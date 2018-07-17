Events
Thursday, July 19
ACCC FARMERS MARKET: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 28 through Aug. 30; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College; live music, vendors; Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 609-463-3619 or Atlantic.edu/CapeMay.
BACH 2 ROCK: THE SCIENCE OF SOUND: 7 to 8 p.m.; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COOKING CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m.; ice cream social event; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
BEGINNER BRIDGE: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 25; learn to play Bridge; London Square Mall, 201 Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
‘CUSTOMER SERVICE: IT’S THE PEOPLE’: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Suasion Communications Group and Atlantic Cape Community College; session on customer service techniques; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-343-5655.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GHOST WALK: 8 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; 45-minute walking tour; bring bug spray; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $15, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
NEW JERSEY WRITERS SOCIETY GATHERING: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
‘STRANGE WORLD OF REPTILES’: 1 to 2 p.m.; interactive presentation; for all ages; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon; enjoy tea and share memories of old Avalon; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays; “The Greatest Showman,” rated PG; movie and activity; Huntington Avenue Beach, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
SCHOOL TOURS: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; 5 to 7 p.m. July 25, evening tour; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
‘TRIP DOWN BRIGANTINE MEMORY LANE’: July 19; presented by the Cultural Arts Commission; local guest speakers; Community Center, 265 S. 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-264-7391.
Friday, July 20
DINNER THEATER — CABARET STYLE: 6 p.m. July 20, 21, 3 p.m. July 22; presented by Notre Dame De la Mer’s music ministry; Cape Trinity Early Education Center, 2901 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood, $25. 609-972-9051 or 609-780-3754.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; call for details.; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: ALEXA & GOOGLE ASSISTANT: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: SIRI: 11 a.m. to noon; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 21
‘ABOUT BOATING SAFETY’ CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; hosted by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
AFTERNOON MOVIE: ‘LOVE & MERCY’: 2 to 4 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
BRITISH CAR OWNERS’ ICE CREAM SOCIAL: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by the British Motor Club of Southern New Jersey; includes British car enthusiasts from the Delaware Valley and their motorcars; display your British car and meet other British car enthusiasts; 5 Points Custard, E. Landis Avenue and Tuckahoe Road, East Vineland; free admission. 856-692-2335 or BMCSNJ.org.
CATCH OF CAPE MAY: 6 to 10 p.m.; showcases Cape May’s epicurean diversity by featuring local selections of seafood and much more; live music, dancing, dining; benefits New Jersey Audubon Nature Center of Cape May; Harborview Park, Harbor Lane at Texas Avenue, Cape May, $100, reservations required. 609-427-3045 or NJAudubon.org.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY INDOOR YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22; holiday, household, jewelry, something for everyone; hosted by Holy Trinity Parish, St. James Memorial Hall, Portland Avenue, Ventnor. 609-822-7105.
CLAMSHELL PITCHING COMPETITION: 8:30 a.m. to noon; ninth annual W. Norman Mackey Memorial Clamshell Pitching Competition presented by the Historical Society and History Center; awards given; 30th Street and the beach, Avalon, $10 singles, $20 doubles. 609-967-0090 or AvalonHistoricalSociety.org.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon; with instructor Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER’S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
‘EHT’S GOT TALENT’ AUDITIONS: 9 a.m. July 21; auditions for EHT’s Got Talent, a new addition to this year’s EHT National Night Out on Aug. 7; $500 for first prize; EHT Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required by July 15. StarShieldEntertainment.com/EHTNNO.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
KNEE HIGH KNUCKLE BUSTER CHAMPIONSHIP MIDGET WRESTLING: 6 to 11 p.m.; bouts, food, booze, a hot dog eating contest, and more; Ducktown Tavern, 2400 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, $20-$55. 609-449-1212 or KneeHighAC.com.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
RACE ROLL DYE 5K COLOR RUN: 7 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race begins; 2-mile walk/run on the boards and the sand; Rio Grande Avenue and the boardwalk, Wildwood. 856-203-0395 or RaceRollDye.com.
