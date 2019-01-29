Events
Thursday, Jan. 31
COLLEGE PLANNING WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults and teens; tips on how to pay for your child’s college education with as little out of pocket as possible; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664.
EUROPEAN ANTISEMITISM: FROM ITS ORIGINS TO THE HOLOCAUST: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; two DVDs produced and provided by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum will be shown; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
FAMILY ESCAPE ROOM ACTIVITY: 5 to 6 p.m.; critical thinking activity for the whole family; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Dining out
Saturday, Feb. 2
SUB SALE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 352; American Legion Post 352, First Street and Pennsylvania Avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-412-4793.
For kids
Wednesday, Jan. 30
BEDTIME STORYTIME: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 13; for ages 3 to 5; read books, do crafts, eat snacks; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; read a poem, sing a song, play an instrument or show off any talent; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
Thursday, Jan. 31
‘GET IN KAHOOTS WITH YOUR LIBRARY’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 12 to 16; turn your favorite books into games; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PAWS FOR READING: 4 to 5 p.m.; kids ages 6 to 8 can practice reading alongside a gentle, therapy dog; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197.
Friday, Feb. 1
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY — UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday through Feb. 15; for ages 6 to 16; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Jan. 30
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Music
Saturday, Feb. 2
‘THE ARTISTRY OF LOU RAWLS’: 2 to 4:30 p.m.; for adults; Tony Day and his combo perform the music of Grammy award-winning musician Lou Rawls, including some of his chart-toppers that made his career; light refreshments; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.