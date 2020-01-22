Events

Friday, Jan. 24

2020 GREEK WINTER FEAST: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 24, noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 25, noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 26; traditional Greek dance performances, authentic Greek food, baking demonstration, live music, church tours; dine-in, take-out, and delivery available; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

COMMUNITY ADVISORY DINNER: 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.

FREE PIZZA & FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Environmental Commission; call for movie title; Borough Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005.

FREE RESUME PROGRAM FOR VETERANS: 2 p.m.; resume writing and interview skills seminar presented by Alan Beatty, vice president, Shore Medical Center; for all veterans and active military and their spouses; AMVETS Resource Center, 415 Shore Road, Somers Point; seating limited, reservations required. 609-526-4356.

NOURISHING KNOWLEDGE COOKING DEMO: 4 to 5 p.m.; join AtlantiCare Health Engagement for an interactive simple ingredient, healthy recipe demo and tasting; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-677-7507 or AtlantiCare.org.

QUILTERS GROUP: noon to 3 p.m. Fridays; beginner and experienced quilters are welcome to join; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

THE MOUNTAINTOP: 8 to 10 p.m.; South Jersey native and two-time Broadway-World Best Actor nominee and ADDY award-winning voice actor Leonard Dozier stars as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; The Claridge — A Radisson Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $20-$200. 888-660-0285 or EventBrite.com.

Saturday, Jan. 25

IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June; dance to live music; American Legion Hall Post 352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.

MID-WINTER ANTIQUE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26; features more than 40 quality dealers showcasing a wide selection of unique furniture, books, ceramics, glass, jewelry, linens, memorabilia, paper, toys, pottery primitives, vintage accessories and more; Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center Inc., 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, $6. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.

Dining out

Saturday, Jan. 25

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Jan. 25

DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 10 p.m.; Farmington Volunteer Fire Company 4, 301 Maple Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $30, $35 at door if available. 609-641-3951 or EventBrite.com.

For kids

Saturday, Jan. 25

LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 22; use our LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

SPANISH-ENGLISH SATURDAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 21; for ages 3 to 12; younger children must be accompanied by an adult; koin Miss Anna for this lively bilingual storytime for kids and their parents/caregivers; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 1; tweens get an opportunity to enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; library card in good standing required to participate; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Groups

Friday, Jan. 24

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m.; Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

SHORT STORY BOOK CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m.; “Gullible’s Travels” by Ring Lardner; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration requested. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

Saturday, Jan. 25

‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.

Sunday, Jan. 26

AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Health, fitness

Friday, Jan. 24

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

Saturday, Jan. 25

HEARTFULNESS MEDITATION: 11:30 a.m. first and third Saturdays; calming meditation class; Bridge Wellness Center, 507 S. Route 9, Marmora. 609-840-6034 or BridgeServices.org.

‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Music

Friday, Jan. 24

‘ALIVE WITH MUSIC!’: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 31; join music teacher Dee Mann every Friday to make music; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Stafford Township, $5 per session,

Religion

Sunday, Jan. 26

RABBI’S CELEBRATION LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; special celebration of Rabbi and Mildred Krauss; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $30, pre-registration required. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Reunions

ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.

