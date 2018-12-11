Music
Wednesday, Dec. 12
ANGELUS CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; holiday concert with a selection of traditional and secular music; directed by Dr. Richard Stanislaw accompanied by Ruth Fritsch, organist at the Cape Island Baptist Church; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
‘SOUNDS OF THE HOLIDAYS’: 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 23; daily holiday performances by local schools, bands, performing arts groups and more; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
VOCAL WINTER SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by Chartertech Vocal Artists; hear stylistically diverse traditional and contemporary pieces by Pentatonix, Bach, Barnum, Guaraldi, Rutter, and others; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-926-7694, ext. 100 or Chartertech.org.
Friday, Dec. 14
CHRISTMAS TOONS: 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 15; classic songs from beloved holiday specials featured in Christmas cartoons; presented by KCKB Productions; features Broadway singers, local talent, and students from Gateway to the Arts, the Gateway’s summer education program; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $25. 609-653-0553.
CONGRESS STREET BRASS BAND: 8 to 9 p.m., Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Washington Street Mall, Cape May, free. 609-827-2049.
‘HUMOR THROUGH MUSIC’ WITH PETE GRIGIS: 11 a.m. to noon; celebrate life through humor and music with pianist Pete Grigis; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197.
Saturday, Dec. 15
CHRISTMAS MUSIC LECTURE & SING ALONG: 1 to 2 p.m.; festive medley of traditional songs and carols of the season and the uplifting stories behind them; for all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DENNISVILLE CHRISTMAS HOUSE TOUR: 4 to 8 p.m.; 29th Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour; self-guided tour of beautifully decorated 18th and 19th century historic homes; Dennisville Post Office, Ticket Center, 24 Hall Ave., Dennisville, $15. 609-861-1338 or DHHOA.org.
HOLIDAY KARAOKE: 2 to 4 p.m.; for all ages; sing your favorite holiday tunes; light refreshments provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778.
WILMINGTON HANDBELL ENSEMBLE: 2 to 4 p.m.; light refreshments; Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway Township. 609-382-5731.
Religion
Friday, Dec. 14
‘ISRAEL @70’: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Israel @70 Friday Festival Double Features event of Israeli cinema; all films are in Hebrew with English subtitles; coffee and a light brunch will be served; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
LIVE NATIVITY: 6 p.m.; candlelight procession to the manger on church grounds, where children of Holy Trinity Parish will re-enact the night Jesus was born; followed by cookies and hot chocolate in St. James Memorial Hall with music and festivities; all welcome; St. James Church, Newport and Atlantic avenue, Ventnor; free. 609-822-7105.
sunday, Dec. 16
LIVING NATIVITY: 6 to 8 p.m.; after walking through the nativity, visit fellowship hall for hot chocolate and homemade cookies; Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg, free. 609-628-2224 or PetersburgPastorBob@aol.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
JCC DINNER & A MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; start off with a full course meal including a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert, following by a movie on the big screen; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $18 members, $20 guests up to one week before; $20 members, $23 guests after one week before. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Events
Wednesday, Dec. 12
ADULT HOLIDAY CRAFT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; make a festive holiday craft and spread some joy this season; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ADVANCED ITALIAN CONVERSATION: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Dec. 12; with instructor Rita Kostopolous; socialize in Italian while continuing to build on your language skills; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $20. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Dec. 31; ongoing book sale; find readable treasures at a bargain; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BAKING WITH CHEF LINDA SCHWARTZ: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; with Chef Linda Schwartz; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CAPE MAY’S HOLIDAY SEASON: daily Nov. 16 through Jan. 1, 2019; special holiday tours and events including Holiday Preview Weekend (Nov. 16-18), 45th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tours (Dec. 1, 8, 15), Plus Lamplighter Christmas Tours, Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides, Physick Family Christmas House Tours, Holiday Inns Tours, Holiday Lights Trolley Rides, Santa’s Trolley Rides, Breakfast with Santa, and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
CHRISTMAS TREE SALE: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 23; the Youth Group of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood is selling hundreds of high quality, fresh-cut Christmas trees; proceeds benefit local Catholic charities; Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash and Poplar avenues, Linwood. 609-927-1154.
