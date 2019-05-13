Events
Tuesday, May 14
GARDEN TALK — ‘GROWING VEGETABLES IN CONTAINERS’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted with the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County; Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6934.
COMPANION PLANTING: VEGETABLES AND FLOWERS: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
LEARN HOW TO GIMP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; class will focus on selection tools for changing backgrounds or removing or inserting people or objects into photos; Cumber- land County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; play for prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650.
Wednesday, May 15
ACTIVE PARENTING CLASS: 5 to 8 p.m.; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
ADULTING 101: LIFE SKILLS FOR TEENS & ADULTS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 4-part series for teens and adults; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110.
ANCESTRY WORKSHOP: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to use databases to research genealogy; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
BEGINNING PLAYWRITING: INSTRUCTED BY RICKY YOUNG-HOWZE: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 7-week series covers plot devices, character creation, first drafts, revising, etc.; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP 101: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through June 19; get training to succeed in starting a business; Creative Enterprise Center, 14 E. Mulberry St., Millville, $225. 856-776-7979 or UCEDC.com.
‘THE PROBLEM WITH PLASTICS: CREATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR RECYCLING’: 6 to 8 p.m.; presented byAtlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub; Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, 1523 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. Registration is requested. 609-464-0920.
WORLD ABOVE WELCOMES TYLER MILLS: 7 to 9 p.m.; hosted by the South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, followed by featured reader Tyler Mills; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
‘WOMEN IN THE MILITARY’ PRESENTATION: 7:30 to 9 p.m. wednesday may 15 Buena Historical Society’s May Program “Women In The Military,” presented by Arlene Baker, dedicated volunteer at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home; bring a donation of the following or similar items for the veteran’s home: body wash, denture cleaners, tissues, socks or any other sort of toiletries; Buena Vista Township, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-466-4654.
Thursday, May 16
ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with local artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or OceanCountyLibrary.org.
COLLEGE ADMISSIONS 101 WORKSHOP WITH ACCC: 5 to 6 p.m.; college-bound students and their parents are invited to attend a College Admissions Workshop 101 program; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-343-4922 or ACFPL.org.
DOCUMENTARY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursdays; screening of a documentary feature; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: ‘MAKE YOUR OWN EMERGENCY CONTACT CARD’: 5 to 6 p.m.; learn how to make an emergency contact card; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
LEARN ABOUT THE ECONOMY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; Ryo Tashiro from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia talks about the history of economics, the current local economy and indicators of the future; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NEW JERSEY WRITERS SOCIETY GATHERING: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; meet with others for discussions and critiques; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
RUMMAGE & BOOK SALE: 4 to 7 p.m. May 16, 17, 8 to 11 a.m. May 18; new, used and vintage items, including books, clothing, home decor, furniture and more; St. John Lutheran Church, 10th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-0798.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
SUCCESSFUL AGING FESTIVAL: CONNECT, CREATE, CONTRIBUTE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; join the Stockton Center on Successful Aging (SCOSA) for it’s 12th Annual Successful Aging Festival; more than 40 exhibitors, sessions on various topics, food, giveaways, activities such as Chair Yoga and a Korean Lotus Flower craft; Campus Center at Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-4311 or Stockton.edu/SCOSA.
THE MONARC CELEBRATION: 6 to 9:30 p.m.; hosted by The Arc of Atlantic County; gourmet menu, wine, spirits, and craft beer tastings, live music, silent auction, photo booth and more; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, $150. 609-485-0800 or TheArcAtlantic.org/Monarc.
THEN, NOW, AND FOREVER WORKSHOP: OUTLINE YOUR LIFE STORY: 5 to 7 p.m.; two-hour workshop outlining your life story; presented by Donna Atkins; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, May 17
AUTHOR VISIT: MATT DE LA PENA: 6 to 7 p.m.; Matt de la Pena is the New York Times Bestselling, Newbery Medal-winning author of six young adult novels and four picture books; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 12 Bingo cards; handbags by Kate Spade, Coach , Michael Kors, and more; raffle baskets, 50/50, homemade desserts and beverages; St. Mary of the Pines Parish Center, 100 Bishop Way, Manahawkin, $35 advance, $40 at the door. 609-978-3839 or InterFaithSOC.org.
