Music
Thursday, March 21
VICTORIAN ERA MUSIC: 6 to 7 p.m.; presentation hosted by Cape May MAC; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City, registration and a valid library card required, class size limited. 609-463-6386.
Friday, March 22
CHORAL CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free choral concert with more than 40 vocalists; composer Joseph Martin will conduct his own works; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23, music workshop led by Martin for choral directors, music teachers, vocalists, and those interested in his music, $30; First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church St., Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-7087 or CourtHouseUMC.org.
Saturday March 23
IRISH NIGHT AT ALBERT MUSIC HALL: doors open 6 p.m., music 7:30 to 11 p.m.; Irish, country, bluegrass bands in concert; Irish step dancers; sponsored by Pinelands Cultural Society; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Ocean Township; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. alberthall.org.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, March 20
Saturday, March 23
WINE FOR WHISKERS: 2 to 5 p.m.; benefits Beacon Animal Rescue; live music, light buffet, wine-tasting, raffles, 50/50; adoptable dogs on site; Willow Creek Winery, 160-168 Stevens St., West Cape May, $40. 609-390-7946 or EventBrite.com.
Religion
Sunday, March 24
ANNUAL DAY SERVICE:
10:45 a.m. guest speaker Min. Jonathan Whitfield III; all welcome; celebrates deacons, deaconesses, missionaries and ministers’ wives; all welcome; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville.
ANNUAL TRUSTEE DAY: 11 a.m., New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland; guest preacher the Rev. Tyrone Blythe of Triumph Baptist Church, Philadelphia; all welcome. 856-691-1349.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; guest speaker Dr. Deidre Jackson; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, registration required. OCNJBlogspot.com.
Saturday, March 30
CHILI COOK-OFF & LUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; No-More-Winter Chili Cook-Off & $5 Lunch; $5 for chili, cornbread, drink; enter your favorite chili recipe by 11 a.m. for judging; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville. 609-425-1425 or SouthSeavilleUMC.org.
Events
Wednesday, March 20
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; Atlantic County Utilities Authority Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
‘LIQUID COURAGE’ EVENT: 5 to 7 p.m.; recruitment event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties’ Over the Edge fundraiser June 22; discount registration fee and reduced fundraising fee for anyone who signs up; raffle drawings; Dine to Donate incentive from 5 to 10 p.m., 10 percent of food purchases donated to BBBS; Chickie’s & Pete’s, 6055 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township; visit overtheedgeac.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
TAX ADVANTAGE SAVING ACCOUNTS: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; workshop and Q&A for family members and individuals who are interested in ABLE Accounts offered by a representative from the law firm of Hinkle, Fingles, Prior & Fischer; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township, reservations recommended. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
‘THE HIDDEN HALF’: 7 to 9 p.m.; genealogy program exploring ways to find your female ancestors; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘TROUBLESHOOTING THE IPAD’: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; tips and tricks to make the iPad work better; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WORLD ABOVE: 7 to 9 p.m.; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, book signing with Cynthia Arrieu-King; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, March 21
ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with local artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
COMPUTER HELP @ THE LIBRARY: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; for adults; receive help with most Microsoft Office programs, how to set up your email, or other computer questions you have; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘FIRST DAY OF SPRING’ FLOWER ARRANGING CONTEST: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; support the EHTHS Eagle Greenery and meet its students; purchase tickets for 50 cents each; the more tickets you purchase, the better chances you have to win unique fresh flowers; EHT High School Commons Area, Egg Harbor Township High School, 24 High School Drive, Egg Harbor Township, 50 cents per ticket. 609-653-8804 or butrusl@eht.k12.nj.us.
‘GREASE’: 7 p.m. March 21, 22, 23, Hammonton High School Performing Arts Center, 566 Old Forks Road, Hammonton, $15. BlueDevils.BookTix.com.
POETRY WRITING WORKSHOP: 5 to 6 p.m.; celebrates World Poetry Day; learn different poetry styles and read your poems out loud; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, March 22
FREE PIZZA & FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the West Cape May Environmental Commission; each family movie will be preceded by a fun informal talk by local West Cape May naturalists; West Cape May Borough Hall, 732 Borodaway, West Cape May.
MURDER MYSTERY WEEKENDS: March 22, 23; March 29, 30; April 5, 6; test your crime-solving skills and watch performances by East Lynne Theater Company; various locations throughout Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org.
Saturday, March 23
‘ABOUT BOATING SAFETY’: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23, April 27, May 18, June 1, 22, July 27; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
‘KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE’: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for all ages; meant to foster scholars’ intellectual growth while having fun; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, March 23
From: Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center
Re: Media Press Release…….time sensitive
Contact: Sue Adams, 609-432-5018
Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center located on Asbury Road in Egg Harbor Twp now has open registration for the 2019 season to begin in April. A center member of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl) all Hearts instructors are PATH Intl certified. Hearts offers a variety of programs for children and adults with challenges as well as programs for the general public.