RAILROAD DAYS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 21, 22; presentations, railroad displays, working model trains and garden railways from a variety of groups; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 South, Cape May, $14. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
WILLIAM J. PORTER II MEMORIAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 26, Playground, Lagoon and Missisippi avenues, Atlantic City, $35. 609-350-7450.
Sunday, July 22
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
Monday, July 23
CREATIVE BUILDING CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 20; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LIBRARIES ROCK! ARTS & CULTURE SERIES: 6 to 7 p.m.; “Myths & Strange Truths from New Jersey & American History”; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MICRO BREW MONDAYS: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; take a sneak peek into the process of developing 9 special small batch brews; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-898-2300.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SENIORS 60 AND OVER SUMMER COMPUTER CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through July 31; open to all Atlantic County residents who are interested in learning to use the computer for fun activities such as digital scrapbooking; Trina Byrd, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
STONE HARBOR FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; magic shows, story-telling, animal adventures and more; Stone Harbor Firehouse, 175 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
THE HISTORY OF SEA ISLE CITY: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by the Sea Isle City Historical Society; Power Point presentation of the “History of Sea Isle City”; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Tuesday, July 24
‘ATLANTIC CITY GAMING PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE’: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; honorable Steven Perskie, the “Architect” of AC Casino Gambling will be interviewed by Michael Pollock, formerly of the Casino Control Commissio; guests will share stories about AC’s casinos and enjoy salads, sushi, sweets and soft drinks, a cash bar; portion of the proceeds benefits the “Number the Stars” Holocaust Program for public schools and preschool scholarships for Congregation Shirat Hayam; Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $60. 609-705-2280 or 609-822-7116, ext. 121 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 to 9 p.m.; bingo, raffle, door prizes, 50/50; bags by Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Longchamp and more; benefits the Milton & Betty Katz JCC’s Early Childhood Education Center; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $35 per ticket or $300 for a table of 10. 609-822-1167, ext. 159 or JCCAtlantic.org.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; magic shows for the entire family with Rich Lessig; July 31: show will take place at Rotary Park; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
FRIENDS OF THE LITTLE EGG HARBOR BRANCH MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; new members are welcome; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNITTING WITH THE KNITWITS: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; stop in with your work in progress, or learn to knit or crochet; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MARINE MAMMALS AND SEA TURTLES: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; discover which types of marine mammals and sea turtles come to New Jersey and the dangers they face while here; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; all levels of players welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; more than 30 vendors; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
‘SHIPWRECK! WRECKS OF THE NORTH ATLANTIC’: exhibited through Sept. 1; exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the waters of the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean’s floor; Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
TECH TUESDAYS: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; music related games on the Vive, robotics to code, and more; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: CUTTING THE CORD: ROKU TV: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TEEN ENTREPRENEUR SERIES: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; conducted by Carol Waties, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Stockton University; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VISITING AUTHOR SERIES: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; guest author John DeAngelis; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; rain or shine; live music; West Cape May Farmers Market, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Wednesday, July 25
ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; discussing “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
AN EVENING WITH AUTHOR J.A. JANCE: 7 to 9 p.m.; J.A. Jance is a best-selling author of more than 50 mystery novels; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free tickets required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BASIC CAR MAINTENANCE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; learn how to change a flat tire, check the oil, jump start your car and more; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY SAIL: 5 to 8 p.m.; Santa will be on board the AJ Meerwald; kids can decorate ornaments on the docks; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
DOODLE HOUR: 2 to 4 p.m.; relaxing afternoon of adult coloring; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
EASY BREEZY BEACH READS BOOK CLUB: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
FACEBOOK FOR SMALL BUSINESSES: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Suasion Communications Group and Atlantic Cape Community College; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-343-5655.