LEARN ABOUT PROGRAMS FOR OLDER ADULTS: 10 a.m.; all of the JCC’s programs that are funded through the county under the Older American’s Act will be highlighted, as well as many other services the county and surrounding agencies offer; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167.
SACHETS CRAFT: 11 a.m. to noon; make quick and easy scented sachets for yourself or to give away; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, May 18
‘ABOUT BOATING SAFETY’: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27, May 18, June 1, 22, July 27; presented by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
ANNUAL COMMUNITY OUTDOOR SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; yard sale, vendors, baked goods, breakfast/lunch, white elephant; free spaces for yard salers and vendors, limited number available; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville. 609-827-9469 or SouthSeavilleUMC.org.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE & BAKE SALE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by Women of the Moose Lodge #2169; rain date May 19; benefits Moose Charities; Millville Moose Lodge #2169, 40 Bogden Blvd., Millville, $10 spaces, tables not included. 856-327-2787.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE: 2 to 3 p.m.; for all ages; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
POETRY EVENT: 2 p.m.; poets Echezonachukwu Nduka and Marya Parral; Schiavo Library, 801 South Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere, free event. 609-486-6265 or StrathmereLibrary.org.
‘WHAT’S SO SPECIAL ABOUT TUCKERTON?’ PRESENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m.; Historical Society President John Yates will give an overview of Tuckerton history using artifacts in the museum as prompts; Tuckerton Historical Society, 35 Leitz Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-641-1238.
‘X MARKS THE SPOT’ TREASURE HUNT: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19; metal detecting hunts for great prizes; Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, $5. 732-276-8251 or 732-228-3531 or ECRDA.org.
Sunday, May 19
THRIFT SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19, 20, Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116.
Monday, May 20
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609 748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
BRIDGE: 10 a.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 4 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
FREE PG-13 MOVIE: 6 to 8 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
WALK-IN ESL LAB: 10 a.m. to noon, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, May 21
COMPUTER BASICS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; introduction to basic computer skills, including using a mouse and keyboard; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
IPAD BASICS FOR ADULTS 55+: noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through June 4; for adults 55 and older with visual impairments; Richmond Branch Library, 4115 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City. 800-792-8322, ext. 812 or ACFPL.org.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a High School Diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
LEARN HOW TO GIMP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; learn how to use GIMP editing software; Cumberland County Library, 800 East Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
MEET THE MAYOR: 7 p.m.; drop-in to join Barbara Jo Crea, Little Egg Harbor Township Mayor; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MOVIE MATINEE: 4 to 6 p.m.; call for movie; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Wednesday, May 22
ACTIVE PARENTING CLASS: 5 to 8 p.m.; learn to embrace the joys of parenting and achieve a more fulfilling and satisfying family life; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
ADULTING 101: LIFE SKILLS FOR TEENS & ADULTS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for teens and young adults; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ESL CAFE — ‘EVERYDAY CONVERSATIONS’: 6 to 7 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING: 5 to 7 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 23
IDEAL VR LAB RIBBON CUTTING: 11 a.m. to noon; grand opening ribbon cutting for Ideal VR Lab; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
KINDLE WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; learn to download and enjoy library materials on your Kindle; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine, registration requested. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MEMORIAL DAY CRAFT: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; program is “Getting the most from your SSI Benefits”; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SPANISH CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
SPRING DANCE SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:30 a.m.; Chartertech Dance Department presents their Spring Dance Showcase; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $5. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.
‘WELCOME SUMMER’ USED BOOK SALE: Tuesdays through Saturdays, May 23 through June 15; Tenth Annual “Welcome Summer” Used Book Sale; Schiavo Library, 801 South Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265 or StrathmereLibrary.org.
Saturday, May 25
FLEA MARKET AND HOAGIE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-628-4742.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Tuesday, May 28
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 p.m.; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 1
INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through June; find some great bargains; clothes for adults and children, shoes, linens, household articles, jewelry, and more; South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, Vineland. 856-692-2152.
