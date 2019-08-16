Events
Saturday, Aug. 17
AMERICAN REVOLUTION PRESENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m.; Jonathan Mercantini, Kean University history department, explores the creation of East and West Jersey and the legacies of those separate colonies; Tuckerton Historical Society, 35 Leitz Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-641-1238.
BASEBALL ON THE BEACH: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17, 18; open to kids ages 9 to 13; divisions 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U, and 13U; games will be held on four fields on the beach between Andrews and Rio Grande avenues, Wildwood. 609-522-2444 or WildwoodBeachBaseball.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
FLEA MARKET AND HOAGIE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-628-4742 or HolyTrinityOC.com.
FREE KIDS’ AND ADULT DANCING: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., kids’ dancing; 9 to 10:30 p.m., adult ballroom dancing; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
FOOD TRUCK & BEER GARDEN FESTIVAL: 2 to 8 p.m.; second annual event hosted by the EHC Economic Development Corporation; Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-965-0081 or EggHarborCity.org.
HISTORIC ANCESTORS WALK: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 17, 31, Sept. 7, 21, 28; guided Walking Tour of the Cold Spring Church and Cemetery; Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring. 609-884-4065 or ColdSpringChurch.com.
LONGPORT ‘TAKE A BREATHER’ BEACH DASH: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; 3-Mile Out & Back on the beach; cash prizes awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers; medals for top finishers in various categories; proceeds benefit the Take A Breather Foundation; 5th Street Gazebo, Atlantic Avenue and South 35th Street, Longport, $35. 3610-664-1826 or TakeABreatherfromCF.org/LongportRun.
LOVE & PEACE POETRY SLAM: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays, Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
VIEW AND DISCUSS ‘THIS GUN FOR HIRE’: 1 to 4 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s Film Society; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Aug. 18
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; fresh local produce, vegetables and homemade soup will be available; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FIRE MUSTER DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; WheatonArts and the Glasstown Antique Fire Brigade will host the 39th annual Fire Muster and Fire Fighter’s Family Day; more than 80 antique fire trucks, firefighter competition, water barrel fight, bucket brigade, and pumping displays; Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center Inc, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, free admission. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 1, Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
PICKLEBALL BATTLE: EAST V. WEST: 4 p.m.; players from South Jersey against players from Camden/Philadelphia area; donations benefit Boys and Girls Club of A.C.; Union Avenue courts, Margate. 609-204-4240 or 609-442-8474.
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. third Sundays through September, Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Dining out
Sunday, Aug. 18
CHICKEN BBQ: 1 to 6 p.m.; 51st annual event hosted by the Parish of Saint Gianna Beretta Molla/Church of Saint Bernadette; dinner includes half a chicken, homemade potato salad, tomato/cuke salad, Jersey corn, dessert and beverage; takeouts available; Parish of Saint Gianna Beretta Molla/Church of Saint Bernadette, 1421 New Road, Northfield, $15 aduls, $7 kids. 609-646-5611 or StGiannaNorthfieldNJ.org.
Music
Saturday, Aug. 17
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY PRESENTS ‘PASSION AND FIRE’: 7 p.m.; features Schumann’s Cello Concerto and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 in E-flat op. 55; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DANNY V’S 52ND STREET BAND ‘A TRIBUTE TO BILLY JOEL’: 6 to 9 p.m.; Margate Log Cabin, 608 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10 advance, $15 at the door. 609-823-9824 or MargateLogCabin.com.
Religion
Saturday, Aug. 17
‘THE MESSIAH IS COMING?’ FALSE MESSIAHS IN JEWISH HISTORY: 12:30 to 2:15 p.m.; presented by Steve Sarratore, Temple Beth Shalom member and emeritus professor at Purdue University; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
Sunday, Aug. 18
‘REPAIRING THE SEA’ WORKSHOP AND BEACH CLEANUP: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. program, 6 to 7 p.m. beach clean up; Tikkun HaYam, the Jewish Marine Conservation organization led by Rabbi Ed Rosenthal, will share lessons of what Judaism says about the sea; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, 609-822-1167, ext. 142.