FINANCIAL LITERACY CLASS: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
FREE INFORMATION FOR VETERANS: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Catholic Charities of Camden is reaching out to veterans in need; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
GET YOUR KNIT ON: KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; knitting night at the library, for beginners and fanatics; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
READING FOR BUCKS: 2 to 3 p.m.; summer reading program designed to promote literacy; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
SHUFFLE & DEAL/SUPERVISED BRIDGE PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; with instructor Karen Sylvester; prior experience with bridge is necessary; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SNAPSHOT — ATLANTIC CAPE CASA FOR CHILDREN: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; snapshots present the mission and vision of the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties and address common myths that surround children living in foster care; Slack Tide Brewery, 1072 New Jersey Ave. 83, Cape May Court House. 609-601-7800 or AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
‘UNLOCKING THE MYSTERIES OF YOUR DREAMS’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by RoseMarie, gifted Medium/Intuitive/Healer who has worked professionally since 2000; Public Library, 30 West Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, July 26
BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: 7 to 9 p.m.; comedian/actor Bobcat Goldthwait will perform hilarious riffs on his personal life, politics, and humorous stories about his over 30 years in show business; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $65. 609-822-1167, ext. 0 or JCCAtlantic.Tix.com.
COOKING CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY ICE CREAM SOCIAL: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MEGA CHALLAH BAKEOFF: 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.; third annual Mega Challah Bake; braid, bake and bond in a community show of unity; wine-bar and refreshments; for women and girls; Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, $36, register by July 18. 609-822-8500 or ChabadAC.com.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for July: “A Journey to the Center of the Mind: The “First Ten” FBI Years (Volume 3) by James R. Fitzgerald; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of “Coco” (PG-13); Huntington Avenue and the beach, Margate. 609-822-1129.
Saturday, July 28
FRESH FEST & FARM MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays in July and September; local produce, plants and more; live music, rock painting for all ages, and a healthy food demo; Village On High, 501 N. High St., Millville. 856-293-0556.
Tuesday, July 31
4TH ANNUAL ABILITY FAIR: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; showcase of more than 60 exhibitors featuring products, providers and services meant to improve the health and well-being of adults and children with physical challenges; Campus Center Event Room, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-5250 or AbilityFair.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Aug. 2
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month except July, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
EHT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 5 to 9 p.m.; 35th Annual Egg Harbor Township National Night Out; bounce houses, face painting, giveaways, food trucks, fireworks; Veterans Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Blvd., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-926-4119.
JOB CORPS PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays; sessions are 8 to 15 weeks; for ages 16 to 24; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 9
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
Friday, Aug. 10
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Saturday, Aug. 11
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11, Sept. 1; third Annual Brigantine Art Walk; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; 3 to 8 p.m. July 7, Pirates Art Festival, live music, artwork, Brigantine sea wall; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 1 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Sunday, Aug. 19
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, Sept. 16; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Monday, Aug. 20
BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Aug. 25
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; vendors wanted; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, Ocean City, $25 for two spaces. 609-399-1019.
Dining out
Friday, July 20
ANNUAL SCOTTISH FISH DINNER: 5 to 7 p.m.; eat in or take out; First United Methodist Church, 101 E. New Jersey Ave. (130th St.), Beach Haven Terrace; advance: $15 adults, $5 ages 9 and younger; at the door: $17 adults, $6 ages 9 and younger. 609-492-9843 or MethodistChurchesLBI.org.
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; crabcake dinner; VFW Post 6257, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $13. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, July 21
5-COURSE HOMEMADE ITALIAN DINNER: 5 to 7 p.m.; second year for Honor Flight of Southern NJ’s 5-course homemade Italian Dinner; all of the proceeds go towards taking our veterans to Washington DC free of charge; Seaville Fire Social Hall, 36 Route 50, Seaville, $30 adults, $10 ages 2 to 10. 609-335-0849 or mad1innj.wixsite.com/hfsnjitaliandinner.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; hosted by the Avalon Manor Improvement Association, 581 Old Avalon Blvd., Middle Township; includes pancakes, sausage, beverage; $5 early bird special from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., $6 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. 609-967-3991.
