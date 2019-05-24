Events
Wednesday, May 29
3D CERAMIC PRINTING: 6 to 8 p.m.; learn to design and print using computer software and the art potter bot; Arts & Innovation Center of Cumberland County College, 321 N. High St., Millville, $165. 856-765-0988 or CCCNJ.GoSignMeUp.com.
ACTIVE PARENTING CLASS: 5 to 8 p.m.; learn to embrace the joys of parenting and achieve a more fulfilling and satisfying family life; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
CHARTERTECH FILM & ANIMATION SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; culmination of the best films throughout the 2018-19 school year; Tilton Square Theater, 331 Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.
DINNER & MOVIE: 5 p.m.; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP 101: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through June 19; start-up and early stage business training you need to succeed; Creative Enterprise Center, 14 E. Mulberry St., Millville, $225. 856-776-7979 or UCEDC.com.
FAMILY SPRING PAINT NIGHT: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; paint a step-by-step scenic, spring themed painting together; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
FREE GED/HSE CLASSSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1, 2020; help prepare you for the actual GED/HSE exam; materials and lunch will be provided; Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave., Atlantic City. 609-236-8800 or oceanside1fsc.org.
KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 p.m.; relax and chat with other yarn enthusiasts, work on your knit or crochet projects, and swap patterns; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
WEDNESDAY MORNING COMPUTER HELP: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 29; open to adults; answers to general computer questions; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614.
For Kids
Tuesday, May 28
‘BOOKS WITH BLUE’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through June; for ages 5 and older; join Miss Ariel and a police officer for a themed storytime and craft; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, free. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
ERUPTING MOON DUST PREWRITING ACTIVITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 4 to 7; space-themed sensory pre-writing activity; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY MOVIE AND CRAFT NIGHT: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday through July 23; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through May 28; for ages 3 to 5; includes stories, age-appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. ; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories and craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ROBOTICS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 9-11; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Wednesday, May 29
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m.; for ages 6 to 36 months; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘POWER OF THE BYSTANDER’ BULLYING PRESENTATION: 7 to 8 p.m.; for ages 7 to 12; with Sifu Shaman, of the Smiling Dragon Kung Fu Academy; Atlantic County Library, 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110.
‘SPACE STUFF’: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 8 to 13; learn how craters are created by making your own; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
TOT TALES: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through May 29; for ages 1 to 4; stories, songs, snacks and an easy craft; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 22, 29; story time for 0 to 3 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, May 30
KIDS CLUB: NATURE CENTER TOUCH TANK: 4 to 5 p.m.; learn about local sea creatures through the Nature Center of Cape May touch tank; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD CRAFT: 3:30 to 5 p.m.; for ages 4 to 7; learn about the solar system and use your imagination to create your very own universe; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 30; for ages 3 to 5; includes a craft, stories and snacks; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 30; for ages 12 to 36 months; bring your little one for a morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Golf
Tuesday, May 28
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Thursday, May 30
ATLANTIC COUNTY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY GOLF OUTING: noon registration, 1:30 p.m. shotgun start, 6 p.m. dinner and awards; benefits students and academics scholarships; Blue Heron Pines Golf, 550 Country Club Drive, Egg Harbor City, $110, $30 dinner only. 609-457-5007 or ACITech.org.
JFS & JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. registration and lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start; golf, contests, prizes, lunch, cocktail dinner reception, open bar; Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood; $225 per golfer. 609-822-1167 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Religion
Wednesday, May 29