COMMUNITY FIRST TREE LIGHTING EVENT: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Somers Point-Community First, a local volunteer organization, is inviting local community members to join in a festive holiday celebration and tree lighting; local local families and businesses that would like to “adopt” and add to the holiday spirit by decorating their tree are invited to do so; live music, hot drinks, refreshments; Shore Medical Center, Bay Avenue, Somers Point. 609-653-3527.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
GET YOUR KNIT ON: KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; knitting night at the library; for beginners and fanatics; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GIVING TREE: daily through Dec. 19; take a tag from the Giving Tree in Carousel Court, shop for the gift, and donate it at Customer Service; the Atlantic City Rotary Club will wrap and donate the gifts to the Robins’ Next Santa’s Workshop to be distributed to kids in need this holiday season; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
HOLIDAY GIFT WRAPPING: daily through Dec. 24; benefits South Jersey Gilda’s Club and RNS Cancer & Heart Fund; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, donations. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
HOLIDAY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Dec. 16; shop unique works by talented local and regional artists; Nov. 24: Small Business Saturday, one-day shopping and community event with outdoor vendors, live music, local food, as well as activities for the family; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
HOLIDAY MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and Sundays through Dec. 30; hosted by Atlantic Shore Model Railroaders; more than 90 square feet and contains multiple lighted buildings, operating features, and three operating train lines; Absecon City Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon, free. 609-646-7940.
HOLIDAY TOY AND FOOD DRIVE: drop off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 18; annual holiday toy and food drive hosted by Teamsters Local 331; collecting new toys, unexpired canned goods and other non-perishable items through Dec. 18; drop items off at 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-641-2331.
HOLIDAY WRAPPING PARTY: 6 to 8 p.m.; for all ages; bring your holiday gifts to the library and wrap them up festively; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
MAH JONGG AT THE LIBRARY: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26; bring your current year gaming cards and game sets; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MOVIE NIGHT PRESENTS: ‘BOOK CLUB’: 6 to 8 p.m.; 2018 American romantic comedy film directed by Bill Holderman, in his directorial debut, and written by Holderman and Erin Simms; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ON-LINE JOB APPLICATION BASICS FOR SENIORS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; seniors who are having difficulty applying for jobs online, creating or updating a Resume and Cover Letter should attend this training series; T.Byrd Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, $10 each session. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
OPEN RECREATION: 5 to 7 p.m.; open to children of all ages; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA: daily through Dec. 24; receive 20% off photo packages every Tuesday; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, pricing varies. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
POTTERY AND MOSAICS CHRISTMAS MARKET: 7 to 8:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 15; Ocean City Arts Center Pottery and Mosaic Students host a Christmas Market with gifts for sale starting at $5; jewelry, dinnerware, home decor, outdoor decor, Christmas decorations, mugs, cups, and more; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-7628 or OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
RESUME-BUILDING CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
‘SEAS & GREETINGS’ OPEN HOUSE: 6 to 9 p.m.; view the sensational SEASonal Light display, help decorate the giving tree, enjoy s’mores and cider by the bonfire, make an ornament, and more; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045 or NJAudubon.org.
SURVIVAL ENGLISH (ESL) CLASSES: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, beginning classes; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, intermediate classes; through Jan. 2; Survival ESL (English as a Second Language) classes; for individuals whose low English level prevents them from interacting with English speakers in their daily lives; open to residents of Vineland, Millville or Bridgeton who are at least 18 years old; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
‘UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED — GET FREE TRAINING GRANT’: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays; those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant to become certified in Microsoft Office Professional; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, reservations required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
‘WALK IN WEDNESDAY’: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26; bring your mobile device, from fitbit to iphone, and you will receive up to 30 minutes of tech help on a first-come, first-served basis; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
‘WEDNESDAY WALK IN THE WOODS’: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; join Volunteer Master Naturalist Kathy Gardiner for a field trip to Cedar Bonnet Island Environmental Trail and Barnegat Lighthouse; Bass River State Forest, 762 Stage Road, Tuckerton. 609-296-6574 or 609-405-0360 or NJParksAndForests.org.
