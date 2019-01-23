Events
Thursday, Jan. 24
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
COMPUTER HELP @ THE LIBRARY: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; for adults; receive help with most Microsoft Office programs, how to set up your email, or other computer questions you have; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GAME NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn new games, play your favorites; for ages 18 and older; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28; explore your untapped interests while learning about the history of performance; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
MAXIMIZING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults; Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, instructs how to determine the optimum time for you to file and begin to draw your benefits; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
RECIPE RENOVATIONS: SUPER BOWL FAVORITES: 5 to 7 p.m.; presented by Carolyn Vinci; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
RETIREMENT WORKSHOP: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; presented by Gardner Financial Planning; learn how to implement strategies for retirement investing and more; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243, or VinelandLibrary.org.
SHUFFLE AND DEAL/INSTRUCTIONAL PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; have fun playing bridge while learning some new conventions; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $8. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
STRENGTHENING FAMILIES DINNER & WORKSHOP: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Feb. 28; Cape Assist’s Dinner & Family Workshop; craft activities, family dinner, free babysitting provided; Elementary School, 801 Webster St., Woodbine; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650.
Friday, Jan. 25
2019 GREEK WINTER FEAST: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25, noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 26, noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 27; dancing, food, music, kids activities, tours, raffle; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5, or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
FREE SOLAR EDUCATION SEMINAR: 7 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the West Cape May Environmental Commission; Kevin Scialabba of Posigen Solar will present the seminar; Borough Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 26
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10-11:30 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post 352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
MIDWINTER ANTIQUE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 27; approximately 40 quality dealers; antique furniture, books, ceramics, glass, jewelry, linens, memorabilia, paper, toys, pottery, primitives, vintage accessories, and more; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, $5. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
OPEN GAMING: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; bring your friends and pick a game, including Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble, and Mah Jong; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 to 3:45 p.m.; spend a Saturday afternoon watching a movie at the library; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SELF-DEFENSE FOR FAMILIES: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 10 and older with their parents; personal safety program, taught by a certified self-defense expert; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m.; classes will take place Tuesday nights start Feb. 6; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
Monday, Jan. 28
BRIDGE: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Jan. 28, Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or cccinspire.com.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Dining out
Thursday, Jan. 24
BRUNCH & LEARN: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; speakers, documentary; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, Jan. 25
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; baked chicken dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Jan. 26
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 ages 11 and younger. 609-703-8757.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
DINNER & MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; showing of “A Star is Born”; full-course meal with a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $18 members, $20 guests; week of the event: $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167.
Saturday, Feb. 2
SUB SALE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 352; American Legion Post 352, First Street and Pennsylvania Avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-412-4793.
Fundraisers
Friday, Jan. 25
CAPE TECH FUNDRAISER DINNER FOR ROBOTICS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m.; all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice; raffle benefiting the Robotics club; robot demonstrations will be on display; Cape May County Technical High School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, $7, pre-registration recommended. 609-380-0220.
For kids
Thursday, Jan. 24
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 24; former Marvel/DC Comic illustrator Joe Del Beato will lead drawing instruction for children and teens ages 7-17; learn how to draw your favorite characters; all materials supplied; Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
FIFTH GRADE SPELLING BEE: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; fifth annual spelling bee for fifth graders at the Intermediate School, hosted by the Colony Club of Ocean City; top three winners will go on to the Southern District Spelling Bee on Feb. 17 in Millville; Ocean City Intermediate School, 1801 Bay Ave., Ocean City. droot40@comcast.net.
NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: GRANOLA BARS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; make homemade granola bar recipes that don’t need to be baked in the oven; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 12 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 21; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories and songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Jan. 25
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
‘STORIES, STAY AND PLAY’: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays through March 29; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; stories, songs, craft; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN MURDER MYSTERY: 4:30 to 8 p.m.; for ages 12 and older; pizza and snacks provided; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 26
CHILDREN’S YOGA: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Jan. 26; presented by Social Yogini in affiliation with Faces 4 Autism; for children with special needs; music, stories, meditation and breathing exercises to help children self regulate their emotions and reduce anxiety and stress; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-594-5323.
CRAFTY TEENS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 16; make a fun and creative craft; for ages 13-17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration requested. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs with your little one; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; storytime and craft for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 30; for ages 3 to 6; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-0771 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SUPER SMASH BROS U TOURNAMENT: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 23; tournament featuring Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP (TAG) MEETING: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 16; volunteering group for ages 13-18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks, and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Jan. 27
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, Jan. 28
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 25; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MONDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Feb. 4; for babies 6 months to 2 years and their parents; enjoy songs, puppets, fingerplays, simple crafts, snacks; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MORNING PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; stories, songs and rhymes with a simple craft; for ages 3 to 5 years; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘READING READINESS’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 12 to 36 months; stories, rhymes, and songs with your little one; designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Thursday, Jan. 24
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘INTO THE EVENING’ BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; for adults; Jan. 24, “Hum If You Don’t Know the Words” by Bianca Marais; Feb. 21, “Love and Ruin” by Paula McLain; March 28, “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘LOVE AT FIRST STITCH’ NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 28; for adults and teens; learn and practice your craft in a fun, welcoming environment; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for January, “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD KIWANIS CLUB: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays; welcoming past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism; Atlantic City Country Club, I Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. 609-470-1032.
SEASHORE PURLS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitting, crocheting and socializing; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
Friday, Jan. 25
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Jan. 26
AARP PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317 monthly meeting; AARP Pleasantville Chapter #5317, 701 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-641-7129.
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
Sunday, Jan. 27
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Jan. 28
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 28; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 29; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Jan. 24
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 10 a.m. Thursdays, except for the third Thursday of the month, when group will meet at 10:30 a.m.; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-594-5323.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; taught by Cheryl Crews; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Friday, Jan. 25
INFANT SAFETY & HEALTH PRESENTATION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; learn more about the health and safety of toddlers and infants; free diapers for each baby; open to all families of Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Feb. 22; for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Jan. 26
CHAIR YOGA FOR ADULTS: 3 to 4 p.m.; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting in a chair or using a chair for support; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m.; for adults; with local instructor Linda Schwartz; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 23; for adults and teens; presented by Janet Hahn, certified instructor; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Jan. 28
BEGINNERS MEDITATION WORKSHOP: 5 to 7 p.m.; workshop designed to introduce the practice of meditation into everyday life; taught by Sylvia Lockwood; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FAMILY KICKBOXING CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m.; for all ages and fitness levels; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7 through 28, Hackberry Building, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FUN FITNESS FOR ALL: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; stretch and strengthen while having fun; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and JCC members, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.
INTERMEDIATE MEDITATION WORKSHOP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; designed to introduce the practice of meditation into everyday life; taught by Sylvia Lockwood; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
INTRO TO CHI KUNG: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 25; enhance your overall wellness through gentle movements and concentration; Egg Harbor Township Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free to Village and JCC members. 609-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillagebytheShore.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Monday morning yoga at the library; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Saturday, Feb. 2
‘THE ARTISTRY OF LOU RAWLS’: 2 to 4:30 p.m.; for adults; Tony Day and his combo perform the music of Grammy award-winning musician Lou Rawls, including some of his chart-toppers that made his career; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Religion
Thursday, Jan. 24
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 21; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Friday, Jan. 25
FAMILY DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m.; 45-minute family friendly drum circle; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayfsc.org.
Saturday, Jan. 26
JUNIOR WATSON: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $30 advance, $38 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.