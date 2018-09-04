Events
Thursday, Sept. 6
‘AN AFTERNOON IN JAPAN’: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; enjoy classical Japanese dance in elegant Soke Fujima style presented by Ichi fuji Dance Company, silent auction, buffet style dining, and cash bar; benefits Historic Cold Spring Village; Grand Hotel of Cape May, 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May, $35. 609-884-2531 or 609-884-6284.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 25; learn to play Bridge; London Square Mall, 201 Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with instructor Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m.; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
INTERMEDIATE MAHJONG: 1 to 3 p.m.; four week workshop for intermediate level players only; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
‘SHELL WE TANGLE?’ FOR INTERMEDIATES: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Zentangle is an easy to learn meditative art form that encourages us to breathe and enjoy peaceful relaxation; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, $10. 609-463-6386.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, Sept. 7
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or RedCrossBlood.org.
LUNCH AND LEARN: noon to 1 p.m.; Cape May County Library’s Lunch and Learn Series; “A Student’s Guide to Communication and Self-Presentation: Recommendations, Relationships, Resumés, and Interviews”; bring lunch; coffee, tea, and light dessert provided; Public Library, 30 West Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
MOVIE MATINEE: 10 a.m. to noon; showing of “Beauty and the Beast”; come dressed up as your favorite Prince or Princess; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYER’S MONOLOGUE NIGHT: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; local actors perform their favorite one-person speeches; Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor, $20. 347-920-6399.
VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: noon to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open orientation to those in Atlantic County seeking volunteer work; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Saturday, Sept. 8
ANTIQUES FLEA MARKET: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 44th event; antiques, food vendors; rain dates Sept. 9 or 15; Tip Seaman Park, 35 Leitz Blvd., Tuckerton. 609-294-1547 or TuckertonHistoricalSociety.org.
ARTISTS’ DAY AND AUTHORS’ DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8; watch popular artists paint historical buildings and sites and meet with local authors for book signings; live music, food; Mauricetown Historical Society, 1229 Front St., Mauricetown, free. 856-785-1372 or 856-453-2175.
PIEROGI, HOME BAKED GOODS AND INDOOR GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; pierogi, home baked goods and indoor garage sale; Sts. Peter & Paul UOC, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255.
REVOLUTIONARY WAR ENCAMPMENT: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 9; authentically clad and equipped reenactors bring the American Revolution to life; features encampments, weaponry and demonstrations from living history groups, including Continentals, Loyalists and Hessians; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 South, Cape May, $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
SUMMER FLEA MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Heavensway Baptist Church, 5082 Tremont Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-788-0216.
Sunday, Sept. 9
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
CHIP MILLER TRACK DAY: 8 a.m.; second annual event; day of driving at the world-class facility; breakfast, lunch and awards reception included; New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Road, Millville, $300. 717-243-7855 or ChipMiller.org.
FLEA MARKET & CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sponsored by S. P. Fire Co. #1 Fire Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point; $15 for outside spots, $20 for inside. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
REGGAE FEST: 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.; 6th Annual Reggae Fest; celebrates the life of Greg DiAntonio; live music, food stations, beers and wines; benefits Wildwood Catholic High School and the Greg DiAntonio Memorial fund; Urie’s Waterfront Restaurant, 588 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, $45. 609-523-1226 or GregDiantonioMemorial.com.
RICHARD SOMERS DAY CEREMONY: 2 to 2:30 p.m.; hosted by the City of Somers Point and the Somers Point Historical Society; ceremony features information about Barbary War hero Richard Somers; Richard Somers Memorial Park, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
Dining out
Thursday, Sept. 6
GRANDPARENTS DAY DINNER: 5 to 6 p.m.; roast beef dinner to celebrate grandparents; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
Friday, Sept. 7
JCC MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 21, Oct. 10, Nov. 26, Dec. 13; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance tickets up to one week before event: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Sept. 8
MS. SMITH’S FISH AND CHICKEN FRY FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Kenneth B. Hawkins Unit 61; donations from the event will go to support Veterans and their families; 1510 Adriatic Ave., Atlantic City, $10. 609-742-8165.
Fundraisers
Sunday, Sept. 16
PENNY ANGEL BEAGLE BBQ: noon to 4 p.m.; Pavillion A, Atlantic County Park, Route 50, Estell Manor; benefits Penny Angel Beagle Rescue; food, beverages, music, games for kids, raffle, leashed dogs welcome, pet parade, pet costume contest, blessing of the animals; $15 adults, $7 ages 4 to 10; may be purchased in advance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Mays Landing PetsMart. 609-965-9476 or email beagler534@aol.com or visit pennyangelrescue.com.{div class=”g-cell g-cell-1-1 g-cell-lg-10-12 g-offset-lg-1-12 l-mar-stack l-section-stack”}{div class=”g-group”}{div class=”g-cell g-cell-1-1 g-cell-md-7-12 g-cell--no-gutters l-lg-pad-right-6”}{div class=”g-group l-lg-mar-bot-6 l-md-mar-bot-4 l-pad-bot-6”}{div class=”g-cell g-cell-2-12 show-small”}
For kids
Saturday, Sept. 8
SJ MARINERS SWIM TEAM TRY OUTS: 9 to 11 a.m.; try-outs for the spring/summer swim season; for ages 5 to 18; Margaret Stringer Aquatic Center, Hess Pool, 700 Babcock Road, Mays Landing. 609-204-1244 or SJMariners.org.
