PERSONS: 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5; H.O.P.E., a non profit support group for widowed persons, will begin their 10 week summer session in Smithville, Linwood, and Swainton the first week of July; $35. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, July 12
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Shore Bridge Club, 201 Tilton Rd London Square Mall, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
PROSTATE CANCER SUPPORT: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Cape Regional Medical Center Maruchi Room. 609-463-4043.
Friday, July 13
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, July 14
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
ONE DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Sunday, July 15
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5. 609-463-4043.
Monday, July 16
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES: 1 to 2 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who struggle with undereating; meet to discuss meticulously counting calories, compulsive exercising, making yourself sick and other topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, July 17
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; practice speaking English; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
WORKSHOPS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY A LOVED ONE WITH ADDICTION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 11; weekly series for family and friends impacted by an individual’s substance and mental health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, July 18
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, July 19
AMPOVATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through October; local amputee support group; Mike Braxton, an Amputee Coalition Certified Peer Volunteer, runs the group; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250 or Bacharach.org.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Tuesday, July 24
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 31
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer’s Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday’s entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Aug. 2
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Aug. 6
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 13
CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Thursday, Sept. 6
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays except July and August; Community Center, JFK and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, July 11
LIVE LONG LIVE STRONG FREE FITNESS PROGRAM: Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 28; open to Atlantic County residents ages 58 to 72 years of age; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 116 or JCCAtlantic.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
BOOT CAMP FITNESS AT BYRNE PLAZA: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 31; hosted by Atilas Gym; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5. 609-729-2050 or DOOWW.com.
Thursday, July 12
FREE YOGA: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; instructed by The Leadership Studio; bring your mat; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, July 13
BABY BASICS CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, 1925 Pacific Avenue, Broomall Conference Room, Atlantic City, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Hammonton Campus, 219 N. White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 14
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City, $10 donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, July 15
‘PREPARING FOR CHEMOTHERAPY’: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, 2nd Floor Infusion Suite, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Monday, July 16
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 17
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 18
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP SERIES: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 25; learn about diabetes and its risks, preventing complications, healthy eating, exercise, medication management, dealing with stress and depression, action planning and more; Galloway Township Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-568-5073 or QualityInsights-QIN.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center Partner, Building 400, Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, July 19
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m.; designed for seniors but open to all; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 21
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, July 24
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Tuesday, July 31
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Monday, Aug. 6
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, Aug. 13
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Music
Wednesday, July 11
1940S CABARET: 7 to 9 p.m. July 11 through 15, 17 through 21; presented by REV Theatre; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $25/$20/$15. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; activities, music, and fun catered to ages 14 to 20; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
CAPE MAY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; July 11: Darlene Love; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.
Thursday, July 12
BLUE JUPITER: 7 to 9 p.m.; energetic blend of pop lead vocals, jazzy a cappella harmony and funky beatbox; Katz JCC Auditorium, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $50. 609-822-1167, ext. 0 or JCCAtlantic.org.
CHICAGO 9 TRIBUTE BAND: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; bring beach chair or blanket; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Friday, July 13
DOCTORS OF RHYTHM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
Saturday, July 14
JACK MELTON BIG BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
SOUTH JERSEY PRAISE FEST IX: 3 to 7 p.m.; afternoon of music, food and family fun; praise and worship bands and solo artists from all over South Jersey; games such as volleyball, cornhole, water balloon fights and more; Central UMC, corner of Shore Road and Central Avenue, Linwood. 609-927-4882.
THE ACOUSTIC MUSICIANS GUILD: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; food available for purchase; bring a beach chair; Bass River State, 762 Stage Road, Tuckerton, free, donations welcome. 609-296-1114 or NJParksAndForests.org.
Sunday, July 15
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. July 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12; presented by the City of Absecon; food available at concession stand; bring blank or chair; Heritage Park, Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.Gov.
DELCHORDIANS: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City. 609-348-1941 or JazzVesper.org.
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
Monday, July 16
ODESSA KLEZMER BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tuesday, July 17
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, July 18
BLONDAGE ROCKS!: 7 to 9 p.m.; performs the hits of Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, Scandal, Melissa Etheridge, Linda Ronstadt and more; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
CONCERT IN THE PARK: 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 18, Aug. 15, Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 18, Aug. 15, Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
THE BROOKLYN BRIDGE: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; 2018 Cape May Summer Concert Series; variety of musical styles, including marches, pop, rock, show tunes, movie themes, jazz, and patriotic music; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Thursday, July 19
AMERICAN POPULAR STANDARDS: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn about the songs, writers, and performers of great standards from the 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
FREE CONCERT FOR SENIORS: noon to 2 p.m.; concert featuring Dave Damiani and his “No Vacancy” orchestra; hosted by the Schultz-Hill Foundation; performing swing, pop and jazz and standards; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 121.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP FREE SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 p.m. July 19, Aug. 16, Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 7 Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande. MiddleTownship.com.
‘ROCK BABY ROCK’ STARRING LANCE LIPINSKY: 7 to 9 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $50. 609-822-1167, ext. 0 or JCCAtlantic.org.
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; July 19: Gina Roche’ Duo; Aug. 16: Phyllis Chapell & Skipper Kripitz; Sept. 20: Jazz artist Tony Day; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, July 22
CABARET 1940: 6 to 8 p.m.; REV Theatre Company’s performance of Cabaret 1940; presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission; rain date July 23; Kennedy/High Banks Park, Broadway, Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weeby.com.
Saturday, July 28
IRISH CEILI: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June 30; Mike Garvin Irish Ceili Band; ceili and set dancing, Irish singing with Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbreth; American Legion Hall Post 352, First and Pennslyvania avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-626-1576.
