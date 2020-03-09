Events
Tuesday, March 10
AWARD SEASON FILM — ‘FORD VS. FERRARI’: 5 to 8 p.m.; rated PG-13; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388.
ROKU PRESENTATION: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; learn how to use this device to stream TV shows and movies over the internet on your TV; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or RainbowSquares.Club.
WATER-WISE GARDENING: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Joe Alvarez; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘WRITING POETRY YOUR WAY’: FOUNDATIONS OF POETRY: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 31; presented by Maria Leonetti; participants will learn various forms of poetry; Dawes Avenue School Library, 22 W. Dawes Ave., Somers Point, free. 609-653-4991 or VisitSomersPoint.com.
Wednesday, March 11
ACAF COMMUNITY MEETING: 5 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesday March 11; Atlantic City Arts Foundation March Community Meeting; learn ways you can get involved, share feedback, and ask questions; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-226-8011 or tlanticCityArtsFoundation.org.
‘ATTRACTING POLLINATORS’: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; presented by Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County; make-and-take workshop building a bird feeder; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-625-0056 or Rutgers-Atlantic.org/Garden.
FINANCIAL WELLNESS WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Primerica; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Fundraisers
Friday, March 13
15TH ANNUAL P.A.L. COMEDY NIGH SOCIAL: 7 to 10 p.m.; hosted by The Police Athletic League of Cape May; features three comedians; Washington Inn Catering will provide light fare and Lucky Bones will provide beverages; portion of proceeds will benefit the Caper Tiger Gridiron Club; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, $40. 609-374-4987.
For kids
Tuesday, March 10
COMIC BOOK SUPER HERO ART CLASSES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 10, April 14, May 12; for ages 9 to 13; art and story writing classes inspired by popular youth literature; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or NoyesMuseum.EventBrite.com.
‘HER NAME IN STARS’: CELEBRATE WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: 3:30 p.m.; create your own constellation piece while learning about different women in space; for ages 10 to 18; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
Wednesday, March 11
TEEN IMPROV PROGRAM: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; participants will be given a scenario to improvise to an audience of their peers; test your dramatic and comedic skills at our Teen Improv Program; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
Thursday, March 12
DECORATE A STRAW HAT: 4 p.m.; celebrate women’s rights and decorate a straw hat; for ages 4 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. every other Thursday through March 26; suggested for ages 6 and older; LEGOs provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY STEM: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Belleve Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, March 13
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Groups
Tuesday, March 10
ADULT DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus New Cafe, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 p.m.; play classic and contemporary video games with other adults; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 24; facilitated by Cheryl Caliri, CoFounder of Earth Angels for Dementia; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-837-0338 or EarthAngelsForDementia.org.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 31; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MYELOMA SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; part of the International Myeloma Foundation; meet to learn about Myeloma, treatment options, nutritional guidelines and support of others living with the effects of Myeloma; Southern Ocean Medical Center, 1140 W. Route 72, Manahawkin. 609-510-6026.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9, $10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.
YOUNG ADULT STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, 2020; students, non-students and “20-Somethings” meet to discuss common young adult issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more; provided by the Mental Health Association in partnership with The Wellness Center; Stockton University, meeting room 2, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, March 11
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for March, “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present,” by David Treuer; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
ITALIAN CULTURE CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June 2020; with Marie Catanese; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.
Thursday, March 12
GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays through May 1; America’s largest discussion program on world affairs; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through March 12; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 14
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, March 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; watch-dog organization open to all Margate residents/taxpayers; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.
‘THE ALICE NETWORK’: 1 to 2 p.m.; Sandy Pages Book Club will be discussing “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 17
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August; national AARP members and members transferring from other AARP Chapters are invited to attend, along with persons 50+ years of age who would like to join or learn more about AARP; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 p.m. every Tuesday through March 31; practice English in an informal, friendly setting; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 p.m.; “The Forgotten Garden” by Kate Morton; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
LOVED ONES SUFFERING FROM ADDICTION: 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; support group for adults with loved ones suffering from addiction; light refreshments are served; Messiah Lutheran Church In Ocean View, 2298 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 973-572-7523.
