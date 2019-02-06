Events
Friday, Feb. 8
BLOOD DRIVE: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, appointments requested. 609-463-6386 or RedCrossBlood.org.
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
SEA THE FUTURE LEARNING CENTER OPEN HOUSE: 6 to 9 p.m.; Parent’s Night Out; Sea the Future Learning Center, 901 S. Shore Road, Marmora. 609-224-0347.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 9
AFTERNOON MOVIE: 2 to 4 p.m.; bring your own refreshments; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
FISHING FLEA MARKET: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; sponsored by the Southern Ocean County Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation; features more than 40 vendors with fishing equipment, fishing-themed apparel, nautical decorations and more; food and beverages available for purchase; Little Egg Harbor Community Center, 319 W. CalaBreeze Way, Little Egg Harbor Township, $3. 908-625-4498.
GENEALOGY — ANCESTRY: 2 to 4 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how to trace family history with Ancestry.com; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HOME SHOW AND SALE: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 10; Atlantic County Institute of Technology, 5080 Atlantic Ave., Mays Landing, free admission. 609-774-2167 or AlwaysPositiveGroup.com.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON DANCE SOCIAL: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; ballroom, Latin and rhythm dancing; refreshments served; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 15b, Northfield, $15/person, $25/couple. 609-645-2010.
Dining out
Friday, Feb. 8
HOMEMADE MEATLOAF DINNER: 5 p.m.; eat-in or take-out; includes macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes; Price Hall, Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cape May, reservations required. 609-425-1776.
Saturday, Feb. 9
CHILI COOK-OFF: 4 to 7 p.m.; take-outs available; 16th annual John J. Heinz Memorial Chili Cook-Off and Dinner hosted by the Knights of Columbus All Saints Council; prizes to top three chili chefs and best presentation; Our Lady of Sorrows Church Hall, 724 Maple Ave., Linwood, $10 adults, $5 kids, free ages 9 and younger. 609-470-0256.
NATIONAL PIZZA DAY: 1 to 2 p.m.; families can enjoy delicious pizza and play fun games; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Sunday, Feb. 10
CHILI COOK OFF: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; dinner and chili tasting; vote for your choice of the best chili; benefits the Holy Childhood Association; St. Frances Cabrini Church Culliney Hall, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, free will offering. 609-399-9013.
Groups
Friday, Feb. 8
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Feb. 9
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Sunday, Feb. 10
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Feb. 11
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; for Margate taxpayers; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-822-4700.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; Feb. 11: James Castorini and Chris Bracey from “Oaks Integrated” will speak about a new program for children and adolescents; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meetings for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Feb. 7
ALZHEIMERS PRESENTATION: 8 to 9 p.m.; the Improved Order of Red Men (Kickapoo tribe of greater Egg Harbor City area) will be hosting a presentation on Alzheimers disease; open to the public; light refreshments; Red Men Kickapoo Tribe 237, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 10 a.m. Thursdays, except for the third Thursday of the month, when group will meet at 10:30 a.m.; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-594-5323.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; taught by Cheryl Crews; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Friday, Feb. 8
BABY BASICS CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, 1925 Pacific Ave., Broomall Conference Room, Atlantic City, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘BE WELL CONNECTED’ HEART HEALTH EDUCATION SYMPOSIUM: 10 a.m. to noon; presented by Shore Physicians Group, Penn Cardiology and Shore Medical Center; community education breakfast; Great Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. 609-653-3435 or ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Feb. 22; for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Hammonton Campus, 219 North White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, Feb. 9
GAMI SPRINTS ERGATHON: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; crew/rowing event where athletes row a 2K race on rowing machines called “ergs” to record their best times; medals are awarded to top three in each category; open to middle school, high school and adult athletes; Absegami High School Cafeteria, 201 Wrangleboro Road, Galloway Township, $25. 732-986-3791 or AbsegamiCrew.com.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA IN THE ZOO: 8:45 to 10 a.m.; bring a mat and water and join us for yoga by the animals in the zoo; sponsored by Its Well Yoga; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, advance registration required, donations only. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com or ItsWellYogaAndPaddle.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 11
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FUN FITNESS FOR ALL: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; stretch and strengthen while having fun; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and JCC members, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.
INTRO TO CHI KUNG: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; enhance your overall wellness through gentle movements and concentration; Egg Harbor Township Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 a.m. to noon; Monday Morning Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Saturday, Feb. 9
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONCERT: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; part of the Multicultural Music Series; performance by Angela Burton & Passion; tribute to Atlantic City’s former Club Harlem, where Burton regularly sang; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Religion
Thursday, Feb. 7
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 21; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
MOVIE DAY AT BETH EL: 2 to 4 p.m.; includes movie, snacks, popcorn and drinks; showing of “Welcome to Kutsher’s”; Beth El Synagogue, 500 North Jerome Ave., Margate, $5. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.