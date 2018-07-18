Events
Thursday, July 19
ACCC FARMERS MARKET: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 28 through Aug. 30; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College; live music, vendors; Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 609-463-3619 or Atlantic.edu/CapeMay.
BACH 2 ROCK: THE SCIENCE OF SOUND: 7 to 8 p.m.; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COOKING CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m.; ice cream social event; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 25; learn to play Bridge; London Square Mall, 201 Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
‘CUSTOMER SERVICE: IT’S THE PEOPLE’: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Suasion Communications Group and Atlantic Cape Community College; session on customer service techniques; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-343-5655.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GHOST WALK: 8 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; 45-minute walking tour; bring bug spray; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $15, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
NEW JERSEY WRITERS SOCIETY GATHERING: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; in-depth discussion and writing critiques; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SCRABBLE CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; test out your Scrabble skills; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
‘STRANGE WORLD OF REPTILES’: 1 to 2 p.m.; interactive presentation; features live reptiles and amphibians; for all ages; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
‘TAPE’ BY STEPHEN BELBER: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 19 through 21; showing of “Tape,” presented by Roadside Productions; not for all ages; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $10. 609-674-1816 or TapePlay.EventBrite.com.
TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon; enjoy tea and share memories of old Avalon; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; “The Greatest Showman,” rated PG; movie and an activity; Huntington Avenue Beach, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
THURSDAY MAKERS: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hands-on music related projects; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
TOURS OF SVDPRS: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; 5 to 7 p.m. July 25, evening tour; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
‘TRIP DOWN BRIGANTINE MEMORY LANE’: July 19; presented by the Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission; local guest speakers; Brigantine Community Center, 265 S. 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-264-7391.
Friday, July 20
3RD ANNUAL SLIDE FOR AMYLOID: 5 to 7 p.m.; refreshments, live entertainment, silent auction, raffle and more; rain date July 21, 22; Ocean City Waterpark, 728 Boardwalk, Ocean City; over age 21: $75 ($100 day of), under age 21: $50 ($75 day of), Family Four Pack: $200 ($250 day of). 717-243-7855 or ChipMiller.org.
15TH ANNUAL SURF FEST: 7:30 a.m.; vendors, door prizes and more; 7th Street and the beach, Ocean City; $40 pre-reg; $45 day of; $10 each additional heat; $25 additional for the after party/pre-registration; $30 additional for the after party/day of (no surf date July 21, 22). 717-243-7855 or ChipMiller.org.
DINNER THEATER — CABARET STYLE: 6 p.m. July 20, 21, 3 p.m. July 22; presented by Notre Dame De la Mer’s music ministry; 3rd Annual Dinner Theater — Cabaret Style; Cape Trinity Early Education Center, 2901 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood, $25. 609-972-9051 or 609-780-3754.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; call for more details.; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: ALEXA & GOOGLE ASSISTANT: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 21
‘ABOUT BOATING SAFETY’ CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; hosted by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; lunch included; taught by the USCG Flotilla 8-4 at the Atlantic City Coast Guard Station; Huron Avenue, Atlantic City, $60. 609-487-0552.
AFTERNOON MOVIE: ‘LOVE & MERCY’: 2 to 4 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
BRITISH CAR OWNERS’ ICE CREAM SOCIAL: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by the British Motor Club of Southern New Jersey; includes British car enthusiasts from the Delaware Valley and their motorcars; display your British car and meet other British car enthusiasts; 5 Points Custard, East Vineland; free admission. 856-692-2335 or BMCSNJ.org.
CATCH OF CAPE MAY: 6 to 10 p.m.; showcases Cape May’s epicurean diversity by featuring local selections of seafood and much more; live music, dancing, dining; benefits New Jersey Audubon Nature Center of Cape May; Harborview Park, Harbor Lane at Texas Avenue, Cape May, $100, reservations required. 609-427-3045 or NJAudubon.org.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY INDOOR YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22; holiday, household, jewelry, something for everyone; hosted by Holy Trinity Parish, St. James Memorial Hall, Portland Avenue, Ventnor. 609-822-7105.
