Events
Sunday, Sept. 9
CHIP MILLER TRACK DAY: 8 a.m.; breakfast, lunch and awards reception included; New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Road, Millville, $300. 717-243-7855 or ChipMiller.org.
FLEA MARKET & CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sponsored by Fire Company 1 Fire Auxiliary; Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
REGGAE FEST: 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.; 6th Annual Reggae Fest; celebrates the life of Greg DiAntonio; live music, food stations, beers and wines; benefits Wildwood Catholic High School and the Greg DiAntonio Memorial fund; Urie’s Waterfront Restaurant, 588 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, $45. 609-523-1226 or GregDiantonioMemorial.com.
RICHARD SOMERS DAY CEREMONY: 2 to 2:30 p.m.; features information about Barbary War hero Richard Somers; Richard Somers Memorial Park, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
Monday, Sept. 10
GENEALOGY: BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 1 to 3 p.m., Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155.
HISTORY PRESENTATION: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Mark Demitroff will present ‘Trails, Inns, and Charcoal Stations of Old Buena Vista: Little Known Places’; light refreshments; Atlantic County Historical Society, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-576-4101.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.
Fundraisers
Sunday, Sept. 16
PENNY ANGEL BEAGLE BARBECUE: noon to 4 p.m.; Pavillion A, Atlantic County Park, Route 50, Estell Manor; benefits Penny Angel Beagle Rescue; food, beverages, music, games for kids, raffle, pet parade, pet costume contest, blessing of the animals; $15 adults, $7 ages 4 to 10; purchased in advance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Mays Landing PetsMart. 609-965-9476 or visit pennyangelrescue.com.
Golf
Thursday, Sept. 13
Music
Monday, Sept. 10
CINDY G. BLUEGRASS BAND: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; performance of classic American bluegrass with a touch of rock and soul; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470.
Reunions
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, live music; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclassof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for classmates; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS welcome to join, along with Mainland Regional and Oakcrest students who started at PHS; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13 @comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22; 40th reunion; Steel Pier in Atlantic City; happy hour 6 to 7:30 p.m. at base of Observation Wheel; buffet, DJ, dancing in event tent at end of pier; $75; RSVP by Sept. 10. 1978ACHS@gmail .com.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
ATLANTIC CITY CLASS OF 1953: 4:30 p.m. cash bar, 5:30 p.m. dinner; Oct. 19; 65th reunion; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave., Margate; $30; RSVP by Oct. 10 to Billie Jane Boyer Maul at 609-822-8888 or Margie Soltz Berk at 609-823-1242.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FINANCIAL DISCUSSION: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; representatives from UBS will discuss financial matters; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Avenue, Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTATION: 7 to 9 p.m.; “Journey to Titanic — The Expedition”; program by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. 609-464-0920.
KIWANIS PATRIOT DAY CEREMONY: 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.; bring a chair; the cove, west end of Beach Avenue, Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
KNITWITS: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 26; instructor will be on hand to teach beginner knit or crochet; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PATRIOT DAY SERVICE: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; honors those who have fallen or suffered grievous harm on this day of disaster; Godfrey Memorial Park, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 1 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
BRIDGE: 6 to 8 p.m.; fun and challenging game to be enjoyed by players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for September, “Another Brooklyn” by Jacqueline Woodson; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; learn basic computer skills in this introductory class; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; meeting, dinner; Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
MOVIE NIGHT IN CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6 to 8 p.m.; showing of “Finding Your Feet”; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
OPEN RECREATION: 7 to 9 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
Thursday, Sept. 13
AFTERNOON TEA AND COLORING: 2 to 4 p.m.; relaxing afternoon of tea and coloring; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
LIFE PLANNING SEMINAR: 8:30 to 10 a.m.; “Life Planning Seminar — Securing a Healthy Financial Future for You and Your Family”; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 609-407-2393 or AtlantiCare.org/LifePlanningSeminar.
TECH WORKSHOP: CREATING WITH CANVA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 14
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Saturday, Sept. 15
CAPE ATLANTIC ROCKHOUNDS FALL ROCK & MINERAL SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; rocks, minerals, jewelry, lapidary equipment; Cape Atlantic Rockhounds Clubhouse, 2641 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing, free admission. 856-692-8670 or CapeAtlanticRockhounds.com.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
Sunday, Sept. 16
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m.; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
CASINO COLLECTIBLES CLUB: 11 a.m.; quarterly meeting of Casino Collectibles Club of Atlantic City; open to the public; items for sale or trade; free admission; Bally’s Hotel Casino, sixth floor ballroom, Atlantic City. Ablack2@optonline.net.