Tuesday, June 4
FAMILY FUN BINGO: 6:30 p.m. first Tuesdays through June 4; for the whole family; enjoy a night of family bingo, prizes awarded; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 5
VETERANS’ ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for Veterans and their Veteran Affairs Healthcare; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, June 6
CAPE MAY COUNTY TECH MEETUP: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays through June 6; different topic will be explored each month; pizza and soft drinks; Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, June 7
PINE STREET MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. first Fridays; showing of “Murder by Death”; free popcorn; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Police Department and the Somers Point Municipal Drug Alliance; William Morrow Somers Point Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point. 609-927-9088, ext. 105.
Dining out
Monday, May 13
MOTHER’S DAY SPAGHETTI DINNER: 5 to 6 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
Friday, May 17
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; pork chop dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, May 18
PORT REPUBLIC VOL. FIRE CO. ROAST BEEF DINNER: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Port Republic Vol. Fire Co., 116 Blakes Lane, Port Republic, $8 kids, $14 adults. 609-709-8812.
Fundraisers
Thursday, May 16
HAL COHEN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER: 6 to 9 p.m.; benefits graduating students from Egg Harbor Township High School; includes great food, cash bar, silent auction; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, $25. HalCohenScholarship@gmail.com.
Sunday, May 19
CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY FUNDRAISER: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 35th Annual Spring Fling Luncheon “Forget Me Not”; entertainment will be provided by Bittersweet Duo, and gift baskets and 50/50 raffles will be held; Penthouse Ballroom in the Grand Hotel, 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May, $40. 609-536-2865.
DANCING DOWN A PINK LINE FUNDRAISER: 1:45 p.m. doors open; 2 to 3:30 p.m. dancing; features a variety of music and styles of line dancing selected and led by Cathy Cashmere of CCC Inspire; hosted by Casting for Recovery South Jersey; supports breast Cancer Survivors by providing them weekend retreats; Sea Isle City Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City, $15. 609-425-1775 or CastingForRecovery.org.
For kids
Monday, May 13
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MONDAY READ AND PLAY BABY STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through May 20; for ages 6 months to 2 years and their parents; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MORNING PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. Mondays through May 20; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories and simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 14
BABY/TODDLER TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 21; for babies and toddlers ages 0 to 2 1/2 and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
KIDS CLUB: STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon; special Earth Day story hour; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through May 28; for ages 3 to 5; session includes stories, an age-appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: ICE CREAM WITH MOMMY: 5 to 7 p.m.; enjoy decadent ice cream with a variety of delicious toppings to celebrate mommy; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
OCL PUPPET SHOW PLAYERS PRESENT ‘HOW TO BE A T. REX’: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; for ages 2 and older; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through May 21; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays through May 28; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories and a simple craft designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TUESDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 21; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; hear fun stories and make a cool craft; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 15
NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: HEALTHY SNACKS: 6 to 7 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration is required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, May 16
GALLOWAY CHEER SIGN UPS: 6 to 8 p.m.; for kids going into 1st through 8th grade; Arthur Rann Elementary School, 515 South Eighth Ave., Galloway Township. 609-457-9409.
