Events
Sunday, Jan. 20
AFC-NFC PLAYOFF PARTY: 3 to 7 p.m.; draft beers, wine, soda, food, raffles, gift auction, 50/50 and more; American Legion Post 493, 420 Radio Road, Tuckerton, $50. 609-296-9771.
Monday, Jan. 21
BRIDGE: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Jan. 28, Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for ages 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
MAH JONGG AT THE LIBRARY: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 21; bring your current year gaming cards and game sets; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MLK JR. FAMILY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; celebrate MLK Jr. and learn; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
CROCHET PROJECT FOR NICU BABIES: 11 a.m. to noon, Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
GATHERING WOOL: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LIBRARY COMPUTER CLASS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for adults; participants must be experienced using the mouse and keyboard; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PINELANDS K-9 CLUB OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc.; all dogs, whether mixed breed or purebred are welcome; various classes offered; proof of vaccines is required; Pinelands K-9 Club, 4H Center, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing/Hamilton Township, $120. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
TUESDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; call for movie title; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
CHARTERTECH HIGH SCHOOL FILM SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Chartertech High School film department presents its original artist films; Chartertech Performing Arts High School, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focuses on basic computer skills; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, iPhone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; bring the kids out to have popcorn and enjoy family-friendly movies; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING: 1 to 3 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GET YOUR KNIT ON: KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; knitting night at the library, for beginners and fanatics looking for inspiration and camaraderie; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
SNOWY MASON JAR CRAFT: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; for adults and young adults 12 and older; make a snowy Mason jar; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Dining out
Thursday, Jan. 24
BRUNCH & LEARN: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; speakers, documentary; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
For kids
Sunday, Jan. 20
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Jan. 21
KIDS CLUB: FUNNY FARM RESCUE VISIT: 2 to 4 p.m.; hear a reading from the Funny Farm’s newest book and meet some of the rescued animals; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. ACTIVITIES: 2 to 2:45 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; story and craft; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, Jan. 20
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Jan. 21
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 28; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL-ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 29; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m.; continues on second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine (Petersburg). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; “Kill Artist” by Daniel Silva; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, Jan. 21
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7 through 28, Hackberry Building, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘FUN FITNESS FOR ALL’: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; stretch and strengthen while having fun; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m.; AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MINDFULNESS IN THE WORKPLACE WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn new techniques to enhance stress management and build self-care; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 8 through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
CEU WORKSHOP FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; social workers, case managers, certified assisted living administrators, and licensed nursing home administrators are invited to attend a free CEU workshop on “Older Adults Suicide Prevention and Financial Exploitation in the Elderly”; complimentary dinner will be served; sponsored by Bratton Estate and Elder Law Attorneys, Angelic Health Palliative & Hospice Care, Genesis, and Active Day; Active Day, 211 S. Main St., Ste 303, Cape May Court House, free, reservations requested by Jan. 18. 856-857-6007.
TAI CHI CHUAN: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 27; learn the physical and mental benefits of moving your body in slow, gentle ways while focusing on posture, muscle relaxation, and breathing; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Evening Yoga with Ceci; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Monday, Feb. 4
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Monday, Feb. 11
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Thursday, Feb. 14
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
Sunday, Jan. 20
SUNDAY AFTERNOON CONCERT: 3 to 5 p.m.; featuring Thomas Werkheiser, singer/songwriter; Saint Barnabas by-the-Bay Church, 13 West Bates Ave., Villas, free-will offering taken. 609-886-5960 or SaintBarnabasVillas.org.
Saturday, Feb. 2
‘THE ARTISTRY OF LOU RAWLS’: 2 to 4:30 p.m.; for adults; Tony Day and his combo perform the music of Grammy award-winning musician Lou Rawls, including some of his chart-toppers that made his career; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Religion
Tuesday, Jan. 22
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.