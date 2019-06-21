Events
Tuesday, June 25
ADULT SUMMER READING CHALLENGE: register from June 25 through July 23; participants have a shot at winning prizes for reading books, writing reviews, and attending library programs; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DREAMCATCHER WORKSHOP: 6 to 9 p.m.; Arts & Innovation Center of Cumberland County College, 321 N. High St., Millville, $25. 856-765-0988 or CCCNJ.GoSignMeUp.com.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals ages 16-24 who need a High School Diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
JOB INTERVIEW PREPARATION: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; learn tips to create a pitch to sell yourself in your next interview; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230.
LEAP COMPUTER BASICS FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25; Computer Basics classes for adults ages 55 and older who have had a change in their vision; space limited; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 800-792-8322, ext. 812 or ACFPL.org.
SUMMER CRAFT SERIES: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809.
THE HOLOCAUST — 1933-1945: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through July 9; for adults; four-part chronological, academic history of the Holocaust presented by Neil Brandt and Kathy Tabasso; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113.
Wednesday, June 26
ADULT BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; discussion of “Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
BOOK SALE: daily through Aug. 31; ongoing book sale room; find readable treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; featured exhibit, “Sailing through History”; celebrates the 90th birthday on NJ’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: 6 p.m.; showing of “Standing in the Shadows of Motown”; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1, 2020; help prepare you for the actual GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
FRENCH LANGUAGE CLASS: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through July 18; with Maria Dubas; provides students a basic understanding of the French language and culture; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FUNDAY AT PLAYLAND CASTAWAY COVE: 1 to 5 p.m.; four hours of rides for $15; benefits Community Quest, Inc.; rain date July 27; Playland Castaway Cove, 1020 Boardwalk, Ocean City, $15. 609-646-0388 or CQInc.org.
HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL SIGN DEDICATION AND RECEPTION: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Sign Dedication for an upcoming Holocaust memorial on the Atlantic City boardwalk, local dignitaries will be in attendance, Roosevelt Plaza and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free; 6 to 8:30 p.m. catered reception, hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, Fannie Lou Hamer Room, Stockton University, 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, $36. 609-335-4932 or TheACBHM.org.
KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 p.m.; knitting night at the library; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MAH JONGG AT THE LIBRARY: 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26; bring your current year gaming cards and game sets; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PUZZLE ME THIS: daily through Aug. 31; for adults; jigsaw puzzle station; sharpen your mind and de-stress; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
REGISTER NOW FOR GARDEN CONTEST IN SOMERS POINT: daily through July 2; sponsored by The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point; Somers Point gardens of all types will be judged; entries must be received by July 2 with judging to follow the week of July 8. 609-204-4107.
‘USING REFERENCE USA’: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to use Reference USA; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
‘WILDWOODS’ HOUSES THROUGH TIME’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation by author Taylor Henry; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
WITTY WEDNESDAY TRIVIA: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26; family trivia night; Joe Kelly from Cat Country will be hosting and giving away concert tickets; prizes from Jewelry Land, Macy’s, Jersey Tax Place, and Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, June 27
BERNIE SANDERS RALLY: 8 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic County for Bernie; view the second round of the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate; food, beverages, T-shirts, and more available for purchase; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township.
CROCHETING THE AFRICAN FLOWER PATTERN: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through June 27; learn to crochet an African Flower Pattern during this two week session with Jennifer Bolton; basic knowledge of crochet is required; Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
DIY AROMATHERAPY SPRAY & BATH BOMBS: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376.
ESL CAFE: EVERYDAY CONVERSATIONS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; meet new community members, learn daily life situations, share perspectives and experiences, and learn more about other cultures; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
OPEN READING: 6 to 8 p.m.; read your writing or listen to the work of others; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to noon; “What to Expect When You Call 911”; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Denny’s Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Dining out
Tuesday, June 25
COMMUNITY ADVISORY DINNER: 6 to 7 p.m.; looking for members of the community to join the Advisory Board; refreshments and dinner provided; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376.
RANCH HOPE AUXILIARY LUNCHEON: noon to 2:30 p.m.; Ranch Hope Auxiliary 13, Atlantic County extends an invitation to their luncheon meeting to anyone interested in helping Ranch Hope; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-476-3250.
Wednesday, June 26
DINNER & MOVIE: 5 p.m.; includes a movie on the big screen and a full course meal with a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.