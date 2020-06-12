Events

Monday, June 15

VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; consists of seven virtual sessions; provides tips for healthy choices, including what behaviors to avoid, safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription and over-the counter medications, and simple tools to maintain a healthy lifestyle; classes offered via Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Tuesday, June 16

BINGO FAMILY FITNESS & HEALTHY SMOOTHIES: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; New Day FSC Facebook Page; short bursts of exercise; open to all families living in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230.

DRIVE-IN LIGHTHOUSE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: 8 p.m. to midnight through June 20; 12th annual Lighthouse International Film Festival; watch independent films at a drive-in theater; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Science, 120 Long Beach Island Blvd., Loveladies, Long Beach Township; $40/carload. 609-207-1126 or LighthouseFilmFestival.org.

POETRY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to noon; with Melissa Palmer; presented by Avalon Library; presented remotely via Zoom meeting. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SMALL SCALE QUEEN REARING WEBINAR: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for those who raise honeybees; topics covered include queen and drone biology, stock selection, introduction to several queen rearing techniques, tools and equipment, starter and finisher hives, setting up mating yards and record keeping; $35. 848-932-7463 or cpe.rutgers.edu.

Thursday, June 18

FATHER’S DAY FIESTA VIDEO EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; on New Day FSC Facebook Page; come play games with Dad; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230.

VIRTUAL COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by Tina Serota, JFS Village by the Shore membership director. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon; enjoy tea virtually with others and share memories of Avalon; presented by Avalon Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

WEEKLY JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays, hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance; part of the Living Room Series streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. abseconarts.com.

FRIDAY, June 19

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: hosted by Epoch Creations women’s group; theme: “African Americans and the Vote” with guest speakers the Rev. Gary Melton, Pleasantville Council President Judy Ward and Iola Brazelton, Epoch Creations president; program via the Epic Creations facebook page; all welcome to view content.

WHEATONARTS FAMILY ART WORKSHOPS: Fridays, for all skill levels and ages; create and learn from home with a collection of WheatonArts Family Art Workshop video tutorials. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Saturday, June 20

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; must wear face masks; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

ST. MARY’S COMMUNITY GARDEN: 9 a.m. to noon; volunteers needed, social distancing practiced; St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-686-0418 or StMarysPleasantville.org.