Thursday, July 26
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10 a.m. to noon; topic/speaker “An Israeli View of the Jersey Shore,” Michal Finestein and Mor Kedmi, Israeli Shlichim Emissaries at the Katz JCC; short films, lunch; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave,. Margate; $4 members, $6 guests when paid in advance; $6 for members, $10 for guests at the door. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
OPEN HOUSE MINI-BREAKFAST: 9 to 11 a.m. first Saturdays; mini-breakfast and fellowship; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Route 9 and Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-296-3585.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, July 18
DESIGNER BAG BINGO FUNDRAISER: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Beth Israel and the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City; includes 10 rounds of bingo; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $35. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.{div class=”g-cell g-cell-1-1 g-cell-lg-10-12 g-offset-lg-1-12 l-mar-stack l-section-stack”}{div class=”g-group”}{div class=”g-cell g-cell-1-1 g-cell-md-7-12 g-cell--no-gutters l-lg-pad-right-6”}{div class=”g-group l-lg-mar-bot-6 l-md-mar-bot-4 l-pad-bot-6”}{div class=”g-cell g-cell-2-12 show-small”}
Wednesday, July 25
LADIES NIGHT OUT DINNER & SHOW: 5 p.m. cash bar cocktail hour, 6 p.m. dinner at Aleathea’s at Inn of Cape May, followed by Cape May Stage performance of Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two”; benefits Cape Women’s Resource Fund scholarship program; $69. 609-408-2219, 609-522-0198 or email joyce@joycegould.com.
Friday, Aug. 17
DESIGNER HANDBAG BINGO: 5:30 to 9 p.m.; proceeds benefit maternity care through Shore’s “Campaign for Exceptional Births”; VFW Hall, 500 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $35.
For kids
{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
Wednesday, July 18
ENTER THE DRUM ZONE: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 8 to 16; drummer Tony Day and his percussion trio will present a set filled with a variety of percussion instruments; guests can play along; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LIBRARY LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through July 25; for ages 2 to 5; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STEM WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3:30 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 15; hands-on science fun for kids; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SUMMER ARTS CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 10; painting , mosaics , pottery crafts, separate camp for dance; for ages 6 to 11; Cultural Arts Center, 6500 Alantic Ave., Ventnor, $150 per week. 609-823-7952 or VentnorArts.org.
WACKY WEDNESDAYS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through August; for ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult; crafts, activities, movies, coloring pages; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
Thursday, July 19
CHILDREN’S BINGO: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for kids ages 6 to 12 from Brigantine; also open to visitors and neighboring communities; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9; learn to draw your favorite characters with Marvel/DC Comics illustrator Joe Del Beato; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF’ JUNIOR: 7 to 9 p.m. July 19, 20, 2 and 7 p.m. July 21; presented by Margate Players 2; Dominic A Potena Performing Arts Center, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate, $10. rachel.waldman.215@gmail.com.
JERSEY ROCKS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; noted storyteller Michelle W. Wilson; for ages 6 to 9; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. July 12, 19, 26; for ages 12 to 36 months; morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, July 20
UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; for ages 6 to 16; board and card games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 21
CHRISTMAS IN JULY WITH SANTA CLAUS: 1 to 3 p.m.; Santa Claus rides the beach and will have candy canes and Christmas music for all of his friends; along the beach in North Wildwood; free. 609-522-7500 or NorthWildwood.com.
‘DESIGN YOUR OWN SUNGLASSES’: 11 a.m. to noon; part of Kids Club series; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
FLIGHT SCHOOL: PAPER PLANES THAT SOAR: 3 to 4 p.m.; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
HAMMONTON LEGO CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for ages 5 and older; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 11; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for ages 3 to 5; includes crafts, snacks, stories and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, July 23
‘CHILDREN MAKE TERRIBLE PETS’: 10:30 a.m.; puppet show for ages 2 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GAMING EVENT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31; for ages 8-15; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MAGICAL UNDERGROUND PRESENTED BY THE AMAZING V: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; family-friendly program that mixes geology and rock music and will have children and families excited about digging into a good book; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: 10 a.m. to noon; LEGO Day-Activities with Legoland Discovery Center in Philadelphia; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SRP: MONDAY FUNDAY-KIDS’ CRAFT: 10 to 11 a.m.; make your very own maracas using recycled water bottles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUMMERTIME ADVENTURES AT CAPE MAY TECH: 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, week of July 23 and 30; or youth ages 9 to 14 in a variety of subject areas; Cape May County Technical School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House. 609-380-0241 or CapeMayTech.com.
