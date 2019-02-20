Events
Friday, Feb. 22
ABSEGAMI CREW DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 5 to 9 p.m.; door prizes, raffles and 50/50 available; bring snacks, no alcohol; must be 18 or older; Absegami High School cafeteria, 201 Wrangleboro Road, Galloway Township, $32. 732-986-3791 or AbsegamiCrew.com.
‘BEEGINNER’ BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOPS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays through April 5; hosted by the Jersey Cape Branch of the New Jersey Beekeepers Association; Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 355 CourtHouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, $100. 609-675-4489.
BOUNCE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; second annual indoor bounce house night; unlimited bouncing on three separate bounce houses; pizza, snacks for sale; The Ellison School, 1017 S. Spring Road, Vineland, $5. 856-305-2615 or EllisonSchool.org.
EDUCATOR WORKSHOP: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; “Mindfulness and Resilience: Strength-based Practices for At-Risk Youth”; for local special education professionals; presented by Katie Curran, founder and CEO of Proof Positive; educators and support staff are encouraged to attend this workshop; Y.A.L.E. School, 1000 Burton Ave., Northfield, free, registration required. 856-482-5252 or EventBrite.com.
FREE PIZZA & FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Environmental Commission; preceded by a fun informal talk by local naturalists; Borough Hall, 732 Borodaway, West Cape May.
LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays through April 5; presented by Ron Burczewski; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
PARENT COMMITTEE DINNER: 5 to 6 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 23
3RD ANNUAL WINE & SPIRITS FEST: 7 to 10 p.m.; sample wines and distilled beverages from top makers; live music, raffle, light refreshments; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $40. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. Avalon FreeLibrary.org.
‘HIDDEN TREASURES OF KOREA’: noon to 3 p.m.; afternoon of Korean culture and history; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post 352, First Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
LADIES TEA: 2 to 4 p.m.; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township, $15 adults, $8 ages 6 to 17, free ages 4 and younger, reservations required. 609-653-6452 or AsburyInEHT.com.
OPEN GAMING: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
SARA SPENCER WASHINGTON FILM AND Q&A: 1 and 3 p.m.; director Royston Scott will discuss his documentary about the Atlantic City icon who became one of America’s first black female millionaires; 1 p.m., Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; and 3 p.m., African-American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey (Noyes Arts Garage), 2200 Fairmount Ave. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 to 3:45 p.m.; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352.
Sunday, Feb. 24
ECUMENICAL SERVICE CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH: 3 to 6:45 p.m.; Afro-Caribbean food, fashion, cultural music, poetry; Anglican Church of Transformation, 114 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-837-0156.
‘THE MANY FACES OF THE AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMAN’: 4 p.m.; presented by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Theta Kappa Omega Chapter of Atlantic City; honors extraordinary women in the field of aesthetics; Mount Zion Baptist Church, 350 South New Road, Pleasantville. Jodikanderson@aol.com.
Dining out
Saturday, Feb. 23
AFRICAN AMERICAN BUFFET: two seatings, 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 to 5 p.m.; all you can eat; take out available; Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue, South Egg Harbor in Galloway Township; all welcome; $12 adults, $7 ages 8-12, $4 ages 6-7, free ages 5 and younger. 609-965-4211.
FREE ZITI DINNER FOR FURLOUGHED WORKERS: 4 to 7 p.m.; dinner for furloughed federal workers, federal contractors and their families affected by the past shutdown; food from local restaurants, door prizes; Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, free. 609-965-1813.
‘PANCAKES FOR PUPPIES’: 8 to 10 a.m.; Pancakes for Puppies breakfast and Chinese auction; all proceeds will benefit the EHT Dog Park; Applebee’s, Consumer Square, Mays Landing. $10. 609-926-1068 or EHTDogPark.com.
‘REMEMBERING JAMIE’ ITALIAN NIGHT DINNER: 4 to 8 p.m.; EHT Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township, $13 adults, $5 kids. 609-653-2075.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Feb. 23
AMI FOUNDATION DESIGNER BAG BINGO AND BASKET RAFFLE: 6 to 9 p.m.; hosted by the AMI Foundation of Atlantic Medical Imaging; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon, $35. 609-568-9153 or AMIFoundation.net.
Thursday, Feb. 28
‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1, 2; 2 p.m. March 3; 37th annual production for children presented by the Country Shore Women’s Club; proceeds benefit student scholarships and awards and local organizations within Cape May County; Upper Township Elementary School, 50 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora; before Feb. 26: $8 adults, $6 students; day of: $10 adults, $8 students. 609-287-9684.
For kids
Friday, Feb. 22
NJ MAKER’S DAY: DIY BOOK PAGE ART: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; create beautiful artwork by drawing and painting on book pages; for ages 10 and older; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
‘STORIES, STAY AND PLAY’: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through March 29; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories, songs, craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 23
GIRL SCOUTS EXPO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; family day with prizes, give-a-ways, activities and a DJ as you learn about STEM, outdoors/camping, girl awards, travel opportunities, and life skills; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SUPER SMASH BROS U TOURNAMENT: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 23; tournament featuring Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 6; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, Feb. 24
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Feb. 25
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
OCL PUPPET SHOW PLAYERS PRESENTATION: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; “Peanut Butter & Cupcakes”; for ages 2 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY — ‘READING READINESS’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 12-36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes, and songs with your little one; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 26; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to Cody, Erin, or Freedom — therapy dogs who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JAZZY STORYTIME: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; musical stories and a craft; for ages 2 to 8; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for ages 3 to 5; each session includes stories, an age-appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 26; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and show the rest of the group; we supply the LEGOs, you supply the imagination; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN MOVIE NIGHT: 5 to 7:30 p.m.; for tweens and teens; join us for pizza and a movie; rated PG-13; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Friday, Feb. 22
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Conference Room, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Feb. 23
AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER #5317 MEETING: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; new members welcome; Pleasantville High School, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
Sunday, Feb. 24
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Feb. 25
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CHESS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 5; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7116 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, Feb. 22
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
SAFETY & HEALTH PRESENTATION: DIAPER DRIVE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; presentation on infant and toddler health safety; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Feb. 22; for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Feb. 23
CHAIR YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m.; for adults; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting in a chair or using a chair for support; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 25
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FREE SELF-DEFENSE SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 4; local volunteer organization Somers Point-Community First is offering a free self-defense series; presented by instructor Thomas Lacovara; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3299.
FUN FITNESS FOR ALL: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; stretch and strengthen while having fun; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and JCC members, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.
INTRO TO CHI KUNG: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; enhance your overall wellness through gentle movements and concentration; Egg Harbor Township Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
HOPE ONE COMMUNITY OUTREACH VEHICLE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 26, March 12, 26; community-based outreach vehicle staffed with highly trained professionals in the field of mental health and substance abuse prevention and recovery; Feb. 12: EtCetera Shop, Dennisville/Court House Road, Cape May Court House; Feb. 26: Social Services, 4005 Route 9 South, Rio Grande; March 12: ACME Shopping Center, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May; March 26: ACME Shopping Center, 6212 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-522-5960 or HopeOneOfCapeMayCounty.org.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Religion
Tuesday, Feb. 26
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.