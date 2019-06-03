Events
Tuesday, June 4
COUPONING CLUB: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; interactive and informative workshop; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
FATHER’S DAY CRAFT: 4 to 5 p.m.; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
IPAD BASICS FOR ADULTS: noon to 1:30 p.m. ; for adults 55 and older with visual impairments; Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City. 800-792-8322, ext. 812 or ACFPL.org.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; learn to square dance; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; free yoga class focuses on wellness and community support in a clean, sober and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Wednesday, June 5
ADULT COLORING: 2 p.m.; drop in and rediscover the joy of coloring; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
MOSQUITO CONTROL DISCUSSION: 6 to 7 p.m.; Kyle Rossner, entomologist with the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control, will discuss the basics of mosquito biology and how the county works to monitor and manage mosquito populations; Cape May County Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘IPAD AS A PERSONAL ASSISTANT’: 6 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAH JONGG AT THE LIBRARY: 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26; bring your current year gaming cards and game sets; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
VETERANS’ ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for veterans and their families; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, June 6
CAPE MAY COUNTY TECH MEETUP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, etc.; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
D-DAY PROGRAM: 3 to 6 p.m.; the film “Saving Private Ryan,” rated R, will be shown; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DIGITAL BOOKMOBILE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; learn how to borrow electronic books with the reading app from Overdrive; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GAME DAY: 1 to 4 p.m.; play card and board games; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $8, includes light lunch and snacks. 609-822-7116, ext. 101 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
37TH ANNUAL GREEK FESTIVAL: 5 to 10 p.m. June 6, 7; noon to 11 p.m. June 8, noon to 10 p.m. June 9; 9:30 p.m. June 6, 9, fireworks; foods, dancing, live music and kid rides; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $1, free for kids ages 4 and younger. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or TheGreekFestival.info.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
NATIVE POLLINATORS PRESENTATION: 6 to 7 p.m.; join Blaine Rothauser of the Conserve Wildlife Foundation for a photographic tour; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
PHYSICAL THERAPY PRESENTATION: 8 to 8:45 p.m.; presented by Improved Order of Red Men Kickapoo Tribe; presentation by Susan Cohen, physical therapist with Bacharach; light refreshments; Kickapoo building, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
‘THE TITANIC: SYMBOL OF VICTORIAN HUBRIS’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
Dining out
Thursday, June 6
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m.; includes guest speakers and a documentary film; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N Jerome Ave, Margate; $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, June 7
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; stuffed shells and meatballs dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
For kids
Tuesday, June 4
CELEBRATE ED AL-FITR: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; festival-themed stories, songs and craft; for ages 2 to 8; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, June 5
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through June 26; story time for infants to age 3; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, June 6
FIDO AND FRIENDS: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; read to dogs from the Fido and Friends Assisted Therapy Group; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Friday, June 7
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:35 p.m. every other Friday; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Monday, June 10
LEGO CLUB: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; 5 to 8 years old may participate with their parent or guardian; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 11
‘ALL KINDS OF FAMILIES’: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; for ages 2 to 8; stories, songs and crafts about families and dads; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
FATHER’S DAY FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; for ages 12 and younger; craft honoring Father’s Day; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through July 23; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: 5 to 7 p.m.; celebrate dad this evening with a fun night of crafts and doughnut decorating; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Wednesday, June 12
TEEN CLUB: 5 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
TODDLER TIME PRESENTS: ‘STORY TIME WITH ELSA’: 5 to 6 p.m.; come dressed in your favorite costume for story time and fun with Princess Elsa of Arendelle; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Thursday, June 13
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; story time for 4 to 6 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Monday, June 24
SOMERS POINT GATEWAY TO ARTS 2019: June 24 through August 11; 7-week program for ages 3 to 18; area kids will be featured in fully staged productions of “A Disney Spectacular” and “West Side Story”; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $325. 609-653-0553 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
SUMMER THEATRE CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, June 24 through July 31; show dates: Aug. 1, 2, 3; for ages 7 to 17; presented by Deborah Glenn Drama and Vocals; performing Disney’s “Little Mermaid Jr.”; Cardiff Shopping Center, Ensemble Arts Studio, 6701 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, $275 for program. 609-287-7648 or GlennDramaVocals.com.
Tuesday, June 25
‘BOOKS WITH BLUE’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through June; for ages 5 and older; join Miss Ariel and a police officer for a themed storytime and craft; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, free. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Thursday, June 27
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
Friday, June 28
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Golf
Tuesday, June 4
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Wednesday, June 12
FR. LAROSA GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration; 9 a.m. shotgun start; St. Augustine Preparatory School will hold its 13th annual Fr. LaRosa Golf Tournament; includes complimentary beverages, breakfast and lunch throughout the day; benefits the St. Augustine Fund; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield, $250. 856-697-2600, ext. 190 or Hermits.com/Advancement/LaRosaGolf.
Groups
Tuesday, June 4
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 p.m.; for adults interested in playing classic and contemporary video games; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, June 5
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 6
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Population Health Classroom, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, June 8
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, June 10
COZY MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; discussing “Mum’s the Word” by Kate Collins; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through July 8; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 215-327-7940 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, June 11
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., Tree House Room, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, June 12
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for June, “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Thursday, June 13
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, June 15
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Monday, June 17
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
Tuesday, June 18
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 19
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer’s Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, June 20
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Tuesday, June 25
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through November, Public Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-646-5409.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, June 4
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 5
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 19; call the library for information; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations for the instructor accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 6
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Friday, June 7
SELF DEFENSE FOR WOMEN: noon to 1 p.m.; participants will learn Qin Na, a martial arts technique that focuses on using pressure points to disable an attacker; open to females age 18 and older; Atlantic City Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, June 8
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Monday, June 10
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 10, 17; call the library for more information; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations for the instructor accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, June 11
‘OPIOIDS: THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Al Rundio, PhD, DNP, APN, C, FAAN; Saint Joseph’s Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-3568 or StJosephSomersPoint.org.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Wednesday, June 12
FAMILY FITNESS: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230.
Thursday, June 13
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000.
YOGA @ LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; bring your mat, bring your towel and bring some water; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 15
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Wednesday, June 19
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Tuesday, June 25
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Music
Wednesday, June 5
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
SPRING VOCAL SHOWCASE:{span} 7 p.m.; experience the talented vocalists and musicians at the Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts Spring Vocal Showcase; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, 413 New Road, {/span}Somers Point{span}, $5. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.{/span}
Religion
Tuesday, June 4
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Friday, June 7
PRAYER CONFERENCE: doors open 5:30 p.m.; all welcome; features The Throne Room Experience, guest evangelists; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1301 Columbia Ave., Pleasantville; “Can You Hear Him Now?” prayer dinner theater, Saturday, June 8; doors open 4 p.m., program 5 p.m.; Beacon Hall, Egg Harbor City, $50. 609-641-4342.