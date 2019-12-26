Events

Saturday, Dec. 28

AN OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 1; exhibit of holiday traditions through the years complete with model trains, toys and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 5; 100 Christmas trees light up over Lake Meone; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

HOLIDAY TRAIN DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; O-gauge model train layout with three trains and several winter themed operating items; City Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon. 609-442-1871.

IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post 352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

NEW YEAR'S EVE 2020: 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; combined Shirat Hayam and Beth El Synagogue party; party goers will visit stations set up around the room featuring New Year's traditions in various countries; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $18, free kids, reservations requested. 609-822-7116, ext. 101.

SKATE FOR WISHES: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; benefits Make A Wish NJ; Flyers Skate Zone Atlantic City, 501 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City, $15. 609-425-9198.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

8TH ANNUAL PENGUIN PLUNGE: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; benefits the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey; meet at the beach at Caspian and Maine avenues, Atlantic City, $25. 609-576-3852.

Thursday, Jan. 2

ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with local artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

Friday, Jan. 3

PINE STREET MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. first Fridays; showing of "Murder by Death"; free popcorn; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Saturday, Jan. 4

SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, Jan. 10

COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.

Dining out

Saturday, Dec. 28

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.

Fundraisers

Tuesday, Dec. 31

SKATE FOR WISHES: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; benefits Make A Wish NJ; Flyers Skate Zone Atlantic City, 501 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City, $15. 609-425-9198.

For kids

Saturday, Dec. 28

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: 2 to 5 p.m.; teens and young adults are invited to run their own Dungeons & Dragons game with supplies and snacks provided by the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 6; kids must be accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, Dec. 30

HANUKKAH STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 5 p.m.;Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

HAPPY NOON YEAR: 11 a.m. to noon; ring in the "Noon Year" with a story, snacks, fun; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Thursday, Jan. 2

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 22, 2020; no meeting on Thanksgiving day; stories, songs and crafts for all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., AvalonAvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

Groups

Saturday, Dec. 28

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.

Saturday, Dec. 28

'BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES': 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.

Sunday, Dec. 29

AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Thursday, Jan. 2

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.

'RISING MINDS' SUPPORT GROUP: 6:45 to 8 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SHORE'S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael's Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, Jan. 4

PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.

Monday, Jan. 6

EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you'd like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.

ITALIAN CULTURE CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June 2020; with Marie Catanese; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, Jan. 9

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, Jan. 11

STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.

Monday, Jan. 13

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

MYELOMA SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; part of the International Myeloma Foundation; meet to learn about Myeloma, treatment options, nutritional guidelines and support of others living with the effects of Myeloma; Southern Ocean Medical Center, 1140 W. Route 72, Manahawkin. 609-510-6026.

UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.

EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario's Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.

NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

'THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY' AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: "Educated" by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.

Monday, Jan. 20

ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August; national AARP members and members transferring from other AARP Chapters are invited to attend, along with persons 50+ years of age who would like to join or learn more about AARP; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

SOUTH JERSEY IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. third Tuesdays through June, 2020; Irish singer/musician Tom Brett will perform; American Legion Hall Post #28, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon, free admission. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

Health, fitness

Saturday, Dec. 28

D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m; blends classic yoga positions, resistance training and calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, Jan. 6

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Monday, Jan. 13

NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER'S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Reunions

ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.