Tuesday, July 24
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 5; stories, an age appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TEEN ENTREPRENEUR SERIES: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; conducted by Carol Waties, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Stockton University; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
THE AMAZING V: 6 p.m.; Magical Underground Presented by the Amazing V; family-friendly program that mixes geology and rock music and will have kids excited about digging into a good book; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TOTALLY STEM TUESDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; open to ages 5-12; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 25
COLORFUL STRAW PAN FLUTES: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for ages 7-12; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CROCHET CIRCLE: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 8; for ages 13 to 18; learn the basics of crochet; crochet hooks and yarn will be provided or bring your own; collaboration with the Oceanside Family Success Center; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DISNEY’S ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.’ AUDITIONS: 6 to 8 p.m. July 25, 26; call backs 6 p.m. July 27; kids ages 18 and younger welcome to participate; Seaville United Methodist Church, 3100 Shore Road, Seaville. 609-624-9019 or SeavilleUMC.com.
LIBRARY LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m.; supply the Legos, you supply the imagination; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAGICAL CHAD: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; magic show followed by magic lessons with magician Chad Juros; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, reservations required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
PAINT A UNICORN & PIZZA PARTY: 6 to 8 p.m.; paint a colorful unicorn on canvas with the help of a local artist; parents/guardians can drop off their child and work out in the fitness facility or swim for free; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25 members, $28 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ROCK PAINTING: 10:30 a.m.; learn and practice the art of painting rocks; for ages 9 to 14; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TECHKIDS CODING CAMP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Aug. 22; 5-week course offering both introductory and intermediate content; gives kids a solid foundation in computer science and coding; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $297. 609-705-0651 or TechKidsCamp.org.
Thursday, July 26
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; for ages 12-36 months; themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SCIENCETELLERS: THE MYSTERY OF THE GOLDEN PIANO: 7 to 8 p.m.; for ages 3 and older; explore the fascinating science behind chemical reactions, combustion, air pressure, inertia, and more; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SCIENCETELLERS: THE MYSTERY OF THE GOLDEN PIANO: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; explore the fascinating science behind chemical reactions, combustion, air pressure, inertia, and more; Atlantic County Library , 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SCIENCETELLERS: THE MYSTERY OF THE GOLDEN PIANO: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; explore the fascinating science behind chemical reactions, combustion, air pressure, inertia, and more; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, July 27
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE’S MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays through Oct. 3; for high school students interested in medical careers; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3748 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, Aug. 13
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will perform magic and balloon twisting and Jazzy Jen will paint faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
THE READERS: YOUNG ADULT BOOK CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m. third Tuesdays through Aug. 21; for ages 13 and older; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Golf
Tuesday, July 24
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; afternoon league; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Wednesday, July 18
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
AA MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, St. James Lutheran Church, 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom. 609-561-4488 or StJamesFolsom.org.
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWED PERSONS: 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5; H.O.P.E., a non profit support group for widowed persons, will begin their 10 week summer session in Smithville, Linwood, and Swainton the first week of July; $35. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, July 19
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
AMPOVATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through October; local amputee support group; Mike Braxton, an Amputee Coalition Certified Peer Volunteer, runs the group; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250 or Bacharach.org.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Shore Bridge Club, 201 Tilton Rd London Square Mall, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Friday, July 20
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, July 21
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 29; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Sunday, July 22
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5. 609-463-4043.
Monday, July 23
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
Tuesday, July 24
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; practice speaking English; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
NEW AVALON ASSEMBLY CHAUTAUQUA AT THE JERSEY SHORE: 7 to 8 p.m.; Chautauqua assemblies provid education and enrichment for adults; lectures on cultural and historical topics; First United Methodist Church of Avalon, 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
WORKSHOPS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY A LOVED ONE WITH ADDICTION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 11; weekly series for family and friends impacted by an individual’s substance and mental health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, July 25
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Ocean County’s Christopher Sayers; light refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
Saturday, July 28
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
Tuesday, July 31
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer’s Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday’s entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Aug. 2
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Aug. 6
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 11
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Aug. 13
CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Monday, Aug. 20
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES: 1 to 2 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who struggle with undereating; meet to discuss meticulously counting calories, compulsive exercising, making yourself sick and other topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 6
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays except July and August; Community Center, JFK and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, July 18
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
BOOT CAMP FITNESS AT BYRNE PLAZA: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 31; hosted by Atilas Gym; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5. 609-729-2050 or DOOWW.com.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP SERIES: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 25; learn about diabetes and its risks, preventing complications, healthy eating, exercise, medication management, dealing with stress and depression, action planning and more; Galloway Township Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-568-5073 or QualityInsights-QIN.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
LIVE LONG LIVE STRONG FREE FITNESS PROGRAM: Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 28; open to Atlantic County residents ages 58 to 72 years of age; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 116 or JCCAtlantic.org.
