Events
Monday, April 8
AFTER PROM AWARENESS EVENT: 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 8, 9; “If They Had Known — Teens’ Reflections on the Party Culture” seminar hosted by the Ocean City High School After Prom Committee; April 8: Upper Township Middle School Cafeteria, 525 Perry Road, Petersburg; April 9: Ocean City High School Library, 501 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City. 609-628-2011, ext. 248.
BRIDGE: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 29; for players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 4 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
FREE PG-13 MOVIE: 6 to 8 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAHJONG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive mahjong players; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
PET PHOTOS WITH EASTER BUNNY: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 8, 15; bring your pets for a picture with the Easter Bunny; proceeds to benefit the Atlantic County SPCA; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WALK-IN ESL LAB: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 29; participants can access the language-learning software Rosetta Stone, along with other library resources, to improve English skills; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, April 9
CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14; Chick Fil-A, next to Wal-Mart, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
DANCING AT SOMERS POINT FIRE HALL: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through April 28; dancing to live music, including social dances, line dances and dance mixers; light refreshments, Fire Co.mpany 1, 455 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-408-3619.
‘IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK’: 6 to 8 p.m.; movie showing; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
IPAD BASICS FOR ADULTS 55+ WITH VISION CHANGES: noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 7; participants will receive an introduction to the iPad; Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City. 800-792-8322, ext. 812 or ACFPL.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Dining out
Monday, April 8
DINE AND DONATE TO BENEFIT WOUNDED WARRIORS: 5 to 9 p.m.; hosted by the Sweetwater Yacht Club of Mullica Township; 10% of your meal price will be donated to support the Wounded Warrior Project; Silver Coin Diner, 20 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. 609-464-0415 or SweetWaterYachtClub.com.
Fundraisers
Thursday, April 11
‘GO BLUE FOR CASA’ COCKTAIL PARTY: 6 to 9 p.m.; sixth annual Go Blue for CASA dress down cocktail party; hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, auction; Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood, $45. 609-601-7800 or AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
PASTA PRIMAVERA FUNDRAISER: 4:30-7:30 p.m.; dine in or take out; pasta primavera, Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, $18. 609-522-7541.
Music
Sunday, April 7
ATLANTIC YOUTH ORCHESTRA SPRING CONCERT: 4 p.m., Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-272-1469 or AtlanticYouthOrchestra.org.
JIM BARONE GOSPEL ELVIS TRIBUTE: 3:30 p.m. doors open, 4 p.m. show, 5:15 p.m. dinner, Elwood Gaskill United Methodist Church, 422 Elwood Road, Mullica Township, $10. 609-204-1181.
TJP PERFORMANCE: 3 p.m.; presented by the Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $10 minimum donation requested. 609-404-1850.
For kids
Sunday, April 7
LIBRARY SELFIE CHALLENGE: April 7 through 13; take a selfie at the Atlantic City Free Public Library with one of their National Library Week props that shows your favorite part of our library and submit it to npatel@acfpl.org; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MOM AND ME: 2 to 4 p.m.; create a one-of-a-kind platter to commemorate Mother’s Day; for kids of all ages and their moms; Arts & Innovation Center of Cumberland County College, 321 N. High St., Millville, $25. 856-765-0988 or CCCNJ.GoSignMeUp.com.
SENSORY FRIENDLY EASTER BUNNY: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, pricing varies, reservations recommended. 609-646-8326 or ShopHamilton.com.
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, April 8
‘HAPPY TEETH’: 10:30 a.m.; Ocean Pediatric Dental Associates of Toms River will share stories and a craft about the importance of good dental hygiene; for ages 2 to 5; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SWIM TEAM STROKE & TURN CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. April 8 through 12; for ages 5-18; Margaret Stringer Aquatic Center, Hess School, 700 Babcock Road, Mays Landing. 609-204-1244 or SJMariners.org.
Tuesday, April 9
BABY/TODDLER TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 23; for babies and toddlers ages 0 — 2 1/2 and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
KIDS CLUB: STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
‘LOVE YOUR LIBRARY’: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; stories, songs, and crafts; celebrates National Library Week; for ages 2 to 8; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 10
‘FIRST JOB/INTERVIEW ATTIRE’: 3 to 4 p.m.; designed for youth seeking to apply for their first job; designed to educate proper interview attire as well as etiquette; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through April 24; for preschoolers ages 2 1/2 — 5 and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; read a poem, sing a song, play an instrument, or show off any talent you have; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: PLAY LEARN AND GROW TOGETHER: 1 to 2 p.m.; bring your toddler for an afternoon of snacks, learning through play, and socializing; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Golf
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Groups
Sunday, April 7
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, April 8
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, April 9
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Tree House Room, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
COUPONING CLUB: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through April 30; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14; for those who have experience a significant loss in their life; group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MEMORY CAFE: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; if you or a loved one has early stage memory loss or dementia, join for lunch, conversation, activities, entertainment, companionship and education; The Windjammer, 18 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point. 609-822-1109 or jfsvillagebytheshore.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
UPPER TWP. HISTORICAL SOCIETY APRIL PROGRAM: 7 to 9 p.m.; John Loeper will talk about the restoration of the OC Life Saving station and the station’s history; Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. 609-464-0920 or UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, April 10
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for April, “Sing Unburied Sing” by Jesmyn Ward; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CAPE-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CONNECTION: noon to 1:45 p.m.; meeting of the Cape-Atlantic Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon; Tuckahoe Inn, 1 Harbor Road, Beesleys Point, $18. 856-777-0346.
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
Health, fitness
Monday, April 8
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘FUN FITNESS FOR ALL’: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through April 29; stretch and strengthen while having fun; exercise focused on body mechanics, alignment, and breathing; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and JCC members, reservations requested. 606-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
INTRO TO CHI KUNG: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays in April; enhance your overall wellness through gentle movements and concentration; learn to increase your balance, reduce stress and harmonize with the forces (chi/qi) that surround us each day; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through April 15; Monday Morning Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 9
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
AUTISM AWARENESS CRAFT: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR HEALTH’: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 16; for adults; how to manage your diabetes symptoms, communicate with your health care providers, improve eating and exercise habits, and cope with stress, fear, and frustration; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m., The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRENCH CABARET DINNER SHOW: 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. dinner seatings; part of April in Paris celebrations; three course meal; live music by Andrea Carlson; Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $40. 609-927-6665 or GregorysBar.com.