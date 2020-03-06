Events
Monday, March 9
PLAY BRIDGE: 10 a.m. Mondays through March 30; for players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
BUFFALO SOLDIERS OF THE CIVIL WAR: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; presentation about the Buffalo Soldiers, African American members of the U.S. Army during the Civil War; free refreshments; Atlantic County Historical Society, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; team of resource and assistance experts will offer answers to your questions; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
EMPLOYMENT SERIES: CEASAR’S ENTERAINMENT: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; meet a representative from Caesar’s entertainment and learn about jobs; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Family Success Center, 310 Belleve Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through March 20; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MEET TO KNIT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive players; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MARGATE SOUL LINE DANCING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through March 23; learn to line dance with Monica and Denise; Martin Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate, $7. 609-822-2285.
MOUSE-AROUND MONDAYS: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through March 30; open to adults; learn computer basics; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
PLAY SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 10
AWARD SEASON FILM — ‘FORD VS. FERRARI’: 5 to 8 p.m.; rated PG-13; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EIMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
ROKU PRESENTATION: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; learn how to use this device to stream your favorite shows and movies over the internet on your TV, and how you can even use it to replace cable; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
WATER-WISE GARDENING: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Joe Alvarez; discuss the many benefits of a water-wise garden; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘WRITING POETRY YOUR WAY’: FOUNDATIONS OF POETRY: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 31; presented by Maria Leonetti, Somers Point’s former poet laureate; participants will learn various forms of poetry; Dawes Avenue School Library, 22 W. Dawes Ave., Somers Point, free. 609-653-4991 or VisitSomersPoint.com.
Dining out
Thursday, March 12
NORTHFIELD MOTHERS LEAGUE ANNUAL SPAGHETTI DINNER: 5 to 7:30 p.m.; dine-in or carry-out; raffle baskets, homemade desserts; proceeds support families in Northfield, scholarships to Northfield Community School and Mainland Regional High School; Northfield Community School, 2000 New Road, Northfield, $9 adults, $8 seniors, $7 kids. 609-442-1507.
Friday, March 27
DINNER AND SCIENTIFIC DISCUSSION: 6 to 8 p.m. learn about issues in the field of environmental science and biology; bring a covered dish to share; The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, $7 members, $12 non-members. 609-368-1211 or WetlandsInstitute.org.
Fundraisers
Friday, March 13
15TH ANNUAL P.A.L. COMEDY NIGH SOCIAL: 7 to 10 p.m.; hosted by The Police Athletic League of Cape May; features three comedians; Washington Inn Catering will provide light fare and Lucky Bones will provide beverages; portion of proceeds will benefit the Caper Tiger Gridiron Club; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, $40. 609-374-4987.
Music
Saturday, March 14
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE HERITAGE BRASS BAND: 3 p.m., patriotic favorites, jazz standards and more; presented by Main Street Vineland; Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; free. 856-794-8653 or TheAve.biz.
For kids
Monday, March 9
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MOTHER GOOSE LAPSIT: 10:30 a.m.; rhythm, rhyme, music and movement for children up to 17 months with parent/caregiver.; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through March 30; for ages 1 to 4; bring your child to enjoy coloring and playing with our many puzzles and blocks while enjoying upbeat music; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through March 23; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 10
COMIC BOOK SUPER HERO ART CLASSES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 10, April 14, May 12; for ages 9 to 13; art educators, in collaboration with a Murphy Writing instructor and Noyes Museum staff, will conduct art and story writing classes inspired by popular youth literature; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or NoyesMuseum.EventBrite.com.