PILATES: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center Partner, Building 400, Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TEMPERATE YOGA: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightnedCafe.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 19
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
FREE YOGA: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; instructed by The Leadership Studio; bring your mat; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m.; designed for seniors but open to all; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, July 20
GENTLE FLOW BEGINNER’S YOGA: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightnedCafe.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 21
BAPTISTE YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 4; for teens and adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
BARRE CLASS: 8:15 to 9 a.m.; beginner Barre class; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
LADYBUG YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 4; for ages 6 to 10; bring your own yoga mat and water bottle; Atlantic County Library System/Ventnor, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
PURE BARRE ON THE BEACH CLASS: 8:45 to 10 a.m. Saturdays in July; bring your own towel or yoga mat; must be 18 or older to participate; beach in front of the Deauville Inn, 201 Willard Road, Strathmere, $10. 484-231-1078.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City, $10 donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, July 23
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FREE SEMINAR ON REGENERATIVE MEDICINE: 6 to 6:30 p.m.; free seminar on regenerative medicine; presented by Dr. Brian Sokalsky of Jersey Shore Sports Medicine (JSSM) and Jersey Shore Regenerative Medicine; Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness, 90 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. 609-904-2565 or JerseyShoreSportsMedicine.com.
MEDICINAL HERBS FOR SUMMERTIME: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Norma Lindbloom-Cruz; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 24
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SAVORY FUN WITH FRUITS: 1 to 3 p.m.; Adam Formento will discuss the versatility of citrus fruits and the history of sweetness always having a place next to savory dishes; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA NIDRA — A GUIDED MEDITATION: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through July 27, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 25
FREE CEU WORKSHOP FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; free Continuing Education Unit (CEU) workshop for social workers, case managers, certified assisted living administrators, and licensed nursing home administrators; includes dinner; Active Day of Cape May, 211 S. Main St., Cape May Court House. 609-515-4182.
PREDIABETES CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
W.O.W! WORKING ON WELLNESS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Working on Wellness series; Amy Scott-MacLean will talk about Physical Wellness; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
Tuesday, July 31
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Monday, Aug. 6
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, Aug. 9
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Friday, Aug. 10
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 13
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Music
Wednesday, July 18
1940S CABARET: 7 to 9 p.m. July 11 through 15, 17 through 21; presented by REV Theatre; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $25/$20/$15. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; activities, music, and fun catered to ages 14 to 20; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
BLONDAGE ROCKS!: 7 to 9 p.m.; performs the hits of Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, Scandal, Melissa Etheridge, Linda Ronstadt and more; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
CONCERT IN THE PARK: 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 18, Aug. 15, Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 18, Aug. 15, Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
THE BROOKLYN BRIDGE: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; 2018 Cape May Summer Concert Series; variety of musical styles, including marches, pop, rock, show tunes, movie themes, jazz, and patriotic music; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.
Thursday, July 19
AMERICAN POPULAR STANDARDS: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn about the songs, writers, and performers of great standards from the 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
FREE CONCERT FOR SENIORS: noon to 2 p.m.; concert featuring Dave Damiani and his “No Vacancy” orchestra; hosted by the Schultz-Hill Foundation; performing swing, pop and jazz and standards; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 121.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP FREE SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 p.m. July 19, Aug. 16, Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 7 Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande. MiddleTownship.com.
‘ROCK BABY ROCK’ STARRING LANCE LIPINSKY: 7 to 9 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $50. 609-822-1167, ext. 0 or JCCAtlantic.org.