MOMMY & ME: TODDLER YOGA: noon to 1 p.m.; toddler yoga class; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
PAWS FOR READING: 4 to 5 p.m.; practice reading alongside a gentle, beautiful therapy dog; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Friday, May 17
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; code, tinker, explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, May 18
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 29; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LEGOS FUN WITH FREE PG MOVIE: 10:30 a.m. to noon; for ages 6 and older; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through June 29; for kids ages 9 to 12; participants need an Atlantic City Library card in good standing to participate; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, May 20
MORNING PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays through May 20; for ages 3 1/2 to 5; stories, craft; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: SPRING CRAFTS: noon to 1 p.m.; afternoon of snacks, learning through play and socialization; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Tuesday, May 21
LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 6 and older; gather with other LEGO lovers to build something and show the rest of the group; we supply the LEGOs, you supply the imagination; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, May 22
KIDS CLUB: 3 R’S OF RECYCLING: 4 to 5 p.m.; bring the kids to meet the ACUA mascot Supercan as we learn the importance of recycling; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
TEEN ANIME NIGHT: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; view and discuss anime and share artwork; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 5 to 12; explore the wonderful world of STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 23
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Marvel/DC Comic Illustrator Joe Del Beato will lead drawing instruction for children and teens ages 7 to 17; learn how to draw your favorite characters; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
Friday, May 24
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Tuesday, May 28
‘BOOKS WITH BLUE’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through June; for ages 5 and older; join Miss Ariel and a police officer for a themed storytime and craft; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, free. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, June 5
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, June 24
SOMERS POINT GATEWAY TO ARTS 2019: June 24 through August 11; 7-week program for ages 3 to 18; area kids will be featured in fully staged productions of “A Disney Spectacular” and “West Side Story”; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $325. 609-653-0553 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
Golf
Tuesday, May 14
GREENTREE LADIES LEAGUE: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 10; golf and good fun; Greentree Golf Course, Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Sunday, May 19
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE 9TH ANNUAL GOLF FUNDRAISER: noon registration, 1 p.m. golfing begins; golf fund raiser for the Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League; includes lunch, golf, and dinner; trophies and prizes will be awarded; Blue Heron Pines Golf Club, 550 W. Country Club Drive, Egg harbor City, $125. 609-432-3938 or CapeAtlanticMCL.org.
Monday, May 20
GOLF TOURNAMENT TO BENEFIT SEASHORE GARDENS FOUNDATION: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; benefits Seashore Gardens Foundation; lunch, painting on the patio, dinner and awards celebration; Blue Heron Pines Golf, 550 Country Club Drive, Egg Harbor City, $175 per golfer; $100 Painting on the Patio session and dinner; $100 for the Novice Golf Academy and dinner; $75 dinner only. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org/Golf.
Thursday, May 23
‘GOLF FOR GILDA’S’ PREMIER CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: 1 p.m. shotgun start; foursome scramble format; 5:30 p.m. buffet dinner, awards, art auction; 6th Annual Golf for Gilda’s Premier Charity Golf Tournament; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $150 individuals, $500 foursome. 609-927-0006 or HarborPines.com/Gildas_Tournament.
Groups
Wednesday, May 8
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for May, “Winter” by Ali Smith; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through September, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Thursday, May 9
‘A NOVEL IDEA’ BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, May 10
‘BURIED IN TREASURES’ WORKSHOP SERIES: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 5; weekly workshop for individuals who want to learn to declutter and prevent excessive acquiring; learn a new skill, apply it at home and discuss successes and challenges; The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township, $125. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, May 11
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 25; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Sunday, May 12
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
MOTHER’S DAY SUPPORT GROUP LUNCH: noon to 1 p.m.; community members who may need extra support on Mother’s Day are invited to a special complimentary Support Group lunch; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, reservations required. 609-748-4616 or SeashoreGardens.org.
Monday, May 13
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825 or NAMIAC.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMIAC.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, May 14
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Tree House Room, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CHESS CLUB: 4 to 7 p.m. May 14, 28; for all ages; take the challenge of playing a friendly game of chess with others; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14; for those who have experience a significant loss in their life; group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
UPPER TWP. GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays; Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team Meeting; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or UpperTownship.com.
Wednesday, May 15
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Aug. 17; family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia are invited to a free Alzheimer’s Support Group; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for May, “Princess Bride” by William Goldman; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 16
ITALIAN CULTURAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH JERSEY: 7 to 9 p.m.; join the club and share in the Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Culliney Hall, Second Street and Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 609-748-0619.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
Friday, May 17
OCNJ AARP CHAPTER 1062 EVENT: 12:30 to 2 p.m.; speaker Rachel C. Sanfo, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP); come out and learn about volunteering; Public Library Room 111, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. kdwyer3@comcast.net.
Saturday, May 18
COUPONING EXCHANGE: 1 to 2 p.m.; refreshments provided; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring playwrights and actors; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Monday, May 20
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; open to Margate taxpayers; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-822-4700.
