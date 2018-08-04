Dining out
Friday, Aug. 10
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10 a.m. to noon; topic/speaker: Overcoming Terrorism Together by David Pasternack, executive director of One Family Fund; view two short films; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $4 members, $6 guests in advance; $6 members, $10 guests at the door. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Fundraisers
Sunday, Aug. 5
SHARE-A-HAIRCUT: daily through Aug. 15; for every haircut purchased by or for a child up to age 18 at any Hair Cuttery salon, one free haircut certificate will be donated to a disadvantaged child; Hair Cuttery, 320 Consumer Square, Mays Landing. 410-986-1209 or HairCuttery.com.
Music
Sunday, Aug. 5
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5, 12; food available at concession stand; bring blank or chair; Heritage Park, Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.Gov.
GINA ROCHE: 8 to 9:15 p.m.; hosted by Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $10 minimum donation requested. 609-846-3979 or CapeMayJazzVespers.com.
MAURA McKINNEY MASTRO: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
Religion
Sunday, Aug. 5
SONGS BY THE SEA: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Jewish rock, pop, folk and soul; with Rebecca Schoffer and Sammy Sags; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $20. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
SUNDAY BEACH CHURCH SERVICE: 8 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 12,19, 26, Margate Pavilion behind the library, Margate. 609-665-1711.
Friday, Aug. 10
LAST DAY TO RSVP FOR UNITY DAY REUNION: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville, welcomes all past and present church members 11 a.m. Sept. 9; luncheon served; guest speaker former pastor the Rev. Jeffrey Haggray, of Atlanta; worship leader Wanda Jones-Rogers, of Bowie, Maryland. 609-517-7849.
Thursday, Aug. 16
LABYRINTH WALK AND TALK: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; presented by the Rev. John Baker; refreshments served, bagpipe music by Atlantic City Sand Pipers; all welcome; Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, Longport; free. 501-960-6633.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. Atlantic- CityHighSchoolClassof1968 50thReunion.MyEvent.com. HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958: noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 17; 60th reunion; buffet luncheon, cash bar; Greate Bay Country Club, Mays Landing-Somers Point Road, Somers Point, $40. 609-625-7082.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard’s Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1948: Aug. 18; reunion with picnic at home of Marion Boney. RSVP 609-641-5203 or 609-641-2416.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclass- of1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609- 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast .net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.