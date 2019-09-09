Events
Tuesday, Sept. 10
ABSECON DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays; new members welcome; American Legion, New Jersey Avenue, Absecon. 609-641-3150.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; open to individuals ages 16-24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; all skill levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
‘WOUNDED WARRIOR WEEK’ WELCOMING PARADE: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by American Legion Post 469; arrival of Wounded Warrior Joe Hahn and his family traveling from Oklahoma for a one week, all-expense-paid vacation at the Jersey shore; parade will travel from Ventnor Plaza, up Dorset Avenue to Atlantic Avenue, and then down to Longport. 609-645-3511.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11, 12; designed for drivers age 50 and older; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, $15 members, $20 non-members, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
RESUME-BUILDING CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
THE CHANGE GAME: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; play different games to get accustomed to change in the work life; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
DEMOCRATIC DEBATE VIEWING PARTY: 8 p.m., gathering begins 7 p.m.; Shore Diner, Egg Harbor Township; food available for purchase; hosted by Atlantic County for Bernie. atlanticcountyforbernie@gmail.com
BOARD GAME CLUB: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CHOCOLATE MILK SHAKE DAY: 4 to 5 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
‘CONNECTING WITH FRIENDS’: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. every other Thursday through Oct. 24; open to special-needs adults, caretakers and educators; crafts and interactive activities; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FINDING YOUR ANCESTORS: 11 a.m. to noon; librarian and genealogy specialist Dawn Heyson will discuss how to start genealogical research; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
RUMMAGE & BOOK ‘SHOP, EAT & READ’: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12, 13, 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 14; new, used and vintage clothing, home decor, toys, electronics, books and more; dinner available; benefits CASA and St. John Lutheran Church; St. John Lutheran Church, 10th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-0798.
Dining out
Friday, Sept. 1
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; meatloaf dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Sept. 14
ROAST CHICKEN DINNER: noon to 4 p.m., eat in or take out; meal catered by Columbia II includes half roast chicken, parsley potatoes, garlic string beans, roll & butter, dessert and beverage; Mullica Township Historical Society Museum, Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road, Mullica Township; $13. 609-442-9590 or 609-892-3919.
Fundraisers
Tuesday, Sept. 10
DINING TO DONATE: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; guests who dine at participating Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar locations in southern Ocean County will have 10% of their check donated to Alzeheimer’s New Jersey when they mention the fundraiser or present a flyer either printed or on their phone; visit either Applebee’s at 205 Route 72 West, Manahawkin in Stafford Township, or Applebee’s at 404 S. Main St., Forked River in Lacey Township.
For kids
Tuesday, Sept. 10
HOMEWORK HANGOUT: 2 to 5 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
LEGO CLUB: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; for ages 5 to 8; participate with a parent/guardian; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or holytrinityeggharbor.com/Greek-School.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 25; for ages 2 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; enjoy stories, songs and crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Groups
Tuesday, Sept. 10
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Tree House Room, Galloway Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, lower level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
UPPER HISTORY SOCIETY MEETING — TUCKAHOE ARCHAEOLOGY DIGS: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Jean Howson, Pd.D., of the NV5 consulting firm will present a report on the findings from the recent archaeology digs in Tuckahoe; Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTwpHistory.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for September, “The Immortalists” by Chloe Benjamin; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Thursday, Sept. 12
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Sept. 13
MOMS’ CLUB OF ABSECON & GALLOWAY — NEW MEMBER ORIENTATION: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Galloway Township Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. AbseconAndGallowayMoms.com.
Saturday, Sept. 14
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Health, fitness{/span}
Tuesday, Sept. 10
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or RedCrossBlood.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Sept. 12
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Friday, Sept. 13
FAMILY FITNESS: KARATE BASICS WITH SENSEI STEVE: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; learn the basics of karate with Sensei Steve of AmeriKick; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park,, 219 North White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000.
Saturday, Sept. 14
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, New Café, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Music
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Wednesday, Sept. 11{/span}
MUSIC TOGETHER WITH ROSEMARY HENNESSY: 10:30 a.m.; play music, sing songs and join in musical activity; for ages 5 and younger with a caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
SOUTH JERSEY JAZZ LATIN SERIES: 7:30 to 8 p.m.; Michael Pedicin will lead an informal discussion about the Hammond B3’s beginning, and how it became an important instrument in jazz; Whiskey Room of Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, free admission. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazz.org.
Saturday, Sept. 14
DRUM CIRCLE: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; presented by Herban Legend; vendors; bring your favorite percussion instruments; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-204-6620 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Thursday, Sept. 19
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m. third Thursdays through Sept. 19, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ThirdThursdayAC.org.
Religion
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Tuesday, Sept. 10{/span}
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Sept. 12
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die, and what it means to follow Him; free dinner included; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Saturday, Sept. 14
‘THE MESSIAH IS COMING!? FALSE MESSIAHS IN JEWISH HISTORY’: 12:30 to 2 p.m.; Steve Sarratore, Temple Beth Shalom member and Emeritus Professor at Purdue University will offer a presentation on the many false messiahs throughout the history of the Jewish people; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1954 — 65TH REUNION: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 14, The PALM Restaurant at Tropicana Casino Hotel & Resort, 2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, $42. 609-822-6491 or 609-822-4875.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 55th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, live music; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $50. 609-517-7911 or brucegreenfield@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.
