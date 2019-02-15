Events
Saturday, Feb. 16
AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 2; for adults; explore the African American experience through film; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, etc.; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DELIGHTFUL DATE DAYS: Feb. 16, 17; two can climb the lighthouse tower for the price of one; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
NATIONAL RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS DAY: CRAFTS & CARDS: 1 to 2 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; make a craft for someone and discuss the giant impact of one random act of kindness; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
OPEN GAMING: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; bring your friends and pick a game, including canasta, pinochle, Scrabble, and mah jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON DANCE SOCIAL: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; ballroom, Latin and rhythm dancing; refreshments served; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 15b, Northfield, $15/person, $25/couple. 609-645-2010 or cademyOfBallroomDancing.net.
POLAR BEAR PLUNGE: 11:30 a.m. costume contest, vendors; 2 p.m. polar plunge; Sea Isle City, 4000 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, $25. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
‘THE LOVE THAT NEVER DIED’: 6 to 8 p.m.; tales of haunted love; walk through the museum with experts from E.V.P. Paranormal; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, $20. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal-orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
Sunday, Feb. 17
LIBERTY AND PROSPERITY FUNDRAISER: 1 to 3 p.m.; featuring Michael Cutler, retired immigration enforcement officer; full buffet, cash bar; Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $75 individuals, $100 for two. 609-927-7333 or LibertyAndProsperity.com.
MIKE’S SEAFOOD POLAR BEAR RUN/WALK FOR AUTISM: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. registration at LaCosta, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City; noon 5K Run and 1 Mile Family Fun Walk along the Promenade; food, fun and entertainment in heated tent after the race; for the entire family; $25. 609-602-5734 or PolarBearRunWalk ForAutism.com.
Monday, Feb. 18
FAMILY LUNCH AND A MOVIE: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; for ages 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Dining out
Saturday, Feb. 16
CHILI COOK-OFF: 4 to 7 p.m.; 16th annual John J. Heinz Memorial Chili Cook-Off and Dinner hosted by the Knights of Columbus; prizes will be given to the top three chili chefs and best presentation; take-outs available; Our Lady Of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Ave, Linwood, $10 adults, $5 kids, free ages 9 and younger. 609-470-0256.
MONDAY, FEB. 18
VALENTINE’S DINNER: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 19; five-course gourmet Valentine’s dinner presented by Academy of Culinary Arts students; Careme’s Gourmet Restaurant, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $36, $26. 856-694-2887 or AmericanVegan.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn from a variety of different speakers and watch a documentary film on Judaism, Israel or Jewish history over brunch; live music by Shlomo Shai; showing of “Everything is a Present: The Wonder & Grace of Alice Sommer Herz”; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., {span}Margate{/span}, advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.{/span}
{span}Saturday, Feb. 23{/span}
{span}FREE ZITI DINNER FOR FURLOUGHED WORKERS:{/span}{span} 4 to 7 p.m.; dinner for furloughed federal workers, federal contractors and their families affected by the recent past government shutdown; food from local restaurants, door prizes; Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave., {span}Egg Harbor City{/span}, free. 609-965-1813.{/span}
{span}AFRICAN AMERICAN BUFFET:{/span}{span} two seatings, 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 to 5 p.m.; all you can eat; take out available; Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue, South Egg Harbor in {span}Galloway Township{/span}; all welcome; $12 adults, $7 ages 8-12, $4 ages 6-7, free ages 5 and younger. 609-965-4211.{/span}
For kids
Saturday, Feb. 16
CRAFTY TEENS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 16; make a fun and creative craft; for ages 13-17; Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration requested. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 6; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUPER SMASH BROS. U TOURNAMENT: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 23; tournament featuring Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U; Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
AVALON BEACH PARTY: 10 to 11 a.m.; an indoor beach party, complete with limbo, tunes, crafts, and a game; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION CLASS FOR STUDENTS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brigantine Community Education Recreation Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine, $90. 609-792-9540 or NationalCSIcamp.org.
FAUX STAINED GLASS CATHEDRAL & GARGOYLES: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 9 and older; learn about the history of gargoyles and make a craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGOS FUN W/ FREE PG MOVIE: 10:30 a.m. to noon; for age 6 and older; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘WE LOVE HARRY POTTER’ PARTY: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; themed activities, costumes, food and music; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 18
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Religion
Saturday, Feb. 16
SHABBAT SHALOMMM: 9 to 9:45 a.m.; Shabbat spiritual experience incorporating Jewish meditation and yoga; dress in loose-fitting clothing and bring your own yoga mat and props; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood. 609-522-7541.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH 43RD ANNIVERSARY: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19, 20, 21, 11 a.m. Feb. 24; features special chorus, speakers, choir; Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-8554.
Groups
Saturday, Feb. 16
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Health, fitness
Saturday, Feb. 16
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.