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; July 19: Gina Roche’ Duo; Aug. 16: Phyllis Chapell & Skipper Kripitz; Sept. 20: Jazz artist Tony Day; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.
Friday, July 20
ATLANTICARE CONCERTS ON THE BEACH: 7 p.m.; featuring The Devon Allman Project and The Billy Walton Band; William Morrow Beach on Bay Avenue, Somers Point. SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY COLLEGE WIND SYMPHONY: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Music in the Park series; bring beach chairs or a blanket; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
DRUM CIRCLE: 11 a.m.; for ages 5 to 12; join Music Educator Julie Bunucci for a drum circle complete with games, songs, and rhythm fun; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
THE BRITISH INVASION YEARS: 8 to 9:30 p.m., Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $42. 609-844-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
‘THE MUSIC OF ATLANTIC CITY’: 1 to 3 p.m.; listen to songs from all genres that talk about Atlantic City; presented by Heather Perez of the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library Special Collection; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, July 21
E-STREET SHUFFLE BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TRIBUTE BAND: 7 to 10 p.m., Margate City Log Cabin, 620 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10. 609-823-9824.
GOLDEN EAGLE BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair or blanket; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Sunday, July 22
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY PRESENTS ‘MUSIC AND THE MOVIES’: 7 to 9 p.m.; features pieces including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Dunkirk (Nimrod from Enigma Variations),” “Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo,” “Magnificent Seven,” and more; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free tickets required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CABARET 1940: 6 to 8 p.m.; REV Theatre Company’s performance of Cabaret 1940; presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission; rain date July 23; Kennedy/High Banks Park, Broadway, Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weeby.com.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. July 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12; presented by the City of Absecon; food available at concession stand; bring blank or chair; Heritage Park, Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.Gov.
CONGRESS STREET BRASS BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair or blanket; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
Monday, July 23
JACK MELTON BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair or blanket; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tuesday, July 24
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, July 25
WYNONNA AND THE BIG NOISE: 8 p.m.; part of the Cape May Summer Concert Series; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Thursday, July 26
THE MASTERWORKS CHOIR AND ORCHESTRA: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; “Bach: Mass in A Major”; choir will be accompanied by organist Scott Breiner and a chamber orchestra; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-2988 or MasterworksOCNJ.org.
Saturday, July 28
IRISH CEILI: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June 30; Mike Garvin Irish Ceili Band; ceili and set dancing, Irish singing with Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbreth; American Legion Hall Post 352, First and Pennslyvania avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-626-1576.
Sunday, Aug. 19
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
Religion
Wednesday, July 18
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book “The Shack”; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
‘EXPLORE GOD’ DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
ISRAEL @70: DAVID SUSSMAN: 7 to 9 p.m.; story of David Sussman, a Lone Soldier in the Israel Defense Force; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10 members, $15 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. through July 20; Shipwrecked Vacation Bible School; summer children’s event for preschool through 6th grade; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe. 609-628-3216 or TuckahoeUMC.org.
Thursday, July 19
BIBLES & BAGELS ON THE BEACH: 7:45 to 9 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9; Rev. Diane Pacione and Carol Thompson from Seaville United Methodist Church will co-lead a Bible study, diving into Adam Hamilton’s “Unafraid”; Sea Isle City Promenade Pavilion, Promenade and the beach, Sea Isle City. 609-624-9019 or SeavilleUMC.com.
COFFEE KLATCH: 10 a.m. to noon; social group that enjoys conversation about Israel and U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 20
BETH ISRAEL’S BEACH SERVICES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 20, Aug. 17; bring your own beach chair, come in your flip-flops and dip your toes in the sand; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Monday, July 23
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 5 to adult; ‘Follow the Leader’; songs, stories, games, light refreshments served; by Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue, Egg Harbor City. RSVP. 609-965-4211 or 609-965-1666.
Friday, July 27
SHABBAT BY THE WATER WITH BETH JUDAH WILDWOOD: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Shabbat by the Water; weather permitting; Booth Amphitheater, Second and Ocean avenues, North Wildwood. 609-522-7541.
SPIRITUAL ENCOUNTER: 6:30 p.m.; open to all; bring your prayer shawl; Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville. 609-641-4342.
