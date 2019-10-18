Events
Sunday, Oct. 20
CAPE MAY HALLOWEEN PARADE: 3 to 5 p.m.; 37th annual parade; begins at Perry Street and Carpenter Lane, proceeds down Carpenter Lane to Ocean Street, travels down Washington Street and ends at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
CORVETTE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; sponsored by the Original Garden State Corvette Club; more than 100 Corvettes on display; rain date Oct. 27; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
HERO WALK AND 5K RUN: 8:30 a.m. to noon; 9th annual John R. Elliott HERO Walk & 5K Run; 5K run with prizes for men and women in various age groups; benefits the HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers; Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, 6th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-646-0414 or HEROwalkrun.org.
Monday, Oct. 21
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; discussing “Lucky Boy” by Shanthi Sekeran; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SOUL LINE DANCE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through Dec. 16; Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate. 609-822-2285.
Dining out
Tuesday, Oct. 22
DINNER AND A MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; pizza and popcorn while watching a free movie; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
BETH EL SISTERHOOD LUNCHEON: noon to 3 p.m.; includes full course lunch, entertainment; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25. 609-823-2925 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Fundraisers
Monday, Oct. 21
FRIENDS FALL LUNCHEON: 1 p.m.; Oktoberfest-themed menu of German delicacies at Cuisine on the Green; Cuisine on the Green at Atlantis, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township, $35. 609-294-1197.
Groups
Sunday, Oct. 20
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Oct. 21
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Sunday, Oct. 20
ORGAN RECITAL: 4 to 5 p.m.; with organist Gordon Turk; reception following concert; Episcopal Church of the Advent, Washington and Franklin streets, Cape May, $10. 609-884-3065.
Monday, Oct. 21
CINDY G BLUEGRASS BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
Religion
Sunday, Oct. 20
FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH MEN AND WOMEN’S DAY: 11 a.m. preacher Rev. Dr. Clifton E. Freeman Jr., Pastor of the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Camden; 3:30 p.m. preacher will be Rev. Sharonda Strothers, pastor of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Newark; Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-8554.
Reunions
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.