Religion
Wednesday, July 11
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book “The Shack”; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
‘EXPLORE GOD’ DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
JCC JEWISH JOURNEYS: THE JEWS OF EASTERN EUROPE: 6 to 8 p.m.; presentation, live music, food, documentary; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 for JCC members and $25 for guests when you register and pay before July 5; $25 for JCC members and $30 for guests after July 5. 609-822-1167, ext. 138.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL 2018: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 9 through 13; games, Bible lessons, crafts, snacks and more; pre-k through 8th grade; Crossroads Fellowship, 101 N. First St., Pleasantville. 609-407-1750 or CrossNJ.org/VBS.
Sunday, July 15
KLEZMER BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Klezmer music and brunch; Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, $25. 609-266-0403.
Monday, July 16
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 16 through 20; Shipwrecked Vacation Bible School; summer children’s event for preschool through 6th grade; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe. 609-628-3216 or TuckahoeUMC.org.
Wednesday, July 18
ISRAEL @70: DAVID SUSSMAN: 7 to 9 p.m.; story of David Sussman, a Lone Soldier in the Israel Defense Force; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10 members, $15 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Thursday, July 19
COFFEE KLATCH: 10 a.m. to noon; social group that enjoys conversation about Israel and U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Monday, July 23
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 5 to adult; ‘Follow the Leader’; songs, stories, games, light refreshments served; by Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue, Egg Harbor City. RSVP. 609-965-4211 or 609-965-1666.
Friday, July 27
SHABBAT BY THE WATER WITH BETH JUDAH WILDWOOD: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Shabbat by the Water; weather permitting; Booth Amphitheater, Second and Ocean avenues, North Wildwood. 609-522-7541.
SPIRITUAL ENCOUNTER: 6:30 p.m.; open to all; bring your prayer shawl; Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville. 609-641-4342.
Saturday, July 28
JOY NIGHT: 6:30 p.m.; talent performances, refreshments; hosted by Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue, Egg Harbor City. RSVP. 856-785-1351.
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; theme: Rooted & Grounded in Christ Jesus; guest evangelists Natalie Lewis and Donna Hayes; $25 registration includes breakfast and lunch; RSVP by July 21; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349 or 609-805-2292.
Thursday, Aug. 2
REVIVAL: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3; guest pastor the Rev. John Pealer of Heavesway Baptist Church; all welcome; Salem United Methodist Church, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville. 609-646-2220.
Friday, Aug. 24
SHABBAT ON THE BEACH IN CAPE MAY: 6 to 7 p.m.; join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and Beth Judah Wildwood for an uplifting service on the beach in Cape May; weather permitting; bring a beach chair; beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-522-7541.
Reunions
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958 REUNION WEEKEND: noon to 4 p.m. July 20, luncheon at Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; 1 p.m. July 21, picnic at home of classmate. 609-839-3578.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL REUNION CLASS OF 1967: 7 to 11 p.m. July 28, Vagabonds Kitchen and Taphouse, Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, reservations required. 301-861-6721.
AVALON PLAYERS’ 50TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION: 4 to 6 p.m. July 28; celebrate 50 years of musical theater and community; Avalon History Center, Avalon. 609-967-0090 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EHT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1993: 7 to 11 p.m. July 28. Call 760-473-9006 or email dunlevysp@live.com.
MAINLAND BAND — ALL YEARS: 5 p.m. July 28; finger foods, memorabilia, door prizes, DJ, dancing, DVDs playing band footage from 1970 to 1985; Clancy’s by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point; $25. Redzzz918@aol.com.
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 4 to 8 p.m. July 29; 40th reunion; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, reservations requested. Absegami78@gmail.com or facebook.com/AbsegamiHighSchoolClassOf1978.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighSchoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard’s Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1948: Aug. 18; 40th year reunion with picnic at home of Marion Boney. RSVP 609-641-5203 or 609-641-2416.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968 REUNION: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th class reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
Trips
KATZ JCC TRIP TO SEE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: July 25; trip to New York to see a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City; $75 per person for show, $35 without show, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATER BUS TRIP: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon will host a bus trip July 28 to see “Songs of the Silver Screen” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; includes bus, all-you-can-eat lunch, and show for $88. For information, call 609-484-0626.
BUS TRIP TO SIGHT AND SOUND THEATER TO SEE ‘JESUS’: Aug. 2; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; bus will leave Saint Vincent De Paul Church in Mays Landing parking lot promptly at 9 a.m., returning at 8:45 p.m.; $138, register by June 15. 856-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.
‘JESUS’ AT SIGHT & SOUND: Aug. 22; bus trip to Sight & Sound theater in Lancaster, PA; cost includes show lunch at Hershey Farm, bus and tips; Bus Departs OLPH at 8 a.m., 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, St. Nicholas at 8:30 a.m., 525 St. Louis Ave., EHC; $135. 609-334-4893.
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies are playing the Miami Marlins; night is themed “German food and entertainment” and includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
SEE FALL FOLIAGE BY TRAIN: Oct. 7-10; hosted by Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood; bus trip includes three nights’ lodging at the Holiday Inn Express, White Water Junction, Vermont, breakfasts and dinners. The visit to New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts includes three train excursions, visits to Flume Gorge, Hildene Estate Gardens, Scenic Route 100, Vermont Country Store, Norman Rockwell Museum, New Hampshire Maple Experience and Historic Red Lion Inn. The price of $629 double includes taxes, baggage handling and all tips. For information, call Phyllis at 609-425-9523.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
{strong}KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.