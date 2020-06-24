Events

Thursday, June 25

PEOPLE, PLACE, PROCESS: 50 YEARS OF GLASSMAKING AT WHEATONARTS: daily through Dec. 31; exhibition displays artworks and artifacts from the collection of the Museum of American Glass; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

THEMES ACROSS CULTURES: daily through Dec. 31; exhibit in the Down Jersey Folklife Center at WheatonArts; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; backyard presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

VIRTUAL COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite confection, pastry and treat to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, June 26

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; interactive learning activities focus on increasing listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills; registration required. ACFPL.org.

Saturday, June 27

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave.; vendors and visitors are required to wear face masks. DOOWW.com.

For kids

Monday, June 29

ATLANTIC CITY FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.; 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, June 29

FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

