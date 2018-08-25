Events
Tuesday, Aug. 28
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
MANGA CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m.; all levels of players welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
TECH TUESDAYS: 1 to 3 p.m.; music related games on the Vive, robotics to code, and more; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m.; rain or shine; live music; 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
EMPLOYER ENTICEMENTS FOR DIVERSITY WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; business leaders can learn about tax incentives, grants, and other benefits associated with a workforce development initiative for students who live with a disability; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Thursday, Aug. 30
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; “Beauty and the Beast,” rated PG; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, free. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Dining out
Thursday, Aug. 30
BACK-TO-SCHOOL FAMILY BARBECUE: 2 to 4 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
For kids
Tuesday, Aug. 28
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5; stories, an age appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
LIBRARY LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m.; library will supply the Legos, you supply the imagination; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
READING FOR BUCKS: 2 to 3 p.m.; designed to promote literacy by rewarding kids financially for achieving their reading goals; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
SUMMER PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m.; magician Joe Holiday; children of all ages welcome; Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228.
Thursday, Aug. 30
GAME TIME: 2 to 4 p.m.; familiar and new games; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Aug. 28
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Music
Tuesday, Aug. 28
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; bring beach chairs; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
ANGELUS CHORUS CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; program of contemporary, sacred and classical music; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Thursday, Aug. 30
HIGH FIDELITY & THE HI FI HORNS: 7 to 9 p.m.; part of the Music in the Plaza series; versatile and dynamic dance band; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Saturday, Sept. 1
BANDSHELL CONCERT: 7 p.m.; final concert of the summer with Cumberland County College Jazz Band and Wind Symphony; Bandshell, Lafayette Street, Cape May; free.
Sunday, Sept. 16
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
Thursday, Sept. 20
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Jazz artist Tony Day; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.
Religion
Sunday, Aug. 26
BACK TO SCHOOL SERVICE: 11 a.m.; guest preacher; for youth and families; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349.
SUNDAY BEACH CHURCH SERVICE: 8 to 8:30 a.m., Margate Pavilion behind the library, Margate. 609-665-1711.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
BETH EL MOVIE NIGHT: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; showing of “A Bag of Marbles”; snacks included; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $5. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Saturday, Sept. 8
EVENING MISSION: 6 p.m. buffet dinner, followed by program; Fellowship Hall, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609 653-8092, ext.5.
Sunday, Sept. 9
UNITY DAY REUNION: 11 a.m.; all past and present church members welcome; luncheon served; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville; guest speaker former pastor the Rev. Jeffrey Haggray, of Atlanta; worship leader Wanda Jones-Rogers, of Bowie, Maryland; RSVP by Aug. 10. 609-517-7849.
ROSH HASHANAH SERVICES: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Erev Rosh Hashanah; 9 a.m. Sept. 10, Rosh Hashanah First Day; 5:15 p.m. Sept. 10, Tashlikh service at the gazebo at Sunset Lake, Wildwood Crest; 9 a.m. Sept. 11, Rosh Hashanah Second Day; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Kol Nidre; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood; all welcome; visitors asked to RSVP at 609-522-7541 or bethjudahtemple@yahoo.com.
Sunday, Sept. 16
SUNDAY OF SERVICE: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., brief worship service followed by community service projects throughout town; all ages welcome; childcare provided; a light breakfast and lunch will be served; Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Ave, Ocean Township; to register, call Pastor Dawn Corlew at 609 693-3134 or visit waretownumc.org.
Saturday, Sept. 23
ONE-MAN PLAY: 3 p.m.; “Tolton: From Slave to Priest,” live production based on the life of Fr. Augustus Tolton, the first African American priest; performed by Jim Coleman; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $10 adults, free for seniors, grade school students and high school students with school ID; presented by Parish of Saint Monica and the Black Catholic Leadership Ministry of the Parish of Saint Monica. 609-345-1878 or visit www.accatholic.org
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, door prizes, live music with the band Five Times Famous; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclassof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS welcome to join, along with Mainland Regional and Oakcrest students who started at PHS; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22; 40th reunion; Steel Pier in Atlantic City; happy hour 6 to 7:30 p.m. at base of Observation Wheel; buffet, DJ, dancing in event tent at end of pier; $75; RSVP by Sept. 10. 1978ACHS@gmail.com.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
ATLANTIC CITY CLASS OF 1953: 4:30 p.m. cash bar, 5:30 p.m. dinner; Oct. 19; 65th reunion; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave, Margate; $30; RSVP by Oct. 10 to Billie Jane Boyer Maul at 609-822-8888 or Margie Soltz Berk at 609-823-1242.
Trips
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies play the Miami Marlins; German food and entertainment theme night; includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.