CLAMSHELL PITCHING COMPETITION: 8:30 a.m. to noon; ninth annual W. Norman Mackey Memorial Clamshell Pitching Competition presented by the Historical Society and History Center; awards given; 30th Street and the beach, Avalon, $10 singles, $20 doubles. 609-967-0090 or AvalonHistoricalSociety.org.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon; with instructor Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER’S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
‘EHT’S GOT TALENT’ AUDITIONS: 9 a.m. July 21; auditions for EHT’s Got Talent, a new addition to this year’s EHT National Night Out on Aug. 7; $500 for first prize; EHT Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required by July 15. StarShieldEntertainment.com/EHTNNO.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
KNEE HIGH KNUCKLE BUSTER CHAMPIONSHIP MIDGET WRESTLING: 6 to 11 p.m.; bouts, food, booze, a hot dog eating contest, and more; Ducktown Tavern, 2400 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, $20-$55. 609-449-1212 or KneeHighAC.com.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
RACE ROLL DYE 5K COLOR RUN: 7 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race begins; 2-mile walk/run on the boards and the sand; Rio Grande Avenue and the boardwalk, Wildwood. 856-203-0395 or RaceRollDye.com.
RAILROAD DAYS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 21, 22; presentations, railroad displays, working model trains and garden railways from a variety of groups; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 South, Cape May, $14. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
WILLIAM J. PORTER II MEMORIAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 26, Playground, Lagoon and Missisippi avenues, Atlantic City, $35. 609-350-7450.
Sunday, July 22
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
Dining out
Friday, July 20
ANNUAL SCOTTISH FISH DINNER: 5 to 7 p.m.; eat in or take out; First United Methodist Church, 101 E. New Jersey Ave. (130th St.), Beach Haven Terrace; advance: $15 adults, $5 ages 9 and younger; at the door: $17 adults, $6 ages 9 and younger. 609-492-9843 or MethodistChurchesLBI.org.
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; crabcake dinner; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $13. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, July 21
5-COURSE HOMEMADE ITALIAN DINNER: 5 to 7 p.m.; second year for Honor Flight of Southern NJ’s 5-course homemade Italian Dinner; all of the proceeds go towards taking our veterans to Washington DC free of charge; Seaville Fire Social Hall, 36 Route 50, Seaville, $30 adults, $10 ages 2 to 10. 609-335-0849 or mad1innj.wixsite.com/hfsnjitaliandinner.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Middle Township; includes pancakes, sausage, beverage; $5 early bird special from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., $6 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. 609-967-3991.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, July 25
Friday, Aug. 17
DESIGNER HANDBAG BINGO: 5:30 to 9 p.m.; proceeds benefit maternity care through Shore’s “Campaign for Exceptional Births”; VFW Hall, 500 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $35.
For kids
Thursday, July 19
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9; learn to draw your favorite characters with Marvel/DC Comics illustrator Joe Del Beato; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF’ JUNIOR: 7 to 9 p.m. July 19, 20, 2 and 7 p.m. July 21; presented by Margate Players 2; Dominic A Potena Performing Arts Center, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate, $10. rachel.waldman.215@gmail.com.
JERSEY ROCKS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; noted storyteller Michelle W. Wilson; for ages 6 to 9; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. July 12, 19, 26; for ages 12 to 36 months; morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, July 20
UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; for ages 6 to 16; board and card games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 21
CHRISTMAS IN JULY WITH SANTA CLAUS: 1 to 3 p.m.; Santa Claus rides the beach and will have candy canes and Christmas music for all of his friends; along the beach in North Wildwood; free. 609-522-7500 or NorthWildwood.com.
