Events
Sunday, March 24
JAZZ MASTER AWARD PRESENTATION: 4 to 6 p.m.; reception to honor Joe Donofrio, recipient of the 2019 George Mesterhazy Jazz Master Award by the South Jersey Jazz Society; includes a buffet and live music; Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $15. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazz.org.
Monday, March 25
PLAY BRIDGE: 10 a.m. to noon; for players of all ages; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT SERIES: MINDFULNESS AT WORK: 2 to 3 p.m.; learn helpful, healthy ways to alleviate stress in the workplace; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-569-0376.
‘HOW TO CLEAN UP A WINTER WILDLIFE GARDEN’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Pat Sutton; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or PatSuttonWildlifeGarden.com.
MAHJONG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive mahjong players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
‘VICTORIAN MAGIC’: 6 to 8 p.m.; presented by the New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s Stages Festival; with actor/magician Robert Aberdeen; includes audience participation; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or StagesFestival.org.
Tuesday, March 26
DANCING AT SOMERS POINT FIRE HALL: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through April 28; live music, light refreshments; Fire Company No. 1, 455 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-408-3619.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JCC DINNER & MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; includes a movie on the big screen and a full-course meal with a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; showing “Bohemian Rhapsody”; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township; first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
TUESDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; call for movie title; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Dining out
Thursday, April 11
PASTA PRIMAVERA FUNDRAISER: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; dine in or take out; enjoy pasta primavera, salad and dessert prepared by a professional chef; Beth Judah Temple — Wildwood, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, $18. 609-522-7541.
Fundraisers
Saturday, March 30
CHILI COOK-OFF & LUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; No-More-Winter Chili Cook-Off & $5 Lunch; $5 for chili, cornbread, drink; enter your favorite chili recipe by 11 a.m. for judging; United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville. 609-425-1425 or SouthSeavilleUMC.org.
For kids
Monday, March 25
KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE AT THE LIBRARY — ‘READING READINESS’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 12-36 months; stories, rhymes, and songs designed to develop early literacy skills; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063.
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; stories, songs and simple craft for ages 18 to 36 months with caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 26
‘BOOKS WITH BLUE’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays through June; for ages 5 and older; join Miss Ariel and a police officer for a themed storytime and craft; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, free. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
FURRY BUDDIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs Cody, Erin, or Freedom; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Golf
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME TOURNAMENT: noon; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672.
Music
Sunday, March 24
‘A MUSICAL TOUR OF THE 1920’S, 30’S & 40’S’: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; performance by the Vintage Jazz Band; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, free admission. 609-399-2434.
Religion
Sunday, March 24
ANNUAL TRUSTEE DAY: 11 a.m.; guest speaker the Rev. Tyrone Blythe of Triumph Baptist Church, Philadelphia; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349.
DEACONS, DEACONESS, MISSIONARIES & MINISTERS’ WIVES ANNIVERSARY SERVICE: 10:45 a.m.; guest speaker Min. Jonathan Whitfield III; all welcome; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville.
Groups
Sunday, March 24
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, March 25
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, March 26
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; for adults; discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through March 26; join our group and practice speaking English; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14; for those who have experience a significant loss in their life; group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; discussion of the ongoing sustainable projects that are currently underway in Upper Township; all welcome; Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, (Petersburg) Woodbine, registration requested. 609-464-0920 or UpperTwpGreenTeam.EventBrite.com.
Wednesday, March 27
ADULT BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; “Playing with Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics” by Lawrence O’Donnell; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 28
‘INTO THE EVENING’ BOOK CLUB: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, April 1
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWS AND WIDOWERS: begins April 1, 3, 4 at three different locations; presented by H.O.P.E., a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization providing surviving spouses with grief support; each location consists of 10-week sessions; 5:45 p.m. April 1: Central United Methodist Church, 5 W Marvin Ave., Linwood; 11 a.m. or 7:30 p.m. April 3, Emmaus United Methodist Church, 706 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville; 10 a.m. April 4, Holy Redeemer VNA Hospice, 1801 N. Route 9, Swainton; $35 recommended donation. 856-234-2200 or HOPESNJ.org.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, April 2
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, March 25
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘FUN FITNESS FOR ALL’: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through April 29; stretch and strengthen while having fun; exercise focused on body mechanics, alignment, and breathing; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and JCC members, reservations requested. 606-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 26
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
HOPE ONE COMMUNITY OUTREACH VEHICLE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; community-based outreach vehicle staffed with highly trained professionals in the field of mental health and substance abuse prevention and recovery; ACME Shopping Center, 6212 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-522-5960 or HopeOneOfCapeMayCounty.org.
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium and take in the beautiful views of the beach and ocean; bring your sneakers, your water bottle and a friend; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
‘TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR HEALTH’: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 16; for adults; how to manage your diabetes symptoms, communicate with your health care providers, improve eating and exercise habits, and cope with stress, fear, and frustration; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; focuses on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 27
HOSPICE CARE INFORMATION: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; attendees will learn the true facts about what hospice care can offer, how to get a dialog started, and how to support someone in hospice care; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
‘MAKE YOUR OWN NATURAL SPRING CLEANING PRODUCTS’: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; for adults; learn how to develop your own natural cleaning products; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 28
DIABETES EDUCATION ‘BE WELL CONNECTED’ EVENT: 10 a.m. to noon; community breakfast to educate the public about diabetes, presented by Shore Physicians Group; enjoy a continental breakfast while hearing from Dr. Matthew Corcoran, Endocrinologiost of Shore Physicians Group and nutritional experts from Shore Medical Center; Great Bay Country Club Driving Range, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3435 or ShorePhysiciansGroup.org.
MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Hafetz and Associates; 45-minute Medicare seminars; discusses the basic parts of Medicare including Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage plans, Part D prescription plans and supplemental plan coverage; Hafetz and Associates Linwood Office, 609 New Road, Linwood, free. 609-872-0001 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; topic “Vascular Health Awareness”; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
Friday, March 29
TYPE 2 DIABETES BOOT CAMP: March 29, 30, 31; for people living with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes who want to take control of their health; learn about fitness, exercise and diabetes management from Shore Physician Group’s Dr. Matthew Corcoran and his team of experts; for all ages and all fitness levels; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $325, space limited. 717-571-8266 or DiabetesTrainingCamp.com.
Music
Sunday, March 24
Religion
Sunday, March 24
Tuesday, March 26
ADULT BIBLE STUDY CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 25, 2019; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Wednesday, March 27
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn from a variety of different speakers and watch a documentary film on Judaism, Israel or Jewish history over a delicious brunch; presenter Rabbi Kremer of Shirat Hayam; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance: $4 members, $8 guests; day of: $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Saturday, March 30
WOMEN OF FAITH PRESENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Deidre Jackson will speak on the topic of Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself”; Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; $20, register by March 15. OCNJBlogspot.com.
Sunday, March 31
CAFE-STYLE WORSHIP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; continental breakfast and casual worship; Fellowship Hall, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-692-2152.
Saturday, April 6
PRISCILLA SHIRER SIMULCAST: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; live streamed Priscilla Shirer simulcast “Going Beyond”; includes lunch and snacks; Port Church, 118 Main St., Port Republic, $30, pre-registration required. 609-652-6946 or PortChurchNJ.com.