SOUTH JERSEY IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. third Tuesdays through June, 2020; Irish singer/musician Tom Brett will perform; American Legion Hall Post #28, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon, free admission. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Wednesday, March 18
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through June 25; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current and retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-1223 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for March, “Girls of Pearl Harbor” by Soraya M. Lane; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, March 19
‘CARE FOR THE CAREGIVER’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m.; support group for people caring for a family member or friend who is ill; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JCC & JFS COFFEE KLATCH: POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m.; includes coffee, delicious refreshments and conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free for JCC and Village at the Shore members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
MARVELOUS SLEUTHS BOOK DISCUSSION: 7 p.m.; “Redemption” by David Baldacci; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursdays through June, 2020; GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May meeting; light refreshments; presentation entitled “Healthy Skin Care” will be given by Susanne Taraschi, Esthetician, Paolini Skin Care; GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy Roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.
Saturday, March 21
SIP AND SNACK BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3:30 p.m. third Saturdays through March 21; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, March 23
ABSECON REPUBLICAN CLUB MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:05 p.m. fourth Mondays through Nov. 23, Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike, Absecon. 609-204-0600.
Wednesday, March 25
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
Tuesday, March 31
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 9 p.m. last Tuesdays; LGBTQ+ individuals, family members and allies; Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, 2116 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-445-4539.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, March 10
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
EXERCISE CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 2, Senior Center, 621 West White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
FREE TAI CHI CLASSES: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; learn this ancient method for relaxation and stress relief from a recognized master; sponsored by Dr. Grife, MD at the Ventnor Wellness Center; Ventnor Wellness Center, 6601 Ventnor Ave., Suite 105, Ventnor, free. 609-457-3045 or SmilingDragonKungFu.com.
‘SCIENTIFIC SECRETS FOR A POWERFUL MEMORY’: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 17; presented by Stafford Recreation; three-week video lecture series; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin, free. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK AND TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 24; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium and take in the beautiful views of the beach and ocean; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565.
WOMEN’S BREAST HEALTH & WELLNESS EVENT: 1 to 3 p.m.; lunch, conversation about breast health and overall wellness, relaxing yoga experience; limited to 20 women; Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 11
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through April 29; 8-week educational program; presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; learn effective communication skills with your loved one during times of crisis and times of stability; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 215-327-7940 or 609-517-4819 or NAMIAC.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25, Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, March 12
COLORECTAL CANCER AWARENESS INFORMATION: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; test your colorectal cancer knowledge; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
DEMENTIA TRAINING: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by the Alzheimer’s Association and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish; explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s, learn how to interpret the verbal and behavioral communication, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease; Galloway Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 800-272-2900 or ALZ.org.
Friday, March 13
BABY BASICS CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus Broomall Conference Room, 1925 Pacific Ave., Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Monday, March 16
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays through April 6, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus Hackberry Building, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘JUST SAY YES TO FRUITS & VEGETABLES’: 5 to 6 p.m.; “Just Say Yes to Fruits & Vegetables” presented by S.N.A.P. ed; Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 17
SENIOR HEALTH EXPO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; free health screenings, information on health services and featured speaker Dr. Amit Borah, a pulmonary interventionalist; light lunch served; AtlantiCare Manahawkin Health Park, 517 W. Route 72, Manahawkin, registration requested. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Wednesday, March 18
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus Hackberry Building, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m.; Center for Surgical Weight Loss & Wellness, AtlantiCare Heath Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Thursday, March 19
CHAIR YOGA WITH VAL: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; night out to experience the relaxation of yoga and to learn about all of its benefits; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m.; moving meditation; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 21
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, March 31
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Music
Saturday, March 14
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE HERITAGE BRASS BAND: 3 p.m., symphonic brass ensemble playing patriotic favorites, jazz standards and more; presented by Main Street Vineland; Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; free. 856-794-8653 or TheAve.biz.
Religion
Tuesday, March 10
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
