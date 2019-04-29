Events
Tuesday, April 30
DANCING AT SOMERS POINT FIRE HALL: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; live music, light refreshments, Fire Company 1, 455 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-408-3619.
FAMILY MOVIE AND CRAFT NIGHT: 4 to 6:30 p.m.; bring your own refreshments; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 28; open to adults; learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GROW YOUR BUSINESS WITH THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; presentation by the Business Connect Team from the United States Postal Service (USPS); Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
IPAD BASICS FOR ADULTS 55+ WITH VISION CHANGES: noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 7; participants will receive an introduction to the iPad; Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City. 800-792-8322, ext. 812 or ACFPL.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; come play trivia and win prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 1
3D CERAMIC PRINTING: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through May 29; learn to design and print 3-D ceramics using computer software; Arts & Innovation Center of Cumberland County College, 321 N. High St., Millville, $165. 856-765-0988 or CCCNJ.GoSignMeUp.com.
A BRIEF HISTORY OF PEPPERS: 7 to 8 p.m., Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1, 2020; prepare for the actual GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 p.m.; knitting night at the library; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
LOYALTY DAY: noon to 1 p.m.; celebrates loyalty to the United States of America and the recognition of the heritage of American freedom; sponsored by VFW Post 386, VFW Post 386 Auxiliary and the borough; Wilbraham Park, Perry Street, West Cape May. 609-884-5885.
PUZZLE ME THIS: daily through May 31; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
VENDORS WANTED FOR FLEA MARKET: register now through May 17; vendors needed for upcoming flea market taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25; flea market will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.com.
VETERANS’ ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for veterans and their Veteran Affairs health care; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; all-veterans meeting; topics cover employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family; facilitator is a veteran; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, Inc, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WEDNESDAY MORNING COMPUTER HELP: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 29; open to adults; answers to general computer questions; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Golf
Tuesday, April 30
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon; includes greens fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Groups
Tuesday, April 30
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14; for those who have experience a significant loss in their life; group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, May 1
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with David Montanye; title for May, “Longitude” by Dava Sobel; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 2
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Population Health Classroom, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, April 30
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
AUTISM AWARENESS CRAFT: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
CHILDREN’S HEALTH FAIR: 5 to 7 p.m.; learn about family wellness and participate in fun-filled activities; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7:15 p.m.; free Medicare Education Seminar will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; presented by Carolyn Dellaratto; Hafetz & Associates Office, 609 New Road, Linwood, reservations requested. 609-872-0001 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 1
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, May 2
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Music
Sunday, May 5
SWEET LIFE CONCERT: 4 p.m., Christian, soft rock, country, jazz by group Sweet Life; First Baptist of Wildwood, Maple and Atlantic avenues, Wildwood; free. 609-522-2981.
Religion
Tuesday, April 30
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, May 2
BETH JUDAH WILDWOOD’S YOM HASHOAH PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; “An Evening of Music and Memory of the Holocaust,” led by Dr. Karen Uslin, professor of Musicology at Rowan University; Beth Judah Temple, Pacific Avenue and Spencer Avenue, Wildwood. 609-522-7541.