WORLD ABOVE POETRY SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m.; featuring Echezonachukwu Ndukais, Nigerian-born poet, classical pianist, and musicologist; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Dec. 13
‘A NOVEL IDEA’ BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through Dec. 13; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ABSECON MANOR’S 2ND ANNUAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; cocktails, hors d’oeuvre, live entertainment, raffles; Absecon Manor, 1020 Pitney Road, Absecon, $8 adults, $4 kids. 609-646-5400.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 2:30 to 4 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; drop in to this open forum workshop for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FREE CREDIT REPAIR WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Holly City Development Corporation and BB&T Bank; Creative Enterprise Center, 14 E Mulberry St., Millville, free, registration required. 856-739-7300.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
‘GHOSTS OF COLD SPRING’: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 20; gather round the fireplace with local physic medium Bob Bitting as he discusses the history of Cold Spring like you’ve never heard it before; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $20. 609-898-2300.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 6, 2019; watch as over 100 Christmas trees magically float on Lake Meone and blink to the music; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
MEMOIR DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 27; learn about creating your memoirs; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
POINSETTIA AND CACTUS SALE: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15; wide selection of beautiful, blooming poinsettia and cactus; Art Room of the Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-2260.
SAVOR THE FLAVOR: INDIAN CUISINE: 1 to 3 p.m.; taught by Georgia Saler, RDN, experienced Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursdays through Dec. 13; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SECOND THURSDAY DIY FOR ADULTS: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; November: Harvest theme craft; December: Holiday theme craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Friday, Dec. 14
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, iPhone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES: 1 to 2 p.m.; for those who need help creating a resume; open to all families of Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
‘GOURMET GRILLS IN RIGINAS CUCCINA’: 1 to 2 p.m.; experience a live demonstration and taste the results of combining Rustic Italian cooking with a colorful palette of ingredients; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNITTING CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 21; for all ages; for needlework crafters of all kinds; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MOVIE MATINEE: 10 a.m. to noon; showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 28; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 15
‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’: 2 to 4 p.m.; listen to three stories that capture the wonder of Christmas; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ANNUAL CHRISTMAS COOKIE SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ventnor Community Church and Waters Edge, 2 S. Victoria Ave., Ventnor. 609-788-3836 or VentnorCommunityChurch.org.
‘CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS ALCOHOL-FREE’: 1 to 3 p.m.; hosted by Cumberland County Healthy Communities Coalition’s Youth Network and your Lincoln and Landis ShopRite Pharmacy Department; free mocktail tasting and recipe giveaway; promotes alcohol-free alternatives at holiday events; Shoprite, 3600 E Landis Ave., Vineland. 859-691-7722.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHRISTMAS CANDLELIGHT HOUSE TOUR: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15; self-guided walking tour featuring homes, inns, hotels and churches decorated for the holidays; caroling, strolling musicians and good old-fashioned cheer; warm beverages and traditional treats; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC); Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278 or CapeMayMAC.org.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DIY INDOOR HERB GARDEN WORKSHOP: 1 to 2 p.m., New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or EventBrite.com.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23; Magical Talking Tree, Christmas train rides, story times; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
‘KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE’: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through Dec. 1; chess club for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KWANZAA CELEBRATION: 2 to 3 p.m.; part of the Multicultural Music Series; celebrates diversity through live music and dance performances; the Afro-One Dance, Drama and Drum Theatre will perform; Public Library, One North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; bring your friends and pick from games including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
SATURDAY DROP-IN CERAMICS CLASS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 15, Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $35 or $15. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
‘SEASONS GIFTINGS’ CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; handmade holiday crafts, homemade baked goods. ethnic crafting, gift baskets and gift wrapping services; Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 2211 W. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-327-3669.
