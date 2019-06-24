Events
Wednesday, June 26
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; featured exhibit, “Sailing through History”; celebrates the 90th birthday on NJ’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: 6 p.m.; showing of “Standing in the Shadows of Motown”; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1, 2020; help prepare you for the actual GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
FUNDAY AT PLAYLAND CASTAWAY COVE: 1 to 5 p.m.; four hours of rides for $15; benefits Community Quest Inc.; rain date July 27; Playland Castaway Cove, 1020 Boardwalk, Ocean City, $15. 609-646-0388 or CQInc.org.
‘WILDWOODS’ HOUSES THROUGH TIME’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation by author Taylor Henry; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
WITTY WEDNESDAY TRIVIA: 6 to 7:30 p.m., family trivia night; Joe Kelly from Cat Country will be hosting and giving away concert tickets; prizes from Jewelry Land, Macy’s, Jersey Tax Place, and Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, June 27
BERNIE SANDERS RALLY: 8 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic County for Bernie; view the second round of the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate; food, beverages, T-shirts, and more available for purchase; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township.
ESL CAFE: EVERYDAY CONVERSATIONS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; meet new community members, learn daily life situations, share perspectives and experiences, and learn more about other cultures; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to noon; “What to Expect When You Call 911”; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Denny’s Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Groups
Wednesday, June 26
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Pinelands photographer Albert Horner; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. For information go to, AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
Thursday, June 27
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
Friday, June 28
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Conference Room, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, June 26
‘5 FABULOUS DAYS OF FITNESS’: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 30; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: Boot Camp Circuit Training, $10; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Yoga classes, $5; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5 to $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Thursday, June 27
YOGA @ LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; bring your mat, bring your towel and bring some water; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Music
Wednesday, June 26
2019 SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, June 26 through Aug. 28; no show July 3; food and beverages for sale; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Buena Vista Township. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — CAPE SHORE JAZZ ORCHESTRA: 6:30 p.m. June 26, July 17, Aug. 14; Big Band Jazz Orchestras with Maryanne Franz and a special performance by Tommy Coniglio; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
MASTERWORKS CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 24; Masterworks Choir and Orchestra rehearsals; rehearsals are open to public, no auditions required; July 25, presenting John Rutter’s Mass of the Children, freewill offering collected; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City. 609-399-2988 or MasterWorksOCNJ.org.
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, June 27
ROUNDHOUSE BAND: 7 to 9 p.m., Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Friday, June 28
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concerts on July 4, Sept. 1; 27th annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or somerspointbeachconcerts.com.
Saturday, June 29
‘A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO LOIS SMITH’: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; presented by WCM African American Historical Society; includes block party with live music, storytelling, food, health screenings, entertainment; West Cape May Elementary School Grounds, 301 Moore St., West Cape May, free. 609-241-5353.
Sunday, June 30
ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11; food available for purchase; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.gov.
Monday, July 1
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE HERITAGE OF AMERICA BAND: 7 to 8 p.m.; comprised of more than 40 professional Airman-musicians who perform a variety of renditions of orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
Wednesday, July 3
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 8 p.m.; July 3: Pure Prairie League and Orleans; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
{strong style=”font-size: 2em;”}Reunions{/strong}
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.