‘DESIGN YOUR OWN SUNGLASSES’: 11 a.m. to noon; part of Kids Club series; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
FLIGHT SCHOOL: PAPER PLANES THAT SOAR: 3 to 4 p.m.; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
HAMMONTON LEGO CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for ages 5 and older; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 11; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for ages 3 to 5; includes crafts, snacks, stories and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, July 23
‘CHILDREN MAKE TERRIBLE PETS’: 10:30 a.m.; puppet show for ages 2 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GAMING EVENT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31; for ages 8-15; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MAGICAL UNDERGROUND PRESENTED BY THE AMAZING V: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; family-friendly program that mixes geology and rock music and will have children and families excited about digging into a good book; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: 10 a.m. to noon; LEGO Day-Activities with Legoland Discovery Center in Philadelphia; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SRP: MONDAY FUNDAY-KIDS’ CRAFT: 10 to 11 a.m.; make your very own maracas using recycled water bottles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUMMERTIME ADVENTURES AT CAPE MAY TECH: 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, week of July 23 and 30; or youth ages 9 to 14 in a variety of subject areas; Cape May County Technical School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House. 609-380-0241 or CapeMayTech.com.
Music
Thursday, July 19
AMERICAN POPULAR STANDARDS: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn about the songs, writers, and performers of great standards from the 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
FREE CONCERT FOR SENIORS: noon to 2 p.m.; concert featuring Dave Damiani and his “No Vacancy” orchestra; hosted by the Schultz-Hill Foundation; performing swing, pop and jazz and standards; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 121.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP FREE SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 p.m. July 19, Aug. 16, Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 7 Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande. MiddleTownship.com.
‘ROCK BABY ROCK’ STARRING LANCE LIPINSKY: 7 to 9 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $50. 609-822-1167, ext. 0 or JCCAtlantic.org.
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; July 19: Gina Roche’ Duo; Aug. 16: Phyllis Chapell & Skipper Kripitz; Sept. 20: Jazz artist Tony Day; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.
Friday, July 20
ATLANTICARE CONCERTS ON THE BEACH: 7 p.m.; featuring The Devon Allman Project and The Billy Walton Band; William Morrow Beach on Bay Avenue, Somers Point. SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY COLLEGE WIND SYMPHONY: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Music in the Park series; bring beach chairs or a blanket; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
DRUM CIRCLE: 11 a.m.; for ages 5 to 12; join Music Educator Julie Bunucci for a drum circle complete with games, songs, and rhythm fun; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
THE BRITISH INVASION YEARS: 8 to 9:30 p.m., Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $42. 609-844-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
‘THE MUSIC OF ATLANTIC CITY’: 1 to 3 p.m.; listen to songs from all genres that talk about Atlantic City; presented by Heather Perez of the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library Special Collection; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, July 21
E-STREET SHUFFLE BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TRIBUTE BAND: 7 to 10 p.m., Margate City Log Cabin, 620 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10. 609-823-9824.
GOLDEN EAGLE BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair or blanket; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Sunday, July 22
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY PRESENTS ‘MUSIC AND THE MOVIES’: 7 to 9 p.m.; features pieces including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Dunkirk (Nimrod from Enigma Variations),” “Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo,” “Magnificent Seven,” and more; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free tickets required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CABARET 1940: 6 to 8 p.m.; REV Theatre Company’s performance of Cabaret 1940; presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission; rain date July 23; Kennedy/High Banks Park, Broadway, Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weeby.com.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. July 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12; presented by the City of Absecon; food available at concession stand; bring blank or chair; Heritage Park, Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.Gov.
CONGRESS STREET BRASS BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair or blanket; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
Monday, July 23
JACK MELTON BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair or blanket; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tuesday, July 24
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, July 25
WYNONNA AND THE BIG NOISE: 8 p.m.; part of the Cape May Summer Concert Series; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Thursday, July 26
THE MASTERWORKS CHOIR AND ORCHESTRA: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; “Bach: Mass in A Major”; choir will be accompanied by organist Scott Breiner and a chamber orchestra; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-2988 or MasterworksOCNJ.org.
