Events
Thursday, May 2
CAPE MAY COUNTY TECH MEETUP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays through June 6; different topic each month; pizza and soft drinks served; Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories and articles; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; featured exhibit, “Sailing through History”; celebrates the 90th birthday of NJ’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
FUNDAMENTALS OF PHOTOGRAPHY: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through May 16; includes classroom time and a field session; Arts & Innovation Center of Cumberland County College, 321 N. High St., Millville, $95. 856-765-0988 or cccnj.gosignmeup.com.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
RECYCLING PRESENTATION: 8 to 9 p.m.; the Improved Order of Red Men Kickapoo Tribe sponsors a program by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority; light refreshments; Kicakapoo building, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
Friday, May 3
MOSAICS WITH MICHELE: CREATE A MOSAIC MIRROR: 2 to 4 p.m.; use colorful bits of stained glass and marbles to decorate a regular wall mirror; Upper Cape Library, 2050 Route 631, Petersburg, $20. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SURF MOVIE FRIDAY: 7 to 9 p.m.; view epic surf films; Water + Yoga, 102 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-992-3469 or WaterAndYoga.com.
Saturday, May 4
TOUR DE TUCKAHOE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; rain or shine; Kids’ Fun Loop, 62-mile road ride, 20-mile road ride, Gravel Grinder rides; free breakfast and lunch, door prizes, entertainment; Amanda’s Field, 10 Sunset Drive, Petersburg, $45, $10. 609-628-0101 or TourDeTuckahoe.com.
OUTDOOR SPORTSMAN SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; vendors, demonstrations, food trucks and live music; Green Acres Park, 939 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-839-1254.
BRITISH CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; vintage British cars on display; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
COLORING CRAFTERNOON: Saturdays through May 25; for adults; enjoy a relaxing afternoon coloring at the library; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776.
ECO FAIR: ARTFUL LIVING, HANDMADE & HOMEGROWN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; showcases the handmade works of New Jersey artists; family art activities, live music, plants and herbs for sale; Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, free admission. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Dining out
Friday, May 3
TACOS & TRIVIA ON TAP: 6 to 9 p.m.; all the tacos you can eat; beer and trivia with prizes; proceeds benefit Family Promise of Atlantic County; JD’s Pub, Square Shopping Center, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $20, $25. 609-412-5398 or FamilyPromiseAC.org.
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; crab cake dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $13. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, May 4
BEEFSTEAK DINNER: 5 to 9 p.m.; hosted by the Elks Lodge 2340; 50/50, prizes, and a gift auction; 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will be shown during the dinner; benefits the lodge; Elks Lodge 2340, 520 Hilliard Blvd., Manahawkin, $55. 609-597-1107.
‘MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU’ CLAM BAKE: 6 to 9 p.m.; includes clams, corn on the cob, potatoes, and other seafood items, drinks, an automatic entry into our 50/50 drawing, and a Star Wars movie on the big screen; Keystone-Belcher Lodge, 808 Shore Road, Linwood, $30. 910-340-5250.
TEA SOCIAL: 1 to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Sunshine Club of Southern Ocean Congregational Church; soups and scones, different types of sandwiches, an assortment of elegant desserts, a variety of teas, coffee, and iced tea; Parkertown Volunteer Fire Co., 830 Railroad Drive, Little Egg Harbor Township, $15. 609-812-0325.
Sunday, May 5
KIWANIS CLUB OF EGG HARBOR CITY BEEF & BEVERAGE: 4 to 7 p.m., Mickey & Minnie’s Inn, 733 W. White Horse Pike, Cologne, $25. 609-965-3380.
Fundraisers
Friday, May 3
CSWC LINE DANCE FUNDRAISER: 6 to 10 p.m.; dance the night away at the Country Shore Women’s Club’s line dancing fundraiser; must be 21 or older; Seaville Fire Rescue Hall, 36 Route 50, Seaville, $20. 609-602-7786 or CountryShoreWC.net.
Saturday, May 4
RUN FOR THE ROSES FUNDRAISER: 5 to 7 p.m.; food, music, 50/50 raffle, ladies hat contest and live auction; benefits the St. Augustine Fund; St. Augustine Preparatory School, 611 Cedar Ave., Richland, Buena Vista Township; $100. 856-697-2600, ext. 190 or Hermits.com.
SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON AND FASHION SHOW: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; 35th Annual Beulah Elizabeth Burke Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion Show hosted by Theta Kappa Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Atlantic City Chapter; Bally’s Hotel and Casino, 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, $65. 609-320-5375.
Sunday, May 5
NEW JERSEY AIDS WALK: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; raise both awareness and valuable funds for those living with HIV/AIDS; hosted by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance; begins and ends at Boardwalk and Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, donations taken. 609-347-1085 or NJAidsWalk.org/Atlantic-City2019.
Sunday, May 19
CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY FUNDRAISER: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 35th Annual Spring Fling Luncheon “Forget Me Not”; entertainment will be provided by Bittersweet Duo, and gift baskets and 50/50 raffles will be held; Penthouse Ballroom in the Grand Hotel, 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May, $40. 609-536-2865.
DANCING DOWN A PINK LINE FUNDRAISER: 1:45 p.m. doors open; 2 to 3:30 p.m. dancing; features a variety of music and styles of line dancing selected and led by Cathy Cashmere of CCC Inspire; hosted by Casting for Recovery South Jersey; supports breast Cancer Survivors by providing them weekend retreats; Sea Isle City Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City, $15. 609-425-1775 or CastingForRecovery.org.
For kids
Thursday, May 2
KIDS CLUB: ARTS & CRAFTS: 4 to 5 p.m.; make egg carton flowers perfect for a Mother’s Day gift; supplies provided; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
MARINERS SWIM PRE-TEAM CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 14; Mariners to hold Pre-Team Clinic for swimmers ages 5 to 8 who are interested in joining the team, but need some help with basic swim strokes and techniques; George L. Hess Education Complex, 700 Babcock Road, Mays Landing. 609-204-1244 or SJMariners.org.
MINECRAFT: 4 to 5 p.m.; play Minecraft and talk about the game with other players; for ages 9 to 14; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MOTHER GOOSE LAPSIT: 10:30 a.m.; rhythm, rhyme, music and movement for 17 months and younger with caregiver/parent; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 30; for ages 3 to 5; includes a craft, stories and snacks; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays through May 23; suggested for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 30; for ages 12 to 36 months; bring your little one for a morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through May 23; for ages 1 1/2 to 3; bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, May 3
LIBRARIES & LIZARDS TEEN LOCK-IN: 6 to 9:45 p.m. ; for ages 13 to 18; participate in various Dungeons & Dragons themed challenges and lock-in activities; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MOMMY AND ME: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays through August 30; 30-minute stroller walk followed by playtime, coffee and light snacks; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swartmore Ave., Ventnor, $54 for the entire session, registration requested. 717-503-8498.
RUGBY CO-ED YOUTH NON-CONTACT SPRING SEASON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through May 10; ages 6 to 14, boys and girls; Veteran’s Park, Route 9, Galloway Township, $50 per child. 609-652-6363 or JerseyShoreRugby.com.
Saturday, May 4
CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays; stories and crafts; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP PAL STEM EXPO: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; robotics of all kinds for kids to explore; Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League, 2590 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-645-8413 or EHTPAL.org.
