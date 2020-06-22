Events

Monday, June 22

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-1813 or RedCrossBlood.org.

ESL FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through June 29; virtual class features an English language curriculum that focuses on customer service and job readiness skills; students will learn how to effectively communicate with customers and employers; registration required. ACFPL.org.

RESUME REVIEW & INTERVIEW DO’S & DON’T EVENT VIDEO: 1 p.m.; Resume Review and Interview Do’s and Don’t Video on New Day FSC Facebook Page; learn some of the common mistakes about how to correct them; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

THEMES ACROSS CULTURES: daily through Dec. 31; exhibit in the Down Jersey Folklife Center at WheatonArts; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Tuesday, June 23

CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m.; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, June 24

PEOPLE, PLACE, PROCESS: 50 YEARS OF GLASSMAKING AT WHEATONARTS: daily through Dec. 31; exhibition in the Museum of American Glass focused on the evolution of WheatonArts as a vital arts organization; exhibition displays artworks and artifacts from the collection of the Museum; Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Thursday, June 25

‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; Backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

VIRTUAL COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite confection, pastry and treat to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, June 26

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.

FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.

For kids

Monday, June 22

ATLANTIC CITY FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. Mondays through June 29; library staff member reads stories and sings songs; new video will be posted on the library’s Youth Service Department Facebook page. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, June 24

ONLINE KIDS CRAFT CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 24; Atlantic City Free Public Library weekly craft club project using items commonly found in households; video will be posted on the library’s Youth Service Department Facebook page 2 p.m. Wednesdays. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

OUTDOOR TODDLER TIME: GIANT SHAPE PAINTING VIDEO: 1 to 1:10 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center hosts facebook fun and learning. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, June 22

FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; virtual program provides resources to encourage healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; tips for healthy choices, including what behaviors to avoid, safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription, and over-the counter medications, and simple tools to take charge of your own healthcare; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Tuesday, June 23

VIRTUAL CLASS — GET PHYSICAL WITH FOX REHAB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join a Fox Rehab Exercise Physiologist for a 45-minute exercise session; stick around afterwards for a 15-minute Q&A with Fox Rehab Regional Director of Operations Lauren Hunt, OT, MS, OTR/L, and Fox Rehab Account Manager Tara Pietrowitz. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Music

Thursday, June 25

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. abseconarts.com.