Saturday, July 28
IRISH CEILI: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June 30; Mike Garvin Irish Ceili Band; ceili and set dancing, Irish singing with Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbreth; American Legion Hall Post 352, First and Pennslyvania avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-626-1576.
Sunday, Aug. 19
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
Groups
Thursday, July 19
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
AMPOVATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through October; local amputee support group; Mike Braxton, an Amputee Coalition Certified Peer Volunteer, runs the group; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250 or Bacharach.org.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Shore Bridge Club, 201 Tilton Rd London Square Mall, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Friday, July 20
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, July 21
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 29; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Sunday, July 22
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5. 609-463-4043.
Health, fitness
Thursday, July 19
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
FREE YOGA: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; instructed by The Leadership Studio; bring your mat; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m.; designed for seniors but open to all; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, July 20
GENTLE FLOW BEGINNER’S YOGA: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightnedCafe.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 21
BAPTISTE YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 4; for teens and adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BARRE CLASS: 8:15 to 9 a.m.; beginner Barre class; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
LADYBUG YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 4; for ages 6 to 10; bring your own yoga mat and water bottle; Atlantic County Library System/Ventnor, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
PURE BARRE ON THE BEACH CLASS: 8:45 to 10 a.m. Saturdays in July; bring your own towel or yoga mat; must be 18 or older to participate; beach in front of the Deauville Inn, 201 Willard Road, Strathmere, $10. 484-231-1078.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City, $10 donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, July 23
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FREE SEMINAR ON REGENERATIVE MEDICINE: 6 to 6:30 p.m.; free seminar on regenerative medicine; presented by Dr. Brian Sokalsky of Jersey Shore Sports Medicine (JSSM) and Jersey Shore Regenerative Medicine; Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness, 90 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. 609-904-2565 or JerseyShoreSportsMedicine.com.
MEDICINAL HERBS FOR SUMMERTIME: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Norma Lindbloom-Cruz; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 24
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SAVORY FUN WITH FRUITS: 1 to 3 p.m.; Adam Formento will discuss the versatility of citrus fruits and the history of sweetness always having a place next to savory dishes; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA NIDRA — A GUIDED MEDITATION: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through July 27, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Religion
Wednesday, July 18
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book “The Shack”; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
‘EXPLORE GOD’ DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
ISRAEL @70: DAVID SUSSMAN: 7 to 9 p.m.; story of David Sussman, a Lone Soldier in the Israel Defense Force; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10 members, $15 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. through July 20; Shipwrecked Vacation Bible School; summer children’s event for preschool through 6th grade; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe. 609-628-3216 or TuckahoeUMC.org.
Thursday, July 19
BIBLES & BAGELS ON THE BEACH: 7:45 to 9 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9; Rev. Diane Pacione and Carol Thompson from Seaville United Methodist Church will co-lead a Bible study, diving into Adam Hamilton’s “Unafraid”; Sea Isle City Promenade Pavilion, Promenade and the beach, Sea Isle City. 609-624-9019 or SeavilleUMC.com.
COFFEE KLATCH: 10 a.m. to noon; social group that enjoys conversation about Israel and U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 20
BETH ISRAEL’S BEACH SERVICES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 20, Aug. 17; bring your own beach chair, come in your flip-flops and dip your toes in the sand; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Monday, July 23
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 5 to adult; ‘Follow the Leader’; songs, stories, games, light refreshments served; by Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue, Egg Harbor City. RSVP. 609-965-4211 or 609-965-1666.
Friday, July 27
SHABBAT BY THE WATER WITH BETH JUDAH WILDWOOD: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Shabbat by the Water; weather permitting; Booth Amphitheater, Second and Ocean avenues, North Wildwood. 609-522-7541.
SPIRITUAL ENCOUNTER: 6:30 p.m.; open to all; bring your prayer shawl; Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville. 609-641-4342.
Saturday, July 28{/strong}
JOY NIGHT: 6:30 p.m.; talent performances, refreshments; hosted by Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue, Egg Harbor City. RSVP. 856-785-1351.