Saturday, July 28{/strong}
JOY NIGHT: 6:30 p.m.; talent performances, refreshments; hosted by Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue, Egg Harbor City. RSVP. 856-785-1351.
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; theme: Rooted & Grounded in Christ Jesus; guest evangelists Natalie Lewis and Donna Hayes; $25 registration includes breakfast and lunch; RSVP by July 21; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349 or 609-805-2292.
Thursday, Aug. 2
REVIVAL: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3; guest pastor the Rev. John Pealer of Heavesway Baptist Church; all welcome; Salem United Methodist Church, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville. 609-646-2220.
Friday, Aug. 24
SHABBAT ON THE BEACH IN CAPE MAY: 6 to 7 p.m.; join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and Beth Judah Wildwood for an uplifting service on the beach in Cape May; weather permitting; bring a beach chair; beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-522-7541.
Reunions
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958 REUNION WEEKEND: noon to 4 p.m. July 20, luncheon at Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; 1 p.m. July 21, picnic at home of classmate. 609-839-3578.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL REUNION CLASS OF 1967: 7 to 11 p.m. July 28, Vagabonds Kitchen and Taphouse, Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, reservations required. 301-861-6721.
AVALON PLAYERS’ 50TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION: 4 to 6 p.m. July 28; celebrate 50 years of musical theater and community; Avalon History Center, Avalon. 609-967-0090 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1993: 7 to 11 p.m. July 28. For information, call 760-473-9006 or email dunlevysp@live.com.
MAINLAND BAND — ALL YEARS: 5 p.m. July 28; finger foods, memorabilia, door prizes, DJ, dancing, DVDs playing band footage from 1970 to 1985; Clancy’s by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point; $25. Redzzz918@aol.com.
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 4 to 8 p.m. July 29; 40th reunion; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, reservations requested. Absegami78@gmail.com or facebook.com/AbsegamiHighSchoolClassOf1978.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. AtlanticCityHighSchoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard’s Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1948: Aug. 18; 40th year reunion with picnic at home of Marion Boney. RSVP 609-641-5203 or 609-641-2416.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th year reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968 REUNION: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th class reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
Trips
KATZ JCC TRIP TO SEE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: July 25; trip to New York to see a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City; $75 per person for show, $35 without show, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATER BUS TRIP: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon will host a bus trip July 28 to see “Songs of the Silver Screen” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; includes bus, all-you-can-eat lunch, and show for $88. For information, call 609-484-0626.
BUS TRIP TO SIGHT AND SOUND THEATER TO SEE ‘JESUS’: Aug. 2; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; bus will leave Saint Vincent De Paul Church in Mays Landing parking lot promptly at 9 a.m., returning at 8:45 p.m.; $138, register by June 15. 856-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.
PHILLIES VS. MARLINS GAME: 5 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 2; hosted by the Somers Point Rotary Club; bus leaves at 5 p.m. from The Doc’s Place in Somers Point; $85. 609-703-6767.
‘JESUS’ AT SIGHT & SOUND: Aug. 22; bus trip to Sight & Sound theater in Lancaster, PA; cost includes show lunch at Hershey Farm, bus and tips; Bus Departs OLPH at 8 a.m., 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, St. Nicholas at 8:30 a.m., 525 St. Louis Ave., EHC; $135. 609-334-4893.
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies are playing the Miami Marlins; night is themed “German food and entertainment” and includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
SEE FALL FOLIAGE BY TRAIN: Oct. 7-10; hosted by Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood; bus trip includes three nights’ lodging at the Holiday Inn Express, White Water Junction, Vermont, breakfasts and dinners. The visit to New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts includes three train excursions, visits to Flume Gorge, Hildene Estate Gardens, Scenic Route 100, Vermont Country Store, Norman Rockwell Museum, New Hampshire Maple Experience and Historic Red Lion Inn. The price of $629 double includes taxes, baggage handling and all tips. For information, call Phyllis at 609-425-9523.
BUS TRIP TO METROPOLITAN OPERA: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 13; see Samson et Dalila at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City; hosted by Beth Israel of Northfield; starts at $110; reservations required by Aug. 15. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
{strong}KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.