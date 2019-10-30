Events
Friday, Nov. 1
ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES EVENT: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2; hosted by the Women’s Club of Vineland; Main Road and Washington Avenue, Vineland, free admission. 856-498-3161.
PINE STREET MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. first Fridays; showing of “Murder by Death”; free popcorn; Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
SOMERS POINT RESTAURANT WEEK: daily through Nov. 10; three-course dinner menu for $27.19 and/or a two-course lunch menu for $12.19 at 16 participating restaurants; Somers Point. 609-653-8155, ext. 300, or SomersPtRestaurantWk.com.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Nov. 2
ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS — ‘INDIAN STYLE DESSERTS’: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; sweet milk pudding with roasted vermicelli, mixed nuts and cardamom/saffron, known as Kheer; also make an Indian-style funnel cake called Jalebi; Mays Landing Campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $85. 609-343-5655 or atlantic.edu/academics.
ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS — ‘RUSSIAN DELIGHTS’: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 9; two-session course, with the first course delving into the Zakuski, Russian version of tapas; Mays Landing Campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $150. 609-343 5655 or atlantic.edu/ academics.
BID AND BUY: 3:30 doors open, 5 p.m. dinner served; 22nd Annual Bid and Buy dinner; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25 adults, $12 ages 11 and younger, reservations required. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or holytrinityeggharbor.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for all ages; play a friendly game of chess with others; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; crafts, baked goods, homemade soup, vendors, Chinese auction, food and more; First United Methodist Church, 1 Church St., Cape May Court House. 609-465-7087.
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; more than 30 vendors with handmade items; hosted by Cologne Vol. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary; Cologne Vol Fire Company, 2870 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing, free admission. 609-804-1749.
CRAFTS & COLLECTIBLES BY THE SEA SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 2; crafters and collectibles dealers from throughout the region display and sell their wares; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC); Cape May Convention Hall, Beach Avenue at Stockton, Cape May, $2 admission. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
‘PROHIBITION IN CAPE MAY COUNTY’: 1 to 2 p.m.; local historian Raymond Rebmann reveals how Cape May County turned from a sleepy beach community to a smuggler’s paradise in the 1920s; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. avalonfreelibrary.org.
SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, October through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
ST. MARY’S COMMUNITY GARDEN: noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 15; tend and take garden; opportunity to plant, maintain and benefit from this natural garden; St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
TRAIL OF TWO CITIES: 24th Annual Run/Walk over the Somers Point-Ocean City Bridge; benefits the Somers Point Foundation for Education and Children’s Programming in Ocean City; rain or shine; begins at the Ocean City Transportation Center and ends in Kennedy Park in Somers Point, $25, $30. 609-653-0400 or lmsports.com.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
WINDOWS DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 2, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
YARD SALE AT ST. MARY’S: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; community yard sale that is open to the public; Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-410-3101 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Monday, Nov. 4
APPLE DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15; with Cathy Zane; help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BRIDGE: 10 a.m. Mondays through Nov. 25; game to be enjoyed by players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900 or AtlantiCare.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through March 20, 2020; receive instruction on the English language; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Dec. 21; bring your knitting, crochet, needlepoint, and other projects to work on at the library; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MONDAY MATINEE — ‘THE BOOKSHOP’: 1 to 3 p.m.; rated PG; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
SELF DEFENSE CLASSES FOR WOMEN: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; presented by Somers Point-Community First; taught by Thomas Lacovara, Ninja Blackbelt; Shore Medical Center, DiOrio Hall, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free, advance registration required. 609-653-3299.
SOUL LINE DANCE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through Dec. 16; learn how to soul line dance; Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate. 609-822-2285.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING CLASSES: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14, 2020, St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Room 101, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-231-9059 or MakingWaves.Church.
HOME ECONOMINCS SERIES: CREDIT SCORE: 3 to 4 p.m.; sign up to learn about employment opportunities with the Census Bureau; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
‘THE JOY OF MEDITERRANEAN COOKING’: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 12; rediscover the joy of creating fine meals for your family and friends; Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
Dining out
Friday, Nov. 1
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; open face roast beef sandwich and gravy; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Nov. 2
ROAST BEEF DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m.; savory roast beef, mashed potatoes and green beans, coleslaw, applesauce and more; Moravian Church, 235 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City, $14 adults, $7 ages 3 to 12. 609-226-3812 or EggHarborCityMoravian.org.