Friday, Aug. 23
BETH JUDAH SHABBAT ON THE BEACH: 6 to 7:15 p.m.; join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and Beth Judah Wildwood for a service on the beach; bring a vegetarian dish to share after service; bring a beach chair or blanket; beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-522-7541 or BethJudahTemple.org.
Events
Monday, Aug. 19
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
BEACH BARDS POETRY AND PROSE READING SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; features the works of Charlie Bonhus, Michele Belluomini, and Al Tacconelli; poets will perform readings from their original works and sign copies of their books; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
BRIDGE: 10 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; fun and challenging game to be enjoyed by players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays; receive instruction on the English language; for non-native speakers; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
FREE PG-13 MOVIE: 6 to 8:45 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
OFFICE BASICS FOR WINDOWS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn the basic skills needed to get started using Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PROGRESSIVE BEGINNER BRIDGE SESSION 2: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays though Aug. 26; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Dining out{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Saturday, Aug. 17{/span}
AVALON MANOR PANCAKE BREAKFASTS: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; all-you-can-eat pancakes, with sausage, juice, coffee and blueberry toppings; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association; supports local charities and community improvements; Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Avalon, $6. 609-519-7185.
Sunday, Aug. 18
CHICKEN BBQ: 1 to 6 p.m.; 51st Annual Chicken BBQ hosted by the Parish of Saint Gianna Beretta Molla/Church of Saint Bernadette; dinner includes half a chicken, homemade potato salad, tomato/cuke salad, Jersey corn on the cob, dessert and beverage; take-outs available; Parish of Saint Gianna Beretta Molla/Church of Saint Bernadette, 1421 New Road, Northfield, $15 aduls, $7 kids. 609-646-5611 or StGiannaNorthfieldNJ.org.
Friday, Aug. 23
MAHJONG BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m.; delicious brunch spread and a chance to meet other Mahjong and card players in the community; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $14 members, $18 guests; week of event: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Fundraisers{/span}
Saturday, Aug. 17
TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS DRIVE: daily through Aug. 31; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies to help children in need; Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branch, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or JerseyShoreFCU.org.
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Sunday, Aug. 18{/span}
‘A STREETCAT NAMED BOB’: 1 to 3 p.m.; film showing benefiting the Pet Pantry at the Community Foodbank of Southern NJ and the AC Rescue Mission; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate, admission is a donation of a pet food item and a personal hygiene item. 609-513-9584.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE AT BETH ISRAEL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Aug. 23; Beth Israel is collecting new school supplies for local children in need; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Thursday, Aug. 22
LIGHTHOUSE INTERNATIONAL FILM SOCIETY FUNDRAISER: ‘GRAND CRU’: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; evening of wine discussion, organic wines, film and friends; Daymark Bar and Restaurant, 404 Broadway, Barnegat Light, $65. 609-652-4593 or LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
Friday, Aug. 23
FAMILY FUN BEACH FEST: 6 to 9 p.m.; benefits the Love of Linda Cancer Fund; DJ, 50/50, raffle, games, kids activities; The Club At Diamond Beach, 600 E. Raleigh Ave., Diamond Beach, Lower Township, $5. amyjmahon@yahoo.com.
For kids
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Saturday, Aug. 17{/span}
BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: noon to 3 p.m.; celebrate going back to school; bring your whole family for fun in back to school themed activities and yummy snacks; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
BUILDING BLOCK FUN WITH FREE PG MOVIE: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; for ages 6 and older; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration requested. 609-296-1470.