Hearts goals include improving the quality of life of those with disabilities by improving posture, balance, focus and concentration. These goals lead to greater independence, improved grades in school and first-time employment. “It’s amazing the changes we seen in those we serve through therapeutic horseback riding over the last 30 years,” says Sue Adams, an instructor with Hearts and former founder of ARCH. “Even doctors recommend our program because of the benefits. The horse stimulates every muscle in the body simultaneously,” Adams continues. Hearts will be holding an Open House on March 24{sup}th{/sup} from 1pm-3pm for perspective riders, volunteers and those who just want to learn about therapeutic horseback riding.
In addition to private and semi-private sessions, Hearts also has an ‘at risk’ program for school groups. One day a week from 10am-1pm students classroom is the barn and arenas to learn life skills through the use of the horses and an educationally based curriculum. Hearts also offers the Silver Saddle program for adults 55+ who always wanted to learn about horses and horsemanship skills. Groups groom, tack and ride while socializing and having fun.
For those who want a unique way to exercise, Hearts offers Yoga on horseback. An hour group session with a leader and sidewalker to insure success. No riding experience is necessary!
The last Sunday of each month, the ‘barn rats’ meet to learn about caring for horses with the use of our mini horse team. Offered to ages 7-12, this program allows them to graduate into the Hearts volunteer family at the age of 13.
Whether actively serving or a veteran, Hearts welcomes all branches of the service to our riding program. No matter what the challenge, the horses bring calmness and order to the mind, body, and spirit.
Hearts will also be holding a summer camp July 15-19 from 10am-2pm. This camp is limited to 8 children only.
General information can be found on our website at Heartstrc.org or call the Hearts office at 609-703-9130 to sign up for any of our programs this year. Come join the Hearts TRC family!
Dining out
Friday, March 15
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; corned beef or ham and cabbage dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Thursday, April 11
PASTA PRIMAVERA FUNDRAISER: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; dine in or take out; enjoy pasta primavera, salad and dessert prepared by a professional chef; Beth Judah Temple — Wildwood, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, $18. 609-522-7541.
Saturday, March 23
Saturday, March 30
Thursday, April 4
SIPPERS FOR FLIPPERS: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; spirits, auctions, food and friends in support of New Jersey’s stranded marine mammals and sea turtles; guided tour, specialty dishes from local restaurants, and live music; Nauti Spirits Distillery, 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May; $25 advance, $30 at the door. 609-287-9118 or MMSC.org.
For kids
Tuesday, March 19
AFTERNOON PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; fun stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BABY/TODDLER TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 19; babies and toddlers ages 0-2 1/2 and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs Freedom, Erin and Cody; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for ages 3 to 5; each session includes stories, an age-appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through March 19; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
‘STICK AND STONE’ STORY: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn how buddies stick together with this story about friendship and a craft to follow; for ages 2 to 8; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 20
DIY JEWELRY FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 12 to 16; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MARCH MADNESS DAD & ME SPORTS NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; fun evening full of snacks and basketball-themed activities; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
TEEN ANIME NIGHT: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; share artwork and view and discuss anime; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
Thursday, March 21
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 4 to 5 p.m. third Thursdays through March 21; for ages 13 to 18; volunteering opportunity for teens where they recommend books and events they’d like to see at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, March 22
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Golf
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Groups
Tuesday, March 19
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; join our group and practice speaking English; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LEH BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m.; “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; light snacks; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
THIRD TUESDAY BOOK CLUB: 1:30 to 4 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 20
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer’s Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
‘ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for March, “Dead Girl Running” by Christina Dodd; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20, March 20; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 21
COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; The Israel & World Events Coffee Klatch; fun, casual, social group that includes coffee, refreshments and conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free for JCC and Village at the Shore members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK CLUB: 7 to 9 p.m.; “Right Behind You” by Lisa Gardner; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, March 21; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 23
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, March 19
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium and take in the beautiful views of the beach and ocean; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 20
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FAMILY WORKOUT & JUICING: 5 to 6 p.m.; fun family workout and fresh pressed juice to follow; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, March 21
ATLANTICARE LIFE CONNECTION: 6 to 8 p.m.; presented by Alice Caivano, manager of Provider Engagement; guidance and professional expertise about programs for elderly adults who want to live independently, and community-based care and services for older adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Saturday, March 23
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 26
HOPE ONE COMMUNITY OUTREACH VEHICLE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; community-based outreach vehicle staffed with highly trained professionals in the field of mental health and substance abuse prevention and recovery; March 12: ACME Shopping Center, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May; March 26: ACME Shopping Center, 6212 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-522-5960 or HopeOneOfCapeMayCounty.org.
Friday, March 29
TYPE 2 DIABETES BOOT CAMP: March 29, 30, 31; for people living with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes who want to take control of their health; learn about fitness, exercise and diabetes management from Shore Physician Group’s Dr. Matthew Corcoran and his team of experts; for all ages and all fitness levels; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $325, space limited. 717-571-8266 or DiabetesTrainingCamp.com.
Saturday, April 6
PRISCILLA SHIRER SIMULCAST: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; live streamed Priscilla Shirer simulcast “Going Beyond”; includes lunch and snacks; Port Church, 118 Main St., Port Republic, $30, pre-registration required. 609-652-6946 or PortChurchNJ.com.