SUB SALE: 11 a.m.; proceeds benefit veterans and families; American Legion Auxiliary Post #352, First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Somers Point, $6.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
LUNCH AROUND TOWN: noon to 1:30 p.m.; enjoy lunch with friends while supporting local restaurants; Gilchrist Downbeach, 9400 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Nov. 2
GIFT AUCTION: 2 to 7:30 p.m.; “Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fight Cancer” Gift Auction sponsored by the Greater Atlantic Cancer Fund; refreshments available; Eagleswod Fire House, 219 Railroad Ave., West Creek, $5. 609-335-5453 or GACF.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
WARMTH FOR WINTER COAT & SWEATER DRIVE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 27; fall community service project by Ocean City Board of Realtor; collecting coats, sweaters, blankets, snow boots, hats, scarves, and more for the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet; Ocean City Board Of Realtors, 405 22nd St, Ocean City. 609-399-0128 or OCBOR.com.
Saturday, Nov. 16
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.{p class=”ox-f35d62f7bb-msonormal”}WALK FOR LUNG CANCER AWARENESS: 10 a.m.; registration 9 a.m. St. James RC Church Community Center, Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk; 1-mile walk along Ventnor Boardwalk; benefits Every Breath Counts Foundation; $30 adults, $20 ages 12 and young, lung cancer survivors free. Everybreathcounts.net.
For kids
Friday, Nov. 1
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every other Friday through Dec. 31; code, tinker and explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Nov. 2
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; teens and young adults are invited to run their own Dungeons & Dragons game with supplies and snacks provided by the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SAT’ART’DAYS: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 9; for Atlantic City residents; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for ages 3 to 6; kids must be accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, Nov. 4
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 23; for ages 2 to 4 years old; introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, song, crafts, games and movement; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; stories, songs and a simple craft for ages 18 to 36 months with parent/caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
MOTHER GOOSE LAPSIT: 10:30 a.m.; rhythm, rhyme, music and movement for children up to 17 months with parent/caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 11; for ages 6 to 36 months; stories, rhymes and songs, designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. MARY’S CHURCH HOMEWORK HELP AND ENGLISH LEARNERS CLASS: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5, 2020; after school program providing children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade with homework help; St. Mary’s Church, 118 Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE SCHOOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 24, 2020, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com/Greek-School.
Groups
Friday, Nov. 1
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Nov. 2
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Sunday, Nov. 3
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Nov. 4
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m.; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute,2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
GRIEF AND LOSS GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 2; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use; offices of MHAAC, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Conrad Weiler; title for November, “Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” by Kate Moore; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
YOUNG ADULT STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, 2020; students, non-students and “20-Somethings” meet to discuss common young adult issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more; provided by the Mental Health Association in partnership with The Wellness Center; Stockton University, meeting room 2, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Friday, Nov. 1
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Nov. 2
ATLANTICARE CHILDBIRTH EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; includes prenatal care, childbirth, and breastfeeding education; The Leadership Studio, 161 Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Nov. 4
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Saturday, Nov. 2
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY CONCERTS: Nov. 2, 3; Viva Italia concert; 3 p.m. Nov. 2, Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan College of South Jersey, 3322 College Drive, Vineland; 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Performing Arts Center at Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $25, $30. 609-449-8780 or BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
‘LEGEND OF THE JERSEY DEVIL SHOW’: 7:30 to 11 p.m., doors open 6 p.m.; live bluegrass, country, regional bands from the tri-state area; Jersey Devil makes appearance during 8 p.m. set; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; light refreshments and gift items available for purchase; $5 adults, $1 for children ages 11 and younger; proceeds benefit Albert Music Hall Scholarship Fund; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Religion
Saturday, Nov. 2
ALL SOULS DAY SERVICE: 11 a.m., historic St. Mary of the Pines Cemetery, Jackson and Pleasant Mills Roads, Pleasant Mills, Mullica Township; music by the St. Mary in the Pines Ensemble; light refreshments will be served following service; all welcome.
TREES OF FAITH SERVICE: 1 p.m.; seven guest speakers on the theme “Deeply Rooted, Standing Tall, Forever Faithful”; light lunch served; demonstration of chair exercises and healing oils; Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburg Avenue, South Egg Harbor, Galloway Township; all welcome. 856-785-1351.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Sunday, Nov. 10
‘PEACE, POLITICS AND PLUTONIUM: A MAVEN’S GUIDE TO THE MIDDLE EAST’: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by Gil Hoffman, Jerusalem Post chief political correspondent and analyst for the Jerusalem Post; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $18, $36, reservations requested. 609-822-7116, ext. 101.