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
POKéMON CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon; for ages 7 to 16; join Senior Library Assistant Juni Ruiz for a discussion of all things Pokémon; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3 to 6; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement; Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME WITH THE ATLANTIC CITY BALLET: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; meet and greet members of the Atlantic City Ballet; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; enjoy gaming in the Teen Lounge; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; for ages 9 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, Aug. 19
AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, 26; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
ASTRONOMY NIGHT/TELESCOPE NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m.; night under the stars; South Jersey Astronomy Club will have telescopes available; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
COOL DOWN CAMP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 to 23; kids grades K-4 will enjoy fun-filled days of activities including hands-on nature, free swim, sports games, art projects and more; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; daily price: $75 members, $95 guests; full week price: $360 members, $440 guests. 609-822-1167.
END OF SUMMER PARTY WITH DINO MAN: 4 to 5 p.m.; come and celebrate the end of the summer with the Longport Public Library; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Touch a Truck Day; various trucks and pieces of equipment from the County Public Works Department; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SERIAL READ-ALOUD: ‘A WRINKLE IN TIME’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for kids and adults; Madeline L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time”; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470.
SPACE CAMP: MOONY MONDAYS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19; for ages 7 to 10; celebrate our summer reading theme with fun, space-themed crafts; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TOUCH A TRUCH DAY: 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.; trucks from the County Public Works Department; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 5:45 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-23;for ages 5-12; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point; advance registration required. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
WOODCRAFT ACTIVITY: 2 to 3 p.m.; for kids ages 8 and older; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Golf{/span}
Tuesday, Aug. 20
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Saturday, Oct. 5
GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start; 6th annual Cliff Rosegren Memorial Golf Tournament; proceeds are going to a 16-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Township that has a rare form of cancer; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $100. 609-625-0256 or CliffRosegrenMemorialGolfTourn@gmail.com.
Groups
Saturday, Aug. 17
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; call for what to bring; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Sunday, Aug. 18
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Aug. 19
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26; for individuals affected by the loss of a loved one due to addiction/substance use disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
H.O.P.E. GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 16; for widows and widowers; H.O.P.E. is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization providing surviving spouses with grief support since 1979; Central United Methodist Church, Central Avenue and Shore Road, Linwood, $35. 856-234-2200 or 888-920-2201 or HopesNJ.org.
MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; open to Margate taxpayers; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-822-4700.
SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; August book is “Island of Seawomen” by Lisa Sees; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books; light snacks will be served; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Health, fitness{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Saturday, Aug. 17{/span}
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 19
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to noon; Monday Morning Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
{strong style=”font-size: 2em;”}Reunions{/strong}
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1969 50TH CLASS REUNION: 6 p.m. to midnight Aug. 24, The Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $100. 609-823-4971.
OAKCREST HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; 65th birthday celebration for all members; Cologne Fire Hall, Cologne Avenue, Cologne; pig roast, barbecue chicken and three sides, photo booth, horseshoes, corn hole, BYOB; $38, there is a $15 bring your own food option. Call Jan at 609-221-4851 or Kathy at 609-641-9235.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968, 1969 & 1970: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; $65; limited block of rooms available at Sonesta Suites, reservations must be made by Aug. 31. 609-703-7689 or email classix70phs@gmail.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 66th annual reunion; Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $40. 609-788-0022.
CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ALUMNI REUNION: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11; alumni who would have graduated 40 or more years ago are invited to attend; Masso’s Crystal Manor Building at 210 S. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, $30, RSVP by Aug. 13. 856-694-2310.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 55th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, live music; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing, $50. 609-517-7911 or brucegreenfield@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; 60th reunion; appetizer buffet, cash bar; Clancy’s by the Bay, Somers Point, $30. 856-981-9438.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26; 40th class reunion; dinner, cash bar, soft drinks, live music; Avalon Country Club, Route 9, Cape May Court House, $50. 609-827-8012.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959: Oct. 25, 60th reunion luncheon; cash bar at noon, luncheon 1 p.m.; Villa Fazzolari, 82l Harding Hwy., Buena Vista Township; $25. RSVP by Oct. 16 to Jackie Paladino Mastro at QQChevy57@aol.com.