Monday, Sept. 17
BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; August program will feature Eva Mari DiGriorgio and Peter Murphy; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Dining out
Saturday, Oct. 6
OPEN HOUSE MINI-BREAKFAST: 9 to 11 a.m. first Saturdays; mini-breakfast and fellowship; Sept. 1: mini-breakfast and mum sale; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Route 9 and Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-296-3585.
Fundraisers
Sunday, Sept. 16
Golf
Tuesday, Sept. 11
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m.; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Thursday, Sept. 13
For kids
Monday, Sept. 10
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PARACHUTE PLAY AND STORY: 10:30 a.m.; exercise with the parachute; for ages 2 to 4 with caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
‘STILL BECOMING’ SCIENCE CLASS: 4 to 5 p.m.; science program examining the life cycle of the butterfly; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
YOUTH GREEK LANGUAGE CLASSES: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays through June 5, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $250. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will perform magic and balloon twisting and Jazzy Jen will paint faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
LITTLE EXPLORERS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; grab your passport and explore the rainforests of South America; make a fun craft and get a chance to try foods from South America; for ages 2 to 8; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
READ TO A DOG: 4 p.m.; practice reading along side a beautiful therapy dog; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 13
MAKE A NAME CHARM: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; create a cursive lettering charm or decoration from your name or favorite word; for grades 7 through 12; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MINECRAFT: 4 to 5 p.m.; play and talk about the game with other players; for ages 9 to 14; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m.; stories, songs and craft for ages 18 to 36 months with caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, Sept. 9
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SUPPORT GROUP FOR FAMILIES AND FRIENDS OF THOSE WITH AN EATING DISORDER: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for the significant others who support an individual with an eating disorder; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-432-9217.
Monday, Sept. 10
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor free. 609-266-7129.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
AL-ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 29; for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
WORKSHOPS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY A LOVED ONE WITH ADDICTION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 11; weekly series for family and friends impacted by an individual’s substance and mental health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
OSTOMY SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Joseph Stella, MD Conference Room, Building 400, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, Sept. 15
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Health, fitness
Sunday, Sept. 9
MANIFEST WITH ASH YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30; get your Spiritual Sunday on with Ashley Gordon; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 donation recommended. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
Monday, Sept. 10
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Sept. 24, Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
‘NATURAL ESSENTIALS’: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn how to use essential oils as a natural alternative to deal with health concerns; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: ‘MANAGING YOUR MEDICATIONS’: 11 a.m. to noon; learn about managing multiple medications, following doctor’s directions, complex dosing and tips to help you set up a consistent daily routine; AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 13
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cape May Court House Campus, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Friday, Sept. 14
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Monday, Sept. 10
Religion
Thursday, Sept. 13
JCC BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; speaker is author and historian Richard Bank; film showing; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $6 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Sunday, Sept. 16
SUNDAY OF SERVICE: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., brief worship service followed by community service projects throughout town; all ages welcome; childcare provided; a light breakfast and lunch will be served; Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Ave, Ocean Township; to register, call Pastor Dawn Corlew at 609 693-3134 or visit waretownumc.org.
Saturday, Sept. 23
ONE-MAN PLAY: 3 p.m.; “Tolton: From Slave to Priest,” live production based on the life of Fr. Augustus Tolton, the first African American priest; performed by Jim Coleman; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $10 adults, free for seniors, grade school students and high school students with school ID; presented by Parish of Saint Monica and the Black Catholic Leadership Ministry of the Parish of Saint Monica. 609-345-1878 or visit www.accatholic.org
Reunions
Trips
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies play the Miami Marlins; German food and entertainment theme night; includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10-day, 8-night trip, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
HUNTERDON HILLS PLAYHOUSE: Nov. 15; “Christmas is in the Air”; hosted by Absecon AARP Chapter 705, bus departs 8:30 a.m. from Reformation Lutheran Church, Biscayne Avenue and Shore Road, Galloway Township; $101; payment due by Oct. 23. 609-646-3862.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.