Events
Sunday, March 10
FRIENDS OF EDUCATION GALA: 5:30 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic County Council of Education Associations; honorees are Rita Mack, FACES 4 Autism, OceanFirst Foundation and the Hamilton Township PTA; dinner included; Seaview Hotel & Golf Resort, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-641-4053 or ACCEANews.org.
LINES ON THE PINES: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 14th annual event celebrates the New Jersey Pine Barrens with book signings, history, arts, humanities, craft show and more; Campus Center at Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free admission. 609-338-8220 or LinesOnThePines.org.
Monday, March 11
BLOOD DRIVE: 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.; 10th annual Ricky McAvaddy Blood Drive; Joseph C. Shaner Elementary School, 5801 Third St., Mays Landing, registration requested, sponsor code: Ricky. RedCrossBlood.org.
PLAY BRIDGE: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through March 25; for players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
HELPFUL HOUSING CAFE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; refreshments, kids crafts; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
LEARN ABOUT HER STORY: MAYOR SUSAN MARSHALL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Tuckerton Mayor Susan Marshall talks about her life and how she became involved in politics; light refreshments; sponsored by Daughters of the American Revolution; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRESENTATION ON ATLANTIC COUNTY COMMUNITIES: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; ‘The Greatest Agricultural Colony on Earth: Daniel Risley, the Estelle Colony and the Founding of Three Atlantic County Communities’ presented by Samuel Avery-Quinn; Atlantic County Historical Society, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.
Tuesday, March 12
AWARD SEASON FILM: 6 to 8 p.m., “Green Book;” Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through May 14; Chick Fil-A (next to Wal-Mart), 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
DANCING AT SOMERS POINT FIRE HALL: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through April 28; live music, light refreshments, Fire Company 1, 455 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-408-3619.
DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 p.m.; all dogs welcome; hosted by Pinelands K-9 Club; David C. Wood 4H Center, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township (Mays Landing); fee for a six-week session is $120 and proof of vaccines is required. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
PIZZA AND A MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7116 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PLAYWRITING WORKSHOP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; taught by Gayle Stahlhuth of East Lynne Theater Company; geared for those who have written plays or want to start; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $10. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
‘VINTAGE SCENES OF SOMERS POINT AND FAMILY PICTURES’: 7 to 9 p.m.; presented by the Somers Point Historical Society; Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or VisitSomersPoint.com.
Dining out
Sunday, March 10
BEEF AND BEER: 4 to 7 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Fire Company 1 Auxiliary and the Somers Point Historical Society; buffet, selected beers and wines and soda; DiOrios, 10 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point, $25. 609-927-7169 or 609-457-3034.
CHEESEFARE SUNDAY DINNER: 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; pierogi, blini and other dairy specialties; includes entrees, drinks, and dessert; Church of the Mother of God, 115 Hudson St., Mays Landing, $10. 609-625-1184.
Fundraisers
Saturday, March 16
FRIENDS OF RUSS PATTERSON: 6 to 10 p.m.; food, cash bar, Chinese auction; proceeds benefit Russ Patterson who is coping with financial burdens and stress while experiencing medical issues related to exposure from hazards; she has served over 30 years in Atlantic County as a volunteer with the American Red Cross Disaster Response Team, Domestic Violence Response Team, Humane Society, Animal Rescue, also as a traffic control officer with the Atlantic City Police Traffic Division; $25; Wonderbar, 3701 Sunset Ave., Atlantic City; businesses and donors needed for door prizes and Chinese auction items. 609-703-5192 or email Ron Bailey at rbailey@sjfirephotos.com.
Groups
Sunday, March 10
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, March 11
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; James Castorini and Chris Bracey from Oaks Integrated will speak about a new program for children and adolescents; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SPANISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment, etc; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 and older discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends, etc; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Monday, March 11
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; for active older adults; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through March 18; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, March 12
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon; take control of your health through a free and interactive six-week workshop series; Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, free. 609-646-2228.
FAMILY CHAIR YOGA: 6 to 7 p.m.; enhance flexibility, balance, and strength with the aid of a chair; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
HOPE ONE COMMUNITY OUTREACH VEHICLE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; walk-ins welcome; outreach vehicle staffed with professionals in the field of mental health and substance abuse prevention and recovery; Acme Shopping Center, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May; 609-522-5960 or hope oneofcapemaycounty.org.
MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; 45-minute Medicare seminars discussing the basic parts of Medicare including Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage plans, Part D prescription plans and supplemental plan coverage; presented by Hafetz and Associates; Hafetz and Associates Linwood Office, 609 New Road, Linwood. 609-872-0001 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m., yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 13
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA NIDRA: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, March 14
GENTLE YOGA: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 21, March 14; for adults; slow-moving Hatha yoga class synchronizes movement with breath for the perfect mind and body connection; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, March 16
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
MINDFULNESS-BASED STRESS REDUCTION: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 2, 16; for adults and teens; practice various meditations including body scans, breath, open meditation and mindful walking; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Wednesday, March 20
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, March 21
ATLANTICARE LIFE CONNECTION: 6 to 8 p.m.; presented by Alice Caivano, manager of Provider Engagement; guidance and professional expertise about programs for elderly adults who want to live independently, and community-based care and services for older adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave, Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, March 29
TYPE 2 DIABETES BOOT CAMP: March 29, 30, 31; for people living with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes who want to take control of their health; learn about fitness, exercise and diabetes management from Shore Physician Group’s Dr. Matthew Corcoran and his team of experts; for all ages and all fitness levels; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $325, space limited. 717-571-8266 or DiabetesTrainingCamp.com.
Monday, April 1
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
Friday, March 8
ATLANTIC CITY JAZZ BAND: 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; live Dixieland jazz; features Franny Smith, Bob Ferguson, Tom Angelo and the rest of the A.C. New Orleans Jazz Band; dinner menu will be available before or during the show and a special late night Cajun appetizer menu will also be available; Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-6665 or GregorysBar.com.
Saturday, March 9
FIDDLE CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; join as students from the Music Studio in Linwood and professional musicians perform Irish songs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Sunday, March 10
CONCERT, SOUP AND SANDWICHES: 3 to 5 p.m.; contemporary Christian and Gospel concert, “Alpha and Omega” presented by the Friendship Choir; concert followed by soup and sandwiches in the social hall; Historic Friendship Church, Friendship Road and Weymouth Road, Landisville, free, donations welcome. 609-636-7504.
Saturday March 23
IRISH NIGHT AT ALBERT MUSIC HALL: doors open 6 p.m., music 7:30 to 11 p.m.; Irish, country, bluegrass bands in concert; Irish step dancers; sponsored by Pinelands Cultural Society; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Ocean Township; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. alberthall.org.
Religion
Tuesday, March 12
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Sunday, March 24
DEACONS, DEACONESS, MISSIONARIES & MINISTERS’ WIVES ANNIVERSARY SERVICE: 10:45 a.m.; guest speaker Min. Jonathan Whitfield III; all welcome; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenue, Pleasantville.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.
Saturday, April 6
PRISCILLA SHIRER SIMULCAST: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; live streamed Priscilla Shirer simulcast “Going Beyond”; includes lunch and snacks; Port Church, 118 Main St., Port Republic, $30, pre-registration required. 609-652-6946 or PortChurchNJ.com.