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
LEGO SATURDAYS: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 25; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and show the rest of the group; LEGOs provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
POKéMON CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon; ages 7 to 16; join Senior Library Assistant Juni Ruiz for a discussion of all things Pokémon; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: Saturdays through May 25; for ages 3 to 6; introduces new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, songs, rhymes, and movement; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, May 5
YOUTH SUNDAY SCHOOL: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays through June 9, 2019; for youth ages 3 to 18; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Monday, May 6
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MONDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through May 20; for ages 6 months to 2 years and their parents; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MORNING PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. Mondays through May 20; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories and simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
OCL PUPPET SHOW PLAYERS: 10:30 a.m.; puppet show is based on Ryan North’s “How to Be a T. Rex”; for ages 2 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TEEN CREATIONS: 3:30 to 5 p.m.; for ages 12 to 18; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 7
BABY/TODDLER TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 21; for babies and toddlers ages 0 to 2 1/2 and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
FAMILY NIGHT: MOTHER’S DAY STORIES AND CRAFT: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; listen to stories about wonderful mothers and make a special gift; supplies provided; for ages 12 and younger; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through May 28; for ages 3 to 5; session includes stories, an age-appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAY FLOWERS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; stories and crafts about flowers; for ages 2 to 8; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through May 21; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through May 28; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
TUESDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 21; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 8
KIDS CLUB: ACCC KIDS COLLEGE: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 7 to 16; summer enrichment program packed with hands-on experiences and activities that will encourage children to try new things, make new friends, and explore new horizons; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through May 22; preschoolers ages 2 1/2 to 5 and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TEEN CLUB MEETING: 5 to 6 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; help us plan upcoming programs for children and teens; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 p.m. May 8, 22; for ages 5 to 12; explore the wonderful world of STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Golf
Sunday, May 5
HIGHLAND ACADEMY’S 10TH ANNUAL GOLF OUTING: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; golf, clinic, dinner, auction, awards; McCullough’s Emerald Links Golf Course, 3016 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township; $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome; $60 per player for clinic; $30 per adult and $15 per child for dinner only. 609-652-9500 or HighlandAcademy.org.
Tuesday, May 7
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Groups
Thursday, May 2
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Population Health Classroom, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SEA ISLE CITY GARDEN CLUB: 7 to 9 p.m.; Ms. Palmer, Master Gardener, will demonstrate the art of potting plants; Sea Isle City community Lodge, JFK Boulevard and Park Road, Sea Isle City. 609-790-3771.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Friday, May 3
‘BURIED IN TREASURES’ WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, May 4
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 25; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Sunday, May 5
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, May 6
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m.; AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, May 7
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14; for those who have experience a significant loss in their life; group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, May 8
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for May, “Winter” by Ali Smith; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
Thursday, May 9
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Thursday, May 2
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
Friday, May 3
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, May 4
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, May 6
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 7
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
FOUR-WEEK CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 8
LIVING WITH ARTHRITIS: A JOINT EFFORT: 7 p.m.; a NovaCare therapist will provide education on the causes of osteoarthritis, exercises to minimize symptoms, and functional adaptions for daily life/recreation activities; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 9
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Monday, May 13
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Wednesday, May 15
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
Friday, May 3
SPRING CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Mainland Choral Society presents Vivaldi’s Gloria and Broadway Selections; conducted by Stephen A. Beddia, Organist/Choir Director of Our Lady of Sorrows, and accompanied by Debra Roland; Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, free-will offering taken. 609-927-6262.
Saturday, May 4
DRUM CIRCLE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; presented by Herban Legend; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Sunday, May 5
SUNDAY AFTERNOON CONCERT: 3 to 5 p.m.; Teri Hislop and friends; refreshments; Saint Barnabas by-the-Bay Church, 13 West Bates Ave., Villas, free-will offering welcome. 609-886-5960 or SaintBarnabasVillas.org.
SWEET LIFE CONCERT: 4 p.m., Christian, soft rock, country, jazz by group Sweet Life; First Baptist of Wildwood, Maple and Atlantic avenues, Wildwood; free. 609-522-2981.
Religion
Thursday, May 2
BETH JUDAH WILDWOOD’S YOM HASHOAH PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; “An Evening of Music and Memory of the Holocaust,” led by Dr. Karen Uslin, professor of Musicology at Rowan University; Beth Judah Temple, Pacific Avenue and Spencer Avenue, Wildwood. 609-522-7541.
Sunday, May 5
211TH ANNIVERSARY SERVICE: 3 p.m.; 211th Anniversary Service; theme for the service is “Listening to the Voice of God”; message will be given by Rev. Steven D. Elliott; Historic Friendship Church, Weymouth Road and Friendship Road, Landisville. 609-636-7504.
Tuesday, May 7
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, May 9
SCREENING OF DOCUMENTARY ‘ABOVE AND BEYOND’: 6:45 to 8:30 p.m.; “Above and Beyond” (2014) documents the story of four American, foreign and Israeli pilots who flew warplanes to help defend the new state of Israel during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War; discussion and light refreshments will follow; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood. 609-522-7541.