ST. ELIZABETH’S 5TH ANNUAL COOKIE WALK: 9 to 11 a.m.; large variety of cookies; Parish Hall, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, $8 per pound. 609-703-2802 or Setoncookiewalk@comcast.net.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
Sunday, Dec. 16
ALTERNATIVE CHRISTMAS GIFT FAIR: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; local social service organizations set up displays and give information on the services they provide to the public; Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, 2116 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-788-0271 or OHChurch.org.
Monday, Dec. 17
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: Mondays through Dec. 24; bring your pets to take photos with Santa; benefits Atlantic County SPCA; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; program is open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a High School Diploma and/or hands-on training; training takes 8-15 weeks to complete; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
KNITWITS: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 26; instructor will be on hand to teach beginner knit or crochet; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
LEH BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 2 p.m.; “The Stranger” by Harlan Coben; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults and teens; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; light snacks will be served; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: HOLIDAY SOCIAL: 11 a.m. to noon; includes music, games, lunch, and door prizes; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; play trivia and win prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; group will be discussing “The Orphan Keeper” by Camron Wright; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
ADULT COLORING: 2 to 4 p.m.; rediscover the joy of coloring; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ANCESTRY: 3 to 4 p.m.; come get started on your genealogy research; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOKS CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BRIDGE: 6 to 8 p.m.; fun and challenging game to be enjoyed by players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
CHARTERTECH HIGH SCHOOL WINTER INSTRUMENTAL SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:45 p.m.; presented by the Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts; 2018 Instrumental Department Winter Showcase; get into the holiday spirit with a night of eclectic seasonal music; selections range from traditional to modern holiday songs; Chartertech Performing Arts High School, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focuses on basic computer skills; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
NEW YEAR NEW CAREER RESUME WORKSHOP: 5 to 6 p.m.; learn how to create a resume that reflects just how great you are in a professional manner; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or EventBrite.com.
PARENT COMMITTEE DINNER: 5 to 6 p.m.; be a voice in the planning of community happenings; plan future events and discuss what family fun ideas are trending; pizza for the whole family; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or EventBrite.com.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; wear your ugliest sweater and celebrate the holidays with a cookie exchange, punch and social time; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT KWANZAA?’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; open to all; learn the meaning of Kwanzaa and the seven symbols of the holiday; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 20
ADULT COLORING: 11 a.m. to noon; supplies are included; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with local artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NEW JERSEY WRITERS SOCIETY GATHERING: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; in-depth discussion and writing critiques; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SPIRITED HOLIDAY CHANNELING SESSION: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; channeling session with Bob Bitting; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $20. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
THIRD THURSDAY FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through Dec. 20; Scrabble, Monopoly Junior and more; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY: 4 to 5 p.m.; bring your ugly sweater or sweatshirt and enjoy a party with Christmas treats; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Monday, Dec. 24
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 26
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Saturday, Dec. 29
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. last Saturdays; Irish Ceili with dancing to music by the Mike Garvin Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 1
JOB CORPS PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays; sessions are 8 to 15 weeks; for ages 16 to 24; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
VETERANS’ ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Jan. 3
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
CHICK FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14, 2019; Ken the Magician and Jazzy Jen will be entertaining patron’s at Chick fil-A’s Family night; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Friday, Jan. 25
2019 GREEK WINTER FEAST: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25, noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 26, noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 27; dancing, food, music, kids activities, tours, raffle; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Dining out
Thursday, Dec. 13
JCC MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; chance to meet other Mahjong and card players in the community; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Dec. 15
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. seatings; breakfast and story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May; $23 ages 13 and older; $14 ages 3 to 12; free ages 2 and younger. 800-643-3779 or EventBrite.com.
KIWANIS OF EGG HARBOR CITY BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9 to 11 a.m.; hosted by the Kiwanis of Egg Harbor City and Knights of Columbus Council #3500; St. Nicholas School Hall Cafeteria, 526 Chicago Ave., Egg Harbor City, $5 adults, free ages 7 and younger. 609-705-5914.
