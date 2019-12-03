Events

Friday, Dec. 6

‘A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER’: Dec. 6-8, 12-16; various holiday activities around Somers Point, including a parade, tree lightings, stage performances, live music and more; various locations in Somers Point. 609-927-2053 or SPUnique.Weebly.com.

AROUND THE WORLD — ITALY: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

CAPE MAY TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565.

CHRISTMAS IN THE PLAZA: 5 p.m. Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7; sponsored by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees; carnival rides, craft and food vendors, holiday activities, appearances by Santa Claus (Friday) and Mrs. Claus (Saturday), entertainment and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-729-5501 or WildwoodHoliday.com.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 5; 100 Christmas trees light up over Lake Meone; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

‘JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM’: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 7; families experience journey through the streets of Bethlehem, complete with crafts, games and live animals; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township, $10. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org.

QUILTERS GROUP: noon to 3 p.m. Fridays; beginner and experienced quilters are welcome to join; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN PARADE: 6:30 p.m.; hosted by Somers Point Fire Co. #2; Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-653-0400.

TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves arrive by firetruck; sing-alongs, snacks and beverages provided; bring a canned food or non-perishable item; Buena Vista Township Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

Saturday, Dec. 7

AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOLIDAY PARTY: 4 to 7 p.m.; open house; enjoy food and refreshments, music, good company, and good cheer; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9:30 or 11 a.m. seatings; breakfast and story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, $21 ages 13 and older, $14 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 800-643-3779 or EventBrite.com.

CAPE MAY CRAFTS AT CHRISTMAS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8; vendors offer handmade crafts; benefits the City of Cape May Recreation programs; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $1 donation. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Christian Community Crafters of Southern Ocean Congregational Church; variety of handmade crafts, gourmet foods, baked goods, snacks and lunch; Parkertown Fire Company, 830 Railroad Drive, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-812-0325.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT, BAKE & SOUP SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; craft vendors, bake sale, unique gifts, homemade soup; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville. 609-284-5247.

CHURCH OF THE ADVENT CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; features handmade Christmas crafts, gifts and ornaments; Church of the Advent Parish Hall, 612 Franklin St., Cape May. 609-884-3065.

COLORING AFTERNOON FOR STRESS RELIEF: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21; open to adults; enjoy a relaxing afternoon coloring at the library; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DICKENS CRAFT FAIR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; three locations: Mays Landing Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St.; Atlantic County Library, Main Street and Farragut Avenue; Memorial Park, Mays Landing. 609-317-3732 or HamiltonHistorical.org.

EGG HARBOR CITY TREE LIGHTING: 6 p.m.; annual Egg Harbor City Tree Lighting Ceremony; music, refreshments of hot chocolate, cupcakes from Simply Sweet Cupcakes, holiday music, goodie bags, and the arrival of Santa Clause on a firetruck; Rose Mohr Atlantic County Library Branch, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-0081 or EggHarborCity.org.

GARAGE AND PIEROGI SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; indoor baked goods; Sts. Peter & Paul UOC, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255.

HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW AT THE SHEEP FARM: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 8; 27th Annual Holiday Craft Show; rain or shine; shop for quality handmade crafts; North Country Knits, 551 Hands Mill Road, Belleplain. 609-861-0328.

HOLIDAY HOUSE TOUR: 4 to 8 p.m.; self guided tour; begins at the Presbyterian Church on Main Street; rain or shine; presented by the Hamilton Historical Society; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing, $12 advance, $15 at the door. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Sea Isle City Historical Society will host their annual Holiday Open House; Sea Isle City Historical Museum, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, free. 609-263-2992 or SeaIsleMuseum.com.

HOLIDAY TRAIN DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day); O gauge model train layout with three trains and several winter themed operating items; Absecon City Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon. 609-442-1871.

HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22; magical talking tree, train rides, story time with Mrs. Claus, shopping; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

HOSPITALITY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; music, food tastings; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

LUMINARY LIGHT FESTIVAL: 5 to 7 p.m.; decorate and personalize a luminary bag in honor of a family member, friend, beloved pet, or just for fun; live violin music and sing-along caroling; wine, beer, cheese trays; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, $20, reservations requested. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.

MOVIE SCREENING AND DISCUSSION: 1 to 4 p.m.; Film Society membership is free and for adult library members in good standing; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3070 or ACFPL.org.

PEARL HARBOR DAY SERVICE: noon; hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars North Wildwood Post 5941; all are invited to attend to remember those lost on Dec. 7, 1941 and in World War II that followed; Hereford Inlet seawall, located in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., North Wildwood.

SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.

SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.

THE FIDDLE CLUB AND TRADITIONAL HOLIDAY MUSIC: 2 to 3 p.m.; the Fiddle Club under the direction of Dr. May Strange; get in the holiday spirit with beautiful music; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.

WASSAIL DAY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; enjoy hands-on crafts, live music, hot beverages and holiday treats served by historical interpreters in period clothing; Father Christmas, horse-drawn wagon ride; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.

Sunday, Dec. 8

LINWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; balloon artist for the kids and wreath making (must register) for adults; light brunch; Linwood Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.

PEARL HARBOR DAY CEREMONY: 1 p.m.; presented by the Egg Harbor Submariners base; Somers Point beach. 609-576-3239.

Friday, Dec. 6

VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:35 to 7 p.m.; meatloaf dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.

Saturday, Dec. 7

HOAGIE AND BAKE SALE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Belleplain VFW Post 6257 hoagie/bake sale; Italian hoagies and Meatball hoagies will be available for $7 each; bake sale with homemade baked good; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain. 609-861-2298.

