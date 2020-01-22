Events
Friday, Jan. 24
2020 GREEK WINTER FEAST: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 24, noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 25, noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 26; traditional Greek dance performances, authentic Greek food, baking demonstration, live music, church tours; dine-in, take-out, and delivery available; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
COMMUNITY ADVISORY DINNER: 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
FREE PIZZA & FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Environmental Commission; call for movie title; Borough Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005.
FREE RESUME PROGRAM FOR VETERANS: 2 p.m.; resume writing and interview skills seminar presented by Alan Beatty, vice president, Shore Medical Center; for all veterans and active military and their spouses; AMVETS Resource Center, 415 Shore Road, Somers Point; seating limited, reservations required. 609-526-4356.
NOURISHING KNOWLEDGE COOKING DEMO: 4 to 5 p.m.; join AtlantiCare Health Engagement for an interactive simple ingredient, healthy recipe demo and tasting; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-677-7507 or AtlantiCare.org.
QUILTERS GROUP: noon to 3 p.m. Fridays; beginner and experienced quilters are welcome to join; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
THE MOUNTAINTOP: 8 to 10 p.m.; South Jersey native and two-time Broadway-World Best Actor nominee and ADDY award-winning voice actor Leonard Dozier stars as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; The Claridge — A Radisson Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $20-$200. 888-660-0285 or EventBrite.com.
Saturday, Jan. 25
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June; dance to live music; American Legion Hall Post 352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
MID-WINTER ANTIQUE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26; features more than 40 quality dealers showcasing a wide selection of unique furniture, books, ceramics, glass, jewelry, linens, memorabilia, paper, toys, pottery primitives, vintage accessories and more; Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center Inc., 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, $6. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.
Dining out
Saturday, Jan. 25
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Jan. 25
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 10 p.m.; Farmington Volunteer Fire Company 4, 301 Maple Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $30, $35 at door if available. 609-641-3951 or EventBrite.com.
For kids
Saturday, Jan. 25
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 22; use our LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SPANISH-ENGLISH SATURDAY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Saturday through March 21; for ages 3 to 12; younger children must be accompanied by an adult; koin Miss Anna for this lively bilingual storytime for kids and their parents/caregivers; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 1; tweens get an opportunity to enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; library card in good standing required to participate; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Friday, Jan. 24
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m.; Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SHORT STORY BOOK CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m.; “Gullible’s Travels” by Ring Lardner; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration requested. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, Jan. 25
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, Jan. 26
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Health, fitness
Friday, Jan. 24
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Jan. 25
HEARTFULNESS MEDITATION: 11:30 a.m. first and third Saturdays; calming meditation class; Bridge Wellness Center, 507 S. Route 9, Marmora. 609-840-6034 or BridgeServices.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Friday, Jan. 24
‘ALIVE WITH MUSIC!’: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 31; join music teacher Dee Mann every Friday to make music; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Stafford Township, $5 per session,
Religion
Sunday, Jan. 26
RABBI’S CELEBRATION LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; special celebration of Rabbi and Mildred Krauss; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $30, pre-registration required. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.