Sunday, Dec. 16
SANTA LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by Belleplain VFW Post 6257; bring the children to meet Santa and enjoy a light lunch; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain. 609-861-2298.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Dec. 15
CHILDREN’S WINTER COAT DRIVE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; organized by K-Loc Healthy Kids Children’s Emergency Assistance Fund; accepting donations of coats, hats, gloves and socks; gift cards and monetary donations are tax deductible; all donations will be provided to families in the Pleasantville community; Epiphany Lutheran Church, 306 S. Franklin Blvd., Pleasantville. 609-241-5353.
COOKIE FOR KIDZ: 9 a.m. until sell out; benefits The Alcove Center for Grieving Children & Families; purchase homemade cookies at $8 per pound; Northfield Community School, 2000 New Road, Northfield. 609-484-1133.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
ANGELS AT THE VINELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY: through Dec. 19; 29th Annual Angel Tree event; select an angel from the tree and purchase an appropriate toy or gift for a local child; drop off gift at the library by Dec. 19; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Dec. 12
CRAFT TO GO: daily through Dec. 21; for teens; grab the monthly craft; instructions and materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MINECRAFT: 4 to 5 p.m.; play Minecraft and talk about the game with other players; for ages 9 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SLEEPY STORYTIME: 7 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; listen to sweet bedtime stories before heading off to bed; come in your jammies and don’t forget your blankie; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY’S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 6, 2019; homework help for kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade; St. Mary’s Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
STORY HOUR: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Dec. 12; singing, stories and a craft; ages 3 and 4 on Tuesdays, ages 2 and younger Wednesdays; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12; for ages 5 and younger; listen to stories, sing songs and participate in movement activities for preschoolers, toddlers and babies; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
STORYTIME WITH MISS TERESA: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; for ages 1 to 4; presented by Teresa Bonilla, an alumni of SVDPRS; reading, a little song and movement, and a craft; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
TEEN WINTER PARTY: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; teens ages 13-18; hot cocoa, light refreshments, and a White Elephant gift exchange; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; for ages 5-12; xplore the wonderful world of STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 13
BABY AND ME: 11:30 a.m.; interactive stories, songs, and movement for our littlest customers; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
BABY BOUNCE: 11:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays through Dec. 27; introduces infants (ages 0-24 months) to the world of sounds and stories; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
BINGO AND BOARD GAME FAMILY NIGHT: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays through Dec. 13; for ages 5 to 12 and their caregivers; family night of bingo and board games; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO MOVIE CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 6 to 10; themed activities conclude with filming a movie; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 13; for ages 3 to 5; each session includes a craft, stories and occasional snacks; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL RHYME TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 27; stories, songs, fingerplays, creative movement and simple crafts for ages 3 to 5; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; stories, movement and music; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20; for ages 12 to 36 months; themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SPECIAL HOLIDAY SING-ALONG WITH GRANDFATHER JOE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for all ages; light refreshments; holiday season singing-along with Grandfather Joe; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20; for ages 1 to 5; bring your own mat and/or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Dec. 14
STORYTIME WITH MISS BONNIE: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 15
DO-IT-YOURSELF CRAFT: NATURE’S WINTER ORNAMENTS: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; for ages 3 to 12; make your own holiday ornaments inspired by nature and decorate your tree or home; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
HAMMONTON LEGO CLUB: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for ages 5 and older; meet up with your friends at the library and build new Lego creations; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for ages 6 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29; for ages 3 to 6; children must be accompanied by an adult; Mstories, songs, rhymes and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TAG MEETING: 1 to 2 p.m.; Teen Advisory Group (TAG); volunteering group for ages 13-18; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Dec. 16
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Dec. 17
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 17; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 18; for ages 6-14; read a story to therapy dogs, Freedom, Erin, & Cody, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
HOLIDAY HOOPLA: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; listen to stories about the different holidays in December; create crafts and treats for each holiday; for ages 2 to 8; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
HOLIDAY SING-ALONG WITH GRANDFATHER JOE: 5 to 6 p.m.; for ages 3 and older; songs and stories; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; family movie night, call the library for the film title; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: CHOCOLATE FONDUE’: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to all families of Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376.