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; theme: Rooted & Grounded in Christ Jesus; guest evangelists Natalie Lewis and Donna Hayes; $25 registration includes breakfast and lunch; RSVP by July 21; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349 or 609-805-2292.
Thursday, Aug. 2
REVIVAL: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3; guest pastor the Rev. John Pealer of Heavesway Baptist Church; all welcome; Salem United Methodist Church, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville. 609-646-2220.
Friday, Aug. 24
SHABBAT ON THE BEACH IN CAPE MAY: 6 to 7 p.m.; join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and Beth Judah Wildwood for an uplifting service on the beach in Cape May; weather permitting; bring a beach chair; beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-522-7541.
Reunions
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958 REUNION WEEKEND: noon to 4 p.m. July 20, luncheon at Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; 1 p.m. July 21, picnic at home of classmate. 609-839-3578.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL REUNION CLASS OF 1967: 7 to 11 p.m. July 28, Vagabonds Kitchen and Taphouse, Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, reservations required. 301-861-6721.
AVALON PLAYERS’ 50TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION: 4 to 6 p.m. July 28; celebrate 50 years of musical theater and community; Avalon History Center, Avalon. 609-967-0090 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1993: 7 to 11 p.m. July 28. For information, call 760-473-9006 or email dunlevysp@live.com.
MAINLAND BAND — ALL YEARS: 5 p.m. July 28; finger foods, memorabilia, door prizes, DJ, dancing, DVDs playing band footage from 1970 to 1985; Clancy’s by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point; $25. Redzzz918@aol.com.
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 4 to 8 p.m. July 29; 40th reunion; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, reservations requested. Absegami78@gmail.com or facebook.com/AbsegamiHighSchoolClassOf1978.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighSchoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard’s Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1948: Aug. 18; 40th year reunion with picnic at home of Marion Boney. RSVP 609-641-5203 or 609-641-2416.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th year reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968 REUNION: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th class reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
Trips
KATZ JCC TRIP TO SEE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: July 25; trip to New York to see a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City; $75 per person for show, $35 without show, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATER BUS TRIP: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon will host a bus trip July 28 to see “Songs of the Silver Screen” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; includes bus, all-you-can-eat lunch, and show for $88. For information, call 609-484-0626.
BUS TRIP TO SIGHT AND SOUND THEATER TO SEE ‘JESUS’: Aug. 2; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; bus will leave Saint Vincent De Paul Church in Mays Landing parking lot promptly at 9 a.m., returning at 8:45 p.m.; $138, register by June 15. 856-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.
PHILLIES VS. MARLINS GAME: 5 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 2; hosted by the Somers Point Rotary Club; bus leaves at 5 p.m. from The Doc’s Place in Somers Point; $85. 609-703-6767.
‘JESUS’ AT SIGHT & SOUND: Aug. 22; bus trip to Sight & Sound theater in Lancaster, PA; cost includes show lunch at Hershey Farm, bus and tips; Bus Departs OLPH at 8 a.m., 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, St. Nicholas at 8:30 a.m., 525 St. Louis Ave., EHC; $135. 609-334-4893.
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies are playing the Miami Marlins; night is themed “German food and entertainment” and includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
SEE FALL FOLIAGE BY TRAIN: Oct. 7-10; hosted by Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood; bus trip includes three nights’ lodging at the Holiday Inn Express, White Water Junction, Vermont, breakfasts and dinners. The visit to New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts includes three train excursions, visits to Flume Gorge, Hildene Estate Gardens, Scenic Route 100, Vermont Country Store, Norman Rockwell Museum, New Hampshire Maple Experience and Historic Red Lion Inn. The price of $629 double includes taxes, baggage handling and all tips. For information, call Phyllis at 609-425-9523.
BUS TRIP TO METROPOLITAN OPERA: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 13; see Samson et Dalila at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City; hosted by Beth Israel of Northfield; starts at $110; reservations required by Aug. 15. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
{strong}KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.