CREATIVE ART CLASSES: 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 10, April 14, May 12; for ages 9 to 13; classes inspired by popular youth literature; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration requested. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
‘HER NAME IN STARS’: CELEBRATE WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: 3:30 p.m.; create your own constellation piece while learning about different women in space; for ages 10 to 18; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through March 31; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 31; stories, rhymes, music, and movement geared for children 18-36 months; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 11
1,2,3 GROW WITH ME — FAMILY PLACE: 10:30 a.m.; be part of this interactive play experience; for ages 1 to 3 with parent/caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through March 25; for toddlers and preschoolers ages 2 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; stories, songs and crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TEEN IMPROV PROGRAM: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; participants will be given a scenario to improvise to an audience of their peers; test your dramatic and comedic skills at our Teen Improv Program; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
Thursday, March 12
DECORATE A STRAW HAT: 4 p.m.; celebrate women’s rights and decorate a straw hat; for ages 4 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. every other Thursday through March 26; suggested for ages 6 and older; LEGOs provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY STEM: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Belleve Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, March 13
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Monday, March 16
MOTHER GOOSE LAPSIT: 10:30 a.m.; rhythm, rhyme, music and movement for children up to 17 months with parent/caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 17
CRAFT CLUB FOR KIDS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; learn cross stitch embroidery; for ages 8 to 18; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 17; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs, Freedom, Erin and Cody, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through March 24; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to Cody, Erin, or Freedom — therapy dogs who love sharing stories with children; learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, March 18
1,2,3 GROW WITH ME — FAMILY PLACE: 10:30 a.m.; rewarding interactive play experience; ages 1 to 3 years old with parent/caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TEEN WEREWOLF PROGRAM: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; play the popular card game Werewolf; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
Thursday, March 19
‘DRESS FOR A MESS’: 10:30 a.m.; celebrate Youth Art Month with stories, songs and crafts; ages 5 and younger; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
FIDO & FRIENDS: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
MELTING POT CAFE & KIDS CRAFT: 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
RICH’S DESERT ISLAND FAVORITES: CLASSICAL III: 6 to 7 p.m.; “Rich’s Desert Island Favorites: Tin Pan Alley” presented by Rich Chiemingo; Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
TEEN GAME NIGHT: 7 p.m.; new and old games for teens; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TWEEN CRAFT: 4 p.m.; celebrate Youth Art Month with a fun art project; for ages 9 to 13; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 21
LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; gather with other Lego lovers to build something and share with other young engineers; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, March 27
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Groups
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Sunday, March 8{/span}
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS RETREAT: SELF CARE HEAD TO TOE: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; learn about mindfulness, yoga, makeup and skin-care, self-defense, essential oils and more; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, $25 to $35, registration required. 609-677-5433 or AtlantiCare.org.
Monday, March 9
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
CHESS CLUB: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through April 25, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
GRIEF AND LOSS GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through March 30; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use; facilitators of this group received training and have firsthand personal experience with similar loss; Offices of MHAAC, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 25; crafters are welcome to bring their current projects to the library to work on; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, March 10
ADULT DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus New Cafe, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 p.m.; play classic and contemporary video games with other adults; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 24; facilitated by Cheryl Caliri, CoFounder of Earth Angels for Dementia; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-837-0338 or EarthAngelsForDementia.org.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 31; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MYELOMA SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; part of the International Myeloma Foundation; meet to learn about Myeloma, treatment options, nutritional guidelines and support of others living with the effects of Myeloma; Southern Ocean Medical Center, 1140 W. Route 72, Manahawkin. 609-510-6026.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9, $10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.
YOUNG ADULT STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, 2020; students, non-students and “20-Somethings” meet to discuss common young adult issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more; provided by the Mental Health Association in partnership with The Wellness Center; Stockton University, meeting room 2, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, March 11
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for March, “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present,” by David Treuer; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
ITALIAN CULTURE CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June 2020; with Marie Catanese; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.
Thursday, March 12
GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays through May 1; America’s largest discussion program on world affairs; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through March 12; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 14
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, March 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; watch-dog organization open to all Margate residents/taxpayers; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.
‘THE ALICE NETWORK’: 1 to 2 p.m.; Sandy Pages Book Club will be discussing “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 17
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August; national AARP members and members transferring from other AARP Chapters are invited to attend, along with persons 50+ years of age who would like to join or learn more about AARP; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 p.m. every Tuesday through March 31; practice English in an informal, friendly setting; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 p.m.; “The Forgotten Garden” by Kate Morton; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
LOVED ONES SUFFERING FROM ADDICTION: 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; support group for adults with loved ones suffering from addiction; light refreshments are served; Messiah Lutheran Church In Ocean View, 2298 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 973-572-7523.
SOUTH JERSEY IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. third Tuesdays through June, 2020; Irish singer/musician Tom Brett will perform; American Legion Hall Post #28, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon, free admission. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Wednesday, March 18
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through June 25; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current and retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-1223 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for March, “Girls of Pearl Harbor” by Soraya M. Lane; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, March 19
‘CARE FOR THE CAREGIVER’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m.; support group for people caring for a family member or friend who is ill; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JCC & JFS COFFEE KLATCH: POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m.; includes coffee, delicious refreshments and conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free for JCC and Village at the Shore members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK DISCUSSION: 7 p.m.; “Redemption” by David Baldacci; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursdays through June, 2020; GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May meeting; light refreshments; presentation entitled “Healthy Skin Care” will be given by Susanne Taraschi, Esthetician, Paolini Skin Care; GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy Roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.
