Events
Thursday, June 27
BERNIE SANDERS RALLY: 8 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic County for Bernie; view the second round of the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate; food, beverages, T-shirts, and more available for purchase; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township.
DIY AROMATHERAPY SPRAY & BATH BOMBS: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; create your very own aromatherapy room spray and fizzy, fun bath bombs; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376.
ESL CAFE: EVERYDAY CONVERSATIONS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; meet new community members, learn daily life situations, share perspectives and experiences, and learn more about other cultures; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; local produce, seafood, baked goods, fresh food, flowers, honey, kids crafts, and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
OPEN READING: 6 to 8 p.m.; read your writing or listen to the work of others; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to noon; “What to Expect When You Call 911”; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Denny’s Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Friday, June 28
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
FOUR ORIGINAL ONE-ACT PLAYS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 28, 29, 3 p.m. June 30; presented by South Jersey Players; plays will be directed by Marlene May and Heidi Mae; Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor, $15. 347-920-6399.
‘RECOMMENDED READS’: 6 p.m.; fast-paced discussion with Carol Fitzgerald, Founder/President of The Book Report Network; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SPECIAL FAMILY EVENT: 3 p.m.; summer kick-off event; magician Chad Juros, face painting, balloon animals, pizza, crafts and more; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403g.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 29
‘A VISIT WITH AUTHOR JOHN GILSTRAP’: 1 to 3 p.m.; John Gilstrap is the New York Times bestselling and Thriller Award-winning author; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, limited seating. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
BEACHSTOCK 2019: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; live music, volleyball and lifeguard competitions, craft and food vendors, local retailers, sand sculpting lessons, free kite flying lessons and kite stunts, Stacey’s Surf & Paddle lessons, kid’s treasure hunt, demonstrations, face painting, beer and wine garden, a bonfire and family-friendly Disney movie, and much more; rain date June 30; beach at Granville and Huntington avenues, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, Sea Salt products, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing, live music by the South Jersey Ceili Band; American Legion Hall Post 352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 2; view articles from historic Longport; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
Sunday, June 30
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
SHIRAT HAYAM DERBY: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; choose a “horse,” place your bets and cheer it on; light dinner; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $18, reservations requested. 609-822-7116, ext. 121.
Dining out
Saturday, June 29
AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.
RED, WHITE AND BLUEBERRY PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; all-you-can-eat topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
Fundraisers
Saturday, June 29
CAR WASH AND YARD SALE FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; benefits the youth ministry of Heavensway Beth Shan Baptist Church; Heavensway Beth Shan Baptist Church, 1029 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, $10. 302-983-2546.
Sunday, June 30
SOMERS POINT HISTORICAL SOCIETY FUNDRAISER: June 30 through July 4; Somers Point Historical Society will host a fundraiser at Boston Market in Somers Point; percentage of your purchase will benefit the Historical Society; get a certificate on the website and present at Boston Market, 210 New Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
For kids
Thursday, June 27
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
INDOOR CHALK ART FOR PRESCHOOLERS: 10:30 a.m.; stories, songs and chalk fun for ages 3 to 5; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; story time for ages 4 to 6; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
SUMMER KIDS COOKING SERIES: IRISH SODA BREAD: 2 to 4 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, June 28
‘I SURVIVED’ ACTIVITIES: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; activities based on the “I Survived” stories; ages 7 to 10; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MOMMY AND ME: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through August 30; 30-minute stroller walk followed by playtime, coffee and light snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, $54 for the entire session, registration requested. 717-503-8498.
SCIENCETELLERS: ‘ALIENS: ESCAPE FROM EARTH’: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; intergalactic story where science experiments bring the story to life; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 10; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; for kids of all ages; Nintendo DS games and tabletop games are available for play as well; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 29
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME TELLERS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; featuring children’s author Dr. Doug Farrell; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Thursday, June 27
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; Atlantic City Country Club, 900 Shore Road, Northfield. 856-728-8010 or NJKiwanis.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for June, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, June 28
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Conference Room, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘BURIED IN TREASURES’ WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, June 29
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, June 30
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Health, fitness
Thursday, June 27
YOGA @ LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15; bring your mat, bring your towel and bring some water; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, June 28
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, June 29
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Music{/span}
Thursday, June 27
ROUNDHOUSE BAND: 7 to 9 p.m., Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Friday, June 28
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concerts on July 4, Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
Saturday, June 29
‘A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO LOIS SMITH’: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; “Musical Tribute to Lois Smith — Singer, Artist & Author” presented by WCM African American Historical Society; includes block party with live music, storytelling, food, health screenings, entertainment; West Cape May Elementary School Grounds, 301 Moore St., West Cape May, free. 609-241-5353.
Sunday, June 30
ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11; food available for purchase; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.gov.
Reunions
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.