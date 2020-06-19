Events
Friday, June 19
DRIVE-IN LIGHTHOUSE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: 8 p.m. to midnight through June 20; watch independent films at a drive-in theater; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Island Blvd., Loveladies, $40 per carload. 609-207-1126 or LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; interactive learning activities to increase listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills; registration required. ACFPL.org.
EPOCH CREATION’S VIRTUAL JUNETEENTH PROGRAM: hosted by Epoch Creation women’s group; theme: “African Americans and the Vote” with guest speakers the Rev. Gary Melton, Pleasantville Council President Judy Ward and Iola Brazelton, Epoch Creation president; program via the Epoch Creation Facebook page; all welcome to view content.
STOCKTON JUNETEENTH PROGRAM: 7 p.m., virtual reading via Zoom featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa; RSVPs via Murphy Writing of Stockton University on Facebook encouraged. stockton.edu/ murphywriting. 609-626-3594.
VIRTUAL MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; led by author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing Harriet Levin Millan. 609-287-8872.
Saturday, June 20
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; over 35 vendors; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. 609-523-1602 or dooww.com.
For kids
Monday, June 22
VIRTUAL STORY TIMES: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. Mondays through June 29; staff member at Atlantic City Free Public Library reads stories and sings songs as part of the weekly virtual storytime. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
Wednesday, June 24
OUTDOOR TODDLER TIME: GIANT SHAPE PAINTING VIDEO: 1 to 1:10 p.m.; New Day Family Success Center invites all families in Atlantic County to view its Facebook page activity; learn about shapes, counting, color blending and work on gross motor skills. 609-652-0230 or newday-fsc.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, June 22
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602.
FREE WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27 via Zoom; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals 51 and older; registration required. 609-522-5960.
or CapeAssist.org.
Tuesday, June 23
VIRTUAL CLASS — GET PHYSICAL WITH FOX REHAB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join a Fox Rehab Exercise Physiologist for a 45-minute exercise session; stick around afterwards for a 15-minute Q&A with Fox Rehab Regional Director of Operations Lauren Hunt, OT, MS, OTR/L, and Fox Rehab Account Manager Tara Pietrowitz. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
