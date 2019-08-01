Events
Sunday, Aug. 4
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; fresh local produce, vegetables and homemade soup will be available; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 1, Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
NATIONAL LIGHTHOUSE DAY ACTIVITIES: all day; special tour hours and free climbs for kids ages 14 and younger; Tuckerton Lighthouse, 112 E. Main St., Tuckerton. LighthouseFriends.com.
TUCKAHOE RIVER CANOE/KAYAK RACE, POKER RUN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 38th Annual Canoe, Kayak & Paddle Board Race and Poker Run hosted by the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association; benefits the scholarship funds administered by the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association; Upper Township Municipal Beach, Mosquito Landing Road, Tuckahoe (Woodbine), $20. 609-457-8879 or TuckahoeNJ.com.
VIKING VILLAGE ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; rain or shine; more than 50 antique dealers; Viking Village Antique Show, 18th Street and Bayview Avenue, Barnegat Light, free admission. 609-361-8039 or VikingVillageShows.com.
Monday, Aug. 5
‘ALIENS OF THE GILDED AGE’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; learn what the Victorians thought of extraterrestrial life; presented by Cape May MAC; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
AN EVENING WITH AMY READE: 6 to 8 p.m.; presentation by author Amy M. Reade; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
BOOK TALK AUTHOR M.K. ENGLAND: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; former Atlantic City Teen Services Librarian Megan England returns to discuss her debut book, “The Disasters,” a young adult sci-fi adventure described as “The Breakfast Club meets Guardians of the Galaxy”; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
PLAY BRIDGE: 10 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; fun and challenging game to be enjoyed by players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JFS HOUSE TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; explore eight luxurious Downbeach homes; benefits Village by the Shore; hosted by the Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $50, $75. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
PROGRESSIVE BEGINNER BRIDGE SESSION 2: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays though Aug. 26; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
For kids
Sunday, Aug. 4
‘HOW I BECAME A PIRATE’ — CHILDREN’S THEATER: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $10. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
Monday, Aug. 5
AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
AMAZINATORS STEAM AT THE SHORE CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon daily through Aug. 9; hands-on, interactive science, technology, engineering, art and math activities; Eugene A. Tighe Middle School, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate, $195. 609-807-8326 or Amazinators.com.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: MAGIC DAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; with magician Brian Richards; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE: 10 to 11 a.m.; traveling science show; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 12; for ages 31/2-5; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SERIAL READ-ALOUD: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for kids and adults; Madeline L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time”; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
SPACE CAMP: MOONY MONDAYS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19; for ages 7-10; space-themed story, craft; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614.
Reunions
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; 65th birthday celebration for all members; Cologne Fire Hall, Cologne Avenue, Cologne; pig roast, barbecue chicken, photo booth, lawn games; BYOB; $38, or $15 bring your own food option. Call Jan at 609-221-4851 or Kathy at 609-641-9235.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968, 1969 & 1970: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; $65; limited block of rooms available at Sonesta Suites, RSVP by Aug. 31. 609-703-7689 or email classix70phs@gmail.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy@aol.com.