SHORT STORY BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; “The Power of Compassion,” edited by Pamela Bloom; Cumberland County Library, 800 East Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, May 21
ADULT VIDEO GAMERS CLUB: 6 p.m.; for adults interested in playing classic and contemporary video games; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘EVERY THIRD TUESDAY I REALLY, REALLY LOVE BOOKS’ CLUB: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LEH BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 p.m.; “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PARENT PARTNERS PTO MEETING: 9 to 10:30 a.m.; for all parents and guardians at Pleasantville Middle School; Middle School Library, Pleasantville Middle School, 801 Mill Road, Pleasantville. 609-703-1242 or PPS-NJ.us.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for adults; relaxing afternoon discussion of some of your favorite books; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 22
ADULT BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; discussion of “A Separate Peace” by John Knowles; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Todd Pover from Conserve Wildlife Foundation on “Beach Nesting Birds in NJ”; light refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
Thursday, May 23
INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; “The Girl from Berlin” by Ronald Balson; for adults; discussion of great books in good company; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; “Unraveling Oliver” by Liz Nugent; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 1
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, June 3
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 4
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 5
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
Thursday, June 6
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, May 8
CHAIR YOGA: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.; for adults; class for those with physical challenges; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LIVING WITH ARTHRITIS: A JOINT EFFORT: 7 p.m.; a NovaCare therapist will provide education on the causes of osteoarthritis, exercises to minimize symptoms, and functional adaptions for daily life/recreation activities; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Evening Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, May 9
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Friday, May 10
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 219 North White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, May 11
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, May 13
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through May 20; Monday Morning Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 14
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 15
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
TEEN MEDITATION PROGRAM: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; join library volunteer Mary Ann Coulter to learn how to de-stress and control your breathing anywhere; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Evening Yoga; Nidra Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, May 16
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
FREE TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m.; designed for seniors but open to all; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Friday, May 17
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through May 24; Introduction to Tai Chi and Qigong classes for adults; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, May 18
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, May 21
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-567-2900 or AtlantiCare.org.
Wednesday, May 22
ADULT CANCER PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 10 to 11 a.m.; informational workshop about nutrition, exercise and other cancer prevention tips; presented by the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health; Offices of MHAAC, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609 652-3800 or CapeAtlanticCoalition.org.
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
VAPING SAFETY PRESENTATION: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic Prevention Resources; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 29; Wednesday Evening Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, May 23
BRAIN HEALTH WORKSHOP FOR SENIORS: 11 a.m.; for ages 50 and older; find out your brain health score with a certified instructor and an in depth computer program; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 28
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Monday, June 3
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, June 5
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Wednesday, June 15
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Wednesday, May 8
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Friday, May 10
PGO CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; featuring the Package Goods Orchestra; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-2434 or PackageGoodsOrchestra.com.
Religion
Wednesday, May 8
CAPE-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CONNECTION: noon to 1:45 p.m.; fabulous spring fashion show from TA DAH of Ocean City; speaker Lisa Haley telling her story “Surviving Life’s Surprises”; Tuckahoe Inn, 1 Harbor Road, Beesleys Point, $18. 609-628-3157.
Thursday, May 9
SCREENING OF DOCUMENTARY ‘ABOVE AND BEYOND’: 6:45 to 8:30 p.m.; “Above and Beyond” (2014) documents the story of four American, foreign and Israeli pilots who flew warplanes to help defend the new state of Israel during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War; discussion and light refreshments will follow; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood. 609-522-7541.
Tuesday, May 14
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Wednesday, May 15
‘WITH ALL MY HEART’ — A 6 WEEK COURSE ON JEWISH PRAYER: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through June 20, Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, $99, registration requested. 609-822-8500 or ChabadAC.com.
Sunday, May 19
AUTISM ACCEPTANCE MASS: 11 to 12:30 a.m.; Autism Acceptance Mass; sensory friendly Mass for families with children on the spectrum; if you would like your child’s picture to be included in the mass (parent or guardian permission only), contact Patti Cunningham at priceless@comcast.net; Our Lady of Perpetual Help At the Assumption Church Site, 146 Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 609-338-8434.
LAY ORGANIZATION ANNUAL SERVICE: 3:30 p.m.; Evangelist Donna Cuff of Mt. Pisgah AME Church in Salem will be the guest preacher; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349.
‘NUMBER THE STARS’: 5 p.m. May 19, 7 p.m. May 22; 13th annual production; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $12 adults, $10 kids and seniors. 609-226-9840.
Trips