Thursday, Dec. 5

MITTEN TREE: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 23; Longport Historical Society will sponsor their annual Mitten Tree in Borough Hall during the month of December; items requested are gloves, mittens, scarves, hats, and “fun” underwear for younger children; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

HOLIDAY TOY AND FOOD DRIVE: daily through Dec. 18; Teamsters Local 331 is collecting new toys, unexpired canned goods and other non-perishable items; drop off at 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-641-2331 or TeamstersLocal331.org.

Saturday, Dec. 21

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.

Thursday, Dec. 5

‘123 READ’: 3 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 12; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; story time for 4-6 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

Friday, Dec. 6

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 to 11 a.m.; eat breakfast with Santa and get a free picture; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.

HOMESCHOOL KID’S BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon; contact the library for the current title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.

LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Saturday, Dec. 7

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; teens and young adults are invited to run their own Dungeons & Dragons game with supplies and snacks provided by the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MAGICIAN CHAD JUROS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; internationally recognized magician Chad Juros will mix a blend of magic, juggling and comedy; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for ages 3 to 6; kids must be accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 7; for ages 9 to 12; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Sunday, Dec. 8

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 8, 15; visit with Santa while enjoying a family-friendly breakfast buffet; Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St., Cape May, $20 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, $5 ages 2 and younger who are dining. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.

MEET AND GREET WITH SANTA AND FROZEN FRIENDS: 1 to 4 p.m.; meet and greet with Santa and “Frozen” friends; crafts, face painting, snacks, prize drawing; Seaville Firehouse, 36 Route 50, Seaville, $5. avacavaliere@comcast.net.

{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Thursday, Dec. 5{/span}

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-271-2339 or AdultChildren.org.

ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; peer-led group offered to individuals seeking coping strategies, mutual support, self-care, wellness/recovery as well as discussion of relationships and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.

KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.

KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.

KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; LaPizzatega, New Road, Linwood. 609-287-2795 or NJKiwanis.org.

LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 26; for adults and teens; dedicated crafting group; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

‘RISING MINDS’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:45 to 8 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.

SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran’s Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.

WARRIORS WELCOME: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, 2020; all-veterans meeting will be offered on topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; F-wing, Veterans Lounge, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Dec. 6

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Saturday, Dec. 7

CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.

OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.

PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.

Sunday, Dec. 8

AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

Monday, Dec. 9

AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.

PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.

SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.

YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Thursday, Dec. 5{/span}

DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.

Friday, Dec. 6

EPSOM SALT BATH PRESENTATION: 1 to 2 p.m.; presented by Kelly Dilullo; information about the proper use of Essential Oils to balance your life, stay above the wellness line and live chemical free; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.

TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 20; Tai Chi and Qigong classes for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Dec. 7

ATLANTICARE CHILDBIRTH EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; one day, comprehensive class will include prenatal care, childbirth, and breastfeeding education; The Leadership Studio, 161 Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.

D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.

PHYSICAL FITNESS APPS: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; learn about physical fitness apps to help you make a change for the new year; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.

WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.

YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.

ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Thursday, Dec. 5{/span}

HOLIDAY CONCERT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; evening of holiday music performed by the Mainland High School choir; light refreshments provided; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

Friday, Dec. 6

HOLIDAY CONCERT: noon to 1 p.m.; Atlantic City High School Choir will perform; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

MAINLAND CHORAL SOCIETY CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.; conducted by Stephen A. Beddia, Organist/Choir Director of Our Lady of Sorrows, and accompanied by Debra Roland; Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, free-will offering taken. 609-432-7876.

Saturday, Dec. 7

BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY HOLIDAY CONCERT SERIES: Dec. 7, 8; showcasing the classical music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Gustav Holst, Franz Schubert, Russell Steinberg, Arthur Harris, Adolfe Adam, and Johann Strauss II; 3 p.m. Dec. 7, Guaracini Performing Arts Center, Rowan College of South Jersey — Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland; 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $30 adults, $20 kids. BayAtlanticSymphony.org.

Sunday, Dec. 8

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3 to 5 p.m.; enjoy a mix of light classical, traditional and contemporary Christmas music; light refreshments; St. John’s United Church of Christ, 307 London Ave., Egg Harbor City, free admission. 609-965-1195.

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CANTATA: 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. performances; “And There Was Light” Christmas Cantata; First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church St., Cape May Court House. 856-340-0772 or CourtHouseUMC.org.

‘JAZZ ON AN EARLIER DECEMBER AFTERNOON’: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; featuring Jazz Pianist John Colliani; Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $10 beverage or food purchase. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazz.org.

MAINLAND CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; Longport Historical Society presents “Glad Tidings We Bring!” with the Mainland Choral Society; cookie reception following the concert; Church of the Holy Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, Longport, free admission. 609-410-5939.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

HOLIDAY FAVORITES: 6 to 7 p.m.; “Cape Shore Chorus Presents Holiday Favorites” presented by Cape Shore Sweet Adelines; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

SUITE INSPIRATION’S BRIGANTINE CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Brigantine North School, 301 E. Evans Blvd., Brigantine, free admission. 609-748-1583 or SuiteInspiration.org.

Sunday, Dec. 15

CHANCEL CHOIR PERFORMANCE: 4 p.m.; Christmas cantata, “The Light of the World,” featuring traditional Christmas music; Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave., Linwood. 609-823-4590 or 609-287-1671.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.

Thursday, Dec. 19

COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 a.m. to noon; enjoy refreshments while talking politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion and more; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.