Saturday, March 21
SIP AND SNACK BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3:30 p.m. third Saturdays through March 21; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, March 23
ABSECON REPUBLICAN CLUB MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:05 p.m. fourth Mondays through Nov. 23, Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike, Absecon. 609-204-0600.
Wednesday, March 25
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
Tuesday, March 31
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 9 p.m. last Tuesdays; LGBTQ+ individuals, family members and allies; Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, 2116 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-445-4539.
Health, fitness
Monday, March 9
ANNUAL RICKY McAVADDY BLOOD DRIVE: 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.; sponsored by HTEA; Ricky JC Shaner School, 5801 Third St., Mays Landing. RedCrossBlood.org.
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FITNESS CLASS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays; no class Feb. 17, May 25, Sept. 7, Oct. 12; “Shangri-La Yoga” presented by Christine Kortze; Upper Cape Library, 2050 Route 631, Petersburg. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
FREE TAI CHI CLASSES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through December 1, 2020; learn this ancient method for relaxation and stress relief from a recognized master; sponsored by Dr. Grife, MD at the Ventnor Wellness Center; Ventnor Wellness Center, 6601 Ventnor Ave., Suite 105, Ventnor, free. 609-457-3045 or SmilingDragonKungFu.com.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 30; 10:30 a.m. to noon March 16; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 10
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
EXERCISE CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 2, Senior Center, 621 West White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
FREE TAI CHI CLASSES: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; learn this ancient method for relaxation and stress relief from a recognized master; sponsored by Dr. Grife, MD at the Ventnor Wellness Center; Ventnor Wellness Center, 6601 Ventnor Ave., Suite 105, Ventnor, free. 609-457-3045 or SmilingDragonKungFu.com.
‘SCIENTIFIC SECRETS FOR A POWERFUL MEMORY’: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 17; presented by Stafford Recreation; three-week video lecture series; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin, free. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK AND TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 24; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium and take in the beautiful views of the beach and ocean; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565.
WOMEN’S BREAST HEALTH & WELLNESS EVENT: 1 to 3 p.m.; lunch, conversation about breast health and overall wellness, relaxing yoga experience; limited to 20 women; Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 11
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through April 29; 8-week educational program; presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; learn effective communication skills with your loved one during times of crisis and times of stability; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 215-327-7940 or 609-517-4819 or NAMIAC.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25, Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, March 12
COLORECTAL CANCER AWARENESS INFORMATION: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; test your colorectal cancer knowledge; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
DEMENTIA TRAINING: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by the Alzheimer’s Association and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish; explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s, learn how to interpret the verbal and behavioral communication, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease; Galloway Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 800-272-2900 or ALZ.org.
Friday, March 13
BABY BASICS CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus Broomall Conference Room, 1925 Pacific Ave., Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Monday, March 16
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays through April 6, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus Hackberry Building, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘JUST SAY YES TO FRUITS & VEGETABLES’: 5 to 6 p.m.; “Just Say Yes to Fruits & Vegetables” presented by S.N.A.P. ed; Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 17
SENIOR HEALTH EXPO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; free health screenings, information on health services and featured speaker Dr. Amit Borah, a pulmonary interventionalist; light lunch served; AtlantiCare Manahawkin Health Park, 517 W. Route 72, Manahawkin, registration requested. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Wednesday, March 18
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus Hackberry Building, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m.; Center for Surgical Weight Loss & Wellness, AtlantiCare Heath Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, March 19
CHAIR YOGA WITH VAL: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; night out to experience the relaxation of yoga and to learn about all of its benefits; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m.; moving meditation; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 21
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, March 31
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Music
Saturday, March 14
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE HERITAGE BRASS BAND: 3 p.m., symphonic brass ensemble playing patriotic favorites, jazz standards and more; presented by Main Street Vineland; Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; free. 856-794-8653 or TheAve.biz.
Religion
Sunday, March 8
BETH ISRAEL’S PURIM PLAY & CARNIVAL: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; kids dressed as Queen Esther, Haman and Mordechai — and their parents — are welcome at Beth Israel’s Purim celebration; features a modern take on the traditional tale where Queen Esther saves her fellow Jews from certain destruction; Purim Carnival following the play with games and prizes; food for purchase; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600.
Tuesday, March 10
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.
MAINLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 27; appetizers, hot buffet, 2 drink tickets, DJ, photo booth; Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point; $50; register via eventbrite https://mrhs40threunion.eventbrite.com