STEAMENGINE SATURDAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; learn the basics of coding; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Golf
Tuesday, Sept. 11
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m.; afternoon league; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Thursday, Sept. 13
ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY GOLF TOURNAMENTS: 7:30 a.m. registration; 9 a.m. shotgun start; 10th Annual I. Rice & Company Golfing for Good Invitational Tournament and The Arc of Atlantic County Golf Pro-Am Tournament, both hosted by The Arc of Atlantic County; played concurrently with The Arc of Atlantic County Golf Pro-Am Tournament; includes lunch; Seaview Golf Resort, 401 S New York Road, Galloway Township; $175 per golfer for Golfing for Good tournament; $250 for The Arc-Pro Am. 609-485-0800, ext. 137 or TheArcAtlantic.org/Golf.
Groups
Thursday, Sept. 6
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m.; program is “Putting Your Garden To Rest” with Michele Ciuro; Garden Club of Sea Isle City, JFK Boulevard and Park Road, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
HEART FAILURE SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Friday, Sept. 7
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Sept. 8
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Sept. 6
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
INTRODUCTION TO MINDFULNESS: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; taught by Linda Schwartz; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE’S CANCER PREVENTION AND EDUCATION BREAKFAST: 10 a.m. to noon; free community breakfast to educate the public about cancer prevention and treatment; Great Bay Country Club Driving Range, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. 609-653-3527 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: noon to 1 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
‘YOUR MEDICATIONS: AN OVERVIEW’: 10:30 a.m. to noon; presentation will demonstrate reading a medication label and interpreting the labels meaning; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 7
BABY BASICS CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, 1925 Pacific Ave., Broomall Conference Room, Atlantic City, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 8
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Sept. 9
MANIFEST WITH ASH YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30; get your Spiritual Sunday on with Ashley Gordon; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 donation recommended. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
Music
Friday, Sept. 7
BLUE BONE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair or blanket; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
Monday, Sept. 10
CINDY G. BLUEGRASS BAND: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; performance of classic American bluegrass with a touch of rock and soul; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Religion
Saturday, Sept. 8
EVENING MISSION EVENT: 6 to 8 p.m.; buffet dinner, presentation on Orthodox missions; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Sunday, Sept. 9
ROSH HASHANAH SERVICES: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Erev Rosh Hashanah; 9 a.m. Sept. 10, Rosh Hashanah First Day; 5:15 p.m. Sept. 10, Tashlikh service at the gazebo at Sunset Lake, Wildwood Crest; 9 a.m. Sept. 11, Rosh Hashanah Second Day; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Kol Nidre; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood; all welcome; visitors asked to RSVP at 609-522-7541 or bethjudahtemple@yahoo.com.
Thursday, Sept. 13
JCC BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; speaker is author and historian Richard Bank; film showing; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Sunday, Sept. 16
SUNDAY OF SERVICE: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., brief worship service followed by community service projects throughout town; all ages welcome; childcare provided; a light breakfast and lunch will be served; Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Ave, Ocean Township; to register, call Pastor Dawn Corlew at 609 693-3134 or visit waretownumc.org.
Saturday, Sept. 23
ONE-MAN PLAY: 3 p.m.; “Tolton: From Slave to Priest,” live production based on the life of Fr. Augustus Tolton, the first African American priest; performed by Jim Coleman; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $10 adults, free for seniors, grade school students and high school students with school ID; presented by Parish of Saint Monica and the Black Catholic Leadership Ministry of the Parish of Saint Monica. 609-345-1878 or visit www.accatholic.org
Reunions
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, door prizes, live music with the band Five Times Famous; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclassof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS welcome to join, along with Mainland Regional and Oakcrest students who started at PHS; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22; 40th reunion; Steel Pier in Atlantic City; happy hour 6 to 7:30 p.m. at base of Observation Wheel; buffet, DJ, dancing in event tent at end of pier; $75; RSVP by Sept. 10. 1978ACHS@gmail.com.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
ATLANTIC CITY CLASS OF 1953: 4:30 p.m. cash bar, 5:30 p.m. dinner; Oct. 19; 65th reunion; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave, Margate; $30; RSVP by Oct. 10 to Billie Jane Boyer Maul at 609-822-8888 or Margie Soltz Berk at 609-823-1242.
Trips
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies play the Miami Marlins; German food and entertainment theme night; includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10-day, 8-night trip, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
HUNTERDON HILLS PLAYHOUSE: Nov. 15; “Christmas is in the Air”; hosted by Absecon AARP Chapter 705, bus departs 8:30 a.m. from Reformation Lutheran Church, Biscayne Avenue and Shore Road, Galloway Township; $101; payment due by Oct. 23. 609-646-3862.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.