PENGUIN CRAFT: 5:30 to 6:10 p.m.; open to ages 5 to 11; make a perky penguin for the holidays; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
HOLIDAY GIFT CRAFT: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; be creative and make a holiday gift for your loved ones; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; stories, movement and music; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Dec. 20
MAKE A SNOWMAN: 5 to 6 p.m.; for ages 5 to 10; make a snowman craft and hear a winter story; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; volunteering opportunity for teens where they recommend books and events they’d like to see at the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 27
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
‘GET IN KAHOOTS WITH YOUR LIBRARY’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 27; for ages 12 to 16; join the fun of turning your favorite books into games; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Dec. 28
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Golf
Groups
Wednesday, Dec. 12
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AA MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, St. James Lutheran Church, 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom. 609-561-4488 or StJamesFolsom.org.
ATLANTIC CITY BOARDWALK COMMITTEE MEETING: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays; open to residents, civic associations, boardwalk businesses and other groups; work together for a better quality of life on the boardwalk and the Atlantic City area; light refreshments; Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Room 150, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-335-4932.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
OSTOMY SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PLEASANTVILLE PURLS: 1 to 3 p.m.; open to all; beginners and experienced knitters welcome; share ideas and practice your skills along with others who love knitting; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, Dec. 13
‘A NOVEL IDEA’ BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
GREATER WILDWOOD KIWANIS: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Thursdays; Key West Cafe, 4701 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, reservations requested. 609-661-0636.
INTERMEDIATE ITALIAN CONVERSATION: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 13; with instructor Rita Kostopolous; adults with basic Italian language skills will increase fluency and understanding; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $17. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.
SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
Friday, Dec. 14
FAMILY FITNESS: WINTER OLYMPICS: 5 to 6 p.m.; whole family is invited to this obstacle-course style workout; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or EventBrite.com.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Hammonton Campus, 219 North White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000.
Saturday, Dec. 15
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Sunday, Dec. 16
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Dec. 17
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 28; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults interested in video games and making new friends to game with; discuss and play classic and contemporary games; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; join our group and practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘EVERY THIRD TUESDAY I REALLY, REALLY LOVE BOOKS’ CLUB: 1:30 to 4 p.m. third Tuesdays through Dec. 18; for adults; chat and laugh about books you love, books you hate, and books you can’t live without; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘GATHERING WOOL’: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Dec. 18; for adults; all levels of experience welcome; learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
‘ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m.; for adults; choose you favorite books and discuss them in an informal setting; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
MONTHLY BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m.; discussing “The Orphan Keeper” by Camron Wright; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for December: “Christmas Sisters” by Sarah Morgan; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 20
COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; includes coffee, delicious refreshments and great conversation about Israel/U.S. News and world events; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $4 non-members. 609-822-1167, ext. 138.
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays through June 20, 2019, Culliney Hall, St. Francis Cabrini Church, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK CLUB: 7 to 9 p.m.; “Deadfall” by Linda Fairstein; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for teens and adults; November: “Eligible” by Curtis Sittenfeld; December: “Our Souls at Night” by Kent Haruf; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 22
AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317 monthly meeting; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 1
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
Thursday, Jan. 3
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Jan. 5
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Jan. 7
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Saturday, Jan. 12
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Jan. 14
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Dec. 12
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 19, Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 13
FAMILY ZUMBA AND SMOOTHIES: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; family Zumba class, makie delicious fruit smoothies after; open to all families of Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Dec. 14
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 15
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 17
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PREPARING FOR CHEMOTHERAPY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, 2nd Floor Infusion Suite, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
ROGER B. HANSEN CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 20
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
FREE TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m.; Chinese martial art that uses slow, deliberate movements to benefit health and balance; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free, registration required, donations welcome. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 22
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Saturday through Dec. 22; for adults; learn to move toward greater control and participation in everyday life; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through Dec. 22; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn; no food three hours before class, wear loose comfortable clothing and bring a mat or towel.; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5 registration fee for each session. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Monday, Jan. 7
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, Jan. 14
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.