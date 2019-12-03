Events
Friday, Dec. 6
‘A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER’: Dec. 6-8, 12-16; various holiday activities around Somers Point, including a parade, tree lightings, stage performances, live music and more; various locations in Somers Point. 609-927-2053 or SPUnique.Weebly.com.
AROUND THE WORLD — ITALY: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
CAPE MAY TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565.
CHRISTMAS IN THE PLAZA: 5 p.m. Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7; sponsored by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees; carnival rides, craft and food vendors, holiday activities, appearances by Santa Claus (Friday) and Mrs. Claus (Saturday), entertainment and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-729-5501 or WildwoodHoliday.com.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 5; 100 Christmas trees light up over Lake Meone; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
‘JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM’: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 7; families experience journey through the streets of Bethlehem, complete with crafts, games and live animals; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township, $10. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org.
QUILTERS GROUP: noon to 3 p.m. Fridays; beginner and experienced quilters are welcome to join; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN PARADE: 6:30 p.m.; hosted by Somers Point Fire Co. #2; Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-653-0400.
TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves arrive by firetruck; sing-alongs, snacks and beverages provided; bring a canned food or non-perishable item; Buena Vista Township Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOLIDAY PARTY: 4 to 7 p.m.; open house; enjoy food and refreshments, music, good company, and good cheer; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9:30 or 11 a.m. seatings; breakfast and story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, $21 ages 13 and older, $14 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 800-643-3779 or EventBrite.com.
CAPE MAY CRAFTS AT CHRISTMAS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8; vendors offer handmade crafts; benefits the City of Cape May Recreation programs; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $1 donation. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Christian Community Crafters of Southern Ocean Congregational Church; variety of handmade crafts, gourmet foods, baked goods, snacks and lunch; Parkertown Fire Company, 830 Railroad Drive, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-812-0325.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT, BAKE & SOUP SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; craft vendors, bake sale, unique gifts, homemade soup; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville. 609-284-5247.
CHURCH OF THE ADVENT CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; features handmade Christmas crafts, gifts and ornaments; Church of the Advent Parish Hall, 612 Franklin St., Cape May. 609-884-3065.
COLORING AFTERNOON FOR STRESS RELIEF: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21; open to adults; enjoy a relaxing afternoon coloring at the library; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DICKENS CRAFT FAIR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; three locations: Mays Landing Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St.; Atlantic County Library, Main Street and Farragut Avenue; Memorial Park, Mays Landing. 609-317-3732 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
EGG HARBOR CITY TREE LIGHTING: 6 p.m.; annual Egg Harbor City Tree Lighting Ceremony; music, refreshments of hot chocolate, cupcakes from Simply Sweet Cupcakes, holiday music, goodie bags, and the arrival of Santa Clause on a firetruck; Rose Mohr Atlantic County Library Branch, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-0081 or EggHarborCity.org.
GARAGE AND PIEROGI SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; indoor baked goods; Sts. Peter & Paul UOC, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255.
HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW AT THE SHEEP FARM: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 8; 27th Annual Holiday Craft Show; rain or shine; shop for quality handmade crafts; North Country Knits, 551 Hands Mill Road, Belleplain. 609-861-0328.
HOLIDAY HOUSE TOUR: 4 to 8 p.m.; self guided tour; begins at the Presbyterian Church on Main Street; rain or shine; presented by the Hamilton Historical Society; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing, $12 advance, $15 at the door. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Sea Isle City Historical Society will host their annual Holiday Open House; Sea Isle City Historical Museum, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, free. 609-263-2992 or SeaIsleMuseum.com.
HOLIDAY TRAIN DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day); O gauge model train layout with three trains and several winter themed operating items; Absecon City Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon. 609-442-1871.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22; magical talking tree, train rides, story time with Mrs. Claus, shopping; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
HOSPITALITY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; music, food tastings; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
LUMINARY LIGHT FESTIVAL: 5 to 7 p.m.; decorate and personalize a luminary bag in honor of a family member, friend, beloved pet, or just for fun; live violin music and sing-along caroling; wine, beer, cheese trays; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, $20, reservations requested. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
MOVIE SCREENING AND DISCUSSION: 1 to 4 p.m.; Film Society membership is free and for adult library members in good standing; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3070 or ACFPL.org.
PEARL HARBOR DAY SERVICE: noon; hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars North Wildwood Post 5941; all are invited to attend to remember those lost on Dec. 7, 1941 and in World War II that followed; Hereford Inlet seawall, located in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., North Wildwood.
SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
THE FIDDLE CLUB AND TRADITIONAL HOLIDAY MUSIC: 2 to 3 p.m.; the Fiddle Club under the direction of Dr. May Strange; get in the holiday spirit with beautiful music; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
WASSAIL DAY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; enjoy hands-on crafts, live music, hot beverages and holiday treats served by historical interpreters in period clothing; Father Christmas, horse-drawn wagon ride; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
LINWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; balloon artist for the kids and wreath making (must register) for adults; light brunch; Linwood Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
PEARL HARBOR DAY CEREMONY: 1 p.m.; presented by the Egg Harbor Submariners base; Somers Point beach. 609-576-3239.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Dining out{/span}
Friday, Dec. 6
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:35 to 7 p.m.; meatloaf dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Dec. 7
HOAGIE AND BAKE SALE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Belleplain VFW Post 6257 hoagie/bake sale; Italian hoagies and Meatball hoagies will be available for $7 each; bake sale with homemade baked good; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain. 609-861-2298.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Fundraisers{/span}
Thursday, Dec. 5
MITTEN TREE: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 23; Longport Historical Society will sponsor their annual Mitten Tree in Borough Hall during the month of December; items requested are gloves, mittens, scarves, hats, and “fun” underwear for younger children; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
HOLIDAY TOY AND FOOD DRIVE: daily through Dec. 18; Teamsters Local 331 is collecting new toys, unexpired canned goods and other non-perishable items; drop off at 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-641-2331 or TeamstersLocal331.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
For kids
Thursday, Dec. 5
‘123 READ’: 3 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 12; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GIRLS BOOK CLUB: noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays through March 5, 2020; for girls in middle school and older; book talks, short stories, poetry and articles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; story time for 4-6 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Friday, Dec. 6
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 to 11 a.m.; eat breakfast with Santa and get a free picture; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
HOMESCHOOL KID’S BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon; contact the library for the current title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Dec. 7
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; teens and young adults are invited to run their own Dungeons & Dragons game with supplies and snacks provided by the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAGICIAN CHAD JUROS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; internationally recognized magician Chad Juros will mix a blend of magic, juggling and comedy; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for ages 3 to 6; kids must be accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 7; for ages 9 to 12; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 8, 15; visit with Santa while enjoying a family-friendly breakfast buffet; Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St., Cape May, $20 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, $5 ages 2 and younger who are dining. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
MEET AND GREET WITH SANTA AND FROZEN FRIENDS: 1 to 4 p.m.; meet and greet with Santa and “Frozen” friends; crafts, face painting, snacks, prize drawing; Seaville Firehouse, 36 Route 50, Seaville, $5. avacavaliere@comcast.net.
Groups
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Thursday, Dec. 5{/span}
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-271-2339 or AdultChildren.org.
ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays; peer-led group offered to individuals seeking coping strategies, mutual support, self-care, wellness/recovery as well as discussion of relationships and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety meets weekly; topics include: coping strategies, self-care, wellness/recovery, community resources and other related topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; seeks new members to promote public service in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties; LaPizzatega, New Road, Linwood. 609-287-2795 or NJKiwanis.org.
LOVE AT FIRST STITCH NEEDLECRAFT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 26; for adults and teens; dedicated crafting group; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘RISING MINDS’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:45 to 8 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SEASHORE PURLS MEETINGS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; knitters and crocheters of all levels welcome; make items for personal use and for donating to various organizations; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine. 609-266-1751.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran’s Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WARRIORS WELCOME: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, 2020; all-veterans meeting will be offered on topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; F-wing, Veterans Lounge, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; peer-led group; discuss self-care, coping strategies, common stresses, family/relationships and other topics; Mud Girls Studio above St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Dec. 6
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Dec. 7
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Dec. 9
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Health, fitness{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Thursday, Dec. 5{/span}
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Friday, Dec. 6
EPSOM SALT BATH PRESENTATION: 1 to 2 p.m.; presented by Kelly Dilullo; information about the proper use of Essential Oils to balance your life, stay above the wellness line and live chemical free; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 20; Tai Chi and Qigong classes for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Dec. 7
ATLANTICARE CHILDBIRTH EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; one day, comprehensive class will include prenatal care, childbirth, and breastfeeding education; The Leadership Studio, 161 Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
PHYSICAL FITNESS APPS: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; learn about physical fitness apps to help you make a change for the new year; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Music{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Thursday, Dec. 5{/span}
HOLIDAY CONCERT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; evening of holiday music performed by the Mainland High School choir; light refreshments provided; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Friday, Dec. 6
HOLIDAY CONCERT: noon to 1 p.m.; Atlantic City High School Choir will perform; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MAINLAND CHORAL SOCIETY CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.; conducted by Stephen A. Beddia, Organist/Choir Director of Our Lady of Sorrows, and accompanied by Debra Roland; Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, free-will offering taken. 609-432-7876.
Saturday, Dec. 7
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY HOLIDAY CONCERT SERIES: Dec. 7, 8; showcasing the classical music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Gustav Holst, Franz Schubert, Russell Steinberg, Arthur Harris, Adolfe Adam, and Johann Strauss II; 3 p.m. Dec. 7, Guaracini Performing Arts Center, Rowan College of South Jersey — Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland; 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $30 adults, $20 kids. BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3 to 5 p.m.; enjoy a mix of light classical, traditional and contemporary Christmas music; light refreshments; St. John’s United Church of Christ, 307 London Ave., Egg Harbor City, free admission. 609-965-1195.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CANTATA: 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. performances; “And There Was Light” Christmas Cantata; First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church St., Cape May Court House. 856-340-0772 or CourtHouseUMC.org.
‘JAZZ ON AN EARLIER DECEMBER AFTERNOON’: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; featuring Jazz Pianist John Colliani; Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $10 beverage or food purchase. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazz.org.
MAINLAND CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; Longport Historical Society presents “Glad Tidings We Bring!” with the Mainland Choral Society; cookie reception following the concert; Church of the Holy Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, Longport, free admission. 609-410-5939.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
HOLIDAY FAVORITES: 6 to 7 p.m.; “Cape Shore Chorus Presents Holiday Favorites” presented by Cape Shore Sweet Adelines; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
SUITE INSPIRATION’S BRIGANTINE CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Brigantine North School, 301 E. Evans Blvd., Brigantine, free admission. 609-748-1583 or SuiteInspiration.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15
CHANCEL CHOIR PERFORMANCE: 4 p.m.; Christmas cantata, “The Light of the World,” featuring traditional Christmas music; Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave., Linwood. 609-823-4590 or 609-287-1671.
Religion
Tuesday, Dec. 10
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Dec. 19
COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 a.m. to noon; enjoy